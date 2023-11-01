01/11/2023

Everton 3 - 0 Burnley



Amadou Onana scored his first of the season while Ashley Young notched for the first time as an Everton player Amadou Onana scored his first of the season while Ashley Young notched for the first time as an Everton player

Everton booked their place in the Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals this evening with a comfortable 3-0 win over Burnley as Amadou Onana and Ashley Young each scored their first goals of the season.

James Tarkowski set the Blues on their way with a headed goal against his former club after 13 minutes and Sean Dyche's side completed a routine victory in the second half as Onana prodded home from close range and Young converted Beto's cross from a similar distance at the end.

As Everton paid tribute to Bill Kenwright before kick-off, with Farhad Moshiri in attendance at a home game for the first time in two years, Dyche made just two changes to the team that started at West Ham on Sunday, with Young coming back in for Nathan Patterson and Arnaut Danjuma replacing Abdoulaye Doucouré.

Everton had the first sight of goal in the seventh minute after Onana was fouled and a free-kick to the back of the area was headed back across to Dominic Calvert-Lewin but his cushioned header dropped harmlessly off target.

Four minutes later, a decent passing move involving James Garner ended with Onana firing in a low shot from 25 yards that that was comfortably gathered by Muric in the Clarets' goal.

The opening goal came shortly afterwards, though, when Onana went up for a deep free-kick by Jordan Pickford, Dwight McNeil guided a cross into the box and Tarkowski steered a header away from the goalkeeper and into the Burnley net.

McNeil drilled a rising shot over the bar after Jack Harrison had linked up nicely with Danjuma down the right flank at one end before the visitors carved their hosts open for the first time midway through the first half when Virtinho rampaged through but Jakob Bruun Larsen's attempted cut-back from the byline was knocked behind for a corner.

Calvert-Lewin tried to capitalise on O'Shea's error not far outside the Burnley box but dragged a shot well wide of the target and Onana spooned a gift over the bar when Muric spilled a deep ball into the box under pressure from Branthwaite leaving his goal empty.

Onana was dispossessed on the halfway line by Sander Berger and the Norwegian popped up again to collect the return ball but his cross looking for Jay Rodriguez to tap home was cut out in the nick of time by Garner.

Eight minutes before the break and with Burnley probing more and more purposefully in search of an equaliser, Redmond got to the byline but his cross was also cut out before it could threaten Pickford's goal.

Neither manager made any changes at the halfway stage and it was Everton who were back on the front foot to start the second period but Calvert-Lewin was flagged offside before putting the ball in the net shortly after the restart.

The striker then found himself in a two-against-one situation as he chased down a big clearance but his attempted shot took a heavy deflection and dropped behind.

From that McNeil corner, however, Tarkowski nodded the ball down at the back post into a forest of legs in Burnley's six-yard box and Onana stole in to stab it over the line and make it 2-0.

It was almost three as Everton raced away on the counter-attack and Calvert-Lewin muscled past his marker but his square pass looking for Danjuma caught the heel of the last man and took it away from the Dutchman's path.

Both forwards were replaced soon afterwards with Beto and Doucouré joining the fray with 23 minutes left and after Harrison's chipped shot cleared the bar and Beto lashed a shot into the crowd from distance, the Portuguese almost got the chance to notch his second goal for the club.

Unfortunately, he just couldn't get his foot around substitute Patterson's swinging low cross behind the defence but he would turn provider a couple of minutes after Muric had batted Young's drive wide of his goal and McNeil had seen his own shot charged down.

Beto shrugged off Al-Dakjil near the corner flag, continued to drive along the byline and then whipped the ball across where Young arrived to crash it home.

Pickford was finally required to make a save in stoppage time as Odobert tried to fire one at his near post but the Blues' keeper retained the clean sheet at Everton progressed to the last eight.

In the draw after the game, Dyche's side were handed another home tie, this time against Marco Silva's Fulham.

Full Draw:

Everton vs Fulham

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Port Vale vs Middlesbrough

Liverpool vs West Ham

Ties to be played the week beginning 18 December

