Kaminski steps away from Everton takeover talks

| 16/01/2023



Maciek Kaminski, the American/Polish real estate magnate who had been in talks with Farhad Moshiri about either investment into or a full takeover of Everton is reportedly no longer in contact regarding any interest in the club.

Having initially been approached regarding an investment stake to help fund the Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, Kaminski was believed over last summer to be trying to thrash out a deal whereby he would buy out Moshiri's 94% shareholding completely.

The Telegraph now report that while Kaminski has bought Greek club Panetolikos in line with his plan to "acquire a portfolio of sports franchises and media", he has not had any contact with Moshiri or his representatives regarding Everton since before the World Cup.

For his part, Moshiri has insisted that the club is not for sale, restating his commitment to Everton and the completion of the stadium in an open letter to supporters last June.

The British-Iranian billionaire has come in for mounting criticism of his running of the club, however, with thousands of fans staying behind after Saturday's Premier League fixture against Southampton to demand change at the top and the way in which Everton are run.

