Everton have officially announced that the Everton Football College will relocate to Goodison Park from September. The Grand Old Lady will also be the new home for the Everton women’s team from next season.

The iconic venue has hosted the men’s team for 133 years, and the club has been clear on preserving the history and heritage of the ground and is intent on ensuring it remains an active, vibrant, and valuable asset for the community.

“From September, Everton’s multi-academy education trust, The People’s Learning Trust, will relocate its flagship Everton Football College to Goodison Park, giving students the opportunity to study inside a stadium that has inspired generations of football fans and players,” Everton officially announced in a statement on the club website.

This move will grant Goodison an unprecedented status as one of the only globally recognised stadiums to host a top-tier professional football side as well as a dedicated educational trust.

The move will create opportunity and is in line with the club’s long-term regeneration strategy at North Liverpool. Former Everton CEO Colin Chong, who is currently serving as the chief real estate and regeneration officer, has been appointed to the People’s Learning Trust board of trustees.

“Goodison Park has always stood for more than just football — it’s a symbol of pride, purpose, and identity for many people in this part of Liverpool,” said Chong.

"By welcoming The People’s Learning Trust to this historic ground, we are not only preserving its legacy but reimagining its future as a place of opportunity, education, and inspiration. This is a vital part of our wider regeneration vision and a powerful example of how football can help positively transform communities.”

The People’s Learning Trust is a non-profit multi-academy trust that oversees a large number of schools, including the Everton Free School and Everton Football College. The administrative centre of the Everton Football College is currently located at Spellow Lane.

