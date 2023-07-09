Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill Everton could offer Rodrigo immediate Premier League return Lyndon Lloyd | 09/07/2023 8comments | Jump to last Everton are being linked with a move for Leeds United forward Rodrigo and could be able to pick him up for a relatively modest fee this summer. Along with Wilfred Gnonto, another player being talked about in connection with the Toffees, the 32-year-old is one of the players expected to leave Elland Road this summer following the Whites' relegation to the Championship. Rodrigo scored 13 times in the League last season and was one of the most effective players in a Leeds side that struggled for form throughout the campaign and was eventually relegated on the final day when they lost at home to Tottenham Hotspur. The Spaniard has had his injury problems over the past couple of seasons but if he could prove his fitness, could be a very useful addition to Sean Dyche's squad, offering flair and an eye for goal to a side that was short on both for much of 2022-23. Article continues below video content There is talk that Everton could land Rodrigo for as little as £4m but they may face competition from clubs in the Middle East, where huge wages are tempting players, particularly those at the tail end of their career. from across the Continent. Reader Comments (8) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Kossoff 1 Posted 09/07/2023 at 19:17:01 Please give Tom Cannon a go even from the bench, tell the lad that he's part of the squad this season, leave the al arses alone, we have enough of them already. Justin Doone 2 Posted 09/07/2023 at 19:23:59 One thing Brazilians have shown is their preference for money. I can't see him remaining in the Premier league if Middle East money is being talked about. I'd like to see him join us, but I'm not holding my breath. Mike Hayes 3 Posted 09/07/2023 at 19:26:18 Paul Kossoff - he’s too young give him his first chance when he’s 35/36 🥳 Jack Convery 4 Posted 09/07/2023 at 19:34:01 Last season played 35 games and scored 15 goals with 2 assists. He missed 6 games with an ankle injury. Before the injury he scored 9 goals and 4 after it. Apart from CF he can play, RW, AM and SS. Whilst at Leeds, since Aug 2020, he has played 97 times and scored 28 goals with 5 assists. Last season was his best, for goals scored. He is a current Spanish International. For £3m he would appear to be a real bargain. Si Pulford 5 Posted 09/07/2023 at 19:36:40 Anyone who thinks we shouldn’t sign this guy for that fee is mad. Peter Hodgson 6 Posted 09/07/2023 at 19:44:38 If Thelwell and Dyche fancy the idea and the reported money to Leeds isn't a wind up then what are we waiting for. Sounding them out costs nothing except a bit of time. He is 100% better than what we have got!PS - Keep Cannon. I have a feeling in my water that he could come good given the opportunity. Tony Everan 7 Posted 09/07/2023 at 19:46:18 Get him in, he was Leeds best player, cut to the chase… he can score goals! An added bonus is he’s a spring chicken , only 32. Tony Everan 8 Posted 09/07/2023 at 19:47:32 Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb