Season › 2023-24 › News Friedkin Group emerge as favourites to buy Everton Lyndon Lloyd 14/06/2024 226comments | Jump to last Reports from a number of major media outlets say that the group fronted by AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin has agreed a deal in principle with Farhad Moshiri in negotiations to sell his majority stake in Everton FC. Sky News, The Athletic, The Telegraph and BBC Sport are claiming that the Anglo-Iranian is set to grant the Texas-based Friedkin Group exclusivity in negotiations for his 94.1% holding in the Club, with Paul Joyce of The Times, reporting that that will occur once £200m is made available to cover the MSP Sports Capital loan and provide short-term operational funds. Friedkin, 59, with an estimated net worth of around $6bn (£4.9bn), is the president of the Italian Serie A club, following an acquisition by the Friedkin Group (which includes his son, Ryan, and has assets of around £12bn) in 2020 totalling $700 million, and French fourth-tier outfit AS Cannes, and the pathway is now open for him to complete a deal for Everton. According to the BBC's Shamoon Hafez, Friedkin's is an all-equity offer but he is "willing to be flexible on structure and [size of his] stake". He "has the projected, long-term finances to safeguard the future of Everton and the new stadium". Article continues below video content “We are big believers in stability and culture. This is ... critically important in football. We try to identify, and more importantly support, strong management. We believe that a winning culture must start at the top, and we intend to lead by example.” — Dan Friedkin in 2020. Under Friedkin’s ownership, Roma, a club the group regarded as a sleeping giant, won the Europa Conference League in 2022 under the guidance of manager Jose Mourinho and were Europa League finalists the following year. Mourinho was later sacked and replaced by Daniele De Rossi. The Friedkin Group's emergence as the front-runners to buy the Blues comes as something of a surprise given that reports in Italy only a few days ago claimed that Friedkin was only interested in a 45%, non-controlling stake in the Club, Meanwhile, doubt had been cast on whether they would be put off by the possibility that Uefa might soon crack down on clubs from the same stable competing in the same European competitions. Friedkin, a San Diego-born film producer — among his credits was last year's Oscar-nominated feature, Flowers of the Killer Moon — conservationist, pilot and the heir to Gulf States Toyota, reportedly also faced a number of competing bids, not least from Evertonians Andy Bell and George Downing; MSP Sports Capital; a consortium led by London-based businessman and lawyer Vatche Manoukian; 777 Partners' backers A-CAP; and, most recently, Vici Private Finance. Manoukian's group followed John Textor in officially pulling out of the running in a statement released on Friday evening and acknowledged the exclusivity about to be granted to Friedkin: "Everton fans deserve to be competing for trophies once again and we hope this deal delivers success for the club on and off the pitch. I want to thank our world-class investors for their support and we are excited to turn our focus to new opportunities to take great clubs to the next level." Though Mourinho complained about Friedkin's supposed lack of football knowledge following his "unfair" dismissal — "I was 'eliminated' by someone who knows little about football," he said — Moshiri's decision to go with Friedkin's bid has been endorsed by financial commentator and ToffeeWeb contributor, Paul The Esk who posted to X (formerly Twitter): "Moshiri's choice of new owner (Friedkin) is a good choice. Professional, well resourced, know football, ambitious and sets high standards. "They've got a plan and will stick to it. Importantly it brings an end to the chaos of the last eight years. It brings new finance, it brings professional management. We've a lot to turn around and it will take time, but these guys, are good, well respected throughout the game. "They will provide stability, a platform for us to regain our competitiveness." Should the Friedkin Group opt to move forward with the takeover having done its due diligence, their ownership of Everton would still require approval from the Premier League, Football Association, and Financial Conduct Authority. Reader Comments (226) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Graham Fylde 1 Posted 14/06/2024 at 16:55:16 Paul Brown posting that Moshiri has come to a decision. The Esk is tweeting smiley emojis… Ryan Holroyd 2 Posted 14/06/2024 at 17:20:26 Dan Friedkin it is. Brian Williams 3 Posted 14/06/2024 at 17:38:28 Nah, it'll be Andy Bell and George Downing if Paul Quinn is tweeting smiley emojis. Paul Hewitt 4 Posted 14/06/2024 at 17:40:35 The Roma guy is buying us. Apparently he's agreed a deal with Moshiri. Paul Hewitt 5 Posted 14/06/2024 at 17:53:32 I'd have preferred this Vici group. Or Bell and Downing. Brian Williams 6 Posted 14/06/2024 at 17:55:30 Alan Myers says it Friedkin too. Surprised Paul Quinn is posting smileys if that's true. Ian Bennett 7 Posted 14/06/2024 at 17:55:36 Sky Sports - Moshiri has accepted Roma owner's bid. Breaking news. Paul Smith 8 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:04:27 Freekinhell – it's on! Ian Bennett 9 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:05:16 I am disappointed it's Friedkin to be honest. Just how focused he will be on us and Roma? Got a lot of criticism that he knows fuck all about football off Mourinho. Moshiri Mk 2?Over the top. Probably, but we need a leader to turn around, and the last person to do that off the pitch was in the 1960s. Pete Ellingham 10 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:07:58 I have to say I don't know much about him. Looking forward to seeing what the deal is. Got to be better than what we have at the moment-right? Paul Smith 11 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:08:11 The Esk a minute ago...It'll do for me..Moshiri's choice of new owner (Friedkin) is a good choice. Professional, well resourced, know football, ambitious & sets high standards. They've got a plan and will stick to it. Importantly it brings an end to the chaos of the last eight years. It brings new finance, it brings professional management. We've a lot to turn around and it will take time, but these guys, are good, well respected throughout the game. Gary Wiffen 12 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:08:24 Well, Roma owner Dan Friedkin is the winner then! Not sure how I feel about it…? Colin Glassar 13 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:09:16 Is this official or is it just Keith Wyness making up more lies? Gary Wiffen 14 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:11:34 Breaking news all over Sky so looks true… Kieran Kinsella 15 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:12:44 Ian Bennett,Roma did win their first trophy in decades under the Friedkin regime. The issue with Jose was Friedkin let him spend a lot of money (comparatively speaking) to get in the Champions League and Mourinho blew it all on has-beens and guys he has worked with before and served up dour football and no Champions League spot. Essentially, same story we have seen from Mourinho in various jobs in the last decade. Pete Ellingham 16 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:13:30 Does this mean we could keep hold of Jarrad Branthwaite? Kieran Kinsella 17 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:14:58 This sounds like the kind of character we need:"Friedkin has been recognized for his work in the film Dunkirk with a Taurus Stunt Award for Best Specialty Stunt. Friedkin piloted an authentic Spitfire through an aerial dogfight, landing on the beach at Dunkirk, France."It beats a small role alongside Hattie Jacques in Carry on Matron. Paul Birmingham 18 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:20:09 At least there's more interest and hopefully this is genuine.But the Moshiri factor and his record of good decision-making as always is the concern. Michael Bennet 19 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:20:26 I wanted Sheik Turki but hay ho... it is what it is. Colin Glassar 20 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:22:26 Well, deep breath and pray that he’s better than the last lot. Neil Copeland 21 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:22:30 Kieran, not sure if it beats Corrie though. Alan Corken 22 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:22:59 All equity deal, hard to pass up. Colin Glassar 23 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:27:45 Hopefully, we can play Roma in a friendly, in Rome. I love that city. Sam Hoare 24 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:28:17 Interesting. He seems to be pretty popular with Roma fans on the whole. I'm a fan of the multi-club approach when done well so this could be promising. Andrew Merrick 25 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:28:38 Can we have a hundred million deposit please Dan, before the end of the month? Gary Wiffen 26 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:30:03 It will be interesting to see what happens with Jarrad Branthwaite now! Hopefully we tell Man Utd to do one!!! Jack Convery 27 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:30:19 First piece of business – secure Branthwaite and tell him he's not going anywhere. We want the best for EFC and selling our best players is in the past. Andy Finigan 28 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:32:49 The work must start at once. The fact we haven't been left in limbo for more weeks is possitive. Hopefully this is the new start we need moving forward. If he is our new owner may he be a lucky one. Hopefully we may hear some words from him about his ambitions for us. Steven Kendrew 29 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:36:13 Do we still need to sell a player or players before end of June to satisfy FFP for this financial year? Colin Glassar 30 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:37:13 The stadium, and the potential to develop the surrounding area (Manhattan on the Mersey), is too good an opportunity to miss.In a few years time this will seem like a bargain with all those skyscrapers, cruisers and luxury hotels springing up. Eat your heart out Dubai. John Crook 31 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:37:48 So that's a guaranteed friendly against Roma on the Saturday before the season starts. Mike Hayes 32 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:40:35 Fingers crossed this is a good deal all round and we can keep Branthwaite 💙 Kieran Kinsella 33 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:43:25 Roma will have to be junior partners. They have only won the Italian league 9 times, were in the second tier as recently as the 1950s, and have won one major European trophy. In other words, they never won the MLS Cup. Derek Knox 34 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:43:41 Colin, Ah Rome, where you can throw three coins in a fountain, and chuck Moshiri in too for good measure! Gary Wiffen 35 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:44:12 Exactly, Andy @8. That was my concern this was going to drag on! Hopefully we can start to build now for a brighter future and have more to look forward to than avoiding relegation. Hardip Singh 36 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:46:38 Can’t go wrong, look at his parents on Wikipedia ! Jamie Clancy 37 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:47:02 Why is nobody mentioning the fact that an owner can't own two European clubs who play in European competition every season? Because AS Roma are a club who plays in Europe most seasons. So he either sells AS Roma (my understanding is he doesn't want to do that) or use Everton as a feeder club for AS Roma and make sure club stays safely midtable without qualifying for European competition or competing for trophies. So out of the frying pan into the fire? Surely there are better bids than this? Downing and Bell? Paul Hewitt 38 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:48:24 Does this mean we can now get some sort of board together. And start planning for the season? Joe McMahon 39 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:51:20 I was hoping for Bell and Downing group, but this cannot be any worse than Kenwright and then Moshiri. Kieran Kinsella 41 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:52:07 Jamie,City and Girona are in the same spot but they are getting around by putting one of them into a "blind trust" or something. Ditto Utd and Nice. It only applies if they are in the same competition also. Eric Myles 42 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:55:37 Jamie #37, I read recently that Uefa have a waiver on that. Kevin Molloy 43 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:56:52 If this goes through, this is crazy good news. Jamie Clancy 44 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:57:07 Hi Kieran and Erik, cheers for the heads up. You make a good point on Nice, Manchester United and City and Girona. Didn't think of that. Suddenly I'm a lot more positive. COYB. Billy Shears 45 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:57:18 I am not to sure of this one...Will Branthwaite stay?Is Dyche's job safe?What about funds for transfers?Will he cover all our debts?Will he satisfy the Premier League's new owners test? Kevin Molloy 46 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:59:10 if you go as an Everton fan, Colin, you may see a different side to the eternal city. Andrew Flanagan 47 Posted 14/06/2024 at 18:59:25 I live not far away from his 3.2 million acre concession of land that is a protected wildlife area in northern Tanzania and know his accountant out here quite well. Friedkin is a serious guy and has serious money. He flies anti-poaching patrols when he is here! John Raftery 51 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:00:52 You have to laugh really. It’s like the Grand National but with new runners and riders joining after each fence. Ian Jones 52 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:03:59 Breaking news... according to BBC Sport:Friedkin Group agrees deal for Everton takeover Paul Hewitt 53 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:04:35 We can sell Branthwaite to Roma for £80 million. Ian Jones 54 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:07:26 Paul... or get Lukaku on loan via Chelsea. Lewis Barclay 55 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:08:14 I think this is exactly what’s needed.People who know how to run a club. Paul Ferry 56 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:10:18 Remember, he also has a huge inheritance coming his way. This is very very good news. Imagine Moshiri being called a conversationist. Paul Hewitt 57 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:12:37 Paul. How much? Michael Bennet 58 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:14:35 Billy ask him mate... Sam Hoare 59 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:15:47 Whether one might have preferred the local connections of Bell and Downing or the seemingly endless cash of the mysterious Vici I don't see any way that Friedkin is not a notable upgrade on Moshiri.The guy has serious cash, proper business expertise and experience of improving a big football club.I'm pretty excited actually at this prospect. Perhaps Moshiri's final decision at Everton will prove to be his best one? Paul Ferry 60 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:16:34 Not sure exactly PH, but he is the heir to Gulf States Toyota. Brian Wilkinson 61 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:18:30 On Sky Sports breaking news.Now been accepted by Moshiri. Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 62 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:29:05 Mourinho: "Friedkin knows nothing about football."Yeah, he sacked you! Has anyone who has sacked you had any knowledge of football in your humble opinion, Jose?Didn't think so. Paul Hewitt 63 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:31:31 If I was Dyche tonight I'd be feeling a little uneasy. Having watched Roma a few times last season, they play a more passing and attacking game. Something Dyche doesn't do. Brian Harrison 64 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:36:34 Friedkin said a while back that Roma was a jewel in the crown, so what does that make us? I will always question owners who own other football clubs as to where their priority is, and I doubt he will make Everton his priority over Roma. Brent Stephens 65 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:39:04 Paul #63 “If I was Dyche tonight I'd be feeling a little uneasy. Having watched Roma a few times last season, they play a more passing and attacking game. Something Dyche doesn't do.”Paul, Dyche is limited in his tactics by the squad he has. And he's played his hand well. If and when he gets more able players, he might be able to show what he can do with them. I'd be tempted to wait and see. And so might new owners. Kieran Kinsella 66 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:41:29 BrianIt makes Everton the Koh-i-Noor diamond alongside all those little red rubies Lyndon Lloyd 67 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:42:25 Brian (64), when he said that, he didn't own Everton. Relative to Cannes, Roma is obviously a jewel in the crown. But crowns can have more than one jewel — indeed, any ruler worth his or her salt has a slew of them in their headpiece 😉 Colin Glassar 68 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:47:46 Kevin 46, I was there a few weeks ago with my Everton top on. Had no hassle whatsoever. Just got asked loads of times if I knew Mo Salah. Derek, I will gladly throw Moshiri into the Fontana Trevi, coins and all. Mark Murphy 69 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:49:18 KieranDiamonds are blue(ish)Rubies are redIf I was a kopite I'd wish meself dead.UTFT Ian Pilkington 70 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:52:08 Sam @59,I agree that Bell and Downing or Vici appeared to be more favourable to us as supporters, but a valuable short-term advantage with Friedkin would be his exemplary record with Roma which should enable him to be fast-tracked through the Premier League's Directors and Owners Test. Derek Taylor 71 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:52:20 Will tonight's decision mean that it will be Moshiri rather than Kenwright who has a stand/lounge or pisshouse named after him at Bramley-Moore Dock ? Clive Rogers 72 Posted 14/06/2024 at 19:53:46 I would have gone for Bell and Downing like a few others, but will settle for this guy. He has big money and sounds like a proper businessman. Got to be better than Moshiri. Mark Ryan 73 Posted 14/06/2024 at 20:07:49 Just glad Moshiri has said yes to someone. I hope he does one and soon. Thanks for the Stadium but not for the past 6 years with Blue Bill, its been tragic Steve Shave 74 Posted 14/06/2024 at 20:11:04 I'm pleased with this if true. I can see us using the loan system between clubs to suit our needs, could plug a few gaps which will be necessary over the next few years as we pay for the stadium. David Bromwell 75 Posted 14/06/2024 at 20:11:15 Best news I have heard for a while, given Paul The Esk endorsement. Let's hope the deal goes through quickly to enable Dyche and Co to plan for the season ahead. Steve Shave 76 Posted 14/06/2024 at 20:12:07 Clive - ANYONE is better than Moshiri. Words cannot describe the anger I feel towards that fuckwit, he is a total fool. Denis Richardson 77 Posted 14/06/2024 at 20:18:09 Clarity soon at least. I’d have thought any major player movements (ie Branthwaite) would not have been done without the approval of the soon to be new owner.I still see Branthwaire being sold as any new owner will not be able to influence the profitability of the club over the last 12 months for PSR. We’ll still need to sell someone before 30 June I’d imagine. Moshiri potentially out in the next few weeks is a massive bonus tho. Colin Glassar 78 Posted 14/06/2024 at 20:34:01 Will Friedkin be bringing Merrin and Karras along with him to do a bit of spiritual cleansing? Liam Mogan 79 Posted 14/06/2024 at 20:39:24 Let's not push anyone in fountains in foreign cities. We are not Kopites! Iakovos Iasonidis 80 Posted 14/06/2024 at 20:52:50 I am very optimistic with this news, way more than when I heard about 777 Partners interest... I hope it finalizes soon. Kevin Molloy 82 Posted 14/06/2024 at 21:03:40 Might get a bit tastier on match night, Colin. Jim Rafter 83 Posted 14/06/2024 at 21:11:43 He'll need what Moshiri didn't get, namely a manager who knows what he's doing. No one cares who the owner is if you're winning matches and trophies.Man Utd fans had no issues with the Glazers until Ferguson retired and they started going backwards. Stephen Davies 84 Posted 14/06/2024 at 21:12:23 An insight on Freidkin:Roma president Dan Friedkin lands in Italy to plan club’s future with De Rossi, Ghisolfi and Souloukou Gavin Johnson 85 Posted 14/06/2024 at 21:14:04 Sounds like a reliable owner and has to be an improvement on Kenwright and Moshiri. However, I'm a little disappointed we haven't gone for the Vici groups offer if they had £1 billion to invest. Then again, with so little known about them, it did sound a bit too good to be true and we want the owner to pass the fit and proper test ASAP this time. In light of this, maybe there's some legs in reports we want Tammy Abrahams on a loan with a view to buy?! Alan McGuffog 86 Posted 14/06/2024 at 21:14:32 Is it Roma or Lazio who have the fascist supporters? A jolly unpleasant set of coves. Ray Jacques 87 Posted 14/06/2024 at 21:15:04 If the richest person in the world was an Evertonian and bought us, some on here would moan and be unhappy.Can it be any worse, embrace it for once. Gavin Johnson 88 Posted 14/06/2024 at 21:16:11 Alan #86 That would be SS Lazio. Mal van Schaick 89 Posted 14/06/2024 at 21:18:05 With Bell and Downing, and Dyche remains as manager. Give him an opportunity to show what he can do, when backed by a decent owner and board. No decent players leave on transfers, but dross can go. Colin Glassar 90 Posted 14/06/2024 at 21:19:18 Agreed, Ray. I wanted a trillionaire. Tom Bowers 91 Posted 14/06/2024 at 21:23:38 Wow! This group has some big bucks.If it is true and it goes ahead, then it can only be good for Everton… right?Who knows for sure how it will work out but, with everything that went on last season and all the hoo-hah of late, it would be nice to see some stability at the club before next season, if possible. Mark Ryan 94 Posted 14/06/2024 at 21:24:21 Nobody has mentioned Vatche Manoukian the Everton supporter, is he part of the Friedkin Group? Christine Foster 95 Posted 14/06/2024 at 21:25:37 I've woken up this morning to the news that, to all intents and purposes, a deal has been done and we have new owners. Whatever your preference in choosing which one is best, it's a huge relief that it's finally happened and I hope one of the first actions of the new owner is to clear the decks of the loan sharks who have stripped our club of dignity, cash flow and left us humiliated, fighting for our survival. I have no doubt that, if the deal goes through, the door will close on a dreadful chapter in our history. After the 777 debacle, I am pleased that a deal has been reached so quickly. I'm still left confused by decisions previously made that had left us in a world of pain, ridiculed and shamed. But through it all were the magnificent, the fans. For they, as much as Moshiri, if not more, have shown what a mighty club we are. To the new owners, I would say welcome, clear the decks, work with us, and you will have the best club in the world. Colin Glassar 96 Posted 14/06/2024 at 21:32:32 You’ve mentioned him loads, Mark. John Boswell 97 Posted 14/06/2024 at 21:36:12 Very optimistic about this bid going through.I hope that we keep our star young centre half and our manager. No chopping and changing coaches this time. COYB Kieran Kinsella 98 Posted 14/06/2024 at 21:36:22 Alan,It is Lazio. David McMullen 99 Posted 14/06/2024 at 21:59:34 I hope he concentrates on Everton; we don't need to be part of a multi-club ownership. Jerome Shields 100 Posted 14/06/2024 at 22:09:52 Good news at last. Hopefully this is the end of Moshiri & Co. Anyone could run Everton better than them and what had gone before. Maybe we might get back to football at last. Ed Prytherch 101 Posted 14/06/2024 at 22:13:21 Sounds like great news. I'm happy to have the club owned by a wealthy American businessman rather than an Arab despot or a gangster, or a shady flim-flam guy. Jeff Armstrong 102 Posted 14/06/2024 at 22:18:14 Billy Shears #45,Unless the new owner comes on here to specifically answer your specific questions… Nobody yet knows.Nobody is sure. Kevin Edward 103 Posted 14/06/2024 at 22:19:02 Wow. Wow. Wow! That was unexpected.I haven't felt so excited since Moshiri arrived with his millions….. hang on a minute!But I'm sensing positive vibes about this one, surely the same shit can't happen to the same club twice can it?Some business acumen, to go along with the cash, could take us a long way. Let's hope they keep faith with the current manager and team for a while and give them a chance.Surely they will see that we need to keep Jarrad, so now we can sell Onana to Roma for £80M by 30 June. UTFT! Phil Friedman 104 Posted 14/06/2024 at 22:25:19 Interesting comment from Romapress.net: The American chairman of the club instructed the team's management to avoid signing players on loan, players over 30, and ones with extremely high wages.Sounds right. Jeff Armstrong 105 Posted 14/06/2024 at 22:30:48 Phil #104,That's three-quarters of our squad! Don Alexander 106 Posted 14/06/2024 at 22:33:55 I just hope "our Dan" (allegedly) has the same Friedkin genes as William of that name. He's the guy with filmic expertise in successfully dealing with exorcism, and bringing relentlessly destructive multi-national criminal cartels to justice.If he's of that ilk he'll do for me! Phil Friedman 107 Posted 14/06/2024 at 22:43:48 Dan 106: I found this:Now, let's delve into the intriguing connection between William Friedkin and Dan Friedkin. While they share the same last name, it is important to note that they are not directly related. William Friedkin and Dan Friedkin come from different branches of the Friedkin family tree, each carving their own path in their respective fields.William Friedkin, the esteemed filmmaker, has mesmerized audiences with his cinematic creations, while Dan Friedkin has made a name for himself in the business world as a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. Despite their different career paths, the two Friedkins share a passion for excellence and a commitment to their craft. Kevin Molloy 108 Posted 14/06/2024 at 22:45:19 I can't see this guy plucking a local charity worker out of nowhere and making her the boss on millions a year. And then calling Duncan back from a bar in Spain and giving him half a million a year to be first-team coach. If he does though, we may need to rethink things. Ed Prytherch 109 Posted 14/06/2024 at 22:45:27 If they can make a massive zero-interest loan to EFC to pay off all of the other loans, then we can get the interest payments off the balance sheet and have more flexibility with salaries and transfers. But we still have to deal with the current financial year which may require player sales before the end of June. Stu Gre 111 Posted 14/06/2024 at 23:24:47 Quite a few people saying they'd prefer a different bidder, but isn't Friedkin the only one with actual football ownership experience and success? Moshiri has shown that you can spend millions on failure.Also, please remove Dyche. Yes, he kept us up but he also gave us our longest-ever winless run in the Premier League — which is quite remarkable considering the crap we've had over the years. I haven't ever thought he was good enough. Phil Friedman 112 Posted 14/06/2024 at 23:41:23 Stu @111 – it's tough to call the Dyche future, I think. You could say that, with the bunch of misfits he had to work with, he did a miraculous job. You could also say that, if the new owner wants to support the club and bring in better players, he may not be up to the job of playing positive football and moving us up the table. I think it remains to be seen — if he's retained by the new owner, who seems to have a hankering for “big name managers” like The Special One. Kieran Kinsella 113 Posted 14/06/2024 at 23:43:28 StuIt's funny I'd forgotten Friedkin was in the mix. Bell as a fan and someone with a stake got a lot of attention plus Esk said it was the only serious bid.A-CAP got attention based on Moshiri's poor judgment with 777 Partners. This old Everton fan with Saudi money got attention.Then this crew called Vici — nice name to tie in with Nil Satis Nisi Optimum with Keith Harris got attention. Even Textor despite owning Palace did. But no one paid attention to the one guy who has the personal wealth to pull it off and currently runs a big European club fairly successfully. I just assumed this link was pure speculation. But really in hindsight he seems IMO the best choice. No disrespect to the others — except A-CAP obviously — but his experience and wealth sets him apart. Ian Riley 114 Posted 14/06/2024 at 23:51:57 Let's wait and see? Hopefully, change is coming, for the better. Kieran Kinsella 115 Posted 14/06/2024 at 23:53:53 Stu,No, I wouldn't sack Dyche. It's going to take a while for this to go through. Even when it does, due to PSR, we might have sensible leadership but we can't splash cash. Dyche has shown he can manage under such constraints.Also (puts on tin hat), I feel like if someone does a good job relative to what was expected, then you should repay them with some support. I thought we were wrong to sack Fat Sam because he'd refused the job as a short-term gig, we offered him a longer-term deal, he took us from relegation danger to Top 8, then we sacked him anyway. I don't like the guy, I don't like his football, but I thought that was unfair to him. I don't dislike Dyche, he seems a good bloke. I don't generally like his football though, unlike Sam, he's never had the luxury of having players who could play better football. And his boring football at least involves creating chances versus Sam's 0 shots per game. So, all things considered, I think Dyche should stay. Paul Kossoff 116 Posted 15/06/2024 at 00:12:37 Rumour has it Jose has been in the Dock Road… Paul Kossoff 118 Posted 15/06/2024 at 00:12:49 Any class players at Roma, anyone? Annika Herbert 119 Posted 15/06/2024 at 00:17:10 Stub @111, Dyche also worked with one of the worst squads Everton have had in a long time. Not to mention how weak the full squad was. In my opinion, Dyche has earned another chance. Kieran Kinsella 120 Posted 15/06/2024 at 00:29:54 Annika,I agree with you but you could abbreviate and drop the “one of the” and just go with “worst squad Everton have had in a long time.”Even Frank had Richarlison; Rafa had Digne and initially James. Gary Rimmer 121 Posted 15/06/2024 at 00:52:37 Kieran #115. Totally agree. I think that Friedkin is the best opportunity for Everton from those on the table (that we are aware of). Proven business acumen and the funds to match. I suspect that his interest is slightly wider than Everton. The attraction of the Premier League is one thing, but Friedkin has an eye for real estate, hotels, entertainment, sport and hospitality. What better than the future for the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock? I really liked the approach made by Bell & Downing – the best offer at the time, but insufficient capital without third-party involvement and relatively high lending. I could never understand the perseverance with 777 Partners and A-CAP. Many suggested conspiracy theories about Usmanov. I'm still unconvinced that he hasn't been involved in the background and the use of anonymous routes for significant finance has to be questionable. Maybe sanctions re Ukraine have gone on for too long now and it's time to give in to the growing pressure for a resolution, who knows? As for Vici, the latest that was too good to be true – it didn't take 5 minutes to find that neither of the directors have any track record (as far as I can see) and that one of them has a company registered at the same address as Costa Coffee in Eccles and had 3 ‘strike-offs' on Companies Registry in the last 2 years!As for Sean Dyche, I think that we need him to keep on pulling us through into the new season as this is going to take some time. Unfortunately, the unfair PSR means that we probably need to lose Branthwaite in the meantime. Shame. Dale Self 122 Posted 15/06/2024 at 00:57:48 The comments here read very well, except the Dyche cheapshots of course. After a hellish week I'm having some sherry and thinking about our Blue future. Denver Daniels 123 Posted 15/06/2024 at 02:05:49 Dyche deserves the support of any new owner coming in. We still have a squad of pretty average players bar the obvious stars. Dan Doran 124 Posted 15/06/2024 at 02:14:09 Dan Meis must have put in a good word! Jimmy Daly 125 Posted 15/06/2024 at 03:05:22 Dan Friedkin has the exclusive rights to the distribution of all Toyotas into Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana, as well as owning Auto Dealerships across the US.Toyota Stadium, anyone?Next shirt sponsor, Toyota?Next truck in Toyota lineup, Toffee Truck (tongue-in-cheek)Just sayin'. Derek Knox 126 Posted 15/06/2024 at 04:47:30 Although the deal hasn't been fully completed, I feel we have had a partial exorcism, the stench of corruption, silence and goats in the Boardroom, will be a distant painful memory. I just hope it all gets concluded as soon as possible so the Staff and Sean Dyche know where they stand, who has to go (not Branthwaite) and if possible get some recruitment.I've heard Roma have some decent players! Mark Lewis 127 Posted 15/06/2024 at 06:07:35 Seems cut and dried that that he gets exclusivity but I hope a lot of this as been running in the background while 777 Partners were messing about.Second Saturday in a row that I've woken up feeling great being a Evertonian. Darryl Ritchie 128 Posted 15/06/2024 at 06:09:33 Well…that's that…sort of. I won't really rest easy until the “accountant” hands over the keys to Goodison, and buggers off.Now, hopefully, we can turn our attention to more important things, as well more interesting things. Kunal Desai 129 Posted 15/06/2024 at 06:47:07 I would still treat an incoming new ownership with an element of caution. Eight years ago, Moshiri came in and we thought we were heading for heady heights again.Evidence will be progress, I would imagine this season and possibly the first season at the new stadium would be one of stability. Strong mid table finishes whilst building out a squad. A full season of bedding down into BMD followed by a second season of competing for a european position. That's a realistic target and I would sincerely hope whoever the owner is sets out a plan and vision as to what there expectation is for where they wish to this club to be over the next 3 to 5 seasons.As part of the journey to progress Dyche is the man to see us through over the short to medium term. Colin Glassar 130 Posted 15/06/2024 at 07:30:24 Hopefully, this means Jack Harrison can stay in Yorkshire. Che Adams will no longer be linked to us. And, Branthwaite will be staying.As for Dyche. I think it depends on our recruiting this summer. If we can keep our core players and add 2-3 talented players then I think he'll be given a chance at least until Christmas.If there's no incoming, then I think we're stuck with him for another season. Pat Kelly 131 Posted 15/06/2024 at 07:32:58 Cash in hand is hard for Moshiri to turn down. And arrivederci to the debt mountain. Hopefully, he's leaving us in capable hands and with a viable new stadium. The nightmare may be drawing to a close. Mike Gaynes 132 Posted 15/06/2024 at 07:34:58 Delighted with this, and excited that it's apparently going to be completed so quickly before the summer window fully progresses. Friedkin is a quality guy with tons of money and actual Top 5 league ownership experience, which none of the other bidders. He did piss off the Roma fans by sacking Mourinho, but they quickly warmed back up to him with the wise hiring of De Rossi. And by all accounts he nicely squared away Roma's warped balance sheet with judicious cost-cutting and new revenues (a tour of Japan). For those of us who consider these things important, he is a serious, badass wildlife conservationist. His Friedkin Conservation Fund owns more than 6.1 million acres in Tanzania (thanks Andrew #47 for the local view) protecting not only animals but endangered forests. And they help the locals economically. Heck, I can wear my old Chang shirt with the elephants.Plus he's American, Jewish, flies an airplane, makes really good movies, and as Gary #121 points out, appears to have the varied background to make the most of the new stadium. What's not to love? Sam Hoare 133 Posted 15/06/2024 at 07:40:18 Anyone expecting cash to be splashed on players (like under Moshiri did when he arrived) might be disappointed.After initially spending over £100M on some big players like Tammy Abraham and Marash Kumbulla, Friedkin has seen Roma adopt a more cautious approach with focus on loan moves and free transfers. In the last two seasons, Roma actually has a transfer profit of around £160M.This is likely not an owner prepared to lose money signing glamour players to chase quick glory. I expect stability and steady progress with a focus on signing young players with potential who will get sold for profit.Perhaps Sean Dyche will suit such an owner as he's known as a manager able to survive without spending big. Peter Moore 134 Posted 15/06/2024 at 07:42:39 I love it, Mike, what a dude! I just hope the new owner does not think he has to change the manager to make it his own club. Dyche is the glue that has held us together as a Premier League outfit, he certainly deserves the chance to build a proper Everton winning team now. Let's get this done at ratified pronto please Mr Frickin Masters and let the Bright Blue Renaissance Commence! UTFT Kim Vivian 135 Posted 15/06/2024 at 07:46:24 I know very little about any of these various protagonists but this seems to be getting the right reaction from people who do so I feel pretty optimistic.Especially after the Moshiri & Kenwright collaborative years. However, for all his weirdness, lunatic decisions and dodgy associations one has to wonder where we would be now if he hadn't come along. Impossible to answer of course, but we sure as hell wouldn't be looking forward to probably one the most iconic stadiums in Europe soon, and quite where Kenwright might have had us now doesn't bear thinking about. I'm enjoying Lanzarote weather and a really quite optimistic feeling right now. Mike Gaynes 136 Posted 15/06/2024 at 07:52:10 Phil #107, I saw that last week, but it's Internet fluff. Friedkin is a fairly common American Jewish name and there is absolutely no family connection between Dan and William. Dan is a third-generation Californian and fourth-generation American whose great-grandfather was Russian. Bill was the son of Ukranian immigrants who came over in 1903 and whose original name likely wasn't Friedkin. He went to high school with my mom in Chicago. (And no, they weren't friends.)No link there at all except the Ashkenazic gene pool. Heck, I'm probably closer related to our new owner than the movie guy! Paul Hewitt 137 Posted 15/06/2024 at 07:53:25 So can we start getting a board together? Or do we have to wait till it's official? Colin Glassar 138 Posted 15/06/2024 at 07:56:56 If Mike G gives his seal of approval, then that's good enough for me.Welcome aboard Mr Friedkin, this is going to be a Roller Coaster or Big Dipper, to use its correct name, ride.Mike, do you think we will be seeing A-listers eg Beyoncé, Sly, Kardashians, Kimberley Guilfoyle etc…. Now at our games? I sincerely hope not. Mike Gaynes 139 Posted 15/06/2024 at 08:05:42 Colin, you have an interesting definition of "A-lister" if it includes Kimberly effing Guilfoyle. I actually worked with her for a couple of days on a TV show about 20 years ago. She was funny and raw. No resemblance to the psycho Trump bitch she is now. Jerome Shields 140 Posted 15/06/2024 at 08:05:43 A deal is not done until it is over the line. Moshiri may decide who he is talking to, but Everton and himself are heavily indebted. So agreements will have to agreed with lenders.To sort out Everton's finances, some restructuring of debt will be on the agenda, even if it is ultimately paying off that debt.M oshiri had problems with R&MF when it was proposed that MSP get equity. Everton are more indebted since that.There is no doubt Friedkin Group is a good option. They are able to run a business and have experience of running a club. But Everton is a mess and, even before starting, the mess in their finances has to be addressed.There seems to be a reluctance on the part of lenders to engage in restructuring. I am sure that the Friedkin Group are trying to work on this, but Moshiri is still in position. What is his agenda? The likes of MSP and R&MF have not been able to come up with that answer; hopefully, The Friedkin Group can and bring them along with them. As for 777 Partners and A-CAP, it is a concern that they appear to be still in the picture.Everton have not been in court yet. Hopefully it stays that way. Colin Glassar 141 Posted 15/06/2024 at 08:20:20 I knew you'd pick up on that one, Mike. With that mouth, I think the gargoyle could empty the Mersey dry. Eric Myles 142 Posted 15/06/2024 at 08:24:16 Paul #63, "Having watched Roma a few times last season, they play a more passing and attacking game."Doesn't sound like a Mourinho team! Colin Glassar 143 Posted 15/06/2024 at 08:43:37 Jerome @140, In an ideal world, Friedkin could offer some of the other suitors or lenders a slice of the cake.Everton needs serious money and some serious people in charge. Paul Hewitt 144 Posted 15/06/2024 at 08:50:42 Apparently MSP needs paying off before any deal can be completed. Derek Knox 145 Posted 15/06/2024 at 08:56:38 People assume it was that glove puppet Moshiri who brought about the new stadium. Which we are all grateful for, by the way. I would suggest it was the Russian one with his hand up Moshiri's nether regions who initiated all that!Also, glad that crazy spending andsalaries may be closely scrutinised in the future. Let's face it, it has got totally out of reality. A few astute additions (not blind-alley Harrison either) or youngsters with potential, along with some experienced players, will do nicely! Pete Ellingham 146 Posted 15/06/2024 at 09:38:24 It will be nice to find out how the deal is broken down. I would hope the loans will be paid up or at worst case consolidated with a lower interest rate. Do we still need to sell a player if cash is injected or has that boat sailed? John Pickles 147 Posted 15/06/2024 at 09:42:08 Roma bidding £40M for Maupay, before the end of the month, would solve a lot of problems. Andrew Bentley 148 Posted 15/06/2024 at 09:43:01 He doesn't need to know about football. He needs to know how to run successful businesses as football is a business now and not a sport.If these guys can come in and stabilise us for a few years, and get the club off its knees, then I'm all good for it. Take us into the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock still in the Premier League, stop us having to sell our best players and reduce the debt – that's all I need at this stage. Then we can look at longer-term getting back to the top table of football again – but for now, get rid of Moshiri and Uzmanov and get someone in who will, and can financially, sort us out! Phil Wood 149 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:00:10 I will believe any takeover when it happens. I don't trust Moshiri not to renege on anything. Maybe he is going with whoever will pay off the £200M and still allow him to retain a percentage of Everton?The man had a perceived record of business success before taking us over but hasn't shown an iota of a scooby since. However, with his Russian connections, then one would imagine that this man is no softy. His blanking of fan concerns and fiddling while Everton has been burning would make him a man not to trust. I wait with baited breath to see what the final outcome to this saga is.Also, Branthwaite must not be sold to the Mancs on the cheap. I would hate to lose an excellent talent to them (again!). Especially to a ruthless, horrible individual like Ratcliffe. Derek Taylor 150 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:37:59 I don't know why we have to sell Branthwaite. We are only likely to get docked 6 points for last season's transgressions and Dyche has proved he can cope with knocking those off.Of course, Moshiri will see his debts reduced but fuck him and I can't imagine a new owner will want the lad sold at any price.Take the hit, I say, and bank on the lads to see the deduction off early doors! Phil Wood 151 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:42:53 Agreed Derek. Alan J Thompson 152 Posted 15/06/2024 at 10:53:27 Dan's Dare while Friedkin might mean the end of the old boys club. Has he got any associated parties who might like to transact some sponsorship say, a new ground or a historic old ground or just some property in north Liverpool, and does he also get the Royal Liver Building? Colin Glassar 153 Posted 15/06/2024 at 11:19:30 According to Paul Joyce (The Times), Friedkin will cough up £200M on Monday to start paying off debts to 777 Partners, MSP and others. £30M is earmarked for running costs to see us through the month.If true, this is a good start. Pete Ellingham 154 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:08:28 Colin,Sounds promising, thanks for the info. Colin Glassar 155 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:12:56 The main reason Moshiri chose him, Pete. He, Friedkin, showed him the money. The others probably just offered plans for the future regarding finances, debt restructuring etc. Neville Wellings 156 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:13:55 Perhaps Dell, Bell & Downing were not as keen as was assumed; otherwise, they would have upped the offer until they got the Club.Delighted that Friedkin is in. Can't wait for him to land at Speke in his Spitfire and get cracking! Tony Cunningham 157 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:16:24 Will Moshiri retain 10% or 20% holding in the club or something? Giving him a chance to get something back in the long-term without Friedkin having to pay him anything now? Especially when we win the Champions League in 2029! Paul Birmingham 158 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:30:59 Is thus a genuine takeover in full or partnership takeover?I didn't think this would be allowed in view of having two controlling interests via potentially Everton and currently Roma?Can the TW legal and commerce experts please review and explain? Thank you. Laurie Hartley 159 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:34:02 Christine #95,Here are a few numbers for you to ponder which I am sure will bring a smile to your face:-Roma: last 2 Profit & Loss ReportsIf that is anything to go by, the good ship Everton will be heading in the right direction in the not-too-distant future. Kevin Molloy 160 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:36:57 There are a few curiosities about this. Is Moshiri taking the whole hit, ie, selling the club for buttons? If not, if he's getting a lot back, then Friedkin is paying hundreds of millions over the odds. Also, why has the prospective buyer passed over the opportunity to play hardball with our creditors to try and get them to reduce the debt burden? Something like: "I'll take over and get things right if you write off, eg, 25% of the debt." If these issues are still up in the air, there's still a lot that can go wrong with this. Raymond Fox 161 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:49:02 Hold on, Friedkin has not yet bought the club.He has been granted exclusivity for negotiations and agreed a deal in principle which seems to say it's very likely he will purchase all or part of Everton. We will have to see what the deal is and if it does happen. Colin Glassar 162 Posted 15/06/2024 at 12:57:27 Not that I believe a word the gossip sites write but Corriere Dello Sport, Italy's top football rag, are reporting that Friedkin will invest up to £550M to pay off debts, finish the stadium and stabilise the club's finances.Too good to be true? Shaun Laycock 163 Posted 15/06/2024 at 13:04:15 He did it with Roma... no reason to think he wouldn't follow the same blueprint with us. The devil will be in the detail and far more intelligent chaps will dissect it ad infinitum over the coming days and weeks. Allen Rodgers 164 Posted 15/06/2024 at 13:10:14 Alan @153, The Liver Building is part owned by Moshiri, not Everton FC, therefore I would think not included in any potential sale of the club. As for what happens to Goodison Park, we can only hope it is redeveloped in a tasteful way as originally planned. John Wilson 165 Posted 15/06/2024 at 13:48:08 Moshiri does not seem likely he will sell all his shares as he will only benefit when the stadium is built and earning, plus the commercial developments. Allen Rodgers 166 Posted 15/06/2024 at 13:54:57 Translation from Corriere Dello Sport:Already owner of Roma and Cannes, Dan Friedkin is preparing to add Everton to his personal "collection", a team that achieved the goal of salvation in the last edition of the Premier League. At stake is 94% of the shares of the Liverpool club, currently held by Farhad Moshiri. It is an investment of €650M, of which €400M represent only the debt mass accumulated by the Toffies. The Friedkin's goal is to expand the range of companies around Europe, so as to consolidate a timeshare that is proving to be extraordinarily solid and does not intend to disengage on any front. Roma fans, in this sense, can sleep soundly. Eric Myles 167 Posted 15/06/2024 at 14:24:29 John #165,It has always been my (possible mis-)understanding that Moshiri owns the stadium, or at least has control of the company that does. Scott Hamilton 168 Posted 15/06/2024 at 15:54:46 It's probably been pointed out already, but Dan Friedkin is an anagram of A Kind Friend.Hopefully a positive omen. Raymond Fox 169 Posted 15/06/2024 at 16:28:08 Hard to keep track of all the figures involved but it doesn't make sense to me for Moshiri to sell his 94.1% of the club for £650M.He has sunk almost £1,000M into our new stadium, then we are still in the Premier League with a squad worth plenty of dosh.I realise that we have quite a lot of debt but I can't see him parting with his ownership for that amount.Anybody with a better grasp of this care to enlighten me? Jay Harris 170 Posted 15/06/2024 at 17:10:34 Raymond, it is estimated the stadium costs up to recently were £600M, of which Moshiri has put in £450M in interest-free loans into the club. No doubt besides selling his shares, he will want to recoup as much of that as possible, but the deal has to take into account assuming debts of £210M from 777 Partners or A-CAP, £200M from R&MF, £158M from MSP and £50M from Downing & Bell and a further £150M to finish the stadium.If the deal is worth £1B, then Moshiri will have to wash his face on some of his loans. Anthony Dove 171 Posted 15/06/2024 at 17:24:18 I don't pretend to understand the finances behind any takeover. Presumably different bidders would offer different packages. You would like to think though that the first action of any new owner would not be to sanction the sale of the club's star player. Leaving aside the football benefits of keeping Jarrad Branthwaite, would his sale affect the amount to be paid for the club any more or less than if we kept him? Derek Taylor 172 Posted 15/06/2024 at 17:45:30 We have been told in recent times that the new stadium is in a company quite separate from Everton FC. Do we know whose name the shares of this company are listed in? Is it Everton FC or Moshiri or AN Other? And is the takeover inclusive of the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, or remaining separate as now? Tony Williams 173 Posted 15/06/2024 at 19:25:16 You can't trust Moshiri. It has to be the Dell option, surely. Jerome Shields 174 Posted 15/06/2024 at 21:07:53 Derek #172Everton Stadium Development Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Everton FC Ltd. Everton FC Ltd has a 40-year lease on the Bramley-Moore Dock development site. I have been down the same blind alley. Christine Foster 175 Posted 15/06/2024 at 22:57:52 Laurie @159,Reading through that Swiss Ramble report on Roma shows that they are being managed well but probably need a few years of good performances to put them in the Champions League and towards profitability. It also reads very similarly to the Premier League with a stand-out side in Napoli earning huge profits, 4 or 5 smaller clubs in profit, and the rest of the league heavy in debt.While riches are there for a few, how on earth is it sustainable for the rest? Laurie Hartley 176 Posted 15/06/2024 at 01:05:56 Christine # 175,I agree, it does appear Roma is being well-managed. The metaphor about how long it takes to turn a cruise ship around springs to mind. That is the sort of impact I am hoping our new owner is going to have on our great club. Steady the ship, turn it around, then growth. If you look through this BBC report, it appears stadium capacity, wage management, and player trading are key factors in turning a profit.Premier League Profit & LossAs for “the rest” I can't see how it can be sustainable unless they are given a bigger share of the TV rights and assistance with stadium development.As I have previously posted, the difference between Luton's stadium and Spurs' stunned me. And yet Spurs, and the rest of the “Big Six” need these clubs – without the “other 14”, there is no Premier League. Eric Myles 177 Posted 16/06/2024 at 01:12:50 Derek #172, From what I recall, someone who owns more than 75%. So Moshiri. Eric Myles 178 Posted 16/06/2024 at 06:50:55 Is this Chairman Bill's mate that's behind the R&MF loans?FlatelyI guess we're paying his hotel and solicitor bills. Mike Gaynes 179 Posted 16/06/2024 at 07:01:52 Eric #178, Are you being satiric or are you genuinely of the belief that Michael Flatley is connected with Rights and Media Funding? Andrew Heffernan 180 Posted 16/06/2024 at 08:33:19 Jerome #174 — it's a 200-year lease on Bramley-Moore Dock, not 40 years.From the stadium announcement in 2017:"Everton Stadium Development Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Everton Football Club) and Peel Land and Property (Ports) Limited have formally signed an agreement for the Club to lease land at Bramley-Moore Dock, Liverpool Waters.The lease, which is conditional upon gaining planning consent for the proposed new stadium and securing funding for its construction, will run for a period of 200 years at a peppercorn rent."The stadium is also owned by a 100% owned and controlled subsidiary of Everton Football Club Limited —standard practice to segregate assets to limit liabilities. Eric Myles 181 Posted 16/06/2024 at 09:18:30 Mike #179, not intentionally so.I know that R&MF are owned by a former Riverdance dancer and there is a connection to Ireland (or Eire, they're both the same to me).So I was asking the question, is it that guy?I guess from your post, maybe not?? Eric Myles 182 Posted 16/06/2024 at 09:28:07 Andrew and Jerome, I've lost my notes on the stadium ownership but have posted them 2 or 3 times before on other threads. In one such thread MK checked the Company House website and verified what I'd written.In short, EFC transferred its share in BMD to Everton Stadium Finance Co. (Owned by Moshiri) and ceased to be a "person of significant control ".Everton Finance changed its name to Everton Stadium Devopment Co. and became the "person of significant control"Info obtained from Company House. Now I don't know what all the jargon on there means but I'm hanging my hat on EFC ceased to be a "person of significant control"I've always asked the question, "how does that jive with 100% wholly owned?" but never received an answer. Donal Armani 183 Posted 16/06/2024 at 12:23:14 Deal completed with Friedkin per Italia media……£650m takeover, and current debts being honoured Paul Hewitt 184 Posted 16/06/2024 at 14:06:52 It can't be completed till the premier League give the go ahead. That will take 12 weeks. Dave Roberts 185 Posted 16/06/2024 at 14:39:04 If true, it probably means provisionally completed subject to PL decision. Tony Abrahams 186 Posted 16/06/2024 at 15:00:40 I was under the impression that this was a complete takeover but at the price that is currently being mentioned, then I’m not so sure? Jerome Shields 187 Posted 16/06/2024 at 16:04:54 Andrew#180I thought the same, but it came to light that Everton have part of the site on a 40 year lease.The complete site bought from the Peel Group on a 200 year lease is owned by another yet unidentified entity from what I can gather. This came to light due to areas available for development within the site, not being part of the Stadium Development area.There are no charges for the purchase( approx £22m.) of the site against either Everton FC ltd or Everton Stadium Development Ltd.The Liver building is owned by a Luxemburg Property Co ,Moshiri and a group of foreign investors leased out to Everton on a 25 year lease .Hope I am wrong. Mike Gaynes 188 Posted 16/06/2024 at 16:05:54 Eric #181, no idea, mate, I was just asking if you were serious. I didn't know a former Riverdancer was behind R&MF -- that's pretty cool -- or that Flatley was a friend of Bill's. Colin Glassar 189 Posted 16/06/2024 at 16:16:48 Apparently, Moshiri and Friedkin have shook hands and agreed to the deal. Just need EPL approval which will take a few weeks. Jerome Shields 190 Posted 16/06/2024 at 16:18:24 Tony#186There could be a agreement with lenders. If the Premier League conditions are satisfied I would expect the deal to be fast tracked or agreed in principle.The Premier League are not stupid. Jerome Shields 191 Posted 16/06/2024 at 16:22:03 70,500 sq ft of the Liver building is still available for rent. Paul Hewitt 192 Posted 16/06/2024 at 16:29:37 Once the new stadium is finished, will they move all staff into it, or remain at the Liverpool building? Dave Williams 193 Posted 16/06/2024 at 16:58:21 I’m confused. Will FM receive £650m and the new owner inherits the clubs debts owed to 777/MSP/ R and M funding etcwhatever it is?At this price presumably the new stadium will go to the new owner? Jerome Shields 194 Posted 16/06/2024 at 23:46:20 Suggested breakdown of the deal :Moshiri 300 million ( Blue Heaven Holdings )MSP. 158 million777. 200millionTotal 658million.PurchaseBlue heaven Holdings and Blue Sky Capital Shareholder Loans of £460 million converted to Equity owned by Blue Heaven Holdings making up part of of the 94.1% of Everton Shares , which has been sold for £300 million.R&MF and Metro loans included in the sale. Additional Funding to be provided for Working Capital to satisfy Premier League requirements. Jerome Shields 195 Posted 17/06/2024 at 05:38:15 Paul#192I am assuming a 25 year lease which is the Standard time of a UK office rental. This could be less and there maybe a get out clause in the contract. By the way the purchase of the Liver Building was in hindsight not a good investment. A attempt has been made to offload, but has been withdrawn with no takers.Moshiri also attempted to bullshit the side of his holding in the Property Company that owns the Liver Building. Tony Abrahams 196 Posted 17/06/2024 at 07:55:32 Jerome@194, my understanding of this deal is that it won’t completely get rid of Moshiri. I hope I’m wrong but when you say making up part of the 94.1% of Everton shares, I am lead to believe a little plan may have been put together between the buyer and the seller. We will see. Christine Foster 197 Posted 17/06/2024 at 08:19:53 Tony, Jerome, I think its imperative any deal gets RM&F and 777 out of the picture. This being the case I still believe Moshiri will retain a significant, but not majority shareholding. Hence he will not take a bath, just a cold shower! It also eliminates the significant debts and charges over any assets whilst ensuring control (why buy the 94% when you have no need to?) Said it all along that Moshiri is no mug, and he would see the enormous potential value of them in 5 years without him spending another cent. Jerome Shields 198 Posted 17/06/2024 at 08:28:38 Tony#196Your opinion is probably not wide of the mark, as always.I should have added the Moshiri the Muppet caveat to my post . I have just seen the 9 months unaudited accounts of 777 for the past 9months which show a Total Compehensive loss of £589,753,127.This information was provided by Paul the Esk, in disbelief, from the New York Court proceedings. Blue heaven Holdings and Blue Sky Capital of the Isle of Man provided shareholder loans of approx £450million.These loans were converted to Equity in the Everton Accounts and are shown under additional reserves.The related Equity is now owned by Blue Heaven Holdings with mention of Blue Sky Capital.It is a auditing requirement that Shareholder loans are shown as Equity in Everton's Accounts.It has been assumed that the fact that they are shown in the accounts as Equity and not mention was made of a upfront payment in what was known of the share purchase agreement with 777, that the Shareholder loans were written off.This may not be the case.Additional information is that whilst Blue Heaven Holdings stated that they are wholely owned by Moshiri, Blue Sky Capital states that he is in control and there is one other unknown Shareholder, which according to Paul the Esk is not Usmanov.It has also been reported that two Usmanov related companies lent substantial amounts of money to Moshiri, which coincided with the Shareholder loans by Blue Heaven Holdings to Everton FC Ltd. I will let you draw your own conclusions. Eric Myles 199 Posted 17/06/2024 at 08:50:34 Jerome #194, when Moshiri's debt is converted to equity doesn't it increase the number of shares? Dave Williams 200 Posted 17/06/2024 at 09:56:44 I’m feeling old- I spent all of my working life looking at the tax aspects of big transactions and having been retired six years I am struggling to understand all of this.It would not surprise me at all if Moshiri retains a shareholding in the company which owns BMD but that being the case the deal would appear to me to be over- valued when compared to Newcastle for example. Could he keep some of his EFC shares with an option agreement to sell them ata later date when the stadium is operational and the club has been stabilised? Is Friedkin in it for the long term or is he a buy and sell merchant? So much speculation driven by fear because of how we all thought Moshiri was the answer to our prayers !!Dare we hope that this time the club will go to someone who knows how to run a football club of our size and will build us back up in a sensible and cost controlled manner? Tony Abrahams 201 Posted 17/06/2024 at 13:32:43 I wonder if that unknown shareholder is related to Bill Kenwright. Another man who just dripped up Everton Football Club, and allegedly got us punching above our weight, on a trophy -less diet of good times. Bob Parrington 202 Posted 17/06/2024 at 13:52:20 Tony - I suppose that Bill left a person his shares in his Will. Who this is remains unknown to us as far as I know. Perhaps some on her are more in the “know” than you and me on this. Paul Hewitt 203 Posted 17/06/2024 at 14:33:17 Wouldn't Bill leave his shares to his partner, jenny seagrave? Dave Abrahams 204 Posted 17/06/2024 at 14:44:49 Paul (203),Maybe he left those shares to the only one he truly loved——-himself! David Israel 205 Posted 17/06/2024 at 15:47:43 Along with the Bell/Downing bid, the Vici one and the one from the guy in London with an Armenian name, this is exactly what we needed, or comes close to it.I would just recommend that those on here going on about a 12-week lead time for Premier League approval should cool it. As we have just witnessed, it can take much longer. As a matter of fact, the PL never actually anounced a final decision either way, after setting those conditions it said had to be met for the deal to go through Ray Roche 206 Posted 17/06/2024 at 15:53:39 Dave@204Yes Dave, Bill fell in love with himself when he was 15 and remained faithful for the rest of his life😉 Dave Abrahams 207 Posted 17/06/2024 at 15:59:28 Ray (206), Yes I believe that, the only time he went off the side was when he used his left hand! Jerome Shields 208 Posted 17/06/2024 at 17:06:13 Eric#199Very Good point. Thanks.It was reported that the Shareholder loans were converted in Equity.But it appears they were put into additional reserves in the accountsI hope that is right this time.In my post it should read' The 94.1% shares in Everton are held by Blue heaven holdings and the additional reserves should be referenced to Blue Heaven Holdings and Blue Sky Capital separately. '. I hope this is right.Paul the Esk may have got caught out thinking that'll Blue Sky Capital had combined with Blue Heaven Holdings, as other reported and myself assumed.But maybe materially the additional reserves have a impact on the number of shares in the 94.1%.I am not sufficiently up on Shares, having only had myself and my wife as shareholders in any Company I owned.Maybe someone with more expertise could confirm or correct. Mike Gaynes 209 Posted 17/06/2024 at 17:10:42 Dave #200, we can only guess at your questions, but at least in Friedkin we have a past record to go on. He has owned Roma for four years, steadily restoring its financial stability, and has never given any indication of selling. In fact, to my knowledge he has never sold anything he has acquired -- not the family Toyota empire or the golf courses or the hotels or movie businesses, and not one acre of the animal reserve in Tanzania. So he doesn't appear to be a buy and sell merchant. Bob #202, I don't know English law, but I'm guessing it should be publicly available information when the club changes hands. You may see Jenny's name, maybe Bill's daughter with Virginia.Dave #204, judging by the tributes he received at the funeral from Jenny, family and friends, I'd guess you're probably wrong. Narcissists don't generate testimonials like that. I know one of Bill's friends, a massively passionate Blue. He adored the guy, despite agonizing over Bill's failings as an owner. He stopped reading TW a long time ago. Stan Grace 210 Posted 17/06/2024 at 17:50:09 Sorry Mike #209, but it's you, not Dave, who are mistaken. Narcissists are famed for being adored by the weak and ignorant, so whatever was said at his funeral can be taken with a pinch of salt. Your point that you"know one of Bill's friends, a massively passionate Blue. He adored the guy, despite agonizing over Bill's failings as an owner" suggests a man who would rather see his own club fail than call out his adorable chairman. Dale Self 211 Posted 18/06/2024 at 01:41:24 Oh, that was good Dave. Now I have to wipe off the counter. ;) Mike Gaynes 212 Posted 18/06/2024 at 03:02:26 Stan #210, my dad eventually failed professionally and as a family man. I loved him before he failed. I still loved him after he failed. I still did his eulogy. I meant it.Bill's funeral was populated by people who knew and loved him both before and after he bought Everton (including my friend), and didn't stop loving him because he turned out to be a lousy owner. Watch back those speeches from Reidy, Burnham, Seamus and the Hillsborough families -- and Jenny too -- and tell me they need to be taken 'with a pinch of salt' because he screwed up as chairman.If that's what you believe, I feel for you. And your loved ones who fail. Don Alexander 213 Posted 18/06/2024 at 03:54:52 Jesus H, there's still some people who want to overlook the year after decades the, personally manufactured for his own eventual financial good, duplicity, deceit and unaccountable connivance of Kenwright to the cost in every way of genuine Toffees!His funeral eulogies were given by people who knew him as non-dependants, chief amongst them Reid, Burnham and the Hillsborough families. Seamus had his own reasons as club captain in imminent need of non-playing employment.It should be noted by genuine Toffees that Southall, Ratcliffe, and just about every player Kenwright signed and got rid of were reportedly silent. Genuine Toffees, like many on TW, reviled what he did to us even when he was doing it to us. We all said so but I guess that matters not a jot to a fervent supporter of a regime that's annihilating tens of thousands of uncompromised innocent souls in pursuit of a noxious tiny majority hidden amid (allegedly) those many innocents. They're doing just what Kenwright did to us but on a much more heinous basis - doing the very best for themselves alone in their own weird fantasy, regardless of the grossly undeniable cost to others. That's not mere "failure" to anyone with a smidge of common sense. Bill Gall 214 Posted 18/06/2024 at 04:34:52 Jerome #208. The people with shares in Everton are as shown are Moshiri through Blue Heaven Holdings with 127,021shares or 94.1 %. B.K,has1750 or1.3% the rest of the shares are owned by other individual shareholders with 6219 or 4.6%. these may be owned by individual supporters or groups that have bought them over the years. James Flynn 215 Posted 17/06/2024 at 04:51:44 Eric (182) - "In short, EFC transferred its share in BMD to Everton Stadium Finance Co. (Owned by Moshiri) and ceased to be a "person of significant control ".You were referring to this, "November 25, 2021 - Re: Everton Stadium Development Limited. CH Notice of ceasing to be a PSC; EFC Company LimitedThat, though, was in sequence with these two:November 25, 2021 - Re: Everton Stadium Development Limited. CH Notice of RLE Person of Significant Control; Everton FC Finance Limited.December 3, 2021 - CH Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name; Everton FC Finance Limited has changed its name to Everton Football Club Holding Company Limited. Person of Significant Control for EFC Holding Company Limited is EFC Club Limited.Since Everton Stadium Development Limited was incorporated in April 2017, the Club has been the Person of Significant Control.For whatever business reason, it does so thru Everton Football Club Holding Company Limited. Jerome Shields 216 Posted 18/06/2024 at 05:10:36 Bill#24Thanks, Very much appreciated.So the number of the shares appear to be the same. So the Shareholder loans from Blue Heaven Holdings and Blue Sky Capital do not affect the number of share c what they do is to increase the Capital of the balance sheet, by being shown under Additional reserves A Auditor is legally required to include them in the accounts as so, because of the relation and terms on loans from a shareholder.So Blue Heaven Holdings and Blue Sky Capital have still got a call on these funds, though they are shown as Additional Reserves in the Accounts So Everton owe these loans to Blue Heaven Holdings and Blue Sky Capital. This would have to be taken into consideration as separate issue, from the purchase of the 94.1% Shareholding. These loans have not been written off by Blue Heaven Holdings and Blue Sky Capital Mike Gaynes 217 Posted 18/06/2024 at 06:15:58 At #213, we are treated to an ignorant, bigoted comment from someone without the slightest clue of my opinion on the completely unrelated issue he so gratuitously presented, apparently in the certainty that all those of my particular faith hold homogenous views on that issue. In the absence of anything to say of intelligence or originality -- both of which abandoned this poster decades ago -- he has fallen back on an ad hominem attack based purely on religion that is bereft of both accuracy and common sense. No doubt he also thinks we all have long noses and money-grubbing proclivities. Years ago I posted that this particular obsessive was the one and only longtime denizen of TW that I had absolutely no desire to meet for a beer when I came over. I remain of the same opinion. Paul Hewitt 218 Posted 18/06/2024 at 06:48:40 We all know Kenwright failed at Everton massively, he was simply out of his depth but didn't know or want to believe it. But sadly he's gone now and racking up the past helps no one.We have the fabulous new stadium coming in 6 months, hopefully a new owner with proper business ideas. And the fixtures are out today. Let's start looking to the future and not back to the past. Colin Glassar 219 Posted 18/06/2024 at 06:50:54 Well said, Mike. Don’t take shit from anyone. Stan Grace 220 Posted 18/06/2024 at 07:06:55 Mike #212, I respect your views on a number of footballing matters, though I can't go along with the idea that Kenwright wasn't a narcissist merely because numerous people said he was a good man.I'd also request that you leave the discussion to the theme at hand rather than reference my family into it. Danny O’Neill 221 Posted 18/06/2024 at 07:27:32 I know some feel strongly about Blue Bill. But he's gone.I appreciate how many feel, and, yes, we stood still.No pun intended, but bury it and move on.We have a future and iconic new stadium to look forward to.There's no point living in the past. Look forward.I keep repeating, the fixtures are out today, so we can start planing. Colin Glassar 222 Posted 18/06/2024 at 07:36:33 Hopefully, we’ll get some sort of update regarding the takeover this week. We need to start planning for the new season otherwise we will be in the same boat as last. Jerome Shields 223 Posted 18/06/2024 at 08:02:55 Eric#199 and Bill#214When MSP Capital was going to take on Equity or Share, Moshiri was going to do a New Rights issue( issue new shares). This would have increased the number of shares of Moshiri portion, which would have split that portion between MSP Capital and Moshiri.What could have been happening is that MSP were paying off some of the share holder loans and getting equity, which was costing Moshiri nothing.Unfortunately R & FM prevented this ( MSP was always the best takeover option )777 Partners were involved on buying Moshiri's existing Shares, not a rights issue. This was agreed on a settlement between 777 Partners and R&MF, but MSP's Loan had. to be paid off.We do not know the status of the Shareholder Loans at this stage, but it was speculated. because 777 did not pay a upfront payment that they were written off.I know doubt this.This recent Takeover will be complicated within the parameters already set, and with an additional £200 million of loans by 777 Partners, which have seemingly been taken on by A-Cap. Tony Abrahams 224 Posted 18/06/2024 at 08:20:32 Keep your friends close and let them try and deal with your enemies, is probably a very good description of how Bill Kenwright, ran Everton Football Club, Mike? Danny O’Neill 225 Posted 18/06/2024 at 08:36:14 Interesting that Tony. In the Army we were always taught to keep your enemies close, so your can go and deal with them swiftly.25 minutes to the fixtures being announced and a bright blue future. Mike Gaynes 226 Posted 18/06/2024 at 08:46:14 You'd know far better than I, Tony! I am at best a distant observer, and one with few personal feelings about Kenwright beyond my disdain for how he ran Everton. I'm just cognizant that there are, or were, readers of TW who did have a personal affection for the man, whose sadness at his final illness was exacerbated by those here who openly doubted it (reports of it were portrayed here as a craven bid for sympathy), and whose grief at his passing may have been likewise compounded by what I can only describe as glee in a few quarters, and barely suppressed satisfaction in even more. I didn't know Bill, and don't care how he is portrayed. I do care about some who loved him and may be wounded by the portrayals.Stan #210, your unsheathed insult towards a friend I cherish -- whose opinion I profoundly respect and who, unlike either of us, did know Kenwright well -- places you, in my opinion, in an improper position to be offended by a reference to your loved ones. Perhaps we had better just leave it there. Stan Grace 227 Posted 18/06/2024 at 09:27:02 Mike, I questioned the judgement of a person you said was "one of Bill's friends", which in no way implies an insult. And only later did you state that the person in question was a friend of yours. And I repeat again that I don't wish my family to be brought into the conversation. I would never bring in yours to make a point. Paul Hewitt 228 Posted 18/06/2024 at 09:28:07 Reports in Italy this morning say no announcement today. It's been put back due to a few minor problems. Tony Abrahams 229 Posted 18/06/2024 at 12:30:48 Exactly Danny. Bill Kenwright, built an army of disciples, who stayed loyal, because he looked after them.Not that it bothers me but, I still can’t understand why Graeme Sharp, never spoke to the fans after they put out an open letter, asking him to, although it told me a bit more about the man, who was arguably the greatest player connected to Everton, who never got to represent the club on the football field.You shouldn’t speak ill of the dead, Mike, but Bill Kenwright told that many lies, when in control of Everton, that it genuinely wouldn’t surprise me if he was still alive.(You keep saying funeral, Mike, but it was very silent until they had a REMEMBRANCE SERVICE, in the Anglican Cathedral)Not nice I know, but this is how I feel about the man with regards to his Everton tenure, but like I said when he died, one thing you could never take away from Bill Kenwright, is that he lived a very full and varied life, and this is exactly what you’re supposed to do in my humble opinion. Bob Parrington 230 Posted 19/06/2024 at 01:40:30 For whatever reason, my dear old mum used the expression, Don’t talk ill of the dead!Perhaps this might help in regards to BK. Kieran Kinsella 231 Posted 19/06/2024 at 02:41:05 Bob/Mike/Tony“Don’t speak ill of the dead.” Ever read history book? It’s all we do not to mention people we know in our own lives we don’t like.I wouldn’t say BK was a narcissist but I don’t know the correct term for him though I’ve met his type many times in life. He’s someone who used emotion to manipulate people. Playing on nostalgia, community, small acts of kindness to develop a loyal base of followers who voiceferously shouted down critics of his selfish, harmful and ill judged actions. I’ve had relatives, bosses, coworkers and acquaintances like him and their playbook was as predictable to me then as it was with him but they all had their manipulated sycophants. With that having been said, as one of the original Kenwright detractors on here I don’t see much value in harping on about him now as his critics already agree, and his — in my view — manipulated supporters only stand to get hurt feelings. Either way we can’t change the past or confront the man. He’s done what he’s done he’s dead no one is going to change their minds about him now. Let his friends and family mourn him in peace. We detractors have said all that needs to be said. Time to move on. Eric Myles 232 Posted 19/06/2024 at 06:34:57 James #215, thanks for the info.I wish I could find my notes as I'm fairly sure there was no mention of Everton Football Club Holding Company Limited, only Everton Stadium Development Holding Company Ltd.Maybe I missed it on Company House. Nigel Munford 233 Posted 19/06/2024 at 17:13:31 From the EFC Website - What the Papers Say.In takeover news, Tutto Mercato Web are confidently claiming Everton can now be regarded as the property of Dan Friedkin.The Italian outlet reports the proposed takeover of the Club has reached a turning point and there has been a breakthrough on the American's expected buyout of Farhad Moshiri's majority share in Everton.Friedkin's group – which also owns AS Roma – will pay in the region of £401million for a 94.1-per-cent stake in the Club, claims the report. 