Season › 2023-24 › News Everton ease past Burnley to earn date with Fulham in last eight Lyndon Lloyd 01/11/2023 54comments | Jump to last Everton 3 - 0 Burnley Amadou Onana scored his first of the season while Ashley Young notched for the first time as an Everton player Everton booked their place in the Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals this evening with a comfortable 3-0 win over Burnley as Amadou Onana and Ashley Young each scored their first goals of the season. James Tarkowski set the Blues on their way with a headed goal against his former club after 13 minutes and Sean Dyche's side completed a routine victory in the second half as Onana prodded home from close range and Young converted Beto's cross from a similar distance at the end. As Everton paid tribute to Bill Kenwright before kick-off, with Farhad Moshiri in attendance at a home game for the first time in two years, Dyche made just two changes to the team that started at West Ham on Sunday, with Young coming back in for Nathan Patterson and Arnaut Danjuma replacing Abdoulaye Doucouré. Everton had the first sight of goal in the seventh minute after Onana was fouled and a free-kick to the back of the area was headed back across to Dominic Calvert-Lewin but his cushioned header dropped harmlessly off target. Article continues below video content Four minutes later, a decent passing move involving James Garner ended with Onana firing in a low shot from 25 yards that that was comfortably gathered by Muric in the Clarets' goal. The opening goal came shortly afterwards, though, when Onana went up for a deep free-kick by Jordan Pickford, Dwight McNeil guided a cross into the box and Tarkowski steered a header away from the goalkeeper and into the Burnley net. McNeil drilled a rising shot over the bar after Jack Harrison had linked up nicely with Danjuma down the right flank at one end before the visitors carved their hosts open for the first time midway through the first half when Virtinho rampaged through but Jakob Bruun Larsen's attempted cut-back from the byline was knocked behind for a corner. Calvert-Lewin tried to capitalise on O'Shea's error not far outside the Burnley box but dragged a shot well wide of the target and Onana spooned a gift over the bar when Muric spilled a deep ball into the box under pressure from Branthwaite leaving his goal empty. Onana was dispossessed on the halfway line by Sander Berger and the Norwegian popped up again to collect the return ball but his cross looking for Jay Rodriguez to tap home was cut out in the nick of time by Garner. Eight minutes before the break and with Burnley probing more and more purposefully in search of an equaliser, Redmond got to the byline but his cross was also cut out before it could threaten Pickford's goal. Neither manager made any changes at the halfway stage and it was Everton who were back on the front foot to start the second period but Calvert-Lewin was flagged offside before putting the ball in the net shortly after the restart. The striker then found himself in a two-against-one situation as he chased down a big clearance but his attempted shot took a heavy deflection and dropped behind. From that McNeil corner, however, Tarkowski nodded the ball down at the back post into a forest of legs in Burnley's six-yard box and Onana stole in to stab it over the line and make it 2-0. It was almost three as Everton raced away on the counter-attack and Calvert-Lewin muscled past his marker but his square pass looking for Danjuma caught the heel of the last man and took it away from the Dutchman's path. Both forwards were replaced soon afterwards with Beto and Doucouré joining the fray with 23 minutes left and after Harrison's chipped shot cleared the bar and Beto lashed a shot into the crowd from distance, the Portuguese almost got the chance to notch his second goal for the club. Unfortunately, he just couldn't get his foot around substitute Patterson's swinging low cross behind the defence but he would turn provider a couple of minutes after Muric had batted Young's drive wide of his goal and McNeil had seen his own shot charged down. Beto shrugged off Al-Dakjil near the corner flag, continued to drive along the byline and then whipped the ball across where Young arrived to crash it home. Pickford was finally required to make a save in stoppage time as Odobert tried to fire one at his near post but the Blues' keeper retained the clean sheet at Everton progressed to the last eight. In the draw after the game, Dyche's side were handed another home tie, this time against Marco Silva's Fulham. Full Draw: Everton vs FulhamChelsea vs Newcastle UnitedPort Vale vs MiddlesbroughLiverpool vs West Ham Ties to be played the week beginning 18 December Bill Gienapp 3 Posted 01/11/2023 at 19:11:04 Makes me a little nervous to see DCL used this heavily... though to be fair, Dyche does seem to know what he's doing in regards to his fitness. On the other hand, Beto really needs to get some minutes under his belt. Will Mabon 4 Posted 01/11/2023 at 19:13:54 Tarks, not Keane. Rob Hooton 5 Posted 01/11/2023 at 19:19:36 I’m assuming Tarkowski is starting as the article states only two changes?If so, then I’m happy with that starting team, though I’d prefer Patterson over Young.Danjuma deserves a chance in this position, I think he’ll be dangerous.Players only get proper match fit and sharp by playing competitive matches so I’m happy with the starting 11 - fingers crossed we come through unscathed and through to the next round. Hopefully, Dyche can start resting players at half time due to an unassailable lead!!COYB, 3-0 would be lovely for me. Colin Glassar 6 Posted 01/11/2023 at 19:25:14 Bill G, I think DCL still needs minutes to get 100% match sharp. Denis Richardson 7 Posted 01/11/2023 at 19:35:31 Quite a strong line up so hopefully can get through. Would like to see Beto get a proper run out second half, 1 as I’m still nervous DCL will get injured again and 2 he needs minutes to get sharp and used to the league. Playing prem level tonight albeit with some changes.Win, clean sheet, couple of subs around the hour mark (one DCL for Beto) and no injuries. That too much to ask at home to Burnley?Also need to protect Garner, he’s probably our 3rd most important player behind DCL and Pickford. Bill Gienapp 8 Posted 01/11/2023 at 19:40:03 Colin, you're probably right. You can certainly criticize Dyche for a lot of things, but his handling of DCL isn't one of them. Christy Ring 9 Posted 01/11/2023 at 19:48:16 I would have started Beto and give DCL a break, but plenty want to play a full team in the cup, and I can understand that, but I’m disappointed he started Young, because after Patterson played against West Ham, with Ashley suspended, he now brings him back, it won’t give him much confidence? Peter Moore 10 Posted 01/11/2023 at 19:50:31 COYB! I believe Burnley, despite their poor start in the league, are no pushover. I also believe though, that this team will prevail in some style. Start fast and blow them away please blues 💙 It will be great to get a cushion in the game ASAP and get Beto and others on to finish the job. Easier to type that achieve. May the lads earn the fruits of their labour. UTFT. Si Cooper 11 Posted 01/11/2023 at 19:51:41 Surprised Beto hasn’t been given the start for tonight. Hopefully he’s not sulking.Overall this competition is small potatoes but in terms of momentum / confidence it’s got to be a win.COYB! Alex Gray 12 Posted 01/11/2023 at 20:34:15 Not been a classic has it? Still 1-0 up cant complain. If we get our front press right like bournemouth we can out this out of sight. Just need to up the energy levels a bit. George Cumiskey 13 Posted 01/11/2023 at 20:41:37 Shit game we've been very poor Bill Gienapp 14 Posted 01/11/2023 at 21:42:28 If we're not careful, winning might just become a habit around here. Jack Convery 15 Posted 01/11/2023 at 21:44:19 FOURTH ROUND WinnersWest Ham UnitedLiverpoolChelseaEvertonFulhamNewcastle UnitedMiddlesbroughPort Vale Chris Gould 16 Posted 01/11/2023 at 22:05:54 5 wins in 7. Real shame about the ridiculous Luton result and the twat ref in the derby.Dyche is doing a great job. Roger Bingham 17 Posted 01/11/2023 at 22:10:01 Wins are coming because we are playing better, I am sure at least three occasions we had four passes to our own players Brendan McLaughlin 18 Posted 01/11/2023 at 22:14:18 Burnley even at Goodison would have been viewed as a potential banana skin in previous seasons.Well done Sean & the boys. Ben King 19 Posted 01/11/2023 at 22:19:10 Brilliant win and another clean sheetSecond home win of the season! Hopefully another on Saturday COYB! Rob Hooton 20 Posted 01/11/2023 at 22:25:00 Another very good win, it never really looked in doubt. We look resolute in defence and dangerous when we attack, a good combo generally!We could have scored more, but I’m happy with the result. There are some good partnerships appearing on the pitch, Garner and Onana seem to be building something and they complement each other nicely - they both work hard and are dogged, can transition play, and seem willing to cover for each other. As a midfield two they have plenty of potential.Keenly awaiting the draw… Paul Birmingham 21 Posted 01/11/2023 at 22:32:23 A very composed team effort, and comfortable win. Pleased to see Beto, get an assist, and overall Everton, very worthy winners, and a clean sheet.Now for some luck in the draw.UTFTs! Brian Williams 22 Posted 01/11/2023 at 22:36:37 ,,,,,,,,,, Tony Everan 23 Posted 01/11/2023 at 22:39:07 We weren’t, and didn’t have to be, at our best to win comfortably. Thought Calvert-Lewin did well tonight, brings so much to the team as well as goals, won a lot of headers and flick ons, won the corner for Onana’s goal. Myko another very solid game, enjoying watching him play lately, he’s stepped it up this season. Branthwaite another assured performance. Tark a rock as ever and great header for the goal. Thought McNeil got better as the game went on, hopefully playing himself into his top form. Much bigger test against Brighton but we can go into the game with confidence. Denis Richardson 24 Posted 01/11/2023 at 22:47:14 Great result, let’s see if Lady Luck is on our side for the draw.Please not an away tie at barcodes, Chelsea or them. Will take anything else. Robert Williams 25 Posted 01/11/2023 at 22:52:07 What time's the draw? Mark Ryan 26 Posted 01/11/2023 at 22:53:58 Everton v Port Vale please James Fletcher 27 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:04:49 Everton vs FulhamI'll take that! Jack Convery 28 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:05:14 Everton v Fulham - home draw. We have to do the business. Derek Thomas 29 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:05:44 Anybody at home please Mark Ryan 30 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:05:47 At least its a home draw, UTFT's Jon Bentley 31 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:06:19 Wait for RS at home to Port Vale Simon Dalzell 32 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:07:04 That'll do. Home to Fulham Jon Bentley 33 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:07:22 Well, West Ham at home. Same thing 😄 Tony Everan 34 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:07:45 Beat Fulham, then Port Vale or Middlesbrough in the semi, 🏆 Jack Convery 35 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:08:39 EFC v FulhamRS v WHUChelsea v BarcodesPort Vale v Mboro.So one of the semi finalists will be either Port Vale or Mboro.COYBs we can do this. Frank Wolfe 36 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:08:44 Happy with that. We owe Fulham one. Extra motivation. Paul Birmingham 37 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:09:41 Take that 1/4 final v Fulham, at home.UTFTs! Jack Convery 38 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:11:26 When are the q/finals played. Peter Warren 39 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:13:08 Great result and draw Jack Convery 40 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:14:58 Congrats to Dyche and the boys for getting us into this position. COYBs. Tony Everan 41 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:15:29 Jack, Tues / Weds, 19th 20th December Barry Hesketh 42 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:15:41 It's a good night for 777! Alan Myers says, via his x feed. The reason, is that Everton, Hertha and Sevilla all won by three goals to nil, whilst Genoa won two-one and Standard Liege won five nil. I hope the 777 partners had a few million on a roll-up bet and give the winnings to Everton :) Barry Rathbone 43 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:16:23 Got the RS in the semis or final written all over this. Fukn hate them. Colin Glassar 44 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:18:17 Energetic to say the least. That was like Whacky Races. If we had had a bit more composure in front of goal that could’ve been 10-0 (messrs McNeil and Harrison).Danjuma looks like a glorified Iwobi. And Beto? Oh, Beto….. can we send him back to Udinese? Great result but some of the passing and decision making was dire. Barry Hesketh 45 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:18:56 Barry @43I was hoping they would trip up on the south coast but it wasn't to be, however, we won't meet them in the Semis even if we make it to that stage. The other lot if they advance, are nailed on to get the winners of Port Vale vs Middlesbrough, it's what they do! Derek Thomas 46 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:21:16 Fulham at home in the next round Kieran Kinsella 47 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:23:45 ColinA mate from Italy told me he’s horribly inconsistent sometimes brilliant sometimes dismal but no is sure if the good or the bad days are the fluke. Si Pulford 48 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:34:04 Colin. Beto was on the pitch for about 15 minutes and got an assist out of nothing. You’re right though, send him back he’s useless. With friends like that who needs enemies. Dave Abrahams 49 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:35:40 Good result but we’re did you get that headline Lyndon, Energetic Contest, I said to a lady behind me at half time ‘ If it stays like this in the second half wake me up when it’s over’. And it didn’t get much better, you could hear a pin drop at times. At least we got through, another stormer from Branthwaite, Tarkowski was good alongside him, Dominic deserved a goal for his performance but I was glad when the game was over, Burnley with a much changed team were very poor and didn’t offer much resistance.We can go further with a home win against Fulham and see how we fare in the two legged semi final against Liverpool? Ed Prytherch 50 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:42:47 Moshiri in attendance two games in a row! Peter Moore 51 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:58:16 Cracking draw. No pushover, but, bring it on. Gavin Johnson 52 Posted 01/11/2023 at 23:58:18 Shame we didn't draw Vale or Boro, but Fulham has to be the next best draw. We owe them one like we owed Villa, so it might be a good omen getting them. I see we're last on the highlight show, so ITV taken its cue from MoTD