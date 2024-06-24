24/06/2024





The Friedkin Group has already paid off the £158m loan from MSP Sports Capital as part of the exclusivity they have been granted for negotiations with Everton's majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri.

Settling that debt to the New York-based private equity firm and Evertonian investors, Andy Bell and George Downing, was one of four conditions placed on former bidders, 777 Partners, by the Premier League in order to satisfy their requirements before approval of a proposed takeover by the Miami outfit could be granted.

An initial repayment deadline passed in mid-April — at which juncture, MSP could have triggered a clause giving them a controlling interest in the Club — before being eventually extended to the end of May when 777's own exclusivity expired and Moshiri was free to open negotiations with other interested parties.

As confirmed by The Athletic, documents filed with Companies House confirm that the Friedkin Group has taken over MSP's charge over Everton Stadium Co Ltd, repaid their outstanding loan and provided additional funds to the Club of around £40m to cover short-term operating costs.

Those reportedly include futher payments to Laing O'Rourke for construction at Bramley-Moore Dock and transfer instalments due to the likes of Udinese and Sporting CP for last summer's signings, Beto and Youssef Chermiti.

Everton publicly confirmed last week that Moshiri had entered exclusive talks with the Texas-based group, led by billionaire Dan Friedkin, a period that will allow them to complete their due dilligence and hammer out a final deal with the Anglo-Iranian businessman.

In the meantime, they have joined the list of the Club's main creditors that includes Rights & Media Funding, New York insurance company A-CAP (who have assumed the liabiities and assets of the stricken 777 Partners) and Metro Bank.

