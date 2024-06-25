Season › 2023-24 › News Ashley Young signs on for another year Michael Kenrick 25/06/2024 8comments | Jump to last Ashley Young has agreed a 1-year extension to his contract with Everton. The veteran defender was offered a contract extension at the end of the season and joins Idrissa Gana Gueye and Seamus Coleman in extending their careers with the Blues. Young was clearly a favourite of manager Sean Dyche, clocking up 34 appearances over the season despite concerns about his failing pace in the ever more competitive Premier League. Upon confirmation of his new deal, Young said: "I spoke to the manager before the end of the season. He asked me what I wanted to do, if I wanted to stay, and straight away I said Yes because I loved my time here. Kevin [Thelwell] was the same. The size of the club, the staff, the players and, of course, the fans, who have been excellent... I loved my time here last season. We had ups and downs but I can see how big the club is and where the club wants to get to. I want to be a part of that. Article continues below video content "I’d put it up there with the best dressing rooms I’ve been in, with the best team spirit. There’s a bond there. You can tell players have been here for a while, players who have played under the manager, players who know the club – just a real togetherness. Everybody is so close-knit, not just players but staff, as well.” Reader Comments (8) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Clive Rogers 1 Posted 25/06/2024 at 11:25:20 I find this very disappointing. He is 40 at the end of the season and is way best his best. This is a massive backward step. Lack of ambition to move forward. Pat Kelly 2 Posted 25/06/2024 at 11:25:23 Getting the old gang together again. Andrew Merrick 3 Posted 25/06/2024 at 11:27:50 The Ndyaie deal looks on, so thats more positive news... Paul Hewitt 4 Posted 25/06/2024 at 11:29:12 Now your talking. This is what we've been waiting for. Ian Jones 5 Posted 25/06/2024 at 11:30:11 Decent experienced player. Always useful to have. Mark Ryan 6 Posted 25/06/2024 at 12:02:56 Such a difficult one to comment on. If this is the best we can do in terms of what Thelwell and Dyche have to spend then what can I say. This means we have a very tough season ahead. I can't blame him from taking the wage but its a desperate decision and simply demonstrates where we are at this time. Hopefully next season we will start getting our flight feathers back and strenthening properly. Another tough season ahead this time round. We keep supporting UTT's Rob Jones 7 Posted 25/06/2024 at 12:12:50 It's not the calibre of player that we want, but we are where we are. If he plays more of a bit-part role this season, as we imagined he would be last season, he's a useful squad player.Like or not, we're poor, in trouble on PSR, and we need to cut our cloth. This is probably the last season we're in this level of trouble, so just hold your nose. Anthony O'Sullivan 8 Posted 25/06/2024 at 12:15:51 I guess part of this is not changing a huge amount from the group that got us over the hurdle last year. Young while not "Young" and I was nervous when he was playing, he did play a lot, and in a lot of different positions. But I have a feeling he adds a lot to the tone of the dressing room. You often hear Dyche talk about how professional he is. No moaning, no sulking. He trains really hard, is never injured and if he is picked he says no problem boss, if he is dropped he says no problem boss. Having that example in the dressing room plus the coverage on the pitch prob makes it a fairly easy choice. In saying that I'd hope he doesn't play 30+ games next year. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb