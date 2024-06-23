Season › 2023-24 › News Villa complete Dobbin transfer Lyndon Lloyd 23/06/2024 11comments | Jump to last Lewis Dobbin has joined Aston Villa in a deal that is officially undisclosed but is reported to be in the region of £10m. The young winger, a product of the Blues' Finch Farm academy, swaps places with Tim Iroegbunam who was confirmed as the first of Everton's summer signings for £9m. The news follows a report in The Athletic that talks had been positive between the two clubs over Dobbin who has been on the fringes of the Toffees' first team over the past couple of seasons but missed game time in 2023-24 due to an ankle injury. In all, he made 20 senior appearances for the Toffees, scoring one goal, a memorable first-time strike against Chelsea last December in a 2-0 win at Goodison Park. Article continues below video content "Since the age of 11, I've called this club home," Dobbin said in a post to social media. "A lifetime of memories. There's (sic) been high points and lows but I wouldn't change it for the world. "I want to thank everyone associated with the club — from the staff, the players, the people behind the scenes, but, most importantly, you fans. "Thank you for your constant support and messages. I felt like now was the right time to start a new adventure and continue to give it my all to achieve my dreams. "I'll forever be grateful for this club and wish you all nothing but the best in the future. "Thank you, Blues." Meanwhile, a statement on evertonfc.com read: "Everyone at the Club would like to thank Lewis for his contribution to Everton, from his journey through our Academy to Senior Team, and we wish him all the best for the future." Shaun Laycock 1 Posted 23/06/2024 at 17:26:11 Good luck fella… unlucky with injuries. Hope he does something at Villa. £9M in the profit column. Kieran Kinsella 2 Posted 23/06/2024 at 17:48:28 Good luck to him. He's got some talent. Ben King 3 Posted 23/06/2024 at 18:05:29 PSR is a nonsense when it incentivises selling homegrown players. An absolute farce. Hopefully Dobbin has a great career. Shame it won't be with us after all the investment but a pretty decent fee. Are the days of being able to see home grown players come through and live the dream over in the short- to medium-term?Such a shame. Ajay Gopal 4 Posted 23/06/2024 at 18:42:13 There is absolutely no logic or sense in the PSR rules. It needs to be scrapped immediately and replaced with something which prioritises creating a level playing field. I am gutted that we are forced to keep selling our best / most promising players. I wish Lewis Dobbin a glittering football career. Dave Williams 5 Posted 23/06/2024 at 19:03:10 Shame. But this is how we must operate future- clever sales and buying younger players. This looks a good fee for a player who has looked physically lightweight to me and unlikely to get into our team.Hope he does well there. Frank Crewe 6 Posted 23/06/2024 at 19:05:34 It's always a little sad to see a young player we had high hopes for move on. But obviously Dyche and his coaching team didn't see him as part of his plans and we can only go along with their judgement. To be fair I didn't really think he was going to be that good anyway. He was ok but he was no superstar. Maybe Villa will get more out of him. We'll see. Bill Fairfield 7 Posted 23/06/2024 at 19:08:52 Good luck Lewis. Brent Stephens 8 Posted 23/06/2024 at 19:17:22 Watched a lot of Dobbin for the U23's. Saw him a couple of years ago at Chorley, in a pre-season friendly. A boy amongst men who could put themselves about. But he still came out of the game with credit. Loved him in the U23s, as was; hoped he could get more game time in the first team. I understand that the fight for points after the Premier League deducted us points, and the tightness of games that followed, meant that Dyche couldn't take too much of a chance with him. I don't think he let us or himself down when he did come on as sub.Best of luck, Lewis. Bill Watson 9 Posted 23/06/2024 at 19:32:01 If we sell D C-L to Newcastle for £50m and then immediately re-sign him for £50m then both clubs PSR issues will be solved. D C-L will get two signing on fees for his trouble!What a nonsense PSR is. Mike Hayes 10 Posted 23/06/2024 at 20:04:18 Agree with Brian Williams - saw him in a few U23 games and was pretty good - had we been in a decent position in the league last season, he would have got more game time great goal against Chelsea 💙 Tony Abrahams 11 Posted 23/06/2024 at 20:05:07 This thread has already learned me something after reading a few of the posts bemoaning that PSR, is nonsensical and a farce, when you have got to start selling home grown players.With a little thought, you begin to realize that this is just another way of the bigger and richer clubs pulling away from the rest.I remember Guardiola saying that City could only afford Jack Grealish, and stay inside the boundaries, by selling a few of their academy kids, but like Chelsea and Liverpool, their academy’s have been set up to create another source of income.Good luck to Lewis Dobbin, but I think he’s definitely reached a stage in his career where he needs to start playing football on a regular basis, if he’s going to develop and improve. 