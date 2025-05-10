Report Fantastic second-half turnaround secures Blues win at The Cottage After a really poor first half where a strange Everton line-up had allowed Marco Silva's Fulham to take the lead, a much more competitive second half saw Everton take all the points at Craven Cottage in the glorious spring sunshine. Michael Kenrick 10/05/2025 208comments (last) Fulham 1 - 3 Everton After a really poor first half where a strange Everton line-up had allowed Marco Silva's Fulham to take the lead, a much more competitive second half saw Everton take all the points at Craven Cottage in the glorious spring sunshine. No Jake O'Brien today, as he has apparently sustained an injury! But Alcaraz starts... along with Harrison and Doucure. Hard to understand why McNeil, Ndiaye and Calvert-Lewin are benched if they are fit, while David Moyes appears to prefer a very strange-looking side that features the error-prone Micheal Keane at the heart of the defence. Fulham are without Antonee Robinson today. The left-back, a product of Everton Academy, is having his minutes managed due to a knee issue. Glorious spring sunshine on the banks of the River Thames for this one, as the Premier League approaches its conclusion for this season, ahead of next week's final game at Goodison Park. Garner with the kick-off, back to Pickford for the punt upfield. The first few minutes were pretty scrappy from both sides. Alcaraz seemed to have a brielf chance to run in but he lost the ball. Garner with a long throw that Branthwaite could not dig out. Doucoure was a bit too strong and Fulham made pretty good use of the free-kick, Wilson shooting straight at Pickford. Harrison got forward and swung the first of his ineffectual crosses beyond the far post. But Everton were unable to keep the ball, losinng it repeady until Iwobi fired in a low one that Pickford held. All the play was coming from the home side, who seemed to have a greater desire for the ball and to drive forward at Everton, benefitting from some incmpetent passing by the players in Blue. Everton finally played some passing football, Harrison heading a great cross back that didn't quite reach Beto in front of goal. Beto and Gueye then had to defend, albeit unconventionally, the Senegalese falling on the ball rather than tackling his man in the Everton area. Fulham continued to zip the ball around, and a nice cross to Raul Jiminez was too good to resist as he powered his way through two Everton defenders, flooring both Branthwaite and Mykolenko, and giving Pickford little chance to stop it going over the line after just 17 minutes. A really poor start by the Blues, who just don't seem to be at the races today. After a brief foray upfield for Everton, it was Wilson who fired in a dangerous shot that just curled away at the last secoind. Finally, Alcaraz got some room to play in Harrison, who could do no better than shoot straight at Leno. With Fulham content to be in the lead, Everton had more possession but were unable to do a great deal with it until Mykolenko forced the first corner. Young took it short from the left, then hoofed the return well beyond the far post. In the next Everton attack, Mykolenko's cross was headed clear by the first defender. Gueye found Harrison wide right with a deep crossfield ball but Harrison could not retain it. Pereira tried a long-range shot, well over. A sloppy giveaway by Mykolenko on half-way allowed Jimenez to gallop forward into space before finding Iwobi, who curled his shot over the ball. Branthwaite was having trouble after Jiminez had jumped into him earlier in the half. Everton got forward but were quickly closed down. However, another turnover went their way, and Garner had another chance for a long throw that won another Everton corner but it didn't cause Fulham any trouble. Pereira was too clever for Alcaraz and Wilson wanted another go, his deflected shot plamed just outsiide the post by a brilliant Pickford save. Fulham had a couple of goes at the cormer as 3 minutes were added to the first half. Alcaraz stole a clearence but he could only shoot straight at Leno. Another long throw came in and was cleared as far as Docucoure who played it back for Mykolenko, his low shot taking a wicked deflection off Andreas Pereira to put the Blues right back in this one just before the break. The game restarted and it was end to end but with no real cjhances until a loose ball fell nicely into the path of Alcaraz but he could only smack it lamely at a blocking defender. Garner got another of his now trademark long throws into the 6-yard box but it ewas headed clear. Everton pushed forward . A quick corner was then delivered in well by Young, forcing another one from the other side. This one was right to the nearpost and behnd off Leno's arm but no third corner give, only a goal kick, incorrectly. Fulham went straight up the other end and Iwobi set up Sessegnon for a shot that go down Pickford did very well to see and parry. The corner saw Alcaraz. Everton went forward again but the ball was turned over and an audacious attemot at a lobb by Wilson was palmed out brilliantly by Pickford who had leapt wildly like a cat but fallen back down like an elephant. He was okay after teatment and Virginia was not required. The Fulham corner was good but cleared. Berge felt he had to foul Beto for a yellow card. The free-kick was curled in by Young and Beto somehow avoided converting it, only playing it back to Gana and the chance was gone. At the other end, Wilson had another shot, high and wide. Alcaraz looked to be struggling with the physicality of the game, getting close attention when he got the ball at his feet. Beto got forward and a chnce to play in Docucoure buthis low cross was too close to Leno. At the other end, yet another attempt from Wilson before David Moyes made his first changes on the hour mark. Young took out Smith-Rowe, who was then subbed. Jimenez was called for a foul as the free-kick came over, Everton attacked again, Beto again the one to cross rather than be recieveing the ball up high. But most of the play was being driven by Fulham who were keen to restablish their lead. Some clever work by Iwobi almost forced a breakthrough before the Everton defenders cleared. It was far from dull with both sides now heavily committed and the intensity of the game seeeing good attacking moves at both ends, Alcaraz somewhow winning a corner for Everton. McNeil sent it over superbly to the far post where that enigma, Michael Keane sent a bullet header that almost burst the Fulham net. Brilliant stuff. But VAR decided there was either a foul or an offside… just completely ridiculous. Finally, they backed down and Everton's excellent go-ahead goal was confirmed. Then, from a turnover on the half-way line, Alcaraz burst forward and fed Beto. Now his shot was not great, but Leno allowed it to somehow squirm under his hands and into the back of the net! Excellent work by the Blues. Fulham were stunned but knew they had to do something, a good cross was headed inches wide by Jiminez as the happy singing of the Blue Army came across loud and clear. Some great chasing by Alcaraz forced a high turnover, but no long throw this time. At the other end, Fulham kept firing in crosses, Keane struggling a little as more changes were made by each side with less than 10 minutes left. A Fulham free-kick and another ball curled in and headed clear, Alcaraz then taking the applause of the Everotn fans as he was replaced after a pretty good game from him. As the time ticked away, the fight seemd to finally ebb away from the Fulham players as they realized the magnitude of their task was surely impossible. But the balls kept coming into the Everton area and each one needed defending by hook or by crook. Godo got forward and produced a great cutback but Iroegbunam saw the danger and made a brilliant interception. More changes by Moyes broke up the play as 7 minutes of added time were shown, with Calvert-Lewin and Coleman joining in the fun. More danger from Godo, somehow stopped again by Iroegbunam. McNeil had a chance to relieve the pressure but he played an awful pass between Calvert-Lewin and Ndiaye. Another chance for the Blues to run forward saw Calvert-Lewin chase the ball but he couldn't strike it far enough away from Leno, who was out quickly. VAR wanted to look at a Mykolenko handball, with 8 minutes of added time already played. Another ridiculous and completely unnecessary involvement, forcing Darren England to look at it on the monitor... but — respect — the ref was having none of it. And thus ended a fantastic away win for Everton who had completely turned around an awful first half display. Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegno n (83' Godo), Andreas Pereira (75' Cairney), Berge [Y:56'], Wilson (75' Willian), Smith-Rowe (63' Traore), Iwobi, Jimenez. Subs not Used: Diop, King, Cuenca, Vinicius, Benda. Everton: Pickford, Young, Keane, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye (90+1' Coleman), Garner, Harrison (61' McNeil), Doucoure (61' Ndiaye), Alcaraz (84' Iroegbunam), Beto (90+1' Calvert-Lewin). Subs not Used: Broja, Chermiti, Patterson, Virginia. Reader Comments (208) Disclaimer () Grant Rorrison 1 Posted 10/05/2025 at 13:51:14 We can pretty much write the game off if that's the starting 11! Christine Foster 2 Posted 10/05/2025 at 13:52:37 Keane and Young... bugger.No Jake... on the back foot for 90 mins. Good luck, Blues! Ian Jones 3 Posted 10/05/2025 at 13:53:01 Grant, you've gone early! Liam Mogan 4 Posted 10/05/2025 at 13:54:17 It's watch through the fingers time… Is Dyche back for one last Hurrah? Alan J Thompson 5 Posted 10/05/2025 at 13:57:55 I think I've just lost any confidence I had with Moyes. John Hall 6 Posted 10/05/2025 at 13:58:29 Glad I'm not watching this horror show today. I'll check in later with trepidation Kunal Desai 7 Posted 10/05/2025 at 13:59:31 N'diaye hasn't been the same since returning from injury, McNeil only just back. Assuming O'Brien is injured so Keane is the only replacement there and Young replacing Patterson, who let's be honest hasn't made any real impact in the last couple of games.I'd like to have seen Chermiti given a chance here.It's just a shame we cannot fast forward these remaining games and close out the season so the building blocks for the summer can get underway. Mal van Schaick 8 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:00:48 The subs look stronger than the team Moyes has picked. He can’t be serious with this selection it must be a farewell team. Andy Walker 9 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:02:10 Much better team than last week. We’ll be much better without the ball. Ndiaye has been poor since he came back, and McNeil doesn’t look fully fit yet. Mike Hayes 10 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:03:00 You just knew those two would be back inmust have cried it in 🙄 that’s a terrible line up at the back may as well have played with 6 🤷 Dave Abrahams 11 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:03:51 Liam (4), Being honest Liam when I was watching the game at Brighton this season which we won 1-0 it looked like Dyche was in charge with one shot on target, a penalty, but defending for most of the game. Terry McLavey 12 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:04:54 Is Jake O'Brien injured? I hope someone hasn't pissed him off? Mihir Ambardekar 13 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:05:24 We can write off this game. Why do we have Mcneil on bench instead of Harrison?Why do managers revert to being poor after good starts? I mean why do we have Doucoure and Harrison starting this game? Sean Kelly 14 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:06:49 Is Moyes looking for a payoff. Rob Williamson 15 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:07:44 Mal #8. It might look a stronger bench but Moyes is almost as bad as Dyche at using subs. Liam Mogan 16 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:08:09 Dave 11. Moyes and Dyche have a lot in common. Martin Berry 17 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:09:53 Oh the despondency...calm down. Moyes is giving others a spin before the end of the season.Dont think for a minute this will be the ending line up.I am sure many of those you thought would start will be on the pitch on 90. Andrew Merrick 18 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:10:18 I don't get this pick either, every game matters, too weak and slow at the back to cope with Fulham.Scratches head... Howard Don 19 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:10:23 Spot on Andy Walker 9. Neither McNeil or Ndiaye looked fully fit last week. Patterson not really showing much and no option but Keane at the back if Jake not fit. But let’s not let that get in the way of the anti Moyes negativity. Neil Cremin 20 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:11:18 Because Harrison will provide better defensive cover than McNeill which looking at this back line we will need. McNeill looked knackered when substituted recently Peter Moore 21 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:12:16 Sean Moyes, David Dyche. Terrible with names me, trying to remember the name of our manager Christy Ring 22 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:14:30 Andy#9 'We'll be much better without the ball', Andy that definitely doesn't fill me with confidence, and not a very inspiring team. What does Moyes see in Harrison, and why not give Dixon a start? Dale Self 23 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:18:59 The Moyes-Dyche comparison is largely driven by the squad constraints. While Moyes could see a better way in attack than Dyche, ultimately the thin squad and lack of type for type options forces them to revert to these selection letdowns. Dave Abrahams 24 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:20:41 Liam (16)Go Way!Howard (19) I think that the one win in the last ten games might have something to do with anti Moyes negativity Les Callan 25 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:20:45 I thought McNeill was one of our better players last week. Sean Kelly 26 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:20:57 Why play doucoure and Harrison. Need to I’ve on from these. Give others that will be here a chance to prove themselves Annika Herbert 27 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:22:57 Why play people who won’t be here next season? Regardless of the pro Moyes fan boys, this is a crap line up.We know Keane is a bust, Young is 39 etc.?Why not give Chermiti a run out, even a couple of the fringe players from the U21’s?Isn’t this a perfect time to look at what we have in the U21’s, rather than give the old, well past it brigade? A better line up than last week!!!? You have got to be joking. But hey, let’s just forget the fact we only have one win in the last 10 eh? Moyes will never change, it isn’t in his dna. Colin Glassar 28 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:23:43 That’s a Moyes team. Dour and unimaginative just like him. Anthony O'Sullivan 29 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:26:50 The stronger we finish the less they will spend in the summer. It's a cunning plan as Baldrick would say. But it does feel like he wants a good look at the players that are leaving to see is there anything worth keeping. John Hall 30 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:28:07 If we're going to lose anyway, why not give some other players a chance? You never know, they may surprise us! The only surprise with this line up is if we can escape without losing 5-0 Neil Cremin 31 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:30:48 And fodder for the Anti Moyes brigade.If O Brien is not available who do they suggest play in defence. John Hall 32 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:30:57 Seamus deserves a chance! At least he'll show some willingness and urgency to get a result. Why not Moyesey? Peter Mitchell 33 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:33:17 Wow - some proper miserable gits on here today! I get that some people hate our manager, but we haven't even started the game yet. I will be trying to find a feed to watch and will be cheering them on even if we lose. There is no jeopardy here, no watching between our fingers and biting our nails - thanks to Moyes. It would not be the same, in my opinion, if we had kept Dyche. And before anyone asks (or just labels me that) I am not and never have been a Moyes fanboy. I am just a supporter and will get behind the team regardless of how limited they are and whoever the manager is.COYB Raymond Fox 34 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:34:16 Assuming O'Brien is injured, none of our managers have liked Patterson.Thats the starting line up, it leaves him plenty options to change the team when needed. Annika Herbert 35 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:34:48 Neil @ 31, anyone apart from Keane. Sorry to upset the Moyes cheerleader brigade Colin Glassar 36 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:36:08 John 32, I agree. I trust Seamus far more in the centre of defence than calamity Keane. Liam Mogan 37 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:37:43 ABK - Anyone But Keane. Great motto Annika!Although not sure who could have played CB? Seamus? DCL doing his best Chris Sutton impression?Bloody Keystone Kop Keane Mike Gaynes 38 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:38:26 Our bench could beat our starting lineup comfortably. Neil Cremin 39 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:38:57 Annika Who is anybodyBy the way I’m not a Moyes cheerleader just an Everton supporter but calling out irrational postsAlso love your insight into who will be here next season. Can you share Dale Self 40 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:40:51 This gives us a chance to note once again, Chris Sutton is a devil worshipper. John Keating 41 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:42:16 WowI think Moyes has set himself upMcNeil and Nd started last week now on the benchDCL came on last week should give him minutes and Beto comes on laterKeane, well maybe no optionYoung already on holiday looking for another ClubIf this team pulls something off then he’s the MoyesiahIf it doesn’t then his words about ending the season gung ho on a high will haunt him when he’s behind the couch Ashley Roberts 42 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:45:37 I predicted yesterday that Beto, Harrison and Doucoure would start. I think this clearly shows that Moyes really is Dyche in sheep’s clothing. With the Dyche/Moyes style of football the mantra is to defend and try and score on the break. None of the top managers play this style of football. I am afraid the writing is on the wall for the future. I cannot believe McNeil is not starting. Him and Branthwaite were the only 2 quality players against Ipswich last week even though Dwight ran out of legs near the end of the game. This is going to be a backs against the wall game and we know with Keane playing it is going to be very leaky at the back and there was me hoping we would finish above UTD and the Spuds. Andy Duff 43 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:47:53 For me Doucoure is the only one that I can't understand. Especially after his supposed outburst this week. He shouldn't be here next year and as such is a waste of a starting place. We should use it on players that are staying. It's worrying he's a shoe in as soon as he's available like they are going to offer him a new contract. If he scores the winner it still won't change my opinion, even if it makes me look stupid Bill Gall 44 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:48:49 Who would be a manager, its no problem to D.Moyes he still gets paid no matter who he picks. It does not seem to be a particularly strong starting 11and seems to be a bit off a slap in the face to those faithful traveling supporters. Stranger things have happened but it appears he has given the home team an advantage that I do not believe they needed. Jay Harris 45 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:49:50 I looked at the team and thought Sean Dyche was back. I fancied us today but not now with Keane in. Can they please let me eat my words as the Europa league finalists could go above us this weekend otherwise. Anthony Flack 46 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:50:08 None of the managers fancy Patterson as he’s not a very good defender Keane to score the winner Robert Tressell 47 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:50:46 Hugely disappointing that Moyes has left out Kvaratskhelia, Barella and Marquinhos again. What a mug. Tom Bowers 48 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:50:51 Moyes obviously not interested in the result !!Changes yes, but the old familiar failures. Why no new, younger faces if the result doesn't matter ?Seems like Moyes doesn't really want this job ? Bring on next season !!!! Peter Mitchell 49 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:51:10 Andy @43: I wonder if the club have actually offered Doucoure a new contract, but just not on terms he wishes to accept (i.e. lower wages)? It would then make sense to play him - showing him the love - even if there is still a strong chance he will not be here next season. Who knows? Dale Self 50 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:52:49 Well, this definitely makes Alcaraz the focal point. Let's see what he has (almost wrote 'what he's got' which would annoy an English ex pat, can't remember who). Alan J Thompson 51 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:53:07 Why exactly is O'Brien not playing, just not picked?I don't know if he has but I'm sure it has been said that Mykolenko had played centrally before joining us.I suppose that Moyes feels he needs to know something more on Keane, Young, Doucoure and Harrison although he's probably seen more of them than McNeil, Patterson, Chermiti, Iroegbunam and Calvert-Lewin. Still, he's got another game or two yet. Liam Mogan 52 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:55:31 There must be some issue with O'brien, otherwise he'd still be on the bench surely? Martin Farrington 53 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:56:17 Well thats not good.A hope for the future dashed by instance on fielding the past Ged Simpson 54 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:57:50 Link mates? Frank Sheppard 55 Posted 10/05/2025 at 14:58:18 Looks like he wants to give everyone a starting opportunity before the end of the season, nothing more, nothing less. Ged Simpson 56 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:00:09 Agree Frank and prob wise Paul Kossoff 57 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:03:45 Dale 50. They are both correct. I am sure a certain ex pat would, at the most, give you a slight tap on the back of the leg. Are rit me ol flower na then. Ged Simpson 58 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:09:54 Desperate now. Tried some but no joy. Anyone help an old fan with a link? Ernie Baywood 59 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:11:06 I'm not sure where we go after Tarkowski and JOB. Is there another option? I get the ABK call, but who are they? Young over Patterson. Wouldn't have been my call, but I can see it. I thought Garner and Gana had a tough time with Doucoure helping them through the work last week.Not the team I would have predicted. But he doesn't have that many ways to go. Let's see how they play. Paul Kossoff 60 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:11:55 Apparently O'Brian is wanted by Brighton and Moyes has named Jerome Opoku as his replacement. The report states that Everton have already submitted an offer of £3.3million, in the hope of his current club Basaksehir allowing the centre-back to exit.The move is said to be just a “matter of time” with negotiations already underway between representatives of both clubs for a concrete agreement. Dale Self 61 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:17:41 Paul, I would expect a slight kick to the shin, just to let me know. Paul Kossoff 62 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:18:55 Bollocks! Derek Powell 63 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:20:32 Shite club we are going fuckin backwards Andy Duff 64 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:20:46 Hasn't scored in 8 games... never change Everton Craig Scott 65 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:21:16 Amateur defending from Mykolenko Paul Kossoff 66 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:21:36 Emile Smith Rowe whips in a delicious cross and Raul Jimenez rises above all to power a header beyond Jordan Pickford to put Fulham deservedly ahead. BBC. Robert Tressell 67 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:26:02 Paul # 60, hopefully that is not true - because it wouldn't bode well at all for the summer rebuild. Dan Parker 68 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:26:27 only good thing about today is Moyes confirming what he probably already knows about the players with expiring contracts. Hopefullly plays a stronger 11 for Goodisons last fling. Andrew Oxton 69 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:26:36 Pickford rooted to his line. A big commanding goalie would have come for that. Myko bullied. Terrible defending all round. Ged Simpson 70 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:27:34 Ta. Bring back live forum! Annika Herbert 71 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:28:49 Neil @ 39, you might not be a cheerleader, but you are very quick to criticise anyone who doubts Moyes credentials. Are you honestly saying that it wouldn’t have been better to give some U21’s a run out, rather than bring the donkey Keane back in?If we are going to lose, at least lose by checking out the young players. It wouldn’t surprise me if Moyes gave the likes of Keane an extension. He does c love his defenders.Going well so far though isn’t it? Craig Scott 72 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:30:12 Any sign of an attack breaks down when Harrison gets the ball! Dan Parker 73 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:30:19 Charlie Adam strikes again Mark Stone 74 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:33:23 The comments on here about team selection. Moyes made it clear weeks ago when we were safe that he’d be changing the team up to take a closer look at some fringe / out of contract platers. That’s exactly what he’s doing Grant Rorrison 75 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:33:50 Worrying if Moyes is actually assessing some of the players starting today with a view to giving them new contracts. Alan McGuffog 76 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:35:36 This team is capable of scraping a point against Southampton...to give a rousing send off to Goodison. We need to believe! John Hall 77 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:36:45 Keane, Douc, Harrison, Holgate and Young 5 year contracts all round! What's not to like? Fully deserved Phil Smith 78 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:37:44 What is this starting line-up?? I guess 5 players playing for their futures at the club. Keep Alcarez, cut the rest. I rather see which kids could step up than which senior players, who have had all season to impress but haven't. Kieran Kinsella 79 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:40:16 "Dyche in sheeps clothing," lol what an image. I can see Sean trying to hide his mug with a wooly fleece draped over his head mimicking a Scottish accent through his gravely voice while Moyes is tied up and gagged in the hallway cupboard. "Och lads, Gie it laldy" Craig Scott 80 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:40:25 I'm trying to think of something positive to say about how we're playing. . I'm still thinking. Ralph Basnett 81 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:44:36 The best thing about keeping Dyche until the end of the season:We were never getting relegated.We did not have to pay him off.Would not have hired Moyes.New (proper) manager would not entertain keeping Keane, Doucoure, Beto, DCL, Harrison, Young, Mykolenko and Patterson.Moyes would keep them all! Dan Parker 82 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:45:15 Why does Keane just keep standing there rooted with his hands behind his back. Myko needs competition for LB Dan Parker 83 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:48:49 Get in!!! Jammy sods get in Andy Crooks 84 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:48:53 Mark @ 74, he needed to take a look at Keane????? Ralph Basnett 85 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:49:03 Goal of the season for the equaliser! Robert Tressell 86 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:52:02 Annika, # 71. I guess we could have played Reece Welch instead of Michael Keane today. He is the most likely of the U21 CBs.That said, he hasn't made the grade this season in the Belgian 2nd division - being returned mid-season after managing just 2 matches. So it would be a bit weird to pick him for the first team. Robert Tressell 87 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:53:08 Get in! Craig Scott 89 Posted 10/05/2025 at 15:58:33 I'd take off Harrison and Beto at half-time and bring on the tea lady as well as the girl who does the wages. Moyes may want to have a good look at them before the season finishes. Liam Mogan 90 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:01:32 I put some posts on the Doucoure thread earlier which were rather understanding of his dilemma.I take them back. He's awful. Ian Wilkins 91 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:02:17 Keane wouldn't be playing if O'Brien or Tarkowski were fit… those calling for the kids I'm afraid haven't watched the kids, I'm sorry to say. It's a workmanlike side aimed at a point, snatching a win. Truth is, however, it's bereft of any quality. Most are slow ponderous uncomfortable with a football. There are not many here to be retained, I include Alcaraz sadly, we need new fullbacks. Branthwaite, Pickford, Gana you can do something with; the rest… no thanks. Big reset in Summer. Get some young hungry players with a point to prove… Alan J Thompson 92 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:04:07 Something of a nothing first half as Fulham pushed more men forward as we dropped back, failing to get men forward when we did try to advance.Then another soft goal with both Young and Keane in a sort of no man's land marking nothing and not even getting in the way of anything. Indeed, Fulham seem to be making more of a target of Young's side and he's been found wanting. Doucoure has been his usual rubbish self so maybe he'll turn up in exactly the wrong place to score and while Harrison hasn't done badly without doing anything exceptional, when he does get in a position to cross there's, at best, only Beto somewhere in the penalty box.We got a fortunate equalizer but if we want to win this we have to get more men forward, I was going to say in support but we need to start working the ball more rather than just hoping to thread one through for Beto to run onto. Moyes needs to make changes and for me Gana and Garner are the men he needs to look at. Paul Kossoff 93 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:07:41 KK *****😀 Craig Scott 94 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:12:22 Pickford must be odds on to be our Man of the Match in most games before a ball is even kicked. Ralph Basnett 95 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:28:59 Craig Scott, would have to argue with you their, if Pickford was the keeper everyone thinks he is, we would be further up the pitch.He's praised for his save from Wilson but it was his positioning that put him in trouble! Derek Powell 96 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:29:53 KEANOOOOOO Paul Kossoff 97 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:29:55 Keane Goooooooal Dan Parker 98 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:30:29 Sign Keane as a striker ha. Get in Paul Kossoff 99 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:30:30 VAR… Grant Rorrison 100 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:30:51 As I said in the first post. With that team we've got a real good chance of getting a result today. Paul Kossoff 101 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:31:10 Poss offside Paul Kossoff 102 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:31:35 Goooooal Dan Parker 103 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:31:58 VAR looking for any reason to disallow it. Paul Kossoff 104 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:32:28 Gooooooal Dan Parker 105 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:32:44 Given. Goal stands Paul Kossoff 106 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:33:04 Beto goooooal Dan Parker 107 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:33:28 What a goal. Beto you legend!!!! Paul Kossoff 108 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:33:49 Goooooal go go go Goooooal Robert Tressell 109 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:33:58 Get in! Dan Parker 110 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:34:36 A striker's goal that. Nice to see. Decent return this season, especially given Dyche's treatment. Andy Crooks 111 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:34:41 Andy Crooks, @84, I think you owe an apology to Mark Stone. Craig Scott 112 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:35:04 OMG. We've got a 2 goal lead. We're in trouble now! Craig Scott 113 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:37:00 Odds on a draw have gone up massively. Colin Malone 114 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:37:02 Charly, Ndiaye, Beto. Why didn't they start with this line-up? Tom Smith 115 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:37:31 Long time watcher, first time poster. Moyes hater's must be gutted he's proved them wrong again! 😁 Derek Knox 116 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:39:08 What a difference Harrison and Doucoure have made by being subbed. A pair of useless pricks! Neil Cremin 117 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:39:43 Annika,I posted earlier but lost it cause I was underground but I did reply to you cheekily that we were not doing too bad at half time and would love a win and maybe Keane would score. Now that I'm above ground, can't believe my eyes. Hopefully no capitulation this time! Paul Kossoff 118 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:46:35 Tom, hasn't finished yet.😟 Craig Scott 119 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:46:57 Fulham have regressed in this half as much as we have improved. Howard Don 121 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:48:37 Rubbish that Keane, Moyes too negative with this team, doesn’t know what he’s doing. No chance with this selection, relegation form, blah blah negative blah. All proved wrong today. Dan Parker 122 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:55:02 Tim has done really well since coming on. Few important defensive plays. Paul Kossoff 123 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:56:50 Last minute far hand ball Paul Kossoff 124 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:57:39 Pen fulham Dan Parker 125 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:58:40 Harsh, was trying to put his arm down Paul Kossoff 126 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:59:04 Pen hand ball fulham no pen Paul Kossoff 127 Posted 10/05/2025 at 16:59:38 Long check no pen😀 Paul Kossoff 128 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:00:08 1 3 yeeeees Ernie Baywood 129 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:00:08 That's a new one Craig Scott 130 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:01:20 A much more purposeful and committed second half. Dan Parker 131 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:02:09 A great win that. Much improved second half and professionally managed the game. Paul Kossoff 132 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:02:23 Can't believe we got two VAR decisions today, well done, the Blue Boys. Christine Foster 133 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:04:06 Not pretty but we battled, about time we had some luck too. A shout for Michael Keane, well played, sir. I was wrong to doubt you! Chris Leyland 134 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:04:08 There should quite a few posters on here feeling embarrassed about now at some of their earlier posts. Looking forward to reading their new posts about how wrong they were! Tom Smith 135 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:04:34 I know Paul, got carried away Tom Bowers 136 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:06:58 The starting lineup was a mistake, and it took the substitutions to put it right.Up till then, we were piss poor. Peter Mitchell 137 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:09:06 Well there you go - there must be some disappointed folk on here tonight! Moyes, Keane, Mykolenko and Beto all shite, apparently. What stood out for me is what a different team we look when McNeil is playing. Chris Leyland 138 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:10:05 Tom Bowers - football is a 90 minute games and it's about using up to 16 players to get the result over that 90 minutes. As such, that plan worked to perfection today. Ian Jones 139 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:10:13 Grant, 1 and 100. To be fair, you were right, we didn't win with the starting line up... Ian Wilkins 140 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:10:30 I'm happy to put my hands up... first half abject, second half much better. Delighted with the win, still feel there's lots and lots of squad improvement to be had. Colin Glassar 141 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:12:14 No one is disappointed, Peter. We were shite the first half. The subs made all the difference and Lady Luck (and fighting spirit) was on our side today. We won but this team needs a massive dose of ability. UTFT!! Craig Scott 142 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:15:02 Before we get carried away with a good away win, we should recognise that we had a bit of luck go our way today. A deflection for the first goal, an elementary keeper's error for the third, and a hand ball decision flagged away that could easily have been given. Andy Crooks 143 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:15:12 Lady Luck and fighting spirit, Colin, that's what will make us great again. Paul Kossoff 144 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:16:43 Craig, without lady luck the red shite would never have won a trophy! Ian Bennett 145 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:17:21 Great result on the road with a rag tag squad. Up to 13th, and yet still criticism of the manager.He's doing a good job. Forget the past. Scott Hamilton 146 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:18:02 20 points above the relegation zone with 2 games to go.Shite that Moyes, eh, Michael?! 😜 Brendan McLaughlin 147 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:18:27 A Silva lining for Moyes at Cave-in Cottage Colin Glassar 148 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:19:39 We'll still be last on MotD tonight. Alan J Thompson 149 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:20:56 As has been said before, Keane may be a better striker than defender, but I couldn't understand how long VAR wanted or why and have seen more obvious things not even given a second glance.I was disappointed with Alcaraz being subbed as he was our best player carrying the ball forward but will look forward to Moyes's press conference and next week's team selection. Andy Walker 150 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:21:26 Great result. We controlled the game after the initial 25 minutes. Keane was excellent as was Harrison. McNeil also excellent, but he wasn't fully fit to start, we know that from last week. Moyes certainly deserves credit for the team selection. Patterson and Ndiaye both deserved dropping after last week and McNeil isn't 100% fit yet. Moyes got it spot on. Phil Smith 151 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:24:42 I think Moyes has his answers there. Doucouré and Harrison should leave – we were so much better with them off the field. Keane might be a useful backup. Young can still play, but he's too old to be given another year. Dom and Seamus are also saying their final ta-ras. Alcaraz is worth buying. Good day for the boss, there. Colin Glassar 152 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:24:43 VAR is a travesty, Alan. Now every single goal, or so it seems, has to be checked endlessly. It's killed the enjoyment of celebrating a goal. Mr Wenger, get rid of VAR!Andy Walker, Harrison was great? He looks like he's playing piggy in the middle ffs. Mal van Schaick 153 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:25:43 I take my previous team selection criticism back. It was a Moyes masterclass. Well done, lads, and the away support was terrific. George Cumiskey 154 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:26:07 Great result! What a difference when Doucouré and Harrison went of.McNeil made a hell of a difference. When we go on the front foot, we're a well better team. Brilliant refereeing as well. Is just me or does McNeil look like he's gained a yard of pace? Michael Kenrick 155 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:26:18 It hard to stand back and analyze what we just saw without having a good go at point scoring. But, all that aside, it was a horrible starting line-up, and most honest fans said so. They were no match for Fulham who steamrollered them to the fist goal., then eased off the intensity that had gotten them the lead. After that, some massive, massive luck: The Mykolenko deflection. That's usually a block and not a goal.Then the corner. Brilliantly taken and exquisite far post pile driver by Keane... but was it that corner which didn't even touch a Fulham player and should have been a goal-kick? (I know we had one earlier go their way...) And the third goal... well, Leno apparently saves those for breakfast, lunch and dinner. But not today. And the penalty VAR non-call? Remarkable considering what they normally do to us. But hey, that's football. If you think it's down to Moyes's brilliance, have at it. A great win in the end but he and we were very lucky. Scott Hamilton 156 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:29:48 Dyche was never this ‘lucky’! 😜 Scott Hamilton 157 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:32:32 Everton manager David Moyes speaking to BBC Sport: "It didn't look [like it would go] that way after the first 20, 25 minutes. I thought we were terrible on the ball but we stuck at it. We are a resilient crew and the players did a good job in the end."Michael Keane was terrific today, he was a proper centre-half. Keano scored a really good header, it was a really good goal."On Beto's development: "He's done great, he's improving. If he was a 19-year-old striker you'd say he's got a bit to go; he's not but he's certainly improving. Let's hope he can get goals in the remaining games."I have been pleased [with performances away from home]. It was a worry for me how this game would go [missing key players] but great credit to the players, we hung in a little bit but certainly improved in the second half."On referee Darren England standing by his decision not to award Fulham a penalty after being sent to the pitchside monitor: "I clapped him. I would have had a Mexican wave. I saw it on the iPad and I saw the boy was running so I don't know where you'd expect his hands to be. Isn't it great we have someone who is willing to go to the screen and stick with his decision? We want referees to go by their own decision, and from what I've seen, the correct decision."On next week's final game at Goodison Park: "I have just said to the players we have the biggest game of the season next week, and we are all ready for it." Neil Cremin 158 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:34:38 I was taken aback with starting line-up but, with no Jake, I didn't see another option. Maybe Seamus instead of Young but with no match time, too risky. Because Ndiaye and McNeil from recent observation did not have 90 minutes in them, then Harrison and Doucoure were the obvious starters to protect a very vulnerable backline. We did not want to lose and hopefully could snatch a win. The anti-Keane and anti-Moyes hysteria was comical to observe, especially when both Keane and Beto scored.Well done to all today and I'm going to enjoy that winning feeling this weekend. Howard Don 159 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:35:57 No Michael, most honest fans didn't say so, in fact quite a few on here didn't, but don't let that interfere with your “Let's look for any stick I can beat Moyes with” approach to punditry. Given what was available through injuries and, after last week when Ndiaye and McNeil both looked knackered well before the end, it was a starting lineup and bench to do a job away from home, which it did. Oh and we weren't lucky either, outfought Fulham all second half and thoroughly deserved the win. Colin Glassar 160 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:38:39 I thought the ref was MotM. If I had to choose an Everton player, I'd go for Gana Gueye, again. He gets through so much and goes unnoticed. McNeil was excellent and Charly Alcaraz much improved once he went central. He's wasted playing out wide. Good second half and we'll deserved win.If we'd won all our drawn games, we'd be on 72 points now. Ray Jacques 161 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:39:16 We don't get many away wins.Let's just enjoy it. Andy Walker 162 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:40:24 Well said, Howard, there's an agenda on this site now. Those who feed it won't acknowledge it though. John Keating 163 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:42:19 Well, after 70 plus years, what do I, or many of us, know about footy?Prior to the game, I was on the fence about the team. Thought Moyes had set himself up,However, after a dismal first half, and bringing on two players I thought he should have started, off we went!!!!Great result, regardless of performance.Pity the other 3-1 result at Celtic Park didn't go the way I wanted.Still midweek!!!!! Colin Malone 164 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:42:56 Let's hope that's the last we see of Doucoure, again I say, it's nothing personal Sonny. Just strictly business. https://youtu.be/Bo7zkd0kRS4?si=QCuHrdQ8nYjkK_GP Steve Brown 165 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:43:59 Fair summary from Moysey.We were terrible in the first 25 minutes due to the team selection and the lack of intensity from the players.Second half was much better when Ndiaye and McNeil replaced Harrison and Doucoure. So the manager got it wrong in the first half, but made all the right decisions after the break.I thought Alcaraz really grew into the game. Colin Glassar 166 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:47:55 I'd love it if we ruined Newcastle's chance of Champions League football next season. Just to see rat boy's ugly mug… Steve Brown 167 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:53:07 “Anti Moyes hysteria”, so tiresome. As soon as I see your name Neil @ 158, I know the same tired cliche is on its way. Ironically, you are almost hysterical yourself in screaming about anti-Moyes bias.. usually preceded by “I never wanted Moyes but.” Sure buddy.At least try and come up with some variation to it, so we are not all bored to death. Jimmy Carr 168 Posted 10/05/2025 at 17:56:34 Some posters just never learn; sometimes it's best to say nothing when the line-up is announced. Mind you, it left me baffled. However, a Moyes masterclass if ever there was one. Bringing the calvary on when they're really needed. Those thousand odd games in the Premier League count for something. This was how you manage your playing resources to get maximum effect. COYB! Ajay Gopal 169 Posted 10/05/2025 at 18:01:05 VAR tried its best to deny Everton the win, but bad luck, guys, boo hoo. Taking off Doucoure and Harrison changed things around. Harrison was doing well, but Doucoure was atrocious. Beto was poor and he got lucky with his goal, really poor goalkeeping. Keane played well – not only the goal but the couple of pinpoint cross-field passes that he played were quite breathtaking. And he was solid most of the game. Enough to convince Moyes to give him a new contract? Possibly. But well done to the players and David Moyes. Huge improvement in the 2nd half to overturn a 0-1 deficit. Ian Bennett 170 Posted 10/05/2025 at 18:01:32 Steve - I thought he was limited in his selection options. I can't argue with Keane coming in, and playing Young over Patterson was probably a wise choice.That will have influenced his decision to play Doucoure and Harrison, to avoid being left wide open against two lads that are not first choice away from home.His bench gave him the opportunity to change it up. I think that's key in the last 20 minutes of Premier League games, and so it proved.As has been said, it's why hes managed a 1,000 games, and remains a respected figure in the game. Liam Mogan 171 Posted 10/05/2025 at 18:04:52 Great way to lead us into a momentous week. Excellent 2nd half performance. Less said about the 1st half, the better! Steve Shave 172 Posted 10/05/2025 at 18:06:46 Great result, hard fought 2nd half. I am sick and tired of the anti-Moyes agenda from the same old people, seriously that negativity must be horrible to carry around all the time. I feel sorry for you. To openly deride someone at every available opportunity even when he hasn't really done a lot wrong yet is just plain irritating to be around. He took over a sinking ship utterly devoid of confidence and he has us doing well with the bare bones of resources at his disposal. Let's at least give him the summer window and a pre-season to see if he can get anywhere near some of your impossible expectations of him so far. Not the best performance first half, far from it in fact, but it's a points game, can't wait for next season! Well done, Moyes and Everton. I've just cracked a beer. COYB. Liam Mogan 173 Posted 10/05/2025 at 18:11:49 The keeper should have saved Beto's goal.But you often see keepers make mistakes when the striker takes the shot early. They don't get 'set' properly. Andy Meighan 174 Posted 10/05/2025 at 18:15:57 Spot on, Steve.He was left a shit hand but has dealt with it brilliantly.4 cracking away wins at Palace, Brighton, Forest and Fulham, not many managers in the league with a struggling side would come away with maximum points from those.Yes, the home form has been shit, thanks, Sean, but sign off with a good win next week and we will all go home from our last ever game at the POld Tart more than happy.Onwards and upwards at the new cathedral then! Robert Tressell 175 Posted 10/05/2025 at 18:21:04 Really encouraging display – from a pretty poor First XI too.We all know some of these players are limited but Moyes doesn't have a lot of options (and the options he does have are coming back to fitness, which is why they're used sparingly). Let's get behind Moyes and the squad and see this season out. Neil Cremin 176 Posted 10/05/2025 at 18:23:11 Totally agree, Ian.I couldn't have said it better. Ged Simpson 177 Posted 10/05/2025 at 18:26:05 We have 42 points. The top of relegation zone has 22 points.Of course we dream but dreaded Everton v Shrewsbury or someone in the new stadium.Now stop whinging. Just a few months ago, we were fucked. Reality. Colin Glassar 178 Posted 10/05/2025 at 18:28:46 Pickford was solid, again. For some reason, with 10-15 minutes to go, he kept on kicking the ball into touch. Weird boy. Neil Cremin 179 Posted 10/05/2025 at 18:30:57 Ditto, Steve,If you read my posts, they have consistently stated that I believe he was the only option available. I'm also bored with the same old culprits constantly looking to find fault. Neil Cremin 180 Posted 10/05/2025 at 18:35:18 AnnikaThus is what I tried to post at half-time. I didn't think I was prophetic, I just found it again, so posted for its irony. No offence intended. No, just looking for some balance.I'm not pro- or anti-Moyes. I definitely didn't fancy Dyche to keep us safe so we did need a change. I didn't see too many candidates putting their hand up for the job so Moyes was probably the only option at the time. 1:1 Not too bad so far but would love a win. Maybe Keane to score it? [Tongue-in-Cheek joke] John Keating 181 Posted 10/05/2025 at 18:40:49 Further to my post of 163, The enigma of Michael Keane? Unbelievable!His name on the teamsheet causes dread, anger and incredulity. We are all fully aware of his shortcomings.However here we are, and there's a guy who hasn't played for ages. O'Brien is out – still not sure why? Keane steps in and, in my opinion, he was the Man of the MatchJust can't work it out? No doubt he'll go seasons end but someone will pick him up. Good on him. Dave Abrahams 183 Posted 10/05/2025 at 18:41:23 The first half was another poor and boring game but, with the two players a lot of fans didn't want to start, holding Fulham to a draw at half-time, I was hopeful we would get better.When better footballers came on, I also hoped that Alcaraz would be kept on and moved central. Moyes used his subs well today, he didn't last week, and the brains did a lot more than the brawn and got us the points.I thought we deserved the win but again why was VAR used for Everton's second goal and Mykolenko's handball? There was nothing to see over the goal although they had a very long look, desperate to find something wrong.It was great to see a referee sticking to his decision rather than be persuaded by those interfering part-time refs in the studio.Just get us that win in the final game at The Old Lady and get the points that gets us a lot more money for a higher position and leave us all with smiles on our faces and a final winning memory. Peter Mills 184 Posted 10/05/2025 at 18:50:30 I thought we were outclassed for the first 30 minutes, but was bored silly by Fulham and Silva, and said to my mate “I just wish we would mix it up, play 4-4-2, whatever, do something unpredictable.” The fortunate goal before half-time allowed us to do that (mix it up). And our manager did it. I have reservations about Davie, but he managed that 2nd half superbly. I'm absolutely made up for everyone who travelled, it sounded magnificent, and it must have been brilliant when Séamus came on.Finally, top marks to the referee. It looked as though the faceless ones were trying to tell him that Mykolenko handled it, but he was, rightly, having none of it. Christy Ring 185 Posted 10/05/2025 at 18:52:04 Let's be honest, the early threads complaining about the lineup, including myself, did anyone say anything wrong? No. Keane had to play because O'Brien was injured, no problem with that. But were we right, because when Moyes replaced Harrison and Doucoure with McNeil and Ndiaye, we were a much better team. The 2nd half was a complete contrast to the 1st, so totally vindicated. Having said that, I'm totally lost when Michael and Co start saying how lucky we were with the first and third goal, guys credit Moyes, that's football. Jay Harris 186 Posted 10/05/2025 at 18:56:40 I think quite a lot of us were concerned when we saw the team selection and it's fair to say we had a rough first half but Moyes's half-time talk and in-game management brought us the luck we were due and the 3 points.Now we just have to beat Southampton in the last game at Goodison to finish above the media darlings.One thing that bugs me enormously though is VAR's determination to overturn our goals or give a penalty against us. A blind man could see Keane's header was not offside so why check that after deciding there was no foul on the keeper? And as for the penalty review, it is becoming tedious now. The ball was a yard away from Mykolenko. What was he supposed to do? Chop his arms off.If it takes 3 or 4 minutes to review a referee's decision in real time then there is something wrong with the individuals doing the review. Eddie Dunn 187 Posted 10/05/2025 at 19:07:38 I hope Moyes remembers that Doucoure and Harrison were pretty useless in that first half, and the eventual selection looked miles better.Fair play to Keane — he had a very good game. Jerome Shields 188 Posted 10/05/2025 at 19:12:33 Moyes got his subs right in the second half and turned the game. It just shows you what tactical change can do. Silva sets up his team and only ever fine-tuned his tactics. He got caught todaySteve #172,Who are you calling old? You are a bit of a dinosaur yourself... Andrew Clare 189 Posted 10/05/2025 at 19:24:51 I didn't think that we would win that one, so glad I was wrong. An excellent second half. The substitutions won the game. I love to see Alcaraz pushing forward and releasing Beto to score. Beto is great when he has that service.Well done, Blues, and well done to the travelling Evertonians who have always given incredible support to the team. Wish I was there. Ian Bennett 190 Posted 10/05/2025 at 19:39:26 Pickford Patterson or DixonMykolenko Branthwaite KeaneGarner GanaAlcaraz Ndiaye McNeil BetoI assume that's the side people wanted to see. To me that looks decent going forward, but weak out of possession away from home. There is a lack of match fitness in some also, and on a bad day would be shipping in multiple goals.It also leaves little genuine game changers from the bench. Last week, the combination of McNeil, Ndiaye and Alcaraz didn't work, so trying again from the off was unlikely.His enforced selection had me worried. But credit to them for staying in the 2nd half, and then hitting Fulham.The snipping from those that don't want Moyes is tiresome. He's come in and turned it around. Please give him some credit and please reserve any judgement until he's brought his own players in.Every one of us want the blue boys to move forward. It's clear that there is going to be no sackings to bring some hipster to take us to a promised land of make believe. The club needs stability and it needs good players coming in. Moyes over the next 2 years is the best bet to achieve both. Dale Self 191 Posted 10/05/2025 at 19:39:30 2 wins out of 11, meh. Joking, of course.To me, Moyes just demonstrated he is a superior manager to Dyche. Facing some similar constraints, Moyes has continually come up with solutions more favorable to the players' skill set and desire to play proper football. Typically, this group would try and would somehow experience a relapse. Whether by bounce or actual tactics they now show some resilience. That's not a new manager bounce or luck, that is possibly a feature of team spirit Andy talked about. Moyes gets credit for that. I don't like the move, and I am with those who think we would have survived. That said, Moyes is preserving a lot of potential transfer value that the club desperately needs to turn the squad over. It's not like anyone wishes for Moyes to fail just to be right. On the other side, there are clear similarities in what Dyche and Moyes bring to clubs at different levels. This level was perhaps a bit above Dyche's but around Moyes'. If you were asking for a revolution from Dycheball, there is room to believe that you did not get it with the arrival of Moyes. It may turn out to be a sensible move in tbe uncertainty of funding what needs to be done in the next few transfer windows. Dan Nulty 192 Posted 10/05/2025 at 19:41:31 Michael with the Freudian slip:'Michael Keane sent a bullet header that almost burst the Fulham net.' Danny O'Neill 193 Posted 10/05/2025 at 19:50:31 As always, I'll reflect later. Great day out in the West London sun with good company. 100 out of 10 for our truly amazing supporters. Relentless from start to finish.The new Pickford song is great. At one point, it seemed not to stop.We even got a rendition of "Everton, oh we love Everton" at half time on the concourse. Joe McMahon 194 Posted 10/05/2025 at 20:01:31 Danny, were you the cool looking dude in the white T shirt & shades?Good to see team running forwards. Good result today. Well done, Mr Moyes, cant beat a win in the sun! Richard Duff 195 Posted 10/05/2025 at 20:19:42 Hearing the amazing support singing “Everton, Everton, Everton “ got me thinking that next week we should be signing “Goodison, Goodison, Goodison “!! Andy Crooks 196 Posted 10/05/2025 at 20:21:25 Look forward to your report, Danny. Liam Mogan 197 Posted 10/05/2025 at 20:25:09 What a week ahead. Watching Springsteen on Wednesday night, last game at Goodison on Sunday. Ian Bennett 198 Posted 10/05/2025 at 20:28:00 O'Brien out with knee injury, per the Echo. John Keating 199 Posted 10/05/2025 at 20:39:18 The prices quoted these days are crazy!This kid Doak 30 millions!!!! Crazy!However, regardless, this kid Alcaras, well if they’re talking 12-15 million?Seems a steal!Great result today. Pickford Nd Keane immense Peter Mills 200 Posted 10/05/2025 at 20:46:54 Glory days, Liam. Eric Haworth 201 Posted 10/05/2025 at 20:55:20 Credit where credits due, that was a professional manager doing a real professional job. Not what us fantasy football managers would have him do on here. He made an error of judgement last week, by listening to us, and corrected that this week. For example pairing Patterson and McNeil on the right from the start last week we payed the price. Patterson was all over the place and even on a good day McNeil doesn’t provide sufficient cover to compensate. But today Young and Harrison were solid, as was the much maligned Michael Keane, with Mykolenko probably having his best game yet in a blue shirt, and Gueye & Garner were outstanding. That solidity kept us in the game, and despite all these TV pundits talking us down, we kept Fulham’s real chances to being few and far between, and even their headed goal was a defensive misjudgement by Branthwaite and Mykolenko. But Moyes played his hand brilliantly by bringing on the subs at the point when the Fulham players were tiring and the likes of McNeil and N’diaye could have maximum impact, unlike last week where both were on from the start and neither looked fit and had minimum affect. So hands up, Mr. Moyes you’re more of a manager than any of us👍💙 Ernie Baywood 202 Posted 10/05/2025 at 21:02:17 Colin #178 - I think Pickford's kicking was affected by his shoulder. He kept hooking them and it looked like it was the shoulder giving him the problem.That landing was how you do rotator cuff injuries. And they can be a real prick of an injury and even worse of a surgery/recovery. Hopefully he's dodged it. Mike Gaynes 203 Posted 10/05/2025 at 21:05:33 Hope Picks is okay. What a tragedy it would be if he couldn't play next week. Pete #200, you beat me to it. Too quick. Neil Cremin 204 Posted 10/05/2025 at 21:10:06 IanTotally agree We lost a 2:0 lead last week because playing Ndiaye, McNeill and Alcaraz would have left us totally exposed at the back, considering that format had not played together. Needed Harrison and Doucs to work defensively to try and contain Fulham and hopefully sneak a goal later when the game opened up.. Basically that is what we did. Martin Mason 205 Posted 10/05/2025 at 21:10:14 Let me say what I saw as honestly as I can. A first half where we were initially outplayed by a good Fulham side came good for us and by the end of the half had equalised and were the better side. Their goal was a superb header by Jiminez, ours a decently worked effort by Mykolenko. In the second half we were superb and neither goal was lucky. We took over the game completely, breaking down their attacks and playing the ball out really well. Our Men of the Match? Jordan as always but this time Keano too, superb not only defensively but his play out of defence was superb at times. Garner and Gana top class. Who had a bad match? Nobody apart from Jack Harrison who tries so hard but looks to be not up to this level of game; everybody else played well overall. Substitutions? Really well done and at 60 minutes to give time. All subs knew what was needed of them and all fitted in to improve the team. A superb performance, a beautiful day on a beautiful ground, with beautiful friends and a great bunch of travelling fans at the ground. I could possibly raise the odd criticism but why after a performance like that. Two awful VAR's and 10 minutes overtime but Fulham by then were never going to touch us.My Mother told me that there'd be days like this. Sam Hoare 206 Posted 10/05/2025 at 21:18:11 Great result even if the performance didn’t always match. Would be nice to finish above Tottenham and United (one of whom will be in champions league next year)Nice to see Beto get his 10th goal of the season in only 1500 minutes. He’s certainly got things to work on but seems to get the ball in the net by hook or by crook. Danny O'Neill 207 Posted 10/05/2025 at 21:37:31 Ive been reading through the posts. I'm not sure why some (not all) posts have descended into oneupmanship and gloating over "Moyes haters".We've just won a game of football some this morning predicted we wouldn't.The supporters had a great day out, as I'm sure those watching and listening at home did.Enjoy it and Match of the Day in an hour.Wrong selection, good changes. Who cares? We played well once we woke up. And Everton won. Thats what matters. Brendan McLaughlin 208 Posted 10/05/2025 at 21:46:03 Danny O'Neill 209 Posted 10/05/2025 at 21:54:22 The Jordan Pickford song: "He's a Maccam, he's a blue, he's a toffee through and through. He hates Newcastle, he hates the white, Jordan Pickford is dynamite"Link Liam Mogan 210 Posted 10/05/2025 at 21:59:01 What does 'he hates the white' mean? Danny O'Neill 211 Posted 10/05/2025 at 22:04:58 The perils of auto correct on your phone. 