The Rumour Mill

Chelsea still eyeing Gordon and hold an interest in Onana

| 23/01/2023



Chelsea could yet come in with another for bid for Anthony Gordon before the transfer deadline and are now said to also be looking at Amadou Onana.

Gordon was the subject of two offers from Stamford Bridge last summer, the highest being a reported £42m, but both were rejected by the Toffees who were reluctant to sell another highly-regarded player after Richarlison transferred to Tottenham.

The Liverpool-born winger has been out of form at Everton but due to his age, nationality and potential ceiling, he remains on the shopping list of certain clubs, including Newcastle United who were linked with him last week.

With Everton struggling to bring players in this window because of a tight budget, they may be more willing to part with Gordon this month but are likely to resist all approaches for Onana.

Article continues below video content

The Belgian international only arrived last August and is one of the most important members of the current first team but Matt Law of The Telegraph is reporting that Chelsea could offer to buy both he and Gordon before the 31 January deadline and loan them back to Goodison Park until the summer.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb