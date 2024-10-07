07/10/2024

In a significant step toward completion of their Everton takeover, The Friedkin Group have registered a new holding company that is expected to take over legal ownership of Farhad Moshiri's Everton shares, which are currently held by Blue Heaven Holdings.

According to Companies House, Roundhouse Capital Holdings Limited was incorporated on 2 October 2024. It is registered at 21 Golden Square, London – the same address that The Friedkin Group International Limited is under.

In addition, Roundhouse is owned by Toffee Investments LLC, which is registered at 1375 Enclave Parkway, Houston, Texas. That is the address for TFG’s headquarters where it controls other businesses including Gulf State Toyota and Imperative Entertainment.

So far, there have been two company directors registered for Roundhouse Capital Holdings. One is Analaura Moreira-Dunkel, who is a director for The Friedkin Group International and has served as a Roma board member since TFG’s takeover in August 2020. The other is Marcus Arthur Watts – president of TFG since 2011. Article continues below video content



Companies House documents also confirm that Dan Friedkin is an ‘individual person with significant control’ in Roundhouse Capital Holdings. It states that Friedkin ‘holds, directly or indirectly, 75% or more of the shares in the company’, ‘holds, directly or indirectly, 75% or more of the voting rights in the company’ and ‘has the right, directly or indirectly, to appoint or remove a majority of the board of directors of the company.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb