03/01/2024

Lyndon is joined by the two Pauls, Traill and McParlan, to discuss where Everton are heading into the New Year, with four successive defeats in all competitions and the players looking leggy after a hectic December programme.

Should Sean Dyche de-prioritise the FA Cup, are they any prospects for new arrivals in January and, if so, what position needs the most urgent attention?

They also look back at the win over Burnley and ahead to the trip to Tottenham this weekend before selecting other maddening moments in Everton history.

