Season › 2023-24 › News Everton vs Crystal Palace Lyndon Lloyd 16/01/2024 2comments | Jump to last FA Cup 3R Replay Everton and Crystal Palace face off again for a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup in tomorrow night's replay at Goodison Park. Having drawn the original tie at Selhurst Park 12 days ago, the Blues get the chance to despatch of the Eagles and earn a home tie against Luton Town on the weekend of 27 January. Sean Dyche does have a couple of fresh injury concerns ahead of Wednesday evening's game, with Abdoulaye Doucouré dealing with fatigue after his shift in the 0-0 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday, his first appearance after a five-match lay-off. Seamus Coleman, meanwhile, is a doubt with a hamstring issue. The club captain played the full 90 minutes against Villa but, according to his manager, felt tightness in his hamstring and may not be risked for this one. Article continues below video content Ashley Young is "back on the grass" but won't be considered against Palace which could give Nathan Patterson another chance to impress at right-back. James Tarkowski and Vitalii Mykolenko, who both sustained cuts to the head following knocks to the head, are clear to play, with Dyche laughing off the notion that either could miss out tomorrow evening over injuries that simply "needed a bit of glue". Dwight McNeil, injured in the original tie but a second-half substitute against Villa, is expected to be among the starting XI. Palace, meanwhile, are still without the injured Michael Olise but Roy Hodgson has confirmed that goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will return between the sticks. Kick-off: 7:45pm, Wednesday 17 January, 2024Last Time: Everton 3 - 2 Crystal Palace (FA Cup 3rd Round replay, 18 January, 1972) Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Garner, Harrison, McNeil, Doucouré, Calvert-Lewin