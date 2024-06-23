23/06/2024





Lewis Dobbin has joined Aston Villa in a deal that is officially undisclosed but is reported to be in the region of £10m.

The young winger, a product of the Blues' Finch Farm academy, swaps places with Tim Iroegbunam who was confirmed as the first of Everton's summer signings for £9m.

The news follows a report in The Athletic that talks had been positive between the two clubs over Dobbin who has been on the fringes of the Toffees' first team over the past couple of seasons but missed game time in 2023-24 due to an ankle injury.

In all, he made 20 senior appearances for the Toffees, scoring one goal, a memorable first-time strike against Chelsea last December in a 2-0 win at Goodison Park.

"Since the age of 11, I've called this club home," Dobbin said in a post to social media. "A lifetime of memories. There's (sic) been high points and lows but I wouldn't change it for the world.

"I want to thank everyone associated with the club — from the staff, the players, the people behind the scenes, but, most importantly, you fans.

"Thank you for your constant support and messages. I felt like now was the right time to start a new adventure and continue to give it my all to achieve my dreams.

"I'll forever be grateful for this club and wish you all nothing but the best in the future.

"Thank you, Blues."

Meanwhile, a statement on evertonfc.com read: "Everyone at the Club would like to thank Lewis for his contribution to Everton, from his journey through our Academy to Senior Team, and we wish him all the best for the future."

