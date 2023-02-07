The Rumour Mill

Big incentive for Dyche to keep Everton in the Premier League

| 07/02/2023



Sean Dyche stands to collect a £3.5m bonus if he saves Everton from relegation to the Championship this season according to reports.

The 51-year-old former Burnley boss was appointed as the Blues' new manager a week ago and already has three points under his belt thanks to an excellent performance in his debut match against Arsenal on Saturday.

Everton beat the clear League leaders 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal by James Tarkowski but missed chances by Abdoulaye Doucouré and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the first period showed that it could have been a more handsome victory on the day.

The reports don't detail whether Dyche's initial salary was lower than it might have been without the bonus but there is a suggestion that he could also stand to make more the higher up the table Everton finish.

Article continues below video content

The financial incentives for the club to remain in the Premier League are massive and it would be well worth the outlay on bonuses to Dyche if he is able to fulfil his initial brief of keeping Everton in the top flight.

Original Source: Daily Mail

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb