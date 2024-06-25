25/06/2024

Ashley Young has agreed a 1-year extension to his contract with Everton.

The veteran defender was offered a contract extension at the end of the season and joins Idrissa Gana Gueye and Seamus Coleman in extending their careers with the Blues.

Young was clearly a favourite of manager Sean Dyche, clocking up 34 appearances over the season despite concerns about his failing pace in the ever more competitive Premier League.

Upon confirmation of his new deal, Young said: "I spoke to the manager before the end of the season. He asked me what I wanted to do, if I wanted to stay, and straight away I said Yes because I loved my time here. Kevin [Thelwell] was the same. The size of the club, the staff, the players and, of course, the fans, who have been excellent... I loved my time here last season. We had ups and downs but I can see how big the club is and where the club wants to get to. I want to be a part of that.

"I’d put it up there with the best dressing rooms I’ve been in, with the best team spirit. There’s a bond there. You can tell players have been here for a while, players who have played under the manager, players who know the club – just a real togetherness. Everybody is so close-knit, not just players but staff, as well.”

