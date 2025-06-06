06/06/2025





Iliman Ndiaye was left bemused after a press conference ahead of Senegal’s clash with the Republic of Ireland essentially turned into an Everton interview. He was bombarded with questions about the club and his teammates so much that reporters had to be asked to switch the focus to international action instead.

The 25-year-old had a fantastic debut season after moving to Merseyside from Ligue 1 outfit Marseille. He finished as the top-scorer for the side with 11 goals in all competitions and his electric footwork and creativity made him an instant fan favourite.

When asked about the prospect of facing his club teammate Jake O’Brien, Ndiaye said, “Jake is a top player, someone I admire a lot and it is going to be a good test for the two of us.”

The Ireland international was a revelation this season after breaking into the starting XI when David Moyes took charge in January. A full-back by trade, he finished the season as a centre-back owing to injuries to the likes of James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite.

“We were laughing with Seamus Coleman and Jake about the match and I think it is going to be a good experience for the both of us and I am looking forward to it.”

Attention then shifted to the Everton captain who had the privilege of leading the men’s team out in front of supporters at Goodison Park for the final time in the stadium’s 133-year-old history. The match proved to be bittersweet for Coleman who suffered an injury 20 minutes into the game where Ndiaye scored a brace to secure a 2-0 win for the hosts.

“We have a very good relationship, he welcomed me kindly when I first arrived and has facilitated my arrival at the club. It has made the start - and the end of my season, actually - be better,” the Senegalese forward said about his captain.

“We have spoken a lot. He has given me a lot of advice, about the town, about the fans and it has made things much easier for me.”

Ndiaye isn’t the only Blues player in the Senegal national team. He shares the dressing room with another club teammate Idrissa Gana Gueye. The veteran midfielder was picked by the club as the 2024/25 Men’s Players’ Player of the Season winner.

“He speaks a lot and he makes the game much easier. Everybody sees him, everybody knows him, he is captain material. He pushes the team forward and all the players so it is a really good contribution to the game,” Ndiaye signed off.

