Season › 2023-24 › News Harrison returns for second season-long loan Lyndon Lloyd 24/06/2024 17comments | Jump to last Everton have re-signed Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds United. For a second successive season, the Blues have taken advantage of a clause in the Stoke-born player's contract at Elland Road allowing him to sign on loan for a Premier League club while Leeds remain in the Championship. The Yorkshire side were relegated from the top flight at the end of the 2022-23 season and failed to gain promotion this season when they were defeated by Southampton in the play-offs final at Wembley last month. The deal allows for Everton to sign him on loan for the year with no fee but the Club will cover his wages. It is not clear whether the agreement includes an option to sign Harrison on a permanent basis next year. Article continues below video content Harrison first joined Everton in August last year but had to wait to make his debut because of a prolonged hip injury. He eventually made his first appearance in a Blue jersey in late September in the Carabao Cup win at Aston Villa, the team he might have joined were it not for that injury, and went on to play 35 games in all competitions. His first loan officially ended at the end of the 2023-24 campaign but, having settled on Merseyside, it was always his desire to return to Goodison Park if possible for a further year this summer. “It’s a great honour to be part of the last season at Goodison," he told evertontv. "It's a club with a lot of history and you see how many fans have packed out the stadium for such a long time. “I'm definitely excited. I always remember Goodison Park having a great atmosphere at games. Being part of it last year, especially moments like the win over Liverpool under the lights, the big win over Newcastle, as well – the atmosphere was bouncing and it's such a pleasure to be part of that. "The last season at Goodison Park has to be a special one for everybody and we'll definitely be wanting to make the most of those games like last year and create more memories. "We can take confidence from last season but I think there's a lot we can improve upon, as well. I know defensively we were very sound last season, but on the attacking end I want to be able to add more to the team and improve my numbers with goals and assists. "I know I have a lot more to offer. That's extra motivation for me to go back and prove to myself and to Everton Football Club that I can do more on the pitch. This season I'll be able to have a full pre-season and hopefully hit the ground running." Reader Comments (17) Colin Glassar 1 Posted 24/06/2024 at 16:25:28 Meh. He flatters to deceive imo. I think there’s talent hidden somewhere but does he have a football brain? Mal van Schaick 2 Posted 24/06/2024 at 16:27:02 I’m pleased that he has rejoined. We should try and keep as many as our regular first team together from last season, and add a few more decent players, finances permitting. Jay Harris 3 Posted 24/06/2024 at 16:34:26 Colin I think he has the brain but not the feet or speed.His work rate is good but he loses the ball too often and fails to beat a man.Maybe with a better RB he will contribute more. Lewis Barclay 4 Posted 24/06/2024 at 16:40:06 With not much likely coming in, in the way of personnel upgrades, on last year, I think Dyche will deserve a medal if he manages to deliver anything better. Pat Kelly 5 Posted 24/06/2024 at 16:55:07 Harrison has been around long enough to show what he's about. I don't expect anything different from him next season. Doesn't deliver enough. Just means we don't have to shell out for a replacement. But it's a loan slot we're not trying on someone else. Ian Jones 6 Posted 24/06/2024 at 16:55:28 And Newcastle reported to have ended their interest in DCL no doubt, just for the moment Si Pulford 7 Posted 24/06/2024 at 17:07:51 Happy we’re keeping him. He’s not amazing but he knows what’s expected in a Dyche system and no fee. He’s frustrating though. Doesn’t shoot when it’s the easiest option. Harrison is brilliant at facing two men up, shaping to move, then loosing the ball. Very rarely plays it simple. When he does though, there’s a player in there. And he works his socks off. To be fair to him with a combination of Patterson/colman/young/godfrey playing RB all season he had more than one eye on defensive cover. Not an exciting signing but a sensible one. Shaun Laycock 8 Posted 24/06/2024 at 17:21:11 Good squad addition but hopefully not on full wages? Steve Brown 9 Posted 24/06/2024 at 17:33:20 He doesn’t shoot, cross the ball, dribble and he is slow. Julian Exshaw 10 Posted 24/06/2024 at 17:36:57 I'm looking forward to all that tracking back! Leeds fans jubilant. Andrew Keatley 11 Posted 24/06/2024 at 17:37:40 Too. Many. Touches. Ryan Holroyd 12 Posted 24/06/2024 at 17:45:45 Really happy he is back. An absolute no brainer Denis Richardson 13 Posted 24/06/2024 at 17:54:18 Highly underwhelming news and presumably we’re still going to pay his £90k a week wages.Only upside is there’s no fee to pay and he already knows the club and manager. However, £4.5m in wages for a very average, albeit hardworking, winger seems a waste of a loan slot and a waste of a lot of money. So currently, we’ve re-signed Coleman, Young and Harrison. Former two should really only be back up and the latter hopefully isnt the starting RM….Still 7 weeks to the season start I guess…. Karl Meighan 14 Posted 24/06/2024 at 18:01:55 We either sign a player who knows are system who has improvment in him with a full pre season under his belt, or we can go out and get a Demari Gray type if were lucky who produces a great bit of skill every 20 games. If money was there then maybe we could bring better onboard. Harrison is a experienced Premier League player who in my opinion a few other Clubs wouldn't mind having in there squad.For every Harrison there are a few Benrahma's who look may look good on youtube but offer little to a struggling side. Colin Glassar 15 Posted 24/06/2024 at 18:02:35 A taller version of Aaron lennon. A thinner version of Aidan McGeady. A poorer version of Delofeu. I rest my case. Liam Mogan 16 Posted 24/06/2024 at 18:18:07 'Too. Many. Touches'- that's bang on that is Andrew. He takes far too long to set himself and get his head up when in possession.He's actually got a few good attributes and his work ethic can't be faulted. Hopefully he'll improve this year. Billy Shears 17 Posted 24/06/2024 at 18:25:30 Gotta trust Dyche on this one I suppose,a hardworking player granted but needs to up his game this season...he just doesn't do enough going forward for me and always hated inverted wingers and now wingbacks!