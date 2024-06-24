24/06/2024

Everton have re-signed Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds United.

For a second successive season, the Blues have taken advantage of a clause in the Stoke-born player's contract at Elland Road allowing him to sign on loan for a Premier League club while Leeds remain in the Championship.

The Yorkshire side were relegated from the top flight at the end of the 2022-23 season and failed to gain promotion this season when they were defeated by Southampton in the play-offs final at Wembley last month.

The deal allows for Everton to sign him on loan for the year with no fee but the Club will cover his wages. It is not clear whether the agreement includes an option to sign Harrison on a permanent basis next year.

Harrison first joined Everton in August last year but had to wait to make his debut because of a prolonged hip injury.

He eventually made his first appearance in a Blue jersey in late September in the Carabao Cup win at Aston Villa, the team he might have joined were it not for that injury, and went on to play 35 games in all competitions.

His first loan officially ended at the end of the 2023-24 campaign but, having settled on Merseyside, it was always his desire to return to Goodison Park if possible for a further year this summer.

“It’s a great honour to be part of the last season at Goodison," he told evertontv. "It's a club with a lot of history and you see how many fans have packed out the stadium for such a long time.

“I'm definitely excited. I always remember Goodison Park having a great atmosphere at games. Being part of it last year, especially moments like the win over Liverpool under the lights, the big win over Newcastle, as well – the atmosphere was bouncing and it's such a pleasure to be part of that.

"The last season at Goodison Park has to be a special one for everybody and we'll definitely be wanting to make the most of those games like last year and create more memories.

“We can take confidence from last season but I think there’s a lot we can improve upon, as well. I know defensively we were very sound last season, but on the attacking end I want to be able to add more to the team and improve my numbers with goals and assists.

“I know I have a lot more to offer. That's extra motivation for me to go back and prove to myself and to Everton Football Club that I can do more on the pitch. This season I'll be able to have a full pre-season and hopefully hit the ground running.”

