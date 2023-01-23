Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill Chelsea still eyeing Gordon and hold an interest in Onana Lyndon Lloyd | 23/01/2023 13comments | Jump to last Chelsea could yet come in with another for bid for Anthony Gordon before the transfer deadline and are now said to also be looking at Amadou Onana. Gordon was the subject of two offers from Stamford Bridge last summer, the highest being a reported £42m, but both were rejected by the Toffees who were reluctant to sell another highly-regarded player after Richarlison transferred to Tottenham. The Liverpool-born winger has been out of form at Everton but due to his age, nationality and potential ceiling, he remains on the shopping list of certain clubs, including Newcastle United who were linked with him last week. With Everton struggling to bring players in this window because of a tight budget, they may be more willing to part with Gordon this month but are likely to resist all approaches for Onana. Article continues below video content The Belgian international only arrived last August and is one of the most important members of the current first team but Matt Law of The Telegraph is reporting that Chelsea could offer to buy both he and Gordon before the 31 January deadline and loan them back to Goodison Park until the summer. Reader Comments (13) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Pat Kelly 1 Posted 23/01/2023 at 17:30:45 They'll probably be off once we go down anyway. The buzzards are circling. Dale Self 2 Posted 23/01/2023 at 17:34:29 No, buy them and give us Ziyech and a player in their youth squad worth a gamble. Joshua Steadman 3 Posted 23/01/2023 at 18:08:33 70 million and you can have them. Quality defensive midfielder and a forward. Barry Hesketh 4 Posted 23/01/2023 at 18:19:09 Ziyech is not much better than we already have, he annoyed me to high heaven for Morocco in the World Cup, Selling any player and then having them return on loan won't work and particularly the stick they'd get off the fans. it would hardly be motivating for any player, and we need everybody in the squad to be up for a battle in the next few months. Keith Meakin 5 Posted 23/01/2023 at 18:43:54 Tell them to sod off, a decent manager can get these boys playing again. Joe McMahon 6 Posted 23/01/2023 at 18:48:05 They can have Gordon. I think we need Onana. Chris Leyland 7 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:09:24 You know this story is bollcoks on the basis that it says they are going to buy them both then loan them back to Everton as clubs aren’t allowed to loan 2 players from the same parent club Rob Halligan 8 Posted 23/01/2023 at 19:15:15 Good point, Chris, plus we still have Coady on loan, and you can only loan 2 players from this country. The usual crock of shit from the crock of shit media! A Dwyer 9 Posted 23/01/2023 at 22:58:07 Onana is a straight no from me, Gordon I'd consider so long as we got good money.Mcneal cos us in excess of £20m, Gordon has to be worth more than that ! John Raftery 10 Posted 23/01/2023 at 23:33:13 The word ‘could’ is doing some heavy lifting here. Why would any club, even the richest, pay substantial fees now for players they will be able pick up at a bargain price in our summer fire sale? Alan J Thompson 11 Posted 24/01/2023 at 08:43:56 If there is any truth in it I'd be accepting their cash offer providing they throw in Loftus-Cheek and a striker (was it Broja we were supposed to be interested in?) on top, not just on loan. Ian Pilkington 12 Posted 24/01/2023 at 15:29:50 I have long been surprised that Matt Law continues to be employed by theTelegraph. His football “news” reporting is consistently unreliable and he would be far better placed at one of the comic-level tabloids. Dave Lynch 13 Posted 24/01/2023 at 21:44:12 Reports that Arsenal are interested in Onana at £50 million. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb