Everton-linked Woltemade ‘not thinking about future’ after Germany hat-trick

| 13/06/2025



Nick Woltemade has said he is focused on this summer’s u-21 European Championship despite continued speculation around his future.

The Stuttgart striker has been linked with a wealth of clubs after a breakout campaign in Germany and enhanced his reputation with a hat-trick as the Germans beat Slovenia in their opening fixture of the u-21 Euros.

Everton are one of several sides who have been regularly linked with the 23-year-old, as the Toffees seek a centre-forward in the summer market.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to leave when his contract expires later this month, leaving David Moyes in need of competition for Beto in the final third.

Article continues below video content

Speaking after his hat-trick on Thursday, Woltemade admitted it was expected that clubs would be monitoring his performances this summer. However, he said his full focus is on the tournament and having ‘fun’ with the national team.

"I think that's part of it. It wouldn't be optimal scouting if a club didn't have that on their radar right now. I'm not thinking about my future right now. I'm now with the U21 national team, I'm having a lot of fun, and I just scored three goals."

Alongside the Blues, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich have been credited with interest in Woltemade. German journalist Julian Agardi has also revealed that Chelsea have made enquiries, as the West Londoners consider alternatives to Hugo Ekitike.

“Before the start of the U21 Chelsea approached Nick Woltemade,” the BILD journalist said, in comments published by The Football Faithful.

“The English club stated that they were closely monitoring the striker and were exploring the contractual situation. Talks between VfB and Woltemade’s side will begin next week. The topic: a salary increase.”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb