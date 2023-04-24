Those who have been in the Lounges at Goodison Park on a match day when Bill Kenwright holds court will have seen how much the theatre impresario and former actor knows how to work a room. All smiles, hands on shoulders, stories of standing in the Boys’ Pen… this is “Chairman Bill” in his element as the mover, shaker and custodian of his beloved Everton Football Club.

Sadly, Mr Kenwright appears to be utterly incapable of reading the metaphorical room when it comes to appreciating the mood of the Everton fanbase; a fanbase that is crippled with fear that this famous old club might lose its treasured top-flight status this season as it continues to be mired in a relegation dogfight involving fewer and fewer combatants as the weeks go by.

Not content with using the club’s official 2021-22 accounts to inject some somewhat bitter retorts to criticism levelled at him by supporters for failing to grasp the mood with his infamous “good times” defence during an impromptu but deliberately engineered exchange with Evertonians in Goodison Road in January last year, the Chairman chose the eve of a hugely important fixture against Crystal Palace to release an open letter to the #AllTogetherNow campaign.

Baited into an unnecessary war of words, it’s an unprofessional missive that is by turn sarcastic, self-congratulatory and antagonistic. It;s also, to a large degree, worryingly delusional and utterly devoid of any admission of failure or consequent accountability. Kenwright brushes off the Campaign’s concern over the impact his health may have on his ability to perform his duties at the club which are, he claims “relentless” and consume he and Moshiri “hourly”. Yet he contends at the outset that it is Denise Barrett-Baxendale who “runs the club” (which, from an operational standpoint, she does); it’s just that the responsibility for the strategic failings probably lie closer to home where Bill is concerned.

At a time when supporters are desperate for some clarity on the funding of the remainder of the Everton Stadium, he makes a confusing reference to the state of the hierarchy’s ongoing search for investment. And he bristles at public criticism of Barrett-Baxendale, Finance Director, Grant Ingles, and playing legend, Graeme Sharp. (On that latter scores, he could have some justification. Sharp may have blotted his copybook by deriding the efforts of fans protesting for change but his position on the Board is effectively symbolic. The calls for Ingles’s removal, meanwhile, are born more from a desire on the part of some supporters to see a clean sweep of the executive level of the club than of any real knowledge of how much culpability he shares for the mess in which the Blues currently find themselves.)

All have, obviously, been the subject of calls from both NSNOW, the #AllTogetherNow movement and the associated pre-match protests to either step down from the Board or be removed by owner, Farhad Moshiri. But Kenwright insists that “the workrate, the desire to grow and improve and the loyalty to this Club and to Evertonians” among the members of “your” Board — as if we, the fans, chose them — is undiminished.

There’s a case for questioning the wisdom of the original references made in the #AllTogetherNow letter to Bill’s health and it clearly hit a nerve, but in his counterpunch, the Chairman actually makes the case for those agitating for change at the top of the club. The impetus behind the drive for modernising and upgrading the Board of Directors is to see younger, more energetic, more experienced and more professional people running the club. In expounding on his “chronic” health condition, the 77-year-old Kenwright merely strengthens the case for him to step aside.

Furthermore, his crowing about having finally captured a billionaire after a decade of searching — the cynical view is that he needed to find one who would allow him to remain as chairman; visible and integral, with a hand still on the tiller — would land harder if, new stadium notwithstanding, said billionaire hadn’t just spent the past seven years driving the club into the ground. It’s much easier to take potshots from the high ground but when the club of which you are chairman is up on charges of violating Premier League profitability and sustainability rules, has failed over two transfer windows to sign an effective goalscorer and is currently embroiled in an increasingly desperate fight for its top-flight survival, you lose a lot of credibility.

In that sense, his letter was a spectacular PR own goal (one that surely was only reluctantly pushed out by the club’s actual media team onto evertonfc.com and without fanfare on the club’s social media channels) because what this club needs right now is leadership, not public bickering; genuine expertise and clear-eyed management, not the tone-deaf rantings of a narcissistic and emotionally wounded septuagenerian who seemingly can’t help but make everything about him.

The club also needs unity at what is a moment of genuine peril — from the terraces and the streets to the pitch, dugout and Boardroom — which makes his divisive open letter hugely ironic given that it was that very quality that Bill called for in the comments he wrote in the annual accounts.

In truth, Kenwright should have stepped aside when Moshiri came on board in 2016, allowing for the transition to a new phase in the club’s history and, in an era of Russian oligarchs, sovereign wealth funds and unprecedented amounts of money washing through the game, a break from Everton’s parochial and insular past. A Life President role would have afforded him all the trappings of prominent status at the club, to continue to schmooze the dinner guests in the Goodison suites to his heart’s content, without all the incumbency of day-to-day responsibilities.

After all, his legacy — one that had looked so promising when he stepped in when no one else would find the means to buy the club from Peter Johnson — had already been badly tarnished by the collapse of the Kings Dock proposal in 2004, dealings with the likes of the shadowy Chris Samuelson a couple of years later, the utterly mis-guided Destination Kirkby project (which, had it ever succeeded, would have wrenched Everton out of her home city and dumped her on a car park in neighbouring Knowsley at the behest of the retail interests of Phillip Green and Robert Earl), and his first public feud with a disgruntled supporters group in the form of the Blue Union in 2012. January’s weaponising of “Headlock Gate” to cast protesting Evertonians in a bad light was merely the straw that broke the camel’s back for many.

At the time of Moshiri’s first investment, though, the rationale for Kenwright continuing as Chairman, perhaps for a year or two until Moshiri assumed de jure control, seemed sound enough. Bill could be that bridge between an outsider regime and Everton’s past; the ambassador of the soul of the club in the Boardroom; and to act as a check on the new owner’s wilder and more destructive impulses.

You could argue, based on rumours at the time, that it was his influence and that of Denise and Tim Cahill that steered Moshiri away from hiring Vitor Pereira in January last year but, in the main, Kenwright has largely failed to curb the owner’s more destructive manoeuvres and failed in that remit to protect the club from the British-Iranian's reckless tenure. The fact that he remains so heavily involved in the final stages of player recruitment and transfer negotiations means that he cannot escape his share of the blame for the club’s failings in that regard, either. (The Dele Alli deal, for instance, bears all the hallmarks of Bill and his long-standing relationship with Daniel Levy.)

Ultimately, having been involved at Boardroom level at Everton for 34 years now — a period that has seen the club win one solitary trophy and undergone a depressing slow decline from it’s 1980s heyday, it is high time that Bill Kenwright left his position of power at Goodison Park. One surmises that he has been hanging on long enough to see the Blues move in at Bramley-Moore Dock so he can bask in what would be an immense achievement for the club. Beyond that, it’s hard to know what has kept him as Chairman for so much longer than he originally promised he would be. Ego? A sense of duty? A simple inability to let go? Or has Moshiri simply not been able to find anyone else?

One also suspects that should the worst happen and Everton go down this season, that might finally be the catalyst for the dismantling of the current Board… assuming, of course, that Moshiri elects to stick around to see the job through. Please, God, don’t let it require the ultimate ignominy befalling the club to bring that about but, regardless, the time has come to do the honourable thing.

It’s sad in many ways but when a vocal section of your own supporters say you’re no longer welcome at your own ground, there is no coming back.

