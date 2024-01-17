17/01/2024





Everton look set to be without the services of Abdoulaye Doucouré for a further spell of games after Sean Dyche reported that the Frenchman has suffered another hamstring injury.

Doucouré missed five games recently, but returned to play the full 90 minutes of last Sunday’s goalless draw with Aston Villa. However, he didn’t train yesterday and was ruled out for tonight’s FA cup replay against Crystal Palace.

Dyche indicated after the 1-0 replay victory that the 31-year-old had suffered a hamstring injury in his other thigh, but it was too early to tell how severe the problem was.

The manager said that the club's medical staff were hopeful that the injury would settle down quickly, but Doucouré is unlikely to feature in the fourth round tie against Luton town in 10 days' time.

It’s a significant blow to Everton, who failed to win any of the matches from which Doucouré was absent, a record that highlights just how important he is to the Toffees' team.

