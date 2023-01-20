Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill Newcastle reignite interest in Gordon Lyndon Lloyd | 20/01/2023 0comments | Jump to last It's a tenuous link but MailOnline report that Newcastle United are considering making a bid for Anthony Gordon. The report claims that the Magpies could make a "fresh approach" this month for the winger in whom they were said to have been interested last summer even though didn't make an official bid. Tottenham were reportedly more interested in Gordon in the previous transfer window while Chelsea were the only ones who followed up with a concrete bid believed to have been as high as £42m. Everton rejected that offer but with the 21-year-old struggling for form and the club badly in need of funds to bring fresh players in themselves before the deadline, they could be open to lower bids, which could bring Newcastle into the equation again. Article continues below video content Gordon's team-mate has also been talked about in connection with a move to St James's Park but that was only in the boycotted rag that shall not be named and should probably be taken with a grain of salt. Original Source: Daily Mail Reliability rating: Reader Comments Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb