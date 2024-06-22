Season › 2023-24 › News Reports: Newcastle in talks over potential Calvert-Lewin deal Lyndon Lloyd 22/06/2024 159comments | Jump to last Newcastle United appear to have followed up on their long-standing interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin amid reports they have begun negotiations with both Everton and the player. That's according to The Telegraph who say that the Magpies have plenty of work to do agree terms with both parties but the player is said to be keen and there is confidence in the northeast that a deal can be done. Paul Joyce of The Times suggests that the Blues are looking for around £35m to £37m for the striker. Calvert-Lewin is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Everton and has a tempting offer on the table to extend his stay but he also represents a potential profit for the Blues should he elect to move on rather than sign new terms. Article continues below video content So far, the Club have yet to receive an official bid but Chelsea and West Ham are also said to have registered their interest and AC Milan are now in the hunt as they seek a replacement for Olivier Giroud. The talks between Everton and Newcastle could see Yankuba Minteh go the other way to Goodison Park. The 19-year-old Gambian winger spent last season on loan at Feyenoord and has one other serious suitor according to the Telegraph report. That club is believed to be Roma who have been linked with a €30m move while Marseille and Borussia Dortmund are also in the mix and Lyon are now said to have registered concrete interest. Indeed, the player's agent, Bakary Bojang tells Chronicle Live that Minteh has already agreed personal terms with one club and that the situation now rests with Newcastle to agree a deal with the purchaser which is not thought to be Everton. Reader Comments (159) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Christy Ring 1 Posted 22/06/2024 at 13:44:58 Considering he's the best striker we have, in my opinion, Beto not good enough, he'd be a massive loss, and if he's sold, we definitely need to sign a top striker. Bob Parrington 2 Posted 22/06/2024 at 13:53:39 Christie, I agree regarding DCL but we might benefit from selling him and buying a more ruthless, strong and agressive nr9 as long as we build a team that provides scoring opportunities. Tony Abrahams 3 Posted 22/06/2024 at 14:03:35 I got a text off a lad the other day saying this was going to happen, and just hope we have got someone lined up if it happens. It will be interesting to see how Dominic does in a team where he will not be the only genuine centre forward, and not forced to play every game unless he’s 100% fit, so maybe it’s time for him to move on for his own career Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 4 Posted 22/06/2024 at 14:27:45 With Dobbin and DCL then we have not need to sell Branthwaite or OnanaDobbin will be pure profit.DCL joined in 2016 so again his £1,5m fee is fully written off.Even Ben Godfrey is in the books at only £10m - £7m as I suspect he never qualified for the add ons.Looking good - provided we can get a team together.DCL for me is a great target man but not a fox in the box. He makes the team play well and makes the team score goals, not someone who scores a lot (except under Carlo). Michael Lynch 5 Posted 22/06/2024 at 14:49:06 I love DCL, but a move to Newcastle might be good for him personally. He won't be first choice for every game, but he'll get on the pitch and will be challenging for trophies and European football - something he's unlikely to get at Everton.Also hope Ndiaye comes, but Dyche does love a big target man, which would mean Beto up top more often than not. Doesn't fill me with hope for the season, I have to be honest. Brian Williams 6 Posted 22/06/2024 at 14:56:26 One site saying Everton looking for £20m for DCL.Am I the only one thinking that's a fucking ridiculous price?Almost as ridiculous as United's offer for JB. Brian Williams 7 Posted 22/06/2024 at 15:02:34 If DCL goes and Beto is our number nine for next season I predict people will then realise the huge difference in ability between the two. Gutted if it happens.We got £15m for Barkley. If DCL is not worth more than double that then something is very wrong. Michael Lynch 8 Posted 22/06/2024 at 15:11:18 I don't think DCL is going to feel the love in Geordieland looking at the fans' response to the rumour, they are less than amused! I think they'll be surprised by how good he can be, but all they're seeing right now is injuries and a lack of goals. Fair enough I suppose, but I still think he'd be a decent signing for them - his hold up play and spring-loaded leap, together with their pacey wingers and midfield could be a marriage made in heaven. Kieran Kinsella 9 Posted 22/06/2024 at 15:15:34 I remember skunks fans were slagging off Gordon when they signed him but that seems to have all changed now. If DCL impresses they'll love him. Brian Williams 10 Posted 22/06/2024 at 15:17:07 While we, Michael, will see carthorse Beto have passes bouncing off him all over the place.DCL is a fine footballer and some of the things he does somehoe go unseen by Evertonians.Put it this way I've seen DCL do things Beto won't even be brass necked enough to dream about doing. Raymond Fox 11 Posted 22/06/2024 at 15:45:30 Remains to be seen what happens, if it weakens us I don't like it.I personally don't care if it is better for CL or not or what the Newcastle fans think. Ryan Holroyd 12 Posted 22/06/2024 at 15:46:22 100 per cent Brian. Everton can’t go into the new season with donkey Beto up front John Wilson 13 Posted 22/06/2024 at 15:54:23 DCL for that winger is us getting our pants pulled down. What the heck are Everton doing, whilst DCL is not Lukaku, and many of our fans said he wasn't good enough too, to replace DCL for our number 9, let's just say I wouldn't trust Thelwell and co. Remember the other one he got from Wolves and the winger cliche Dyche didn't like. This PPR is nuts for the risks we're taking, 1) Dobbin and now 2) DCL, a proper number 9. It feels like Thelwell has not considered the PPR tactics biting him on the arse. Christy Ring 14 Posted 22/06/2024 at 15:54:52 We should be doing our best to keep Calvert-Lewin, but with 12mths left on his contract, if he won't sign, there's not much we can do, but nothing less than £35m. If he goes to Newcastle, he won't know himself, just having to play upfront, instead of playing all over the field, including defense, which he had to do for us. Hopefully Mourinho will take Beto off our hands, and we can also get rid of Maupay, and spend big on a no.9, but Dom would be a massive loss. Jim Bennings 15 Posted 22/06/2024 at 15:59:19 Probably feels like he needs a fresh start.It's sometimes passed people by that he's been at Everton since August 2016 and he's at an age and a stage of his career now here this is his last big move and also our last chance of a payday.We will absolutely need to sign a number one striker however if he leaves and it will need to be someone that is capable of hitting the ground running, not another Beto or Chermiti. Bill Gall 16 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:02:09 I thought we had got over stupid mistakes, but letting DCL go would be another one. He proved what his capabilities are in the Derby game. And prior to that game the games he played he never seemed fully fit. We all complained when he wasn't fit. Beto is not the answer if DCL is sold, and to replace him, the transfer fee quoted for him would not cover the cost to replace him. Brian Williams 17 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:02:21 I bet you if DCL goes there he'll be back in the England squad by Christmas (not that I'd wish that on anyone). John Wilson 18 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:03:43 We should have got in DCL's number 9 replacement before letting him go. I bet Dan Friedkin hasn't had a say in this. This is a Moshiri type decision.. John Wilson 19 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:06:45 DCL has been prancing about in handbags and other stuff whilst being paid stupid money from us. You would think he would consider us in his decision. Or Dyche had got the very breakable man back to a player for its sake. All of this protection for Branthwaite has gotten cultish, ergo no balance in our decision making. Kieran Kinsella 20 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:12:13 I keep reading rumors in the Italian press of various teams "lining up 30 million" bids for Beto but sadly I suspect they are untrue. Jim Bennings 21 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:12:36 John 18When do we ever sign a replacement first?This is Everton mate lol.We did the exact same thing when we flogged Lukaku in 2017.Sold him then didn't have a clue who was replacing him or when. John Raftery 22 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:13:39 £20m is not a terrible price for a player with only a year left on his contract and with a record of injury problems. I suppose those who have always regarded DCL as ‘Championship at best’ will expect him to be easily replaced. I hope that proves to be the case. I suspect it may not. Ryan Holroyd 23 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:17:56 So John Wilson, Everton should let DCL leave for free next season? Is that what you're saying?Also DCL can't wear what he likes outside of working hours? Mike Doyle 24 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:18:54 Bill #16] I’m sure the club don’t want DCL to leave. The problem is that if DCL refuses the new offer the only choice the club has is1) sell him, or2) keep him and watch him leave on a free next June.I suspect we can really afford option 2. Eric Myles 25 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:25:43 John # 18, what a stupid comment, of course Friedkin hasn't had a say in it, he doesn't own our Club so is not entitled to have a say in anything.Moshiri does own EFC, but I doubt he's very interested in the comings and goings at this moment in time.So any DCL move will be purely down to Thelwell and Dyche. Dave Abrahams 26 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:27:19 John (22), Good post John, unfortunately only twelve months left on his contract reduces Dominic’s value dramatically, a good player for me, Everton are not pushing him out of the door they have offered him a new contract so it is up to Dominic what happens next, I’d like him to stay but wish him well whatever materialises in the future. Christy Ring 27 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:28:00 John#19 That's the kind of immature comment that infuriates me on ToffeeWeb about Dom. What he does off the field is his business, and you then say ' he should consider us in his decision'! There's no way we can buy a striker of Dom's quality for £15m/£20m, remember we bought Maupay for £15m. I don't mind taking the young winger from Newcastle, but who does he cross it too, the limited quality of Beto or Chermiti? Eric Myles 28 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:35:17 Dave #26, and I hope that the Club are pressuring him to make an early decision because a transfer before 30 June could well help our PSR position.Maybe that's why the price is a little lowish also? Kieran Kinsella 29 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:39:46 Does anyone have an educated guess as to how much we need to raise by 30 June for the PSR? Joe McMahon 30 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:39:51 I agree with Bob. He's a very good when fit, but we need a real goalscorer upto as its in the Everton DNA is one isolated striker. Robert Tressell 31 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:42:02 Watching Harry Kane lumbering about ineffectively in an England side with little or no pace on the flanks to run in behind, is a really good reminder of just what a hard task DCL has been performing for Everton. He will be extremely hard to replace with a striker who is better at that isolated role. He will be extremely hard to replace with a striker who is as good now (albeit he could be replaced with a striker who could become better in 2 to 3 seasons).Beto is clearly not as good. Chermiti is promising but probably needs a season on loan somewhere to develop.The sensible thing to do is offer him a new contract and hopes he takes it. John Wilson 32 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:45:45 Christy, whilst getting paid for modelling handbags and stuff, he still was getting paid circa probably circa £100,000 a week. We are trying to keep the lights on -- on our club at the moment. I don't really care what DCL does off the field, I was just making the point that we have paid him to get his body fixed and Dyche deserves credit for that, but now apparently he's off and some on here our wishing Dom God speed (salutes). Maybe we're a refuge for broken players, ergo Deli. This is not some woke movie, on the contrary, this is about our continued existence. Ajay Gopal 33 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:51:00 Let me be the first to say this - I think this is Friedkin paving the way for Tammy Abraham to come in from Roma, with probably Beto going the other way. Kieran Kinsella 34 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:51:50 John Wilson,There is another side to that equation. He was basically injured for two years which is why we probably didn't offer him a new contract sooner. Just as with Barkley when he had a dip in form we held off from giving him a new deal but then got upset when left for a nominal fee as his contract ran down. If we had offered him a new deal last summer then we wouldn't be in this spot. But we didn't -- probably wisely -- based on how the situation appeared at the time. But, luckily for both parties he got fit. Had he not then its entirely possible his playing days would be over. Brian Williams 35 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:53:06 Jeez if people think DCL is injury prone get ready for Abraham if that's true.And where's the sense in bringing in one striker and getting rid of two? Rob Jones 36 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:55:02 Idiotic, homophobic adjacent remarks about DCL. I thought we'd left that rubbish behind two years ago.Also, Abraham isn't "injury prone", he just had A really bad injury. Brian Williams 37 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:55:05 Kieran#29.Yes.Nowt if Dobbin goes to Villa. Ajay Gopal 38 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:56:21 Brian, it could be all about balancing the books. Maybe, Dyche will try to get in Broja on loan from Chelsea (yeah, another player who has had his injury problems), but who knows? Shaun Parker 39 Posted 22/06/2024 at 17:01:11 I do like DCl,I think he’s an excellent SF, but he doesn’t score enough goals. Granted the supply he gets it’s nothing short of shite, but I do feel he still is not the full article.I doubt we will rely on Beto, I fell we will replace DCL with a better version. Good luck to him if he goes, he had led our line very well. Dave Abrahams 40 Posted 22/06/2024 at 17:01:20 Robert (31, Robert if your last line is referring to DCL then we have offered Dominic a new contract and he has turned it down. Jack Convery 41 Posted 22/06/2024 at 17:23:46 After the reception he got, after being laid out by Martinez, in the Villa game and having his cheekbone re-arranged, I'm not surprised he wants to go. He's mentioned that reaction from some of the fans, on a few occasions since. Boos for going off with a fractured cheekbone.12 months left on his contract, so no surprise it's only £20m. If Branthwaite only had 12 months to go, Manure would have offered less then £35m, much less.We just need to get a decent striker in to replace, whether Tammy Abrahams fits that description, I'm not so sure. The lad at Luton would be my preference - can't remember his name but he scored against us at their place.On another note - Go and get Coufal on a free for RB next season. Forget his age, he's as fit as a Dyche Bull Terrier. Sam Hoare 42 Posted 22/06/2024 at 17:25:47 Minteh coming the other way? That would be very interesting! Rapid winger who lit erede Last season at only 19.Apparently DCL wants to leave, if he won't sign a new contract then selling him is 100% the right decision.I also think it's possible people have (as usual) written off Beto a bit prematurely. Yes he will be frustrating and the ball may bounce off him at times but if he gets a run of games I reckon he may well surprise a few. He'll get more goals than DCL did last season if first choice. Jay Harris 44 Posted 22/06/2024 at 17:43:02 Taking emotion out of it we would be able to get a better replacement getting 35m for him now than getting nothing for him next year.I am disappointed he wont sign the new contract after the way Dyche has looked after him but as stated it is better to get 35m towards a replacement than nothing next year. Clive Rogers 46 Posted 22/06/2024 at 17:44:57 Robert, 31, “Chermiti is promising but probably needs a season on loan somewhere to develop”. True because Dyche either doesn’t play younger players at all or gives them the last few minutes. An example is Dobbin who will leave as he hasn’t been given a chance. Jay Harris 47 Posted 22/06/2024 at 17:47:56 Jack, good shout. I think his name is Adebayo and he is a handful. Liam Mogan 49 Posted 22/06/2024 at 17:53:20 No choice but to sell if he won't sign new contract. Clearly we'd need a replacement. Adebayo could be a decent option. Just can't see Beto being good enough despite his efforts. Some strange posts though. Amazing how quickly personal agendas are raised on a football forum. Danny O’Neill 50 Posted 22/06/2024 at 17:54:11 Well, if it's happening, just get it done, them we can move on.17th August, there will be 11 players on the pitch wearing royal blue. I don't care who they are, we'll be roaring them on. Brian Williams 52 Posted 22/06/2024 at 18:06:24 Danny did you ever wear the light blue helmet? 😉 Clive Rogers 53 Posted 22/06/2024 at 18:10:20 Kieran, 29, not sure how it is calculated, but in the last 3 seasons we have lost £255M and our transfer net spend is £73.9M. I would guess at least £50M to £60M. I don’t think we have to reduce the £255 to £105 million. There must be a formula based on those two figures. Kieran Kinsella 54 Posted 22/06/2024 at 18:26:31 CliveCheers. That is the range I was assuming based on quoted fees for Onana and Branthwaite. Which means -- if true -- someone else will need to go even if we sell DCL and Dobbin. Maybe we can find a buyer for Maupay sharpish? Jimmy Carr 55 Posted 22/06/2024 at 18:26:36 Bad if this is true. We just do not look the same team without DCL playing. He lifts everyone around him. It's not about scoring goals, his hold up play back to goal is top class, he is our best outball when we're under pressure, he's quality in the air and an excellent target man, a great athlete. Of course, he's not a natural goal scorer and doesn't have much of a shot on him, but he is very skillful in other areas, leads us from the front and fits right into Dyche's ethos. I'll repeat what I said on another thread, in our current financial and ownership situation, any sales of our better players are worrying as it would seem we will only be getting inferior quality in as a replacement. DCL - much more than Branthwaite in my opinion - is key to how we currently play. I would be trying hard to avoid this if I was in Dyche's shoes. And I suspect he will. Marc Hints 56 Posted 22/06/2024 at 18:29:02 I think DCL is swayed by Newcastle’s illustrious trophy cabinet and Saudi Arabia’s human rights record. Marc Hints 57 Posted 22/06/2024 at 18:30:41 Glad to see him go as long as we get a decent replacement, he missed more than he scored Peter Mills 58 Posted 22/06/2024 at 18:34:50 I am a fan of DCL, but if his transfer, together with that of Lewis Dobbin, and probably Onana, means we can keep Branthwaite for a couple of seasons, I would take it. How confident am I of that being the case? Not very. Barry Rathbone 59 Posted 22/06/2024 at 18:38:19 DCL is good for staying in the division his commitment and bustling is first class but his finishing piss poor, even allowing for scarcity of supplyIf ambition extends beyond survival we need better up front and elsewhere but the question is are we brave enough to gamble on trading steady eddies like DCL in the hope of finding better?The chance of glamour and excitement to "challenge" should be taken and he should go but I'm old school and think 90% of footy stats a joke (see what I did?) so what do I know? Christy Ring 60 Posted 22/06/2024 at 18:48:03 If DCL doesn't want to sign a new contract, we have no choice but to sell him, but we definitely need to buy a top striker to replace him, because Beto isn't Premiership standard. Craig Walker 61 Posted 22/06/2024 at 18:53:57 Some great memories. The Crystal Palace winner and obviously the derby goal. He was great during that spell under Ancelotti. Can be frustrating with his injuries and lack of form, at times. I can see how the barcodes would appeal to him. I like the look of the young Ferguson at Brighton. He was less good last season but certainly has potential. Not sure he would come to us. Would like us to scout the next Toney rather than look at has-beens from other clubs.I would wish Calvert-Lewin all the best though. He would leave under better circumstances than Gordon did. Pete Ellingham 62 Posted 22/06/2024 at 18:58:20 I just can’t understand why any player would want to leave Everton. I am not from the area but have supported Everton all my life- Why? If I am honest with every proper, local Evertonian I don’t know. I just saw something in the club, the people, the passion, even when I was in primary school, Everton were just different, humble but incredible. I have been lucky enough to see Everton (us) (my girlfriend tells me off for that,so sorry if I offend anyone) at Goodison a few times now and flipping wow! The people…everyone that’s works with the club just oozes class and pride. If I was ever good enough or lucky enough to play for this beautiful club, I would have had to be dragged out before I left. I apologise, I have probably had one to many beers in the sun. I honestly just don’t understand why anyone would walk away. Colin Glassar 64 Posted 22/06/2024 at 19:07:14 I’ll be gutted if DCL leaves. Along with Pickford he’s saved us from relegation two seasons in a row with his goals. The lad gets so much stick on here yet he gives his all every match he plays in. Sadly, I think we are repeating the Lukaku disaster if we don’t have a ready made replacement lined up.John #43, stick to handing out pamphlets outside paddy’s market. Andy Crooks 65 Posted 22/06/2024 at 19:18:31 I'd keep DCL ahead of Onana. And, because of the difference in fees, Branthwaite Christy Ring 66 Posted 22/06/2024 at 19:23:12 Looking at what DCL does for us, running the channels, coming back to win headers in defence, his work rate is unreal, with the way Dyche plays, he's not just a striker, how do you replace him with them tactics? Si Cooper 68 Posted 22/06/2024 at 20:03:09 I like the player but the facts are Dominic has had a difficult couple of years, including the unfortunate reaction to his substitution with a serious injury that wasn't apparent to frustrated fans, and has recently become a father.If he fancies a different challenge whilst probably boosting his wages then it's sensible to let him leave.Is it just the fee quoted or that plus the young winger? A fully recovered Tammy Abraham would be a good replacement and if Beto goes out and someone like Broja is snagged then I don't see we will be disadvantaged. Dave Cashen 69 Posted 22/06/2024 at 20:05:25 Why would he stay ?He takes dogs abuse from people who clearly don't understand what they are watching. The Geordies will love him. Pay him more and with him in their ranks, they will challenge for CL football. Ian Pilkington 70 Posted 22/06/2024 at 20:06:05 I was extremely alarmed when I first read this thread until I checked the Telegraph website and was not surprised to see that the reporter was Luke Edwards, “Northern Football Correspondent” who is as big a Barcodes fan as Chris Bascombe, their “Merseyside Football Correspondent” is an RS and equally unreliable.If we have to make a sale to comply with PSR surely the inevitable departure of Onana will be enough.How on earth could we replace DCL who now appears to be fully fit, for the derisory £20M reputedly offered by the Barcodes?With just two other (unproven) strikers on the books, this story is preposterous. Christy Ring 71 Posted 22/06/2024 at 20:14:25 Si, Broja went to Fulham, and they didn't play him, Albania have him on the bench, no thanks Colin Glassar 72 Posted 22/06/2024 at 20:14:53 Dave, Ian, spot on. I’d keep him. Kevin Hayes 77 Posted 22/06/2024 at 20:57:32 I have not posted here for a while, many good reasons why. I would prefer him to stay. I like him as a player and his positive attitude is good. However, bottom line here for me is, if we offered an updated contract and he has declined, we have to sell rather loose him on a free. Simple economics and common sense. John Charles 80 Posted 22/06/2024 at 21:16:10 A limited player who doesn’t want to stay.All the best.Thanks for the few good games and some great goals.Built up to be far more than he is because the others we have are poor not because he is good. Liam Mogan 81 Posted 22/06/2024 at 21:19:02 John Charles #80 - he's no John Charles that's for sure.Apologies in advance Billy Bradshaw 82 Posted 22/06/2024 at 21:22:46 John @ 80, that sounds about right. kevin hayes 83 Posted 22/06/2024 at 21:24:10 No one of us really knows the true status of PSR within the club finances.When the dust settles on 1 July, then we will have a clearer picture of what we can and can't afford! Andy Crooks 84 Posted 22/06/2024 at 21:39:11 Billy @82, Do you not fear the thought of finding a replacement, failing, and then... ending up with, Beto!?! My God – he makes my late nan look like Billy Whizz. Brian Williams 85 Posted 22/06/2024 at 21:50:27 Your nan was a great player mate. Respect. ⚽⚽⚽ Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 86 Posted 22/06/2024 at 22:01:53 Let's put it in context:Bernie WrightBrett AngellBetoRank them in descending order of capability. And I am leaving out Andy Crooks's nan as her angel wings will give her an unfair advantage on getting up for headers. Iakovos Iasonidis 88 Posted 22/06/2024 at 22:09:21 Never rated him much to be honest...I always thought it was criminal to have him as our main Number 9 for so many years. He is a good sub though and idealy I wouldn't want him to go but if the price is right with 1 year left to his contractHim not signing an extension... well, good luck to the boy! Obviously we need a solid replacement... Billy Shears 89 Posted 22/06/2024 at 22:09:38 As we all know, it's player power these days that forces a move away. Let's see if he gets us a good price for us... we need to change it up with our forwards, as it's sheer speed that is key now in today's football.Let's us look for young pacy lads from the lower leagues and across Europe too... there must be a few bargains out there! Tom Bowers 90 Posted 22/06/2024 at 22:11:13 He had one good season but injuries have kept him out for too many games and getting some good money for him now may seem a better option if the rumour is true. Jeff Armstrong 91 Posted 22/06/2024 at 22:16:36 I love DCL but maybe it’s time.Thanks for the fantastic goals against the RS . Thanks for toughing it out on the wing in the early years, not your natural position, and sorry we never came up with a song for you in 8 years, nearly got there with Bella Ciao but not quite,If Dom does go he’ll get a Mckenzie like reception when he returns, unlike Gordon and Rooney.I think it’s time. Maybe Friedkin can bring Rom back to replace Dom, Rom was great tonight for Belgium John Wilson 92 Posted 22/06/2024 at 22:40:42 I think we'll regret it if we let Dom go. Unless Dan Friedkin was in, I just don't think we will replace him like for like or as good. Beto is nowhere Dom and so having him as our main striker would be concerning. Martin Faulkner 93 Posted 22/06/2024 at 23:06:28 Looks like its 20m for Dom with this lad coming the other wayWrite it up to masters and co as $40m for Dom and $20m for MintehMake their PSR rules look like the joke they are, suit both clubs Colin Glassar 94 Posted 22/06/2024 at 23:11:03 Madness, sheer madness. Have we switched from being a Man U feeder club to being one for the geordies? Andy Crooks 95 Posted 22/06/2024 at 23:11:56 Cheers, Brian👍 She was overrated to be honest but she put in a shift!!Hope all going ok, Brian. Catch you next season Mark Murphy 96 Posted 22/06/2024 at 23:13:22 Doms been ok for us and given us some happy memories but I don’t understand why some think he’s worth more than £20m?I’d have Callum Wilson in a straight swap anyday!Good luck Dom but you need to be hitting 15 - 20 a season to be worth more than that.UTFT and fcuk the skunks! Andy Crooks 97 Posted 22/06/2024 at 23:14:45 I agree, John @ 92. There is no, in my view, replacement to fit the Dyche style. Not at any price, never mind what we have. Mike Gaynes 98 Posted 22/06/2024 at 23:41:22 I'm not as negative as some here on Beto. A guy with a goal every 208 minutes in Serie A obviously knows where the goal is. And he's the kind of physically assertive striker that some Evertonians have always admired. The problem is that the PL is more physical and trying to dominate is harder there than in Italy. I think he'll make the adjustment.That said, we can't just ship Dom and hope Beto is the answer. A quality replacement would be absolutely essential. Paul Smith 99 Posted 22/06/2024 at 23:41:39 Fuckin lunacy if we don't get a replacement. He's not all that but he's all we have and a fuck-ton better than Beto. Don Alexander 100 Posted 22/06/2024 at 23:42:47 As ever during at least the past 30 years we're having to buy from Arkwright's corner shop rather than the super-shops successful, properly owned, clubs shop at, to their obvious advantage.I just hope in KT we for once become a customer seeing right through the absurd prices/commodities on offer to us by the Arkwright's of the football world, although if he succeeds, given the mountain of engulfing financial shit landed upon him and us, he'll deserve a statue right next to Dixie. Derek Thomas 101 Posted 22/06/2024 at 23:42:55 Scored the winner in an age group World Cup, played and scored for England, Crystal Palace, The Derby. He might still be a bit of a sicknote risk too, but If he's got it in his head he wants to leave, then he will. He might regret it or he might not, who knows.£20M seems a tad low though, but as Contracts run down, sometimes half a loaf is better than no bread at all.But as ever with Footballers...and Clubs for that matter, if loyalty is a requirement - get a dog."DCL? Forget it Jake, it's Chinatown."Not easily replaced though. Robert Tressell 102 Posted 22/06/2024 at 23:44:32 Clive # 46, you are right - like all managers would have correctly done in the same circumstances, Dyche gave only a few minutes to Dobbin and Chermiti last season.Otherwise, there's a few names mentioned in this thread as possible upgrades / replacements. Some perspective...Ferguson (Brighton)Plays for a much better team than Everton and scored 6 in 27 last season. Would probably cost between £50m and £70m. Will not be remotely interested in signing for Everton and we can't afford him anyway.Toney (Brentford)Now age 28 and has one year left on his contract. He already plays for a team rated by Transfermarkt as having a materially better squad than us (some £85m better). Linked to Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs for about £40m to £60m. Will not be remotely interested in signing for Everton and we can't afford him anyway.Adebayo (Luton)He's 26 and had 1 season in the Premier League scoring 10 times in 27 games. Most of that was in tandem with Carlton Morris who got 11 in 38 - in a team that really went for it (and had the players to do that going forward at least). I think it's safe to say he'd have a harder job of it in a more conservative Everton side playing a lone striker. Transfermarkt doesn't say when his contract expires but I'd guess he'd cost about £25m - which presumably puts him out of reach, especially seeing as though that is probably the peak he will ever be worth.Abraham (Roma)He's 26 and scored 1 in 8 games for Roma last season (and 8 in 38 the year before - inferior to Beto's 10 in 33 for a weaker Udinese side). He's on a fairly steep downward trajectory but with 2 years left on his contract would probably cost about £25m - and again we won't be paying that for him. Could be available on loan, I suppose.More realistic replacements might include: - Fofana (4 in 15 for Burnley) - Nketiah (5 in 27 for Arsenal) - McBurnie (6 in 21 for Sheff Utd) - Broja (1 in 21 for Chelsea and Fulham) - Strand Larsen (13 in 37 for Celta Vigo) - Krstovic (7 in 35 for Lecce) - Dallinga (14 in 33 for Toulouse) - Wahi (9 in 28 for Lens) - Balogun (7 in 29 for Monaco) - Akpom (11 in 25 for Ajax) - Denkey (23 in 28 for Club Brugge)This highlights just how difficult it will be to replace DCL with a more effective player when we can't even compete with the likes of Bournemouth, Palace and Brentford in the transfer market. It should be possible to identify a long term development player like Spurs bought in Veliz last season. He really is an excellent prospect and cost only £11m. Players like that are in reach - however, now age 20 he's still some way of making an impact at Spurs, with a grand total of zero goals in 8 games for Seville on loan. So you'd need someone like McBurnie as a stop gap while you bide your time... Don Alexander 103 Posted 22/06/2024 at 23:58:07 Spot on Robert (#102), new owner/s or not, the last lot have left us stymied in terms of trophies for the next few years minimum. Mike Gaynes 104 Posted 22/06/2024 at 23:58:12 Robert, as usual with your brilliantly comprehensive player lists, I've seen only a few of them. Of those I do know, some wouldn't be replacements for Dom unless Dyche changed his system. No way would speedballs like Nketiah, Wahi and Balogun be potential solo strikers.Dallinga and Strand Larsen are big boys who could do the job. Not sure what they would cost though. And, as usual, I would add the reminder that there is a continent called North America where strikers have occasionally been spotted on the landscape. Robert Tressell 105 Posted 22/06/2024 at 00:05:20 Mike # 104, you're right some of these players are not the classic big number 9 - which is why I keep mentioning McBurnie who is out of contract and scores very highly in aerial duels (pretty sure 2nd only to DCL in the Premier League last season). He would be a good signing along with someone like Fofana on loan from Chelsea - who is like a poor man's Darwin Nunez but still developing. It's also fair to note that Dyche played Demarai Gray as his striker for a spell (albeit out of necessity) so I wouldn't rule out a faster, more technical forward line - in fact I hope that is the direction of travel. Robert Tressell 106 Posted 23/06/2024 at 00:09:35 Mike, I might be wrong on this but I don't think there are any MLS strikers who are anywhere close to being Premier League standard. With Solomon Rondon 4th in the top scorers chart in Mexico - I reckon it is probably the same there too. Kieran Kinsella 107 Posted 23/06/2024 at 00:21:24 RobertWhat about that 300lb Viking looking Hungarian striker? He’d definitely be a big target man Sean Kearns 108 Posted 23/06/2024 at 00:25:21 Upon first sight of my news my reaction is “FUCK!!””… but after 10 mins of clear thought it could be alright. If this means we keep jarrad another year then I’ll take it. If we are really up shite’s creek with no paddle and all must be sold then so be it!! If we sign Broja I’ll be buzzin… Dom only plays around 15 games per season let’s not forget. Get Beto up top he’s got goals in him, he’s just a bit raw. David Gallant 109 Posted 23/06/2024 at 00:30:44 I have a sneaky suspicion this is all smoke and mirrors. Doms agent is obviously trying to get Everton to increase the wage offer on the table for his client. As he rightly should be doing. Suddenly Chelsea are also "interested" in him. This is probably Doms last big contract so hes got to try and get the best deal he can. Problem he has is Everton have (hopefully) learnt from their follies of recent times and wont be handing out massive wages anymore. The club for its part are also playing the game by being "linked" with all sorts of other strikers. I hope he signs the new contract because I don't believe we could get a better player within our budget. But then I could be wrong. David Thomas 110 Posted 23/06/2024 at 00:31:20 Robert,Mcburnie is 28 and has scored about 12 goals in about 100 games in the premier league.How could he possibly be a good signing for us? Kieran Kinsella 111 Posted 23/06/2024 at 00:37:00 DavidNot only that but McBurnie is trouble off the field. Arrested for stamping on a fan, investigated for assaulting a fan, arrested for drunk driving, involved in another fight, had some weird dalliance with a porn star. He seems like a 70s style flash Harry unprofessional type. I imagine his legal issues and drunken escapades have also affected his form and contract status. Basically a poor man’s Duncan Ferguson. Mike Gaynes 112 Posted 23/06/2024 at 01:06:13 Robert #106, I promoted Brandon Vasquez here before he moved from MLS to Liga MX, and I still think he'd have been a good gamble. James Flynn 113 Posted 23/06/2024 at 01:26:16 If this rumor is true, my guess is that Dom is Wilson's replacement.Like Dom, Wilson's contract is up in May. He's also 5 years older and was out injured for 28 games this last season.And as a guy who's missed many games due to 9 different hamstring injuries (among others), it's unlikely that Callum can put in the hard yards Dom does. So if DCL is on his way out, hopefully Wilson isn't coming in the other direction. Eric Myles 114 Posted 23/06/2024 at 04:08:29 Kevin 83, I'm not sure we, the fans will know anything come 1 July 'cos the Club doesn't publish the accounts until December, and also like you say, we don't know the PSR position.Hopefully though the head accountant at the Club is keeping an eye on these transfer dealings and using some financial jiggery-pokery to keep us within the limits this time round. Gavin Johnson 115 Posted 23/06/2024 at 04:33:34 Daniel Jebbison would be a better free transfer from Sheffield Utd than McBurnie, IMO. Alan J Thompson 116 Posted 23/06/2024 at 06:23:48 Whatever it is there is something more, a lot more, to Everton's transfer policy than just signing better players. Question is, just what is it that is being given priority? Ernie Baywood 117 Posted 23/06/2024 at 07:07:25 We're a much better side with him. As we've shown when he's been fit. And I severely doubt we can afford to replace him never mind sign anyone better. But from his perspective, he's been asked to play as a first defender, winning aerial duels before chasing his own headers. And at a basket case of a club that can't get its shit together. I wouldn't blame him for a second if he wasn't going to sign another contract. You'd have to question the ambition or sanity of any player re-signing if they had other options.Newcastle could be a pretty good fit for him. He'll never be a top finisher, but he'll give his all and with the kind of service he'll get, he'll score plenty. Steve Shave 118 Posted 23/06/2024 at 07:54:11 Interesting list Robert, thanks for posting. I am aware of quite a few of those, Denkey would be a Dyche type player, physically brutish and powerful. Unlikely though given the £££. In response to your comments about us signing a Veliz type player who we can mould, I think Chermitti is that player and that he is rated highly by the club. Let's hope he has a break out season in the next two years but he's not the answer now. I can't see us being in for both Minteh and Ndiaye if Harrison is resigning on loan but I like the look of both players. I am with Mike Gaynes on two points, one being that many have prematurely written off Beto, give him a season to adjust come on. The other is that Brandon Vazquez could be a viable and cost effective solution if DCL goes, I have been keeping an eye on him. Sam Hoare 119 Posted 23/06/2024 at 08:47:58 Mike g @98 as you’ll see from my post at 42 I’m not so down on Beto either. He may not look polished but that doesn’t mean he can’t be effective. Dunno how Dyche rates him but if he were first pick striker next season I’d back him to match or better DCL’s goal return, even if his hold up play is not as good.He’s only 26 and many big target forwards get better in their late 20s. He’s pretty fast and very strong so has the physical tools. Steve Hogan 120 Posted 23/06/2024 at 09:05:34 Sam (119)You claim Beto 'is pretty fast'? Are we talking about the same player? I watched all of his games last season, and one thing he isn't 'is fast'. When he runs, he looks like he's wading through treacle. Ian Pilkington 121 Posted 23/06/2024 at 09:06:30 Robert’s list proves that DCL could only be replaced by a young player with potential or an older one on a downward trajectory.Never in our history have we started a new season with just three strikers, two of them with just one season at the club and three PL goals between them, the third a new starter.Why do so many on here believe that this would be remotely acceptable? Colin Glassar 122 Posted 23/06/2024 at 10:13:45 Brilliant. Let’s start with Beto next season and let’s see how long it takes before the usual, “he couldn’t trap a bag of cement, he’s slower than my gran, he’s a cart horse, donkey, grass muncher, he’s shite, even Iwobi is better than Beto etc…”.DCL is one of the most effective holdup players in the league. He’s superb in the air and works his socks off for the team. He’d also be a 20+ goal scorer if he had anything resembling decent service. Latchford without Thomas would’ve struggled to score more than 10 goals a season in this team, same goes for every striker but DCL is expected to drape his own chances? The Lukaku syndrome repeats itself. Next victim please step forward.As for the donkey from Sheffield Utd😂😂😂😂🤣🤣 Brian Harrison 123 Posted 23/06/2024 at 10:14:39 I think that for to long the club has allowed players to go into the final year of their contract, now there maybe a couple of instances were this has helped the club, but bye and large to let a player who could command a fee run down his contract were the club get nothing is financially damaging. As I understand it DCL has been offered a new contract and so far has declined to sign it and the same is also correct regarding Godfrey. I would imagine we would get between £20m to £30m for Dominic, don't know how much for Godfrey but surely its better to sell both and re invest some if not all the money in new players. There is speculation that Newcastle are interested in DCL now like everybody I don't know how much revenue we have to bring in to avoid breaking P&S rules but if selling DCL before the 30th June keeps us within the P&S rules then for me its a price worth paying. Christy Ring 124 Posted 23/06/2024 at 10:15:13 Beto for me isn't good enough for the Premiership, and his first touch is so poor, we need to bring in a striker if Dom goes. What about bringing back Richarlison, more of a squad player at Spurs? Robert Tressell 125 Posted 23/06/2024 at 10:25:17 Kieran # 111, you talk of a dalliance with a porn star as though that's a bad thing. There's also the possibility that Beto is not with us next season. It was a strange deal with Udinese where he cost £0 in year one and then there must now be payment obligations coming up on the £22 (ish) million we have outstanding. It wouldn't surprise me if he is shipped back to Italy. If he stays, he's certainly better than his 3 in 30 suggests. His record in recent years is:2022/23: 10 in 33 for Udinese2021/22: 11 in 28 for Udinese2020/21: 11 in 30 for Portimonese in PortugalI reckon that translates to about a 7 to 10 goal a season return in the Premier League. Christopher Timmins 126 Posted 23/06/2024 at 10:30:56 If DCL leaves then I can only wish the boy well. His sale will be another plus in the PSR equation. Sam Hoare 127 Posted 23/06/2024 at 10:31:09 Steve@120, yeah he’s definitely pretty fast, especially for a big man. His acceleration may not be the best but he was clocked over 35km/h in his last season in Italy.Adama Traore’s top speed last season was 35.5. The fastest in the league last season was Luton’s Ogbene at 36.93 and Evertons was interestingly Onana at 36.65.Beto was pretty poor at times last season but fans are too quick to write players off and many foreign players take a season to adjust to the PL. I’m not expecting him to be prime Drogba but as supporters I reckon we could maybe support him more, especially if he’s given the role of first choice striker. Danny Baily 128 Posted 23/06/2024 at 10:39:18 I think it would be Chermiti and not Beto who would be expected to make the step up if DCL we're to leave this summer. Chermiti showed some real promise towards the end of last season, and is a similar player to DCL. Beto is... Beto. Unpredictable, and a good option from the bench. Christy Ring 129 Posted 23/06/2024 at 10:49:51 Colin#122 As you say the workrate of Dom in attack and defence is totally underrated. He's totally isolated upfront, and most times he has to run after his own flick on's. Under Ancelotti when he was told to stay around the penalty area, with Richarlison and Rodriguez providing the crosses, he was unplayable, all he had last season was scraps from McNeill, and Harrison couldn't even cross the ball. He won't know himself at Newcastle, a massive loss for us. Ian Bennett 130 Posted 23/06/2024 at 11:03:23 Sam if we could get a decent bid from Italy on Beto, most would cash in on him.I think he's way off it, and I would be giving Chermiti more minutes ahead of him if I am honest. He looks a more complete player.If Newcastle are in for DCL, and he's not going to sign a contract he has to be sold at the right price. For me that's £30 to £35m.The best business I think would be move Beto and Dcl on, and bring in Tammy Abraham and Adebayo, or a rising star from a European league. There are good players out there - last year it was Boniface, Moffi, etc. Sam Hoare 131 Posted 23/06/2024 at 11:19:43 Ian, the last time Tammy Abraham and Beto were both fit in serie A, Beto scored more goals than Abraham (10 vs 9) despite playing less minutes.There are good reasons why we bought him and I’m not sure taking a loss on him after an underwhelming first season in the PL makes good sense. Sure if someone in Italy bids £20m+ then great but not sure how likely that is. We’d be looking for someone with a similar profile and record anyway.I really like Chermitti, have high hopes for him. But he still needs time to develop and unless he has a stellar pre-season I reckon a loan would be best for him (presuming we have bought in some more cover).Certainly there are good players out there but not many who will guarantee more than 10 pl goals per season. I reckon Beto would get close to that if he stayed fit as first choice striker. James Newcombe 132 Posted 23/06/2024 at 11:25:49 If we’re replacing DCL with McBurnie, then we deserve to go down. He wasn’t even the second best striker at Sheffield United. Andy Crooks 133 Posted 23/06/2024 at 11:33:34 Sam, maybe it's the lack of acceleration that makes Beto look so lethargic and I accept that the figures you quote are quite impressive.Also, to me he never looked fit last season, gasping for air after every effort. I'm sure that will definitely improve. However DCL has much more to his game and offers Dyche the option to be more expansive this year ( if he chooses to have a flexible approach).Beto seems to be pretty one dimensional and will dictate the tactics we deploy Sam Hoare 134 Posted 23/06/2024 at 11:39:27 Andy, yes for certain DCL is a better player with a more rounded game. But I think Beto is maybe not as bad as he looked at times last year. The PL has a long history of foreign players who underwhelmed in their first season but then improved.No guarantee that happens with Beto but I’m not convinced he deserves to be written off yet. Regular games and a full pre-season will definitely help. Robert Tressell 135 Posted 23/06/2024 at 12:17:52 In case people think I rate McBurnie highly, I don't. I am only talking about him because he is a free transfer - and will have very low wage demands. He will also be a useful option for direct play because he wins a very high proportion of headers - and he did score goals last season (more than some of the more glamorous options being mentioned).The reality is that even if we did manage to find £25m (ish) to buy the likes of Adebayo or Abraham, neither of them are likely to score more than about 8 to 12 Premier League goals. It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see them ending the season with more like 5 or 6 goals (i.e. less than DCL).And they may also lessen the goal threat of Doucoure who certainly benefited from the space DCL created by his hard work.Across the major European leagues, the top scorer charts include a lot of wing forwards and attacking midfielders. Those are the players who would move the dial for us in terms of overall goal threat - because it means goals are coming from a variety of sources and a greater variety of play. Tom Bowers 136 Posted 23/06/2024 at 12:19:25 Most ''target men'' are isolated up front when most teams play 4-5-1 or 4-4-1-1 in most games unless of course you are Man.City or Arsenal.DCL when fully fit looked good towards the end of the season but is he worth keeping.Beto is a poor man's Lukaku although both are a little slow but can put themselves about in the penalty box.Chermitti may be ready to stake a claim after a learning season in a struggling squad but it remains to be seen what Dyche has up his sleeve.You do need options up front and if DCL goes then another will need to be signed.Doucoure may also go after wanting a move 2 seasons ago.The next 5 weeks could be very interesting. Laurie Hartley 137 Posted 23/06/2024 at 12:19:49 If Dominic hasn’t accepted the contract offered, wants a move, and Newcastle bid £20m he will go. As Harry Catterick once said - “that’s football”.As for Beto I am agreement with Sam - there is more to come from him in my opinion. Christy Ring 138 Posted 23/06/2024 at 12:22:12 Rumours that Man Utd have offered £50m for Onana, if correct I'd sell immediately and offer Calvert-Lewin a better contract to stay. Ryan Holroyd 139 Posted 23/06/2024 at 12:26:08 Call me strange but I like my players to be able to control a football Jerome Shields 140 Posted 23/06/2024 at 12:36:28 If there is money for Calvet Lewin Everton are better to take it.As Sam and Laurie say Beto.will improve. He was better developed by his previous Club, than Calvert Lewin was, showing good basic tactics and technically.Chermit also was better developed. Between them Everton should manage.Onana if kept should develop into more a playmaker which will.suit both Beto and Chemiti, who were brought up on better ball play.It would not make the same difference to Calvert Lewin. Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 141 Posted 23/06/2024 at 12:43:26 I always thought the Late Great Super KC looked slow but he wasn't. Often our perception of a player's speed is the way they run rather than the distance they cover in a given amount of time. Mark Taylor 142 Posted 23/06/2024 at 12:54:53 Regardless how you rate DCL- and I'm agnostic- if he hasn't signed a contract or wants more than we can pay, he has to go, even if PSR issues did not apply. I agree with others that selling him, if it means being able to keep Jarrod, is a reasonable outcome.As for replacements, while I don't think the PSR gap is perhaps quite as bad as some others are suggesting, I very much doubt we'd have much to re-invest, if any, despite the rather odd accounting methods used nowadays. I think we'd likely have to shift out Onana as well to have anything meaningful to re-invest.I bow to others' greater knowledge of players we could recruit (and hopefully Thelwell has the best insights of all) but I would sell Beto back for the money we contracted if that was on offer. Sure he may be better in season 2 but he looked painfully short last year. As for Chermiti, I don't know how we can judge him, we barely saw him last season. Colin Glassar 143 Posted 23/06/2024 at 12:57:32 Christy, I’m with you 100%. Sell Onana, if needs be, and keep Dom and buy a winger who can actually cross a ball into the area. Digne was the last player we had who could do it consistently. Also a MF player who can pass a forward ball. Rob Halligan 144 Posted 23/06/2024 at 13:15:29 Lewis Dobbin has signed for Aston Villa. Tom Bowers 145 Posted 23/06/2024 at 13:26:06 Most ''target men'' are isolated up front when most teams play 4-5-1 or 4-4-1-1 in most games unless of course you are Man.City or Arsenal.DCL when fully fit looked good towards the end of the season but is he worth keeping.Beto is a poor man's Lukaku although both are a little slow but can put themselves about in the penalty box.Chermitti may be ready to stake a claim after a learning season in a struggling squad but it remains to be seen what Dyche has up his sleeve.You do need options up front and if DCL goes then another will need to be signed.Doucoure may also go after wanting a move 2 seasons ago.The next 5 weeks could be very interesting. Christine Foster 146 Posted 23/06/2024 at 13:37:41 Christy 129# absolutely agree, Ancelotti proved it. Stay in the box, feed him with crosses and he will do the job. He has never had as good a season since under Dyche. Digne and Rodriguez got rid of by Rafa, Richarlison following replaced by players not fit to lace their boots. Not one of Patterson, Harrison, Onana, McNeil can deliver a through ball or a cross to save their life. Instead of trying to solve THAT problem, we sell the only winger with any speed, and now look to sell the centre forward because no one can get the sodding ball for him to score anyway! Ancelotti told him his job was to stay in the box, not defend, run channels or be the sole outlet chasing hoof balls. Is this a tactical sale because Dyche wants players who excel at nothing but make a good unit? Or do we just need the money? Is Beto or Chermiti anywhere near the footballer or finisher DCL is? Nope..nowhere near.. is it that a new contract isn't very good in comparison to what he is being offered? Who is engineering a move? Player or club?I hope he doesn't go, but I suspect he will. The dumbing down as initiated by the club has started. PS.. I don't want to be Burnley mk2 Mihir Ambardekar 147 Posted 23/06/2024 at 13:55:05 Best scenario we can have is DCL signing a new contract & We exchange Beto for Abraham. Chermiti goes on loan to promising club elsewhere. We sell Maupay for ~7 million. We get Illiman Ndiaye on loan. We already have Harrison & McNeil. We need two more pacy wingers. 1 Minteh and other could be signed on loan. We need to have good balanced attacking impetus. Geoff Lambert 148 Posted 23/06/2024 at 14:09:41 Christie #66 "running the channels, coming back to win headers in defense, his work rate is unreal" Yes but we need someone to do a bit of lazy goal hanging and make a difference with some goals. £20 million and last year before a free, I will drive him there myself. Dale Self 149 Posted 23/06/2024 at 14:17:26 When Beto got knocked out and showed up for service that told me all I need to know. That dude will put in a shift and has more than decent holdup play without falling over under pressure like DCL. Beto and McBurnie would be enough to keep us up and no back line would get off easy against us. Let’s stack chips on this season and see how he does. Liam Mogan 150 Posted 23/06/2024 at 14:28:54 Dyche has played DCL whenever available and put in the whole factory-reset that seems to have reinvigorated his career. I would guess that Dyche would rather keep him, but our financial situation means we can't afford to go into the last year of his contract. He hasn't signed what was offered. Maybe he wants a new start, maybe he's still smarting over the booing at Villa, maybe he doesn't like the playing style. But attempts to shift blame onto the manager in some way for this situation seems disingenuous to me. Dale Self 151 Posted 23/06/2024 at 14:35:45 By the way, it isn’t that Dyche doesn’t value skill players who possess well. Rather, it is clear that positional awareness is the key aspect of Dyche’s game management and Dobbin was found lacking for all his prowess on the ball. Denis Richardson 152 Posted 23/06/2024 at 14:36:32 My read is purely financial. If he hasn’t signed a new contract we simply can’t let him go on a free next year. Sell, get some money in and reinvest. Players come and go. Colin Glassar 153 Posted 23/06/2024 at 14:44:13 Dale, you’re joking right? Please tell your account has been hacked. Mcburnie and Beto? Bill and Ben, the flower pot men would be more effective. Why not throw in that Neanderthal, Chris Woods in as well? Those three ugly fuckers would scare defenders shitless. Brian Williams 154 Posted 23/06/2024 at 15:01:32 Col. The scary thing is. I don't think he IS joking. Lord Hughes 155 Posted 23/06/2024 at 15:28:58 DCL. Yeah sure decent when fit, but he’s made of glass and with only 12 months left on his contract let’s cash in while we can. Colin Glassar 156 Posted 23/06/2024 at 15:38:32 Maybe Dale is suffering from heatstroke, Bri. Andrew Grey 157 Posted 23/06/2024 at 15:43:03 Need him, Keep him. Ian Pilkington 158 Posted 23/06/2024 at 15:47:58 Sam, I accept your point about Beto and sincerely hope he improves, likewise Chermiti appears to to be a a very good prospect, but we simply cannot afford to kick off with another risky signing to replace DCL.If DCL fails to sign a new contract he will presumably cost another £5M(?) in salary plus the derisory £20M offered by the Barcodes. If he enjoys a successful season he may even decide to stay, with the prospect of playing at BMD.He will win absolutely nothing with perennial losers at St James’s Park. Sam Hoare 159 Posted 23/06/2024 at 15:54:18 Colin, you realise Chris Wood scored 14 goals last season right? About 5th highest in the league for a striker. And Mcburnie scored 6 in only 15 starts.So clearly they can be effective. I’m not sure we’re suddenly expecting Dyche to start playing passing football next season so there’s a decent chance whoever our striker is will need to be a bit neanderthal. I’m not dreaming of Mcburnie up front but find the contempt for some of these players (including our own) somewhat puzzling. Ian@158 I don’t think we have the wiggle room to turn down £20-25m of profit on DCL for PSR reasons. If he won’t sign new contract I think selling him is the right move. Then it’s up to recruitment team and Dyche to either find a replacement or make sure Beto/Chermitti are able to replicate what he provided. We seem to be working in the transfer market more sensibly these days so I’m optimistic. Soren Moyer 160 Posted 23/06/2024 at 16:04:13 I'd not sell him unless he wants to go. I have a feeling if he goes Dyche will replace him with Weighorst ffs!Get rid of Beto anyway you can. He is worse than Tosun. Ian Bennett 161 Posted 23/06/2024 at 16:40:49 Sam we sold Iwobi for £22m when we really were in shit street. With the best will in the world, Calvert Lewin as a goal scorer needs to be going for way more than £20m. I still think it'll be £30-35m including add ons. Sam Hoare 162 Posted 23/06/2024 at 16:51:09 Ian B, I hope you’re right! The media have linked a few teams to him which if true might drive up the price a bit. I’d hope for nearer £30 as you say but his goal/injury record for last 2 seasons May count against him. Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 163 Posted 23/06/2024 at 17:19:55 Now Dobbin has been sold, I want to know who is going to fill the No 61 shirt? Ian Bennett 164 Posted 23/06/2024 at 17:28:21 Everton will demand a fee in the region of £37M for Dominic Calvert-Lewin if he leaves the club, as per Paul Joyce. Writing for The Times (22 June), Joyce claims that the Toffees have offered a new deal to the 27-year-old who has only a year left on his current deal. Jay Harris 165 Posted 23/06/2024 at 17:33:41 I agree with all the positivity about Dominic but he isn't prolific and if he doesn't want to sign a new contract — it is a no-brainer to get £30M for him now to contribute towards a replacement rather than get nothing in 12 months and have to search the piggy bank to afford a modest striker.Also think we could do a swap deal Maupay for Ndiaye and what about a cheeky bid for Zirkzee.At least we are alive in this transfer window and seem to be trading quite well so far. Mike Gaynes 166 Posted 23/06/2024 at 17:43:16 Sam #127-131, agreed. Tom #136, Lukaku and Beto are anything but slow. Christine #129, Dyche ain't Carlo, and he doesn't have Carlo's squad. Carlo had James, Sigurdsson and Ricarlison, all of whom could dribble a ball and make a final pass, and Dyche had none of those. He looked at his squad and determined that what was needed to stay up was defense, and he needed Dom to contribute there, not hang around in the box waiting for crosses.And Dom has been a massive contributor defensively. He's a big reason we've gone from being one of the worst in the league against set pieces to one of the best, because Dyche has assigned him to attack the ball while everybody else is man-marking, and he does it superbly. Dom also helps us clear our lines when necessary because, if he's upfield when a ball is cleared, it's much less likely to be coming straight back in. I think Dyche's use of him has been proven correct, because we're still in the Premier League. Jerome Shields 167 Posted 23/06/2024 at 18:00:15 Must admit that Calvert-Lewin did make a defensive contribution. My previous comments were regarding his attacking contribution. Ed Prytherch 168 Posted 23/06/2024 at 18:10:44 It would be even worse if we were linked to the Welsh Neanderthal Kieffer Moore. Julian Exshaw 169 Posted 23/06/2024 at 18:25:12 I fear we are slowly losing genuine class in our squad and yet re-signing players who were, at best, average last season. I totally understand all the tedious ramifications of our financial situation but this is not looking great at the moment. Some major wheeling and dealing needed in the next 6 weeks. John Graham 170 Posted 23/06/2024 at 19:10:52 Calvert Lewin looks like he wants to go. Last year of his contract so it's basically his choice. Quite an effective lone striker whenever he played, but just didn't play enough. Time to move on and possibly refocus on a couple of speed merchants up front, at least then it makes the opposition think twice when attacking. Whatever happens it looks like big changes are happening. Steve Hogan 171 Posted 23/06/2024 at 20:16:17 If DCL goes to the bar codes, he'll be one of the few players who will leave Everton with my best wishes. Sadly, he was crucified by a sizeable minority of our fans, not the first player to have suffered at the hands of the morons, for apparently being a 'lazy bastard'.He had suffered a serious injury, and was probably bought back too soon, on a number of occasions, when never fully fit.The role he played in Dyche's team formation, meant he was really on a hiding to nothing. Playing alone up front, chasing lost causes, against two hairy arsed centre backs. With virtually no goals coming from our somewhat sterile midfield, most of the responsibility fell on his shoulders.Ancelotti knew how to best use him best, and he benefitted accordingly.If the player does go, it will be has last big move at 27 years old, and at the present time, we probably can't match the salary Newcastle are offering.Be interesting to see what his goal return will be like in a more attack minded team.My lasting memories of DCL, will be the diving header, which put us in front against Palace at Goodison, when we looked dead and buried, on what was a raucous night, and of course the towering header at the far post against the rs this season, in a wonderful 2-0 win.Best wishes Dom. Ian Bennett 172 Posted 23/06/2024 at 20:22:03 I see we are linked with Broja. I'd take him on loan, but not convinced he's what we need up top.Injury permitting Tammy Abraham would be a far better buy. Good size, works hard, scores goal, and can link the player. 