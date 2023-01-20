The Rumour Mill

Newcastle reignite interest in Gordon

| 20/01/2023



It's a tenuous link but MailOnline report that Newcastle United are considering making a bid for Anthony Gordon.

The report claims that the Magpies could make a "fresh approach" this month for the winger in whom they were said to have been interested last summer even though didn't make an official bid.

Tottenham were reportedly more interested in Gordon in the previous transfer window while Chelsea were the only ones who followed up with a concrete bid believed to have been as high as £42m.

Everton rejected that offer but with the 21-year-old struggling for form and the club badly in need of funds to bring fresh players in themselves before the deadline, they could be open to lower bids, which could bring Newcastle into the equation again.

Article continues below video content

Gordon's team-mate has also been talked about in connection with a move to St James's Park but that was only in the boycotted rag that shall not be named and should probably be taken with a grain of salt.

Original Source: Daily Mail

Reliability rating:

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb