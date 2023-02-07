Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill Big incentive for Dyche to keep Everton in the Premier League Lyndon Lloyd | 07/02/2023 9comments | Jump to last Sean Dyche stands to collect a £3.5m bonus if he saves Everton from relegation to the Championship this season according to reports. The 51-year-old former Burnley boss was appointed as the Blues' new manager a week ago and already has three points under his belt thanks to an excellent performance in his debut match against Arsenal on Saturday. Everton beat the clear League leaders 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal by James Tarkowski but missed chances by Abdoulaye Doucouré and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the first period showed that it could have been a more handsome victory on the day. The reports don't detail whether Dyche's initial salary was lower than it might have been without the bonus but there is a suggestion that he could also stand to make more the higher up the table Everton finish. Article continues below video content The financial incentives for the club to remain in the Premier League are massive and it would be well worth the outlay on bonuses to Dyche if he is able to fulfil his initial brief of keeping Everton in the top flight. Original Source: Daily Mail Reader Comments (9) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () John Keating 1 Posted 07/02/2023 at 19:47:45 Only thing that matters is that we stay up and get sorted so that next season and the season after and the season after we don't get in this ridiculous situation.It's a shame that someone gets a "bonus" on top of a wage most of us can only dream of but, compared to what we would lose if the worst happens, this bonus is nothing.It's also a shame that we have to pay someone so much to get massively overpaid footballers to do what should come automatically and naturally to them. Jay Harris 2 Posted 07/02/2023 at 20:04:16 Agree John.The bonus should be for getting us into the CL places not avoiding relegation. Neil Thomas 3 Posted 07/02/2023 at 20:16:56 Ain’t that supposed to be his job Joe McMahon 4 Posted 07/02/2023 at 20:33:35 Exactly Neil, he's laughing as got a big pay off for being sacked. Sean's contract was improved 7 months before Burnley sacked him. Tony Abrahams 5 Posted 07/02/2023 at 20:47:18 We might have a manager, who has said he will take a lot less wages, but will take a massive bonus instead? But only if he keeps the club in the EPL, of course. Dave Abrahams 6 Posted 07/02/2023 at 20:48:49 John (1), a lot of sense there John and you’d think with the ridiculous wages young footballers would be breaking their balls to make it to the top and get a load “ readies” every week, instead average players get get this kind of money without breaking their backs playing in this money loaded heaven called the premier league, and hardly any of them are grateful for the life they have but think it is their right and clubs pamper them and let them get away with this behaviour, no wonder many of us fans are getting fed up with these players and the professional game of football itself, well at the top level anyway. Kevin Molloy 7 Posted 07/02/2023 at 20:54:36 if it was Allardyce you could add another nought to that. John Keating 8 Posted 07/02/2023 at 21:07:00 TonyI did read somewhere he signed a 2 1/2 year deal at 5 million a year. Dennis Stevens 9 Posted 07/02/2023 at 21:08:07 Weren't we paying Moyes double that 10 years ago? Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb