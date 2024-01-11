Season › 2023-24 › News Lyon keen on taking Danjuma this month Lyndon Lloyd 11/01/2024 12comments | Jump to last Arnaut Danjuma is the subject of strong interest from Olympique Lyonnais who want to sign him on loan for the remainder of the season if Everton agree to end his current term at Goodison Park early. The Dutchman joined the Blues last summer having initially knocked them back a year ago in favour of a temporary switch to Tottenham but he has struggled to hold down a regular place in the first team under Sean Dyche. That has led to speculation that his season-long loan to Everton from Villarreal could be terminated by mutual consent allowing him to join another club in the current transfer window. Much depends on Dyche and Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, who would need to identify an alternative given that Dwight McNeil sustained an injury during the FA Cup draw at Crystal Palace last week and Jack Harrison and Lewis Dobbin is the only other senior wide players on the books. Article continues below video content "There are conversations afloat. We've had interest,” Danjuma's agent, Michael-Moses Jarman, recently told TalkSport. "Look, he's happy and settled at Everton, he's got a contract, so it's only respectful that that's the way the conversation stands. "He's not getting his minutes at the moment under Mr Dyche and what's best for his career is to play football. "So yeah, there's been interest and conversations ongoing with Lyon, it's been reported in the media, that's why I'll confirm it." According to information received by the Liverpool Echo, talks between Lyon and Villarreal have been productive and personal terms with the player and the Ligue 1 side are not expected to be a problem should Everton decide to release him this month. Danjuma has made just seven Premier League starts so far this season for the Toffees but could be looking at more game time if McNeil is to be sidelined for an extended period with ankle ligament damage. Reader Comments (12) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Hewitt 1 Posted 11/01/2024 at 14:04:37 Would be crazy to get rid of Danjuma now. Looks like McNeil will be out for a few games as well. But it's Everton, so he probably will leave. Dave Abrahams 2 Posted 11/01/2024 at 14:08:46 Paul (1), If Danjuma goes we will be bringing in someone to replace him, there’s a good chance he will be better than Danjuma. Dennis Stevens 3 Posted 11/01/2024 at 14:19:44 Is Young not a senior wide player? Mark Ryan 4 Posted 11/01/2024 at 14:23:59 Listening to Dyche and looking at the inferences from Thelwell, we ain't doing any business so this is likely bollox Mark Murphy 5 Posted 11/01/2024 at 14:25:15 He’s certainly a senior citizen Dennis! Paul Hewitt 6 Posted 11/01/2024 at 14:28:51 Also looks like Hannibal is going Seville. Looks like another quiet January. Dave Abrahams 7 Posted 11/01/2024 at 14:36:51 There are twenty one days left to do business in the market and we definitely need new players so don’t be surprised if one or two come in. You might not like them, if not, you can write about them, I’ve got my pen handy! Danny O’Neill 8 Posted 11/01/2024 at 14:38:02 Agree Dave.If Danjuma is released, we will replace him. If Onana goes, we will replace him. Players come and go. The supporters are consistent. Sunday and the match against Villa and the players who walk on the green grass of Goodison are my immediate focus. Brian Williams 9 Posted 11/01/2024 at 14:45:36 Thelwell couldn't have been clearer when he talked about this transfer window, even advising to ignore all the rumours.It seems that some people just refuse to either listen or understand! Paul Hewitt 10 Posted 11/01/2024 at 14:48:14 Danny @8. I wouldn't be too confident of any player we sell getting replaced this month. Let's not forget, after January 777 Partners will no longer loan the club money if the sale hasn't gone through. The club could be selling players to save money and pay the bills. Robert Tressell 11 Posted 11/01/2024 at 14:53:38 Some very confident predictions that any replacement for Danjuma will be an improvement.Who do people have in mind given what is available for loan in January? There aren't a lot of options... Dennis Stevens 12 Posted 11/01/2024 at 14:58:45 Too right, Mark! Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb