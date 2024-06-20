Season › 2023-24 › News Friedkin Group granted exclusivity in Everton takeover talks Lyndon Lloyd 20/06/2024 70comments | Jump to last As expected, the Friedkin Group have entered exclusive talks with Farhad Moshiri over the purchase of his 94.1% stake in Everton. The news was first reported by the Financial Times and has since been confirmed in a statement by the Club. The Texas-based firm, led by billionaire Dan Friedkin, emerged as Moshiri's preferred bidder last week and, according to people "with knowledge of the matter", can now push ahead with finalising their due diligence and the paperwork ahead of an anticipated takeover of the Club. BBC Sport's Shamoon Hafez tweets that the "intention is for a smooth sale process ... which will take weeks rather than months". Article continues below video content According to Sky Sports' Alan Myers, the commercial terms are in place between the two parties but the deal will be subject to Premier League approval via their Directors and Owners Test which is not expected to be an issue. However, the FT's report urges caution given the unpredictabiity of dealing with Moshiri who is reputed to have moved the goalposts on at least one bidder in what has been a drawn-out process of trying to sell his stake in the Blues. "It is absolutely not a done deal," warned one source in their report, although other sources have confirmed that despite being aware of the possibility of "skeletons in the closet", Friedling is "100 committed" to following through with the purchase. As the FT explain, no details of the Friedkin Group's bid for Everton are known but consultancy Football Benchmark recently valued the club at "between €519m and €574m, including debt", thanks in large part to the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. Friedkin is worth around $6bn and his firm, which owns Gulf States Toyota and has interests in resorts, golf courses, aviation and cinema, double that. They also own AS Roma following a $700m acquisition in 2020, as well as French fourth-tier club AS Cannes. Reader Comments (70) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () John Keating 1 Posted 20/06/2024 at 20:06:24 Due diligence.Hopefully our American friend has already got most if not all info on the financial state we’re inIf he hasn’t then due diligence may come as quite a shock!Either way hopefully this gets sorted asap Steve Hogan 2 Posted 20/06/2024 at 20:09:17 Hopefully, the first tentative step towards a brighter future, on and off the pitch.If this deal were to collapse, then things were a lot worse than anyone could have imagined.Fingers crossed. Christine Foster 3 Posted 20/06/2024 at 20:17:23 Due diligence.. 30 secs in, wtf comments heard.. followed by laughter and apologies. 10 mins in, silence.."Under every rock gentlemen.. no more surprises.."Last comment of the day.." Jesus Christ, who was Philip Green, boss?" David Israel 4 Posted 20/06/2024 at 20:17:49 But white smoke has yet to be seen coming out of the Liver Building.Anyway, for me it's a great piece of news! Let's hope the whole matter can be sped up, so that this can have been solved by the end of September,at least. Kevin Molloy 9 Posted 20/06/2024 at 20:40:54 I think we do need to be cautious. For this deal to go through, someone is going to have to shoulder an awful lot of loss, and will no doubt want to pass back some of it to the other two parties. I think as the creditors were rival bidders there is zero chance of them agreeing to reduce their debt, and the yanks wont'be coming to the PL to lose money. So it's crunch time for Moshiri, time to write off half a billion, or kick the ball into the long grass and try and bluff it out for another year. Ryan Holroyd 10 Posted 20/06/2024 at 20:44:19 Moshiri is writing off his shareholder loans no doubt Bobby Mallon 11 Posted 20/06/2024 at 20:53:38 exclusive talks with Farhad Moshiri. Fucking don’t hold your breath. Mark Ryan 12 Posted 20/06/2024 at 21:10:23 In a footballing business contest, my monies on Friedkin coming out on top or walking away. I hope he tears Moshiri a new arsehole and sends him packing. We are nearly free of Dumb and Dumber, fingers crossed 🤞 Jack Convery 13 Posted 20/06/2024 at 21:17:28 As someone once said this is not the end but it the beginning of the end. I bloody hope so. To coin a phrase - Just get on with it.Note to Moshiri - Ta for BMD as for the rest of it aarrgghhhhhh ! Paul Hewitt 14 Posted 20/06/2024 at 22:00:09 If it has got this far everything between Moshiri and Friedkin Must haVe been agreed?. Just the premier League to rubber stamp it surely. Peter Moore 16 Posted 20/06/2024 at 22:28:09 For all Moshiri's (Usmanov?) failings, listening to busted flush Bill was a bad one. Without him though (Usmanov?), no new stadium.For this, I will always be thankful for (Usmanov?) Allegedly and all that!Cheers Uncle Alisher! Imagine how different things would have been had Putin not invaded Ukraine. Jamie Crowley 17 Posted 20/06/2024 at 22:29:00 Thank you, God.A proper owner.This deal has to get over the line. James Flynn 18 Posted 20/06/2024 at 23:14:15 Does this mean MSP's been paid off? Jerome Shields 19 Posted 20/06/2024 at 23:16:23 No real details yet.If the deal does go throught we may at last get a complete picture of what has been going on. Paul Birmingham 20 Posted 20/06/2024 at 23:31:26 Hope eternal, but until its a done deal, then and only then, its a real deal.UTFTs! Ed Prytherch 22 Posted 20/06/2024 at 00:00:16 James 18, MSP may still be interested in converting the loan into equity. If Friedkin buys all of Moshiri's shares then he may be able to use some to pay off MSP and still have over 50%. Jonathan Oppenheimer 23 Posted 21/06/2024 at 00:15:18 None of this guarantees success on the pitch, but hopefully it puts an end to complete incompetence off it. To think I’ve only been a Blue under Moshiri and Kenwright — it couldn’t be any worse moving forward. Right? Right?In Friedkin we trust. Dale Self 24 Posted 21/06/2024 at 00:35:27 David 4, no white smoke but a pall over the red side of town. This is undoubtedly good news and a sign Friedkin is driving. And John 1, I like the sound of “our American friend”. Jack Convery 26 Posted 21/06/2024 at 01:25:39 Is it done yet ? Brian Wilkinson 27 Posted 21/06/2024 at 06:36:05 Come on there has to be someone out there to piss on our parade, I know your hovering over your keyboard, dying to type be careful what you wish for.Would not be a thread without someone throwing that old chestnut in.Anyway can the Premier hold back the announcement until July 5th, so that we can celebrate the departing of Moshiri and the Tory party.Dead right things can only get better.On a final note, good to see Everton and Villa stick two fingers up to Masters by both sorting the fianances out with a beautiful bit of transfer each way to stay within p and s. Colin Glassar 28 Posted 21/06/2024 at 07:07:56 Counting the minutes and seconds to finally see the back of Moshiri and the end of the kenshite era.Surely fate cannot be so cruel to see this deal, or any, fall through?Moshiri out!!! Paul Hewitt 29 Posted 21/06/2024 at 07:19:16 Brian@27. This is Everton and Moshiri. Anything could go wrong. Brian Williams 30 Posted 21/06/2024 at 08:27:14 Six to eight weeks of torture to endure! :-) Christopher Timmins 31 Posted 21/06/2024 at 08:58:47 Hopefully the beginning of the end of our period of ownership under Moshiri.Moshiri no more, Kenwright no more! Mark Taylor 32 Posted 21/06/2024 at 09:12:57 "Football Benchmark recently valued the club at "between €519m and €574m, including debt""That implies a debt free valuation of £1.5bn. I don't know what these people are smoking but if this is how they do valuations, I have a bridge to sell them Brian Harrison 33 Posted 21/06/2024 at 09:14:39 Finally Moshiri gives Friedkin the exclusivity rights to buy the club, hopefully this happens quickly and be run by someone who hearing from Italy and America a very savy guy. My only slight concern is will it clash with his ownership with Roma, the old phrase cant ride 2 horses in a race comes to mind. Yes I know there are other owners who own multiple clubs but they only have one pot of money and my question is when push comes to shove, which club does he choose. Anyway that problem is a long way off, I hope he can come in and stabilise the club financially provide the funds for the new stadium and hopefully get this club moving in the right direction.Usually when new owners come in they usually want their own preferences in charge, Moshiri sacked Martinez within months of taking over and Friedkin hired Mourhino and then sacked him, so it will be interesting to see if he leaves Dyche in place or brings in his own choice. Mal van Schaick 34 Posted 21/06/2024 at 09:18:37 I don’t know enough about this group, other than their obvious wealth and other interests in Italian football.As others say, Moshiri is the problem, but there appears to be enough financial clout with Friedkin to cast Moshiri out of Everton once and for all. Chou, Chou bye bye. Paul Hewitt 35 Posted 21/06/2024 at 10:14:36 Looks like we're signing some striker from Marseille. I can't keep up with all this positive news. Paul Hewitt 36 Posted 21/06/2024 at 10:14:36 Looks like we're signing some striker from Marseille. I can't keep up with all this positive news. David Israel 37 Posted 21/06/2024 at 10:23:03 Still nothing official from the club, and so we just have to go on relying on the grapevine, even though the harvest in Burgundy is still s long way off. Colin Glassar 38 Posted 21/06/2024 at 10:27:44 Calm down, Paul. As soon as we are linked to a new owner the papers are just throwing names out there to try and maintain their zero credibility when it comes to spreading rumours. Mal van Schaick 39 Posted 21/06/2024 at 10:34:49 Paul #35. It’s Ndaiye who used to play for Sheffield united. I wanted us to sign him last year. He is an attacking midfielder and if we play him at the top of a diamond shape midfield, I think that he would be ideal for us. Sam Hoare 40 Posted 21/06/2024 at 11:51:31 Great news. Let's just hope that Moshiri does not blow it by being tricky in further negotiations. Friedkin has genuine wealth and profile which should mean that the process is much quicker than with previous exclusivity deals.Will be intriguing to see how things are balanced with Roma and Everton, two proud clubs, neither of whom will be happy to play second fiddle. Every time Everton spends significant money on a player the Roma fans will moan and probably vice versa.The bar has been set incredibly low and I'm excited at what some genuine business nous and professionalism will bring to the table.On the pitch i'm expecting slow progress with available funds spent on young players with potential to improve and grow resale value (like Iroegbunam).I'm cautiously optimistic. Raymond Fox 41 Posted 21/06/2024 at 11:56:12 Well if those figures are correct for the club and the stadium I'd say Friedkin has got a good deal.The stadium is said to now be costing £800m, maybe Moshiri still owes money for that and Friedkin has to pay whats owed on top, who knows. Doesn't concern us in any case, to be continued! Ian Bennett 42 Posted 21/06/2024 at 12:11:48 🗞️Dan Friedkin wants Everton and Roma to work together with a focus on academy playersTheir idea is for Everton and Roma to trade youth players and have them gain more experience playing overseas(Source - Italian Newspaper, Il Messaggero) Martin Farrington 43 Posted 21/06/2024 at 12:21:47 I love the amusing analogies that are frequently written on this site and this thread is just as good. Thank you all.On a more serious note, and I genuinely seek the answer to this. Its not in anyway shape or form something that I am procuring nor inciting or counselling.What happens to the club should Moshiri die ? Especially at this point ?I mean the stress of being a blue has given me real palpitations at times. He must have the constitution of a nuclear bunker given whom his friends are and the money he is in the hole for. I think he is mid 60'sShould his health give way what happens ? Do his kids step in ? Its been bugging me.I do not mean to cause offense. Alan McMillan 44 Posted 21/06/2024 at 12:42:31 Martin 43, you raise a good point. Maybe some shady characters in the background stand to lose a lot of money. He may accidentally fall out of a hotel window. Regarding the dual ownership model, perhaps Roma could take Deli on a free and "loan" him to us, once fit and firing again. Or, buy him off us for £80m and do with him what they like. PSR problem solved. Ray Jacques 45 Posted 21/06/2024 at 13:17:05 Just for once in our miserable existence as downtrodden Evertonians can this be something good to happen!!Even the dog raised her eyes and put her ears back at the news. Jeff Spiers 46 Posted 21/06/2024 at 13:32:30 That chap on the right does'nt look too happy Colin Glassar 47 Posted 21/06/2024 at 13:41:33 Jeff, he’s exactly the type of mean, tough, SOB that we need to straighten this club of ours out. I’m not sure who he is to be honest. Interesting observation Martin F. He is a stunt pilot so the Leicester city scenario comes to mind. Maybe he could take Moshiri out for a spin, upside down minus a parachute Kieran Kinsella 48 Posted 21/06/2024 at 14:22:57 Ian BennettThe Roma manager must be licking his lips looking through our current Under-21s and academy prospects. Paul Hewitt 49 Posted 21/06/2024 at 14:28:20 I see the club has put out a statement saying "During this period of exclusivity it will run as normal". I bloody hope not. Jamie Crowley 50 Posted 21/06/2024 at 14:35:54 Sam @ 40 and everyone concerned about the multi Club ownership dynamic -I don't believe, and this is simply opinion, that Everton and Roma will have anything to do with one another, other than youth player development. They will be run as two completely separate entities. You might see "friendly terms" transfers possibly as well? But that won't be overly common.Friedkin will want both Clubs financially strong and independent, not one playing red-headed stepchild and feeding the other. As a business model, that just wouldn't work long term at all, and this dude knows that. Iakovos Iasonidis 51 Posted 21/06/2024 at 14:56:19 Paul Hewitt 49...brilliant comment!! Eric Myles 52 Posted 21/06/2024 at 15:11:14 Sam #40, I agree with what Jamie said at #50.Still won't stop the fans from moaning though! Mark Taylor 53 Posted 21/06/2024 at 15:21:19 Raymond 41I think it is very much of interest to us all what the new owners fork out to acquire us. I don't think there are many people out there who believe the £1.4bn or so loans and capital injection has ended up creating additional value, certainly not at this stage.The more it costs to acquire us, and the less of a haircut the current investors have to take, the more we will have to live in very straitened circumstances. Ian Bennett 54 Posted 21/06/2024 at 15:32:38 Kieran 48 - how about if the best 18 year olds were playing league football on loan in cannes with the roma kids, and cannes is used as the vehicle to pick up emerging talent in France, Italy, Africa? Do the same in Portugal or Spain and pick up the south American market.That has to be better football than U18s or U23s at Southport? Jamie Crowley 55 Posted 21/06/2024 at 15:35:19 One more thing before I start working completely inefficiently thanks to the Euros.If Friedkin has been granted exclusive rights to take over Everton, this is basically a done deal. No one selling a Club, or any entity or thing for that matter, would grant exclusivity to a potential buyer without having had detailed conversations and a mutually accepted framework for the purchase.You'd just never grant exclusivity unless you were very, very sure the deal would go through.The only reason the 777 exclusivity didn't go through was because 777 were snake oil salesman and quite thankfully for Everton the 777 house of cards, magic, and deception started to crumble during due diligence, forcing the Premier League to put conditions upon accepting the sale.This will not happen with Friedkin. No way. The only way the deal now falls through is Friedkin diving into the books and realizing the investment he's about to make is a shitbomb. And he already knows we're distressed, so even that isn't really a factor.I've no idea how long due diligence and League approval will take, but my opinion on this is it's basically done.And we should all be eternally grateful. Fate, God, Juju, something was looking out for us. If 777 hadn't started to become exposed and their Ponzi scheme start to crumble at the exact time it did, Everton would be owned by very immoral people and driven into the ground. Of that I have no doubt. We now find ourselves having dodged a nuclear bomb, and an incredibly competent owner sweeping in to literally save us. Tony Abrahams 56 Posted 21/06/2024 at 15:46:02 I hope you’re correct Jamie, but for the figures mentioned I don’t believe Dan, is purchasing the whole club, which means Moshiri is still fronting up for people who were prepared to sell Everton to 777, for whatever purpose.Some very murky people will remain because I don’t think the figures mentioned is enough to pay off MSP, R&M, and also 777. Mike Gaynes 57 Posted 21/06/2024 at 15:49:30 Jamie #55, exclusivity doesn't mean the deal is closed. There is absolutely nothing requiring Moshiri to go through with it. He could simply back out and decline to sign. As my dad used to say, a deal's a deal when the check clears the bank.Not something to be expected, but certainly within the realm of possibility. I spent two hours on the phone yesterday listening to an executive friend of mine describing exactly that kind of event in his company. Chris Williams 58 Posted 21/06/2024 at 15:54:51 Spot on Mike.777 had exclusivity for months. Paul Hewitt 59 Posted 21/06/2024 at 15:58:25 Tony. Supposedly 777 and MSP will both be paid off, not sure about R+.MMoshiri will take a £450 million hit. The remaining money for the stadium will also be paid in full. Plus some for working capital. Moshiri is expected to keep a small amount shares. Bill Gall 60 Posted 21/06/2024 at 15:58:35 I suppose it is normal to be suspicious of a unknown organization although in this day and age there is plenty of information from just standard information to technical and experts in their fields to provide a professional analysis. My own question is " Can they be any worse than what we have had to put up with for the last twenty years " and that makes it a lot easier, plus the other reported quality of other groups they have been preferred over.The future does look better but only time will tell, they have a lot of hurdles to overcome. what is that saying never count your chickens before they are hatched. Brian Williams 61 Posted 21/06/2024 at 15:58:39 World of difference between 777 (shoulda been called 666) and the Friedkin Group.Come on lads lets try'n be positive! 💙 Ryan Holroyd 62 Posted 21/06/2024 at 16:01:12 The Friedkin have paid off MSP loan John Pendleton 63 Posted 21/06/2024 at 16:02:31 Brian (27) - I'll bite.Careful what you wish for...A billionaire that isn't poor?Safe from falls from the 13th floor?A football fan who knows the score?Careful what you wish for.A man who pays for Bramley Moore?Without funds frozen by a foreign war?Blue Bill's mates all shown the door? Careful what you wish for.Finds players under twenty four?Has spending plans within the law?Playing more of the ball along the floor? Careful what you wish for.No headlocks that nobody saw?Where communication is not a chore?The prospect of a European tour? I'll wish for that and a whole lot more! Jay Harris 65 Posted 21/06/2024 at 16:15:14 Very good John.Confirmation of what Ryan said apparently Friedkin has already paid off MSP and put 40m into the pot for cashflow.HAs Xmas come early for us this year? John Pendleton 66 Posted 21/06/2024 at 16:36:13 Thanks Jay.If you're a believer in nominative determination (anagrammed at that) then may I introduce you all to...Dan Friedin - A kind friendFarhad Moshiri - A horrid famishAnd with Dan Meis' contribution, is it too early to start singing..?'Don't stop. Don't stop the Dans.' Dale Self 67 Posted 21/06/2024 at 16:58:14 John, your prose has me Dans-ing! Everybody Dans! Rob Halligan 68 Posted 21/06/2024 at 17:06:30 Lakovas #51 are you pissed or on drugs or something? Mike Gaynes 69 Posted 21/06/2024 at 17:39:06 The New York Times has posted an article analyzing the Friedkin takeover in exhaustive detail, with short commentaries from three different reporters. Some random excerpts:The Friedkin Group has annual revenues north of $11billion and, according to U.S. business outlet Forbes, Dan Friedkin is worth $6.2bn, which makes him the 434th-richest person on the planet. That is Premier League rich.Moshiri, who first invested in Everton in 2016, owns 94.1 per cent, and Friedkin has agreed a deal to buy the lot.We do not know exactly how much he is paying for those shares — it will not be much, though — or how he intends to deal with the almost £600millon of secured debt that is sitting on the balance sheet.He has committed to settling the £158million loan that Bell, Downing and MSP made last year, as that is secured on the club subsidiary that owns the new stadium, and it seems unlikely that he would be comfortable with Everton owing lender Rights and Media Funding more than £200million for long — not at interest rates in the region of 10 per cent, anyway.But perhaps most intriguing is how he plans to deal with the £200million that 777 lent to Everton to fund the construction of the stadium and meet the club’s monthly deficits.Now exclusivity has been agreed with Moshiri, the Friedkin Group will be given access to Everton’s data room so they can complete due diligence into the club.It is not unusual for there to be an element of horse-trading between buyer and seller during such a period as the finalities are ironed out, but Moshiri and others close to him — advisors Deloitte, for one — must be happy with the guideline terms offered and confident in Friedkin’s ability to complete. The terms of the final deal remain still subject to change.There are obvious hurdles ahead. This is far from the first time Moshiri has entered into exclusivity with a new investor — and none of the previous deals got over the line. Jamie Crowley 70 Posted 21/06/2024 at 18:15:45 Mike @ 57 -Well, yes? I don't understand your point at all? Not being confrontational, I just don't understand.Of course it's obvious Friedkin can back out. My point, and my opinion, is there's been exhaustive discussions and Friedkin understands the landscape and won't back out.I also go on to explain, again in my opinion, why the 777 due diligence dragged on and why their exclusivity agreement is vastly different to Friedkin's. On the one hand you have unethical snake oil salesmen that were found out. On the other a $12B dude who clearly has funds, is respected, and again understands exactly what he's about to get into.Of course it's not over until papers are signed. That's as obvious as the nose on one's face. I just think this is probably 95% over the line already, and will cross the finish line. Ryan Holroyd 71 Posted 21/06/2024 at 18:23:29 Spot on Jamie Martin Farrington 72 Posted 21/06/2024 at 18:39:39 John @ 63 Great ditty.Lets hope that billionaire is a Homer not on an Odyssey.That what he says makes his Words worth their meaning.Apologies in advance Alan McGuffog 73 Posted 21/06/2024 at 18:54:27 Martin...Doh ! Dale Self 74 Posted 21/06/2024 at 19:42:59 Martin43, if Moshiri dies we Dans! All in good fun there, not wishing for that. Hugh Jenkins 76 Posted 21/06/2024 at 21:09:13 Jeff (46)Tha tis Ryan Friedkin - son of Dan. Tony Dunn 77 Posted 21/06/2024 at 22:14:36 Back in the early 90 s I had a holiday home in a small town in the south of france, the local football team was Cannes Mandelieu. In them days they had Zidane and Viera Patrick, on their books. Kieran Kinsella 78 Posted 21/06/2024 at 22:34:46 TonyI remember back in the day Cannes were pretty good. Was it Irish striker John Byrne who went there? Kieran Kinsella 79 Posted 21/06/2024 at 22:35:28 My Mistake he was Le Havre Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb