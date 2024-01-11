11/01/2024





Arnaut Danjuma is the subject of strong interest from Olympique Lyonnais who want to sign him on loan for the remainder of the season if Everton agree to end his current term at Goodison Park early.

The Dutchman joined the Blues last summer having initially knocked them back a year ago in favour of a temporary switch to Tottenham but he has struggled to hold down a regular place in the first team under Sean Dyche.

That has led to speculation that his season-long loan to Everton from Villarreal could be terminated by mutual consent allowing him to join another club in the current transfer window.

Much depends on Dyche and Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, who would need to identify an alternative given that Dwight McNeil sustained an injury during the FA Cup draw at Crystal Palace last week and Jack Harrison and Lewis Dobbin is the only other senior wide players on the books.

Article continues below video content

"There are conversations afloat. We've had interest,” Danjuma's agent, Michael-Moses Jarman, recently told TalkSport. "Look, he's happy and settled at Everton, he's got a contract, so it's only respectful that that's the way the conversation stands.

"He's not getting his minutes at the moment under Mr Dyche and what's best for his career is to play football.

"So yeah, there's been interest and conversations ongoing with Lyon, it's been reported in the media, that's why I'll confirm it."

According to information received by the Liverpool Echo, talks between Lyon and Villarreal have been productive and personal terms with the player and the Ligue 1 side are not expected to be a problem should Everton decide to release him this month.

Danjuma has made just seven Premier League starts so far this season for the Toffees but could be looking at more game time if McNeil is to be sidelined for an extended period with ankle ligament damage.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb