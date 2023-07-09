Everton could offer Rodrigo immediate Premier League return

| 09/07/2023



Everton are being linked with a move for Leeds United forward Rodrigo and could be able to pick him up for a relatively modest fee this summer.

Along with Wilfred Gnonto, another player being talked about in connection with the Toffees, the 32-year-old is one of the players expected to leave Elland Road this summer following the Whites' relegation to the Championship.

Rodrigo scored 13 times in the League last season and was one of the most effective players in a Leeds side that struggled for form throughout the campaign and was eventually relegated on the final day when they lost at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spaniard has had his injury problems over the past couple of seasons but if he could prove his fitness, could be a very useful addition to Sean Dyche's squad, offering flair and an eye for goal to a side that was short on both for much of 2022-23.

Article continues below video content

There is talk that Everton could land Rodrigo for as little as £4m but they may face competition from clubs in the Middle East, where huge wages are tempting players, particularly those at the tail end of their career. from across the Continent.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb