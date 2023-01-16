Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill Kaminski steps away from Everton takeover talks Lyndon Lloyd | 16/01/2023 2comments | Jump to last Maciek Kaminski, the American/Polish real estate magnate who had been in talks with Farhad Moshiri about either investment into or a full takeover of Everton is reportedly no longer in contact regarding any interest in the club. Having initially been approached regarding an investment stake to help fund the Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, Kaminski was believed over last summer to be trying to thrash out a deal whereby he would buy out Moshiri's 94% shareholding completely. The Telegraph now report that while Kaminski has bought Greek club Panetolikos in line with his plan to "acquire a portfolio of sports franchises and media", he has not had any contact with Moshiri or his representatives regarding Everton since before the World Cup. For his part, Moshiri has insisted that the club is not for sale, restating his commitment to Everton and the completion of the stadium in an open letter to supporters last June. Article continues below video content The British-Iranian billionaire has come in for mounting criticism of his running of the club, however, with thousands of fans staying behind after Saturday's Premier League fixture against Southampton to demand change at the top and the way in which Everton are run. Reader Comments (2) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Michael Kenrick 1 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:42:34 Oh dear, this could be the final straw for Tony Abrahams. Although I'm puzzled: Tony has been telling us for weeks that a takeover is imminent, that Farhad was selling up... that reliable but of course unnamed sources were telling him this seemingly on a daily basis. Yet this lot had not had any contact with Moshiri or his representatives regarding Everton since before the World Cup? Strange...Unless it's an entirely different group of Americans that Tony (and only Tony) knows about but it's all very hush-hush, since there's been no mention of such anywhere else that I can find.ps: For what it's worth, the club have told the Fans Advisory Board that the club is Not for Sale. Surely they wouldn't be dishonest about that, would they? Peter Neilson 2 Posted 16/01/2023 at 17:57:25 Are we the supporters to blame for this as well? I’ll wait for the club statement via Jim White. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb