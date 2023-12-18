18/12/2023





Hundreds of people from the worlds of football and entertainment gathered to remember the life of Bill Kenwright CBE today at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral.

The former Everton chairman passed away in late October at the age of 78 and his memorial service was attended by current and ex-Everton players and staff including the current managers of the senior men's and women's teams, Sean Dyche and Brian Sorensen.

The respective team captains, Seamus Coleman and Megabn Finnegan, were also in attendance along with club ambassadors Ian Snodin and Graham Stuart and former head coaches Frank Lampard, Joe Royle, Duncan Ferguson and David Unsworth.

A host of former players like Tim Cahill, Leon Osman, Tony HIbbert, Victor Anichebe, Lee Carsley, Kevin Campbell, and Phil Jagielka who served under his chairmanship were also there along with members of the Toffees last two title-winning sides like Adrian Heath, Peter Reid, Graeme Sharp and Dave Watson.

Liverpool FC were represented by Sir Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, Phil Thompson and John Aldridge as well as Margaret Aspinall. The tireless campaigner for justice for those who lost their lives at Hillsborough gave a reading, as did Reid and Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham.

"What a special man our Chairman was," Coleman said. "I am deeply saddened at his passing. I signed for Everton 15 years ago, and I am truly grateful for the Chairman's support and guidance along the way.

"Everton Football Club was his life. The Chairman's love for the Football Club was something remarkable and he helped me understand what Everton Football Club meant to people.

"He wasn't just our Chairman, he was our greatest supporter. He cared for the players and their families and he was always at the end of the phone through the good times and the bad times.

"He was a passionate and inspirational man."

