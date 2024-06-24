Season › 2023-24 › News Friedkin Group cover Everton debt to MSP Sports Capital as part of takeover negotiations Lyndon Lloyd 24/06/2024 22comments | Jump to last The Friedkin Group has already paid off the £158m loan from MSP Sports Capital as part of the exclusivity they have been granted for negotiations with Everton's majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri. Settling that debt to the New York-based private equity firm and Evertonian investors, Andy Bell and George Downing, was one of four conditions placed on former bidders, 777 Partners, by the Premier League in order to satisfy their requirements before approval of a proposed takeover by the Miami outfit could be granted. An initial repayment deadline passed in mid-April — at which juncture, MSP could have triggered a clause giving them a controlling interest in the Club — before being eventually extended to the end of May when 777's own exclusivity expired and Moshiri was free to open negotiations with other interested parties. As confirmed by The Athletic, documents filed with Companies House confirm that the Friedkin Group has taken over MSP's charge over Everton Stadium Co Ltd, repaid their outstanding loan and provided additional funds to the Club of around £40m to cover short-term operating costs. Article continues below video content Those reportedly include futher payments to Laing O'Rourke for construction at Bramley-Moore Dock and transfer instalments due to the likes of Udinese and Sporting CP for last summer's signings, Beto and Youssef Chermiti. Everton publicly confirmed last week that Moshiri had entered exclusive talks with the Texas-based group, led by billionaire Dan Friedkin, a period that will allow them to complete their due dilligence and hammer out a final deal with the Anglo-Iranian businessman. In the meantime, they have joined the list of the Club's main creditors that includes Rights & Media Funding, New York insurance company A-CAP (who have assumed the liabiities and assets of the stricken 777 Partners) and Metro Bank. Reader Comments (22) Roy Johnstone 1 Posted 24/06/2024 at 11:55:49 One less player in the mix then. Paul Hewitt 2 Posted 24/06/2024 at 12:05:04 You wouldn't pay a £158M loan off if you weren't sure you were taking over. And if the deal did fail, would we have to pay Friedkin the money back. Anthony Hawkins 3 Posted 24/06/2024 at 12:05:40 It's great that the Friedkin Group appear to have a good understanding of what's required and already delivering where needed. I'd like to lose the 777 tie too, although not an immediate impact. Robert Williams 4 Posted 24/06/2024 at 12:07:15 Frikin good show. Michael Fox 5 Posted 24/06/2024 at 12:10:05 Yes Paul, it's just a transfer of the loan. Still, it welcome. Mal van Schaick 6 Posted 24/06/2024 at 12:29:29 At least it shows the intention of pursuing the purchase, but we are entering into another unknown until such time that the transfer of ownership happens and knowing how new owners will treat the club and the fans?Just let's hope that we can have a prolonged time of ownership where we can look forward to a bright future, without the turmoil of the past. Shaun Laycock 7 Posted 24/06/2024 at 12:36:17 Let the exorcism begin... Brian Williams 8 Posted 24/06/2024 at 12:36:41 As Mr Romano would say "here we go." Danny O’Neill 9 Posted 24/06/2024 at 13:02:51 Let's get it done.Taking our city back and rubbing their faces in it.They are fearful and should be because the blue tide is rising.Every single one of them. Jerome Shields 10 Posted 24/06/2024 at 13:12:40 Paying off that £158M is a big step forward. That loan was charged against Everton Stadium Development Co Ltd. It will be interesting to see how this payment has been dealt with. Jeff Spiers 11 Posted 24/06/2024 at 13:45:21 Danny, it's always been our City. On the banks of the Royal Blue Mersey!!! Nigel Munford 12 Posted 24/06/2024 at 14:05:55 These guys are serious eh!! Andrew Merrick 13 Posted 24/06/2024 at 14:09:26 Keeping the prem happy cant be a bad thing... Dan Parker 14 Posted 24/06/2024 at 14:38:54 Excellent. Starting to untangle the mess and show intent. Mark Ryan 15 Posted 24/06/2024 at 15:39:23 Mark Ryan 16 Posted 24/06/2024 at 15:39:23 Loving this newss Mark Ryan 17 Posted 24/06/2024 at 15:39:23 Loving this newss Brian Williams 18 Posted 24/06/2024 at 15:43:01 You seem quite excited Mark. 😂 Ray Jacques 19 Posted 24/06/2024 at 15:54:52 Long way to go Danny, but with this buyout, the new ground and Klopp leaving, then surely the gap must close.COYB Eric Myles 20 Posted 24/06/2024 at 16:06:26 You wouldn't pay a £158M loan off if you weren't sure you were taking over.At least it shows the intention of pursuing the purchase,Paying off that £158M is a big step forward.Wasn't there another company that had an exclusivity agreement with Moshiri and put a shed load of money into the Club before the deal was finalised?Who were they again? Can't remember what happened to them? Colin Glassar 21 Posted 24/06/2024 at 16:20:06 The more I read about this group the more I like ‘em. 