Chelsea not expected to move for Jarrad Branthwaite

| 06/06/2025



Chelsea are 'not expected' to make a move for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, according to Give Me Sport's football correspondent and transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 22-year-old has had a solid season for the Blues and has attracted a lot of interest from several clubs. Chelsea's interest had also been reported in the media on several occasions before today's revelation.

"Chelsea exploring defenders, but not expected to move for Jarrad Branthwaite, despite links," Jacobs wrote on the social media platform X (earlier known as Twitter).

Manager David Moyes maintains his stance on not wanting to sell Branthwaite, voted as Everton's Players' Player and Supporters' Young Player of the Season. The Toffees had also turned down several offers for the defender last summer, including one from Manchester United valued at £45m plus £5m in add-ons.

Article continues below video content

He has a contract with the club until 2027 and last season, the club valued him at around £70m. That figure is expected to rise higher given the strong season he had under David Moyes.

He made 30 Premier League appearances this season and led the backline along with James Tarkowski. The Blues conceded 44 goals in the league this season, with only three other sides conceding fewer than them.

Branthwaite is currently out injured with a hamstring injury he picked up in the clash against Southampton - the final match at Goodison Park for the men's team.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb