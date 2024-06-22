22/06/2024





Newcastle United appear to have followed up on their long-standing interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin amid reports they have begun negotiations with both Everton and the player.

That's according to The Telegraph who say that the Magpies have plenty of work to do agree terms with both parties but the player is said to be keen and there is confidence in the northeast that a deal can be done.

Paul Joyce of The Times suggests that the Blues are looking for around £35m to £37m for the striker.

Calvert-Lewin is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Everton and has a tempting offer on the table to extend his stay but he also represents a potential profit for the Blues should he elect to move on rather than sign new terms.

So far, the Club have yet to receive an official bid but Chelsea and West Ham are also said to have registered their interest and AC Milan are now in the hunt as they seek a replacement for Olivier Giroud.

The talks between Everton and Newcastle could see Yankuba Minteh go the other way to Goodison Park.

The 19-year-old Gambian winger spent last season on loan at Feyenoord and has one other serious suitor according to the Telegraph report. That club is believed to be Roma who have been linked with a €30m move while Marseille and Borussia Dortmund are also in the mix and Lyon are now said to have registered concrete interest.

Indeed, the player's agent, Bakary Bojang tells Chronicle Live that Minteh has already agreed personal terms with one club and that the situation now rests with Newcastle to agree a deal with the purchaser which is not thought to be Everton.

