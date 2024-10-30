Season › 2024-25 › News Southampton vs Everton Lyndon Lloyd 31/10/2024 130comments | Jump to last Match Preview Dwight McNeil "has a chance" of being involved at St Mary's Dwight McNeil could miss this weekend's match against Southampton having not trained all week after sustaining an injury that forced him off against Fulham last Saturday. Sean Dyche says that the winger "has a chance" of being involved as the club's medical staff work with him ahead of the trip south to St Mary's but the manager was merely "hopeful" rather than confident he could be involved. McNeil went down needing treatment on his knee late in the 1-1 draw with the Cottagers and limped off to be replaced by defender Jarrad Branthwaite. As the team's leading provider of assists and the scorer of four goals in all competitions so far this season, he will be a significant miss for Everton and it will force Dyche into reshuffling his attacking quartet. Article continues below video content There is an opportunity to switch Jack Harrison to the left flank and give a rare start to Jesper Lindstrom on the right, with Iliman Ndiaye moving into the No 10 slot but, more likely, the manager will opt to push Abdoulaye Doucouré forward to once again play off the striker. That would create a vacancy in central midfield that would have to be filled by Orel Mangala following the news that James Garner is facing a further month on the sidelines as he recovers from a stress fracture in his back. Mangala came on as a late substitute against Fulham and had an assured cameo alongside the indefatigable Idrissa Gueye and the duo could partner each from the first whistle for the first time since the former arrived on loan from Lyon. Up front, Beto's goalscoring heroics last weekend will at least give Dyche pause for thought over whom to deploy up front but the smart money would be on Dominic Calvert-Lewin keeping his place, with the Portuguese once again a viable choice off the bench if the Toffees need to change things up in attack. At the back, most eyes will once again be on whom out of Branthwaite and Michael Keane is selected alongside James Tarkowski. Keane, a goalscorer himself against Ipswich a fortnight ago and a solid performer in defence over the past few games, was chosen ahead of Branthwaite against Fulham but the young defender could get the nod now that he can be deemed to be fully fit. The Blues are looking to extend their recent unbeaten run to six matches as they take on the Premier League's bottom club, with Southampton yet to win a game on their return to the top flight. Manager Russell Martin continues to be entrusted at the helm and his side's performance against the Champions Manchester City last weekend, where they avoided a hammering and were narrowly beaten 1-0 by an early Erling Haaland goal, will have provided plenty of encouragement ahead of what Saints feel is a must-win game against Everton. Flynn Downes is rated as 50/50 to be available for the south coast side due to illness and Martin suggested that a sickness bug might deprive him of a couple of others while goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, forward Ross Stewart and midfielder William Smallbone are all ruled out. While Everton's performance against Fulham was flat and uninspiring, it nevertheless yield another point and Dyche will be looking for another professional away performance like that at Portman Road and another three points to keep his team's momentum going. Kick-off: 3 pm, Saturday 2 November 2024Referee: Andy MadleyVAR: Matt DonohueLast Time: Southampton 1 - 2 Everton Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Mangala, Harrison, Ndiaye, Doucouré, Calvert-Lewin Live Forum Reader Comments (130) Danny O'Neill 1 Posted 30/10/2024 at 18:06:36 All I know is that 3,000 Blues will be making the trek to Southampton on Saturday. Dyche will be in the dugout and pick the team. All I care about is the team winning and meeting up with a few friends.As we approach matchday, the rest can wait. We have an ineffective board until the ownership issue is settled, so nothing is getting done before this weekend or even this side of Christmas.All us mere supporters can do is get behind the team that walks on the pitch. Si Pulford 2 Posted 31/10/2024 at 15:03:43 Dyche isn't the greatest manager by any measure… but my god he has to put with a lot. The injuries are constant. And they hit us harder than most due to an already small, limited and unbalanced squad. If he fell into a barrel of tits he'd come out sucking his thumb. Steve Brown 3 Posted 31/10/2024 at 15:13:50 Dyche should play Ndiaye there, move Harrison to his preferred position on the left and put Lindstrøm on the right.He will put Docoure there, and play Harrison on the right with Ndiaye on the left. Jay Harris 4 Posted 31/10/2024 at 15:24:32 Or bring Mangala in and play Ndiaye there and give Harrison and Lindstrøm half a game each.The big question is who to leave out for Jarrad? Steve Brown 5 Posted 31/10/2024 at 15:32:10 Jay, he will never drop Tarkowski no matter how he plays. Niall McIlhone 7 Posted 31/10/2024 at 15:54:53 What Steve (#2) said makes sense, but yes, it will be Doucoure in the No 10 role. Shame about McNeil, he is still learning the role and gets injured after a few games. Another option may be to bring Coleman in at right-back and play Young in right-midfield, with Harrison on the left in front of Mykolenko, that would, at least, offer additional cover on the flanks. Apart from that great victory down there when we wore our "one-off" army green strip, with Lukaku as centre-forward, we've had very little joy down at St Mary's in recent years, so here's hoping! Neil Lawson 8 Posted 31/10/2024 at 16:09:34 Steve is probably correct. Might as well choose a No 10 who can't pass, dribble or control but can run around tirelessly in circles. No room for strategic thinking with this manager. Neil Tyrrell 9 Posted 31/10/2024 at 16:13:25 Give Lindstrøm a start there; by all accounts, he prefers/is better playing in the middle. Saints like passing it out from the back, could be some golden opportunities for someone who can shoot from outside the box when they inevitably give it away. As mentioned above, it will probably be Doucoure. Colin Callaghan 10 Posted 31/10/2024 at 16:23:56 If Beto starts, Jack should be considered through the middle because they both press well.If it's Calvert-Lewin, then give Lindstrøm a go. Jack's pressing is wasted if Dom doesn't help.I still feel for Mangala losing his place. I wouldn't mind Doucoure in the No 10 role if it meant getting Mangala back into midfield. He's far tidier than Gana.They want to play and we can punish them. Steve Brown 11 Posted 31/10/2024 at 16:31:59 Jack Harrison is really inefficient on the ball. He may press at No 10 but he can contribute little else. Raymond Fox 12 Posted 31/10/2024 at 16:35:27 Dyche can't pick the same team for 5 minutes because of injuries, McNeil gives us a goal threat and will be missed.We have had 2 wins and 3 draws in the last 5 games but the manager still can't please everyone. John Raftery 13 Posted 31/10/2024 at 17:06:33 Niall (6) We've actually had two wins there since Lukaku left. Under Silva in 2019 we won 2-1 and with the same score line under Lampard two years ago when Coady and McNeil scored. Jay Harris 14 Posted 31/10/2024 at 17:47:24 We owe them one for the recent cup exit so hopefully it's payback time. Colin Malone 15 Posted 31/10/2024 at 17:51:55 In Dyche's eyes, it will be Doucoucre. In my eyes, I would rather have my granny in the side. I'm fed up with watching this shite. Any player or team who haven't won or scored, the best team to play is Everton. Les Moorcroft 16 Posted 31/10/2024 at 18:21:04 Nice one, Colin. I take it you won't be watching? Christy Ring 17 Posted 31/10/2024 at 18:44:50 McNeil looks a different player in the No 10 role. He has a superb left foot. Hopefully he's fit for Saturday; if not, he can't put Doucoure into that role because his first touch is so poor, but Dyche doesn't see that.Lindstrom likes the No 10 role and is a better option but, for me, the first name on the team sheet has to be Branthwaite – and that's not me being anti-Keane. Eddie Dunn 18 Posted 31/10/2024 at 19:11:28 Steve, spot on. Dale Self 19 Posted 31/10/2024 at 20:03:45 Optimism is a significant doubt for Saints trip. Nigel Munford 20 Posted 31/10/2024 at 20:41:37 Colin thinks so, Dale!!! Nigel Munford 21 Posted 31/10/2024 at 20:42:37 Thursday night and the negativity is already starting to creep in, jeez. Mark Murphy 22 Posted 31/10/2024 at 21:12:05 I'm counting the minutes.Train to Southampton, beers with good friends and the Blues giving another red-and-white shite team a good hiding as we click! Jeff Armstrong 23 Posted 31/10/2024 at 21:27:04 Doucoure will move up and Mangala will come in, I reckon that's the only starting change from last week. Beto to come on, but maybe as a 2 with Calvert-Lewin late on, 80 minutes. Branthwaite stays on the bench unless needed because of injuries; Lindstrom for Harrison on 75 minutes. Danny O'Neill 24 Posted 31/10/2024 at 21:37:55 I hope Branthwaite is back.We're going in blues and know the pre-match meeting place. See you there.Spirit. We can take the points.Belief and desire. Ernie Baywood 25 Posted 31/10/2024 at 21:49:24 For me, Doucoure at number 10 is the cardinal sin. Hoping that Mangala and Lindstrom come in. Doucoure out and one of Harrison or Lindstrom into no.10. I'd prefer Lindstrom but I'll guess that if our coach is finally done with the Doucoure 'experiment' then he would probably opt for the industry of Harrison. Or maybe a change of formation... actually, forget that. Si Cooper 26 Posted 31/10/2024 at 22:06:09 I strongly disagree that the manager hasn't got some proper options with his squad at the moment despite the injuries. There is a factor no-one else seems to have mentioned yet: deadball set-piece delivery. With both McNeil and Garner sidelined Lindstrom pretty much has to start, doesn't he?I'd like to see Iliman Ndiaye played central but putting Lindstrom there is probably better for a player still getting up to speed in the Premier League. Simon Harrison 27 Posted 31/10/2024 at 22:20:58 If McNeil doesn't make it, why move players around to just fit in the regulars?Keep the midfield pair (or better yet, put Doucoucre on the bench and start Mangala, IMO).But to answer the question of the attacking quartet;Calvert-Lewin as always up top, Jack on the right, Ndiaye (where he has excelled) on the left, and Lindstrøm in his favoured No 8/10 slot. The reason being, even if he isn't up to the Premier League stresses yet, at least play him in his favoured and statistically best position?Why do we always look at moving players when things have started to work at last, or try and put square pegs in round holes?However, and this isn't having a dig at Dyche, Dale, who knows what Dyche will do?I suspect that Branthwaie will start on the bench (to come on in emergency or for the 2nd half), and that Doucoure gets pushed up to the No 10 slot, and who knows whether it'll be Mangala, Tim Iro or A N Other in the midfield?Maybe he'll put Jack at No 10 and Lindstrøm on he right? Who knows? Who cares… just support whoever is playing in the Everton kit. (Are we in Grey again this weekend, or the Black?)Three points will be very welcome regardless! Simon Harrison 28 Posted 31/10/2024 at 22:25:50 Ernie, I love your optimism mate! Hehe.Si, I agree wholeheartedly, that at last Dyche has (genuine?) options in all but two positions, which are left-back and right-wing.Yes, we have Mykolenko and Young for left-back, but Young seems to have cemented the right-back position for now? Watch him start Seamus to shame me!And other than Jack, we don't have any other players who can genuinely fulfil the role of RWF imho? (Maybe Young or Patterson in a more RWB role?)Lindstrøm is nota winger – QED; see Napoli 2023-24 – (though with a very different setup at Frankfurt, he managed a few decent games on the wing there). Bobby Mallon 29 Posted 31/10/2024 at 22:38:27 I can't wait for Saturday. Couple of Guinness in Yates then on to the ground and a 0-3 win. Danny O'Neill 30 Posted 31/10/2024 at 22:57:02 See you there Bobby with a few others. Come on Everton. Ernie Baywood 31 Posted 31/10/2024 at 23:18:30 There are definitely options. McNeil is a good player but his loss shouldn't be disastrous... it's only a massive issue if you're the sort of coach who struggles to deal with making changes. Let's have it straight, we're playing Southampton. There are no easy games in this league but this is one we should be expecting to look decent in.I can't see anything but us winning. Maybe even a day where we pick them off and win comfortably. Bedlam in the away end. And online cries of "miracle worker" and "the Dyche haters have gone quiet"! Colin Malone 32 Posted 31/10/2024 at 23:19:10 Les #15.Of course, I will be watching. Derek Knox 33 Posted 01/11/2024 at 01:12:39 Hope I'm not throwing water over the flames of optimism, but I watched Southampton when they played Man City last time. They are no mugs and, although City won, they left it very late and it was by only one goal!Hoping as always for a win, but we will have to work for it. No stupid team selections, Mr Dyche, and we can bag three points. Paul Ferry 34 Posted 01/11/2024 at 02:20:36 'Very late'? Pay better attention next time Derek K. City's goal was in the 5th minute. Kieran Kinsella 35 Posted 01/11/2024 at 03:33:00 Christy,I agree, McNeil works well creatively as the Number 10 but, at the same time, he is a liability. He often loses the ball running sideways or backwards or heads back towards goal when there aren't good options and this has cost us when he loses the ball in dangerous positions. On balance, I don't think he has the “football intelligence” to play as a No 10 even if he has some of the requisite skill. I'd be interested to see Lindstrøm play there. Our guest writer pre-season said the reason he floundered at Napoli was because he was played on the wing versus Number 10 and so far the wing is where Dyche has put him. But, like Colin, I suspect Dyche will go for Doucoure. Unfortunately. Jack Convery 36 Posted 01/11/2024 at 03:40:57 The team should be:Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko[Gueye, Mangala;Harrison, Lindstrom, Ndiaye;Calvert-Lewin.However, it will be:Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Mangala, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin, Ndiaye and Harrison. Ernie Baywood 37 Posted 01/11/2024 at 04:04:33 Jack, I think you're bang on the money, in both cases. The team should pick itself but the guy who picks it will likely pick something else. Jeff Armstrong 38 Posted 01/11/2024 at 05:30:44 Keane will play before Branthwaite, there’s no way Dyche is dropping Keane.The only change will be Mangala for McNeil,with Doucoure moving further forward.Hope I’m wrong though. Jim Bennings 39 Posted 01/11/2024 at 06:00:12 I said before we went to Ipswich that we need 6 points from Portman Road and this fixture tomorrow.No disrespect to Southampton but they are a championship team and for most of this season they have looked it.If we are not beating these tomorrow then I'm convinced it's another long relegation battle on the cards.Start Lindstrom ahead of Harrison (or McNeil given his fitness) and let's try and get at them.Jack Harrison works hard all day long don't get me wrong but he'd be a hell of a lot more effective if he didn't think he was Cristiano Ronaldo trying to beat men and just take one touch and whip crosses in, he hasn't the footwork to beat fullbacks, keep it simple lad. Mike Gaynes 40 Posted 01/11/2024 at 06:01:53 Offbeat prediction: Keane and Branthwaite. Not Tarkowski. Frank Wolfe 41 Posted 01/11/2024 at 06:11:11 Jack's (35) - 100%.Gueye and Mangala to provide a good screen in front of the defence. Lindstrom definitely prefers central (No 10) and Ndiaye has been great on the left, so why would you change that? Derek Knox 42 Posted 01/11/2024 at 07:13:45 Paul @ 33, Oh hello, got mixed up with the game against Wolves, so stand reprimanded ! :-) Brent Stephens 43 Posted 01/11/2024 at 08:09:11 Mike #39, "Offbeat prediction: Keane and Branthwaite. Not Tarkowski".Mike, I think that's a good call. Tarkowski has been struggling with an injury for a while now. Keane has been playing quite well. Tarkowski gets the rest he needs. Christine Foster 44 Posted 01/11/2024 at 08:14:37 Mike, good call, Tarkowski hasn't been at his best this season. The focus has been on the Keane or Branthwaite debate, but I think Dyche will not drop either and either play a 5 at the back, 3 central defenders or Branthwaite will be on the bench.Why? Because Dyche has his favourites and the biggest are Tarkowski and Keane... Mick O'Malley 45 Posted 01/11/2024 at 08:19:26 My preferred position for Jack Harrison is on the bench then back to Leeds at the end of the season, we need a bit more than working hard in that position. Why can't we try 4-3-3 for a change with Mangala, Gana and Docoure in midfield and Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin and Lindstrom as the front 3? Southampton like to play it out from the back so our 3 forwards could try and pin them in, I'm sick to death of watching Calvert-Lewin stuck up there on his own – I'm not his biggest fan but what a thankless task he has. Jerome Shields 46 Posted 01/11/2024 at 08:29:46 Lyndon, your option of Doucoure pushed forward to be replaced by Mangala if McNeil is not fit is the most likely.As for Jarrad Branthwaite, I think he will play. I can't see Keane being dropped though. Danny O'Neill 47 Posted 01/11/2024 at 08:32:41 Wherever you are watching tomorrow, Blues, be there in spirit. Whatever ridiculous hour of the morning, raise a glass as we congregate at Yates near the stadium before going in.However you are watching it, send that positive energy. The league is tight and we can climb it quickly with a few results. Jimmy Carr 48 Posted 01/11/2024 at 08:34:40 Keane and Doucoure to net in convincing 2-0 away win. (Keane a rampaging volley from outside the box, Doucoure accidentally deflecting a badly scuffed Calvert-Lewin tap-in.)21% possession, ugly win. Dyche to rub his nose constantly in the post-match interview and proclaim himself a 'miracle worker'. ToffeeWeb extremely quiet on Saturday evening. Robert Tressell 49 Posted 01/11/2024 at 08:41:52 If Branthwaite is properly fit, he'll play – as demonstrated by last season. The other injuries make life very hard. Like others, I'd like to see a hard-working midfield trio of Mangala, Doucoure and Gueye to allow a trio of Lindstrom, Ndiaye and Calvert-Lewin to stay high up the pitch. It'll be Harrison though, won't it? Might even be tempted to go with Beto over Calvert-Lewin because he's got the momentum. Steve Brown 50 Posted 01/11/2024 at 08:55:51 That's the right call, Mike @ 39, but I don't think Dyche will drop Tarkowski. Joe McMahon 51 Posted 01/11/2024 at 09:02:07 Jimmy @47, it's because he can smell the late equaliser coming. Mike Corcoran 52 Posted 01/11/2024 at 10:16:17 Why not Harrison on the left, Lindstrom at No 10, and Ndiaye on the right, crosses across the box for Dom if the Chaos Engine Beto doesn't start? Raymond Fox 53 Posted 01/11/2024 at 10:17:45 The neutral view, ie, the betting has Southhampton 7/5, Everton 6/4 and the Draw 9/5. That Southampton very slight favs with home advantage. It's pointing towards a tight game.McNeil gives us more of a goal threat but it doesn't sound like he will start the game.They are bottom for a reason and hopefully we will have too much experience for them. In a tight game, maybe 2-1 to us. Mark Murphy 54 Posted 01/11/2024 at 10:20:32 Jack Harrison helped turn the Palace game around when he came on.He's not great but he doesn't deserve the disdain he gets from some. Kevin Edward 55 Posted 01/11/2024 at 10:52:14 I can't really see that there will be a comfortable win at Saints.Probably will be similar to last week, although being at home the opposition might be a bit more on the front foot, and they can play.The planets must align at some time and Calvert-Lewin's scuffed shots will find the back of the net; this could be the difference tomorrow.With the fixtures ahead, all 3 points would be perfect, but head says huff and puff for a point and keep the train rolling. UTFT! Edward Rogers 56 Posted 01/11/2024 at 12:16:33 I know he almost certainly doesn't read anything on this site, and he certainly won't take notice of our team selections… But please Sean, please... you have to start Jarrad Branthwaite, you just have to! Bill Fairfield 57 Posted 01/11/2024 at 12:40:08 Obviously hope they win. Depends whether they turn up. If it's anything like last week, then no chance. Southampton dominated possession last time we played them. And as we're experts in giving the ball away, it doesn't augur well. Anyway COYB.. Sam Hart 58 Posted 01/11/2024 at 12:49:54 COYB!Looking for 3 tickets for home game v Brentford. Sam 07919203413. Really appreciate anyone getting in touch that can help. Jimmy Carr 59 Posted 01/11/2024 at 13:27:07 On a serious note, I'm expecting a draw or a win for us. Dyche will have this one marked out as an important fixture against one of the teams in our relegation-threatened mini-league. He'll have the players up for it on this basis and will enjoy deploying some of his patented anti-football methodology against a promoted team who like to actually play a bit and string a few passes together. Dyche seems to relish spoiling these types of parties. Tony Graham 60 Posted 01/11/2024 at 13:53:18 Let's face it, we are a negative weak team; if you bully us we fold.I'm going an easy home win, 3-0. James Marshall 61 Posted 01/11/2024 at 14:04:02 It's a myth that we have more injuries than other teams. These are the amount of injuries incurred with 'playing time loss' over the 23/24 season and as you can see, we're very much mid table. All fans think their team has more injuries than everyone else, but it's purely a perception issue because you (we) only really know in any depth about your own team.MNU 45CHE 43NEW 41BRI 41AST 39TOT 37CRY 37FOR 36LIV 35LUT 35EVE 33SHU 31BRE 29MNC 26WHU 26WOL 26BOU 25BUR 25ARS 23FUL 22Also, Man City currently only have 13 fit first team players. Michael Kenrick 62 Posted 01/11/2024 at 14:18:10 Can't we just ban posts predicting that we're gonna lose? Please. Danny O'Neill 63 Posted 01/11/2024 at 14:19:36 I don't care who is playing tomorrow. As long as they turn up, perform and get a result, that will do me.If George McKane is reading, send us positive grooves. Nigel Scowen 64 Posted 01/11/2024 at 14:27:59 Tony @59,What on earth is that shite, why bother posting that bollocks!0-3 Everton! John Hall 65 Posted 01/11/2024 at 14:30:35 I have an offbeat defence prediction too:BegovicColeman Tarks Slim Shady MykoWill the real Slim Shady please stand up? :) Danny O'Neill 66 Posted 01/11/2024 at 14:41:32 Michael, I can't understand the mentality of going into a match thinking we are beaten before a ball is kicked.It doesn't sit with me.I go to every match, as I will tomorrow, wanting to win or get a result. Mark Murphy 67 Posted 01/11/2024 at 15:00:20 On a side note, going on the stadium plan on the ticket, it looks like Southampton have pushed the away section further round into the corner. Let's make more noise than ever and make them regret it! Paul Hewitt 68 Posted 01/11/2024 at 15:04:37 Predicting a win every match is unrealistic, and quite frankly foolish. Rob Halligan 69 Posted 01/11/2024 at 15:10:48 Michael # 62… there's only one person who can do that……You! Better still, just delete them when you see them.Anyway, I'm going for a convincing pretty straight-forward 3-0 away win. Mark Murphy 70 Posted 01/11/2024 at 15:13:19 It is, Paul, you're right, and I never do that. But I still don't understand why anyone puts in writing that they think we will lose by X-Y. What do they gain from it? Satisfaction in a “told you so” way??I don't predict a win (cos I put the mockers on it) not a defeat but sometimes I have a bad feeling about a game and keep my mouth shut. I can only assume it's a wind-up – in which case it's working. Pete Day 71 Posted 01/11/2024 at 15:20:06 I managed to get a ticket for our end (thank you so much, Steve). I'm a Southern Toffee and, because of my saints supporting son, I actually have a Saints season ticket!Mark @ 67, they have actually moved the away support to the other end of the ground this season! As such we'll just get the Chapel and Kingsland stands staring at us, the more shouty saints will be up the other end of the stadium!I've watched all of Saints home games so far, they like possession and to play out of the back, they run the channels as their front line are all short, unless they bring tall Paul on, they did that against Stoke but then didn't put any crosses in! They get caught on the ball and are susceptible to the break. I don't think Martin knows who his best 11 is.If we play like we did against Ipswich, we should smash these. However, Saints are desperate for their first win and as we know, who do you want to play if you haven't won in a while! Everton that!Anyway, I'm really looking forward to being amongst fellow Toffees once again! 3 - 1 to the Blues!!! UTFTs 💙 James Flynn 72 Posted 01/11/2024 at 15:27:18 "Can't we just ban posts predicting that we're gonna lose?"Not a single reason to do so.Let it sit there and Tony takes his licks Paul Hewitt 73 Posted 01/11/2024 at 15:33:39 Well someone had better tell Dyche that we can win games, because his negative tactics show he has no faith in the squad. Rob Halligan 74 Posted 01/11/2024 at 15:35:05 Pete # 71… If they have moved the away fans to the opposite end, have you any idea if the coaches are still parked in the same place, which was usually, as you come out the “old away end”, turn right and then turn left. I don't know what the name of the road is though. Joe McMahon 75 Posted 01/11/2024 at 15:40:03 Mark @67,Do you remember the away end at The Dell? I think it didn't even have any kind of roof? I only went to The Dell once but we beat a Southampton team with Shearer and Le Tissier. Steve Byles 76 Posted 01/11/2024 at 16:01:25 It's interesting the bottom 6 all playing each other, the Losers League. Ipswich v LeicesterSouthampton v EvertonWolves v PalaceHoping for 3 away wins, or Everton win and 2 draws. An important week, especially considering our fixtures coming up. Dale Self 77 Posted 01/11/2024 at 16:12:44 James 61, I don't like to pick at statistics but in this case, there are other factors to consider. Let me just ask in an assuming way. Do we know what percentage of the squad these injury numbers represent? And is there any note of the reliance on those injured or if there are like-for-like substitutes available?I think with those considerations, Dyche's situation is more severe than at other clubs. Anthony Jones 78 Posted 01/11/2024 at 16:37:17 Amorim has signed for Manchester Divided.So, now they are out of the way, can we have an upcoming manager who plays four at the back?Looking at how well Girona and Brest did last season, one of their managers would probably do. Dale Self 79 Posted 01/11/2024 at 16:39:39 It may be early to judge but Lindstrom looked like Iwobi on defence. Poor initial positioning and then charging at the ball, leaving space behind. He is a sub until he gets defending in the Premier League. Raymond Fox 80 Posted 01/11/2024 at 16:47:26 Tony @ 60, is entitled to his opinion, what's the problem? It's a bit extreme but it has no effect on the score.What about someone who continually slags off the same player regardless of how he plays, that pisses me off more than saying we might lose.On the subject of injuries, the teams playing in Europe are going to or should get more injuries than teams that aren't. Mark Murphy 81 Posted 01/11/2024 at 17:07:14 I do, Joe – that was the scene of one of my most embarrassing moments at a game.As the Southampton keeper gave us “a look” I shouted “Fuck Off, Sherwood, you're shite you!” followed by silence…Then my mate saying, “It's Flowers, Murph.” Have my other readers experienced similar embarrassing guffs? Barry Rathbone 82 Posted 01/11/2024 at 17:07:55 I believe the BBC removed the "Don't mention the war" (Basil Fawlty) episode from UKTV to avoid upsetting the sensitive.I suppose that's progress in some cul de sacs. Pete Day 83 Posted 01/11/2024 at 17:35:15 Rob @74, Yes, they have moved the away coaches to Melbourne Street, there is also additional fencing around the outside of the ground as they have introduced more fan zones. The family zone at the Chapel end of the ground is accessible to away supporters before kick-off. If you are travelling in on foot from town, Chapel Road will be the best access as opposed to Northam Road. Hope to meet you for a beer, Rob H. Mark Murphy 84 Posted 01/11/2024 at 17:52:56 Very interesting, Herr Rathbone, but vot is the relevance? UZFT! Rob Hooton 85 Posted 01/11/2024 at 18:39:33 If Dwight is injured, then it would seem a good time to do a straight swap and give Lindstrom a go in his favoured position, but what do I know!Hoping that our experience prevails and that we win this, reckon it will be a tight game and we will be pressing their defenders into mistakes.2-1 to the Blues, Dominic to find his shooting boots behind the sofa. Barry Rathbone 86 Posted 01/11/2024 at 18:48:03 Mark @84,Earlier it was suggested we should ban opinions that state "we might lose" and the BBC banning the Fawlty episode just sprang to mind.Never been a fan of censorship and echo chambers. Brian Wilkinson 87 Posted 01/11/2024 at 19:01:05 There is still a chance Dyche will throw McNeil on holding a pair of crutches, let's wait for the team news first.Like some have said, do not be surprised if McNeil is out, Dyche throws Coleman in at right-back and moves Young over to the left side of midfield. Sean Kelly 88 Posted 01/11/2024 at 19:15:52 Mike, Why can't Harrison be left on the bus? He's been shite this season. Not a hair out of place. Andy Crooks 89 Posted 01/11/2024 at 19:40:54 Ernie @ 31, that post is very unlike you. You always offer reasonable and substantiated criticism of Dyche. That post is just a bit too clever, in my view. Derek Knox 90 Posted 01/11/2024 at 19:50:21 Brian @ 87, "a pair of crutches"? I was convinced you meant Doucoure and Harrison.It's like playing with nine men, for different reasons, one is useless, the other runs all day and produces zilch! Danny O'Neill 92 Posted 01/11/2024 at 20:13:20 Rob and Pete, hope to catch up tomorrow.I got told they had switched the away end, but probably wouldn't have noticed!!Looking forward to it and getting a result. Sam Hoare 93 Posted 01/11/2024 at 21:55:31 Everyone seems quite sure ‘10’ is Lindstrom’s favourite position. Is there evidence of that? I only ask as I read a piece saying he’s played mainly as a winger, albeit one who comes inside often.The player I’d like to see at 10 is Ndiaye. He has the two-footedness, the agility and the vision to really excel in that position.As good as McNeill has been in individual moments I do think his playing at 10 has not helped the team. He loses the ball frequently and struggles to press in tandem plus his reliance on left foot can make him predictable. I have a feeling Ndiaye may prove a more reliable fit there in the long term.I’d love to see Harrison on the left (his strongest position), Ndiaye in the 10 and Lindstrom on the right. All with a bit of rotation.Southampton will not be easy. They will have nearly all the ball and we will have to be patient. As ever one result will not make the season so I hope there will not be too much toy-throwing if we lose or draw. Robert Tressell 94 Posted 01/11/2024 at 22:07:13 Sam, I think both Lindstrom and Ndiaye operate best in the half spaces between wing and No 10. I think their / our biggest problem is the lack of full backs galloping up and down the line outside them. I keep hoping we'll remedy that. I'm very fickle, so my current hope is that we sign Dedic from Salzburg. I'll change my mind next week. I'm probably over hopeful but 2 or 3 signings could really lift us - because we do have some of the components of a decent side. Sam Hoare 95 Posted 01/11/2024 at 22:15:56 Robert, it beggars belief how long we’ve needed good full backs and that we let Benitez spend over £30m on Mykolenko and Patterson when we had no DOF.Not sure Dyche even wants or would play an overlapping full back to be honest. Robert Tressell 96 Posted 01/11/2024 at 22:40:28 Sam - yes. I am confident you could write and star in gripping X files style drama about the mysteries of our transfer strategy over the past 8 years. Possibly a bit niche but I'd watch it. Episode 1. Full BacksHalloween special. Cenk Tosun Ben King 97 Posted 01/11/2024 at 22:48:40 Sam #95 Dyche turned Kieran Tripper from a journeyman fullback into an England international regular who also achieved great things at Atletico Madrid and who we’d have in a heartbeat here Kevin Molloy 98 Posted 01/11/2024 at 23:02:09 at least that little tinker Ward Prowse won't be playing. I don't care if we only get ten percent possession as long as the bladder goes in their onion bag more than ours. Jeff Armstrong 99 Posted 01/11/2024 at 23:58:47 I think Trippier contributed the most though, Not sure about having another 33 year old ex international here.Had/Got enough of them. Kevin Molloy 100 Posted 02/11/2024 at 00:13:52 Has anyone else noticed how effing aggravating it is now to find out news about Everton? If you google 'Everton', you have to wade through about ten gobshite sites like Evertonnews and Goodisonnews, sites that are deliberately set up to push negative stories about the club. How weird is that? Si Cooper 101 Posted 01/11/2024 at 00:15:13 Raymond (80), do you not think Tony’s post is effectively slagging off all of the players regardless of how they might play?As others have said, there is nothing to be gained by simply broadcasting negativity without anything constructive.Against censorship, all for appropriate self-censorship.UTFT! Si Cooper 102 Posted 02/11/2024 at 00:24:04 Dale (77), exactimundo!Mind you, I don’t like the posters who insist all our injuries have to be down to something the club is getting horribly wrong, which is exactly what James’s statistics counter.COYB! George Stuart 103 Posted 02/11/2024 at 05:49:40 Kevin Molloy. Yes yes. What is with that?I get some shite "news" site whenever I turn on my phone."Turgid Dyche leaves Everton"."Everton fans devastated by new stadium news". I just turn it off.Who pays for this shit ?Don't get me started on the Red Echo. Supposed to be a paper for the city. Phut! Ernie Baywood 105 Posted 02/11/2024 at 06:13:53 Kevin #98... I had to look that up.Trippier first got called up two years after he left Burnley. Annika Herbert 106 Posted 02/11/2024 at 07:07:42 Kieran Trippier is finished as a top full back. His best days are long gone and I wouldn’t want to see him in Everton blue now Danny O'Neill 107 Posted 02/11/2024 at 08:21:44 On my way in.It will be a good day out.Safe travel to the blues making the long journey. Paul Birmingham 108 Posted 02/11/2024 at 08:22:11 All travelling to the game today and logging in and watching, listening globally enjoy and have a great day.A win would be great and provide some distance between Everton and the teams below at the foot of the table.Great start to the weekend and better news on my mums battle, not out the woods, but promising with plenty of hope.UTFTs! Danny O'Neill 109 Posted 02/11/2024 at 08:24:23 Glad to hear that about your ma Paul. God bless and best wishes. Paul Birmingham 110 Posted 02/11/2024 at 08:28:29 Top Man, cheers Danny!🙏🙏💙🤍⚽️🍻🍻🍻🍻🍀🍀🍀👍 Mark Murphy 111 Posted 02/11/2024 at 08:45:04 Up for this!!Come on you Bluessssss!!!UTFT Paul Tran 112 Posted 02/11/2024 at 08:49:03 Great news about your Mum, Paul! Derek Knox 113 Posted 02/11/2024 at 08:52:39 Good News Paul B, let's hope we have more at 17.00, or before ! 🙏👍💙 Paul Tran 114 Posted 02/11/2024 at 09:01:08 Joe #75, I remember the away end at the Dell. In the 1981 quarter final I remember four hours on the football special, marched straight into the ground, in which a myriad of fencing made it difficult to see much of the action. But we got the 0-0 and did them in the replay.Two years later I was living in Portsmouth. I always made sure I was in another part of the ground! Kunal Desai 115 Posted 02/11/2024 at 09:05:28 Tight game, with Ndiaye being the difference, I think. Paul Birmingham 116 Posted 02/11/2024 at 09:21:01 Paul, like wise. The Dell was a poxy ground but some good days and tricky days there.And the return game under the lights,at Goodidon, and OKeefes screamer, to win the game.Also my first pitch invasion of Goodison Park, from the Street End.Wheres time gone?UTFTs!💙🤍🙏⚽️🍻🍻🍻🍀🍀 Jerome Shields 117 Posted 02/11/2024 at 09:22:05 Paul#108Best Wishes to your Mum. Jerome Shields 118 Posted 02/11/2024 at 09:37:18 Sam#95I think that Brands had Patterson in the pipeline the season before Benitez arrived, so god knows who actually was involved.Dyche is as you say not interested in overlapping full backs.Mykolenko was good as a overlapping full back, but has always been a bit ropey as a defending fullback.There is a problem with different Managers bringing in different players for their system.Dyche does not appear to be into dual roles.A player is selected to play his position with a emphasis on defence ..All well and good if he happens to have a shot in him. Tim Locke 119 Posted 02/11/2024 at 09:42:10 Any heard that DCL is out with an injury? Paul Tran 120 Posted 02/11/2024 at 09:52:36 Yes Paul, those 43 years have gone by quickly! Our name was on the cup that year, wasn't it? Again?Whatever happened to Eamon O'Keefe? That strike was certainly his finest hour! Andrew Clare 121 Posted 02/11/2024 at 09:59:29 I hope our fantastic supporters have a great day at St Mary's and we come away with a win. Liam Mogan 122 Posted 02/11/2024 at 10:02:57 Paul 120 - one of football's most bizarre stories is of how Eamon O'Keefe was practically groomed by a Saudi Prince.https://thesefootballtimes.co/2015/08/25/eamonn-okeefe-saudi-arabia/ Dave Abrahams 123 Posted 02/11/2024 at 10:08:28 Paul (108), Good news I hope your mum continues to improve and Everton win to give you a good weekend. Clive Rogers 124 Posted 02/11/2024 at 10:22:18 Paul, 120, O’Keefe moved to the lower divisions after Everton, Wigan, Port Vale, Blackpool, Chester then Cork City. He got more goals for those teams than he he did for us. Derek Knox 125 Posted 02/11/2024 at 10:42:35 Jerome @ 118, agree that it is a mystery regarding the role of Patterson, and his relationship with Dyche. Being a Scot and a supporter of the Scottish national side I was happy when we got Patterson. However, even allowing for injuries (mostly picked up on International Duty) we have seen very little of him since.Agree that, " Dyche does not appear to be into dual roles " yet he regularly plays players out of position, which seems a dichotomy in my estimation. Hoping the reported injuries are not as bad as portrayed, otherwise we will see another mish-mash of a team ! Tom Bowers 126 Posted 02/11/2024 at 11:05:18 Every game is different but with Everton one always has the jitters.The Mickey Mouse cup game gave us the typical result we always get but this is the Prem.Hopefully they can get off to a better start than last week and Soton are not Fulham so getting a win is not out of the picture.Realistically though a draw seems more likely. Robert Tressell 127 Posted 02/11/2024 at 11:09:30 Dyche seems no more or less a fan of Patterson as Benitez or Lampard or the Scotland set up or Rangers. The fact is he's been injured and at 23 still plays like a 19 year old rookie. As things stand he's not very good and would benefit from a season in the Championship or Scotland to build up some experience. In terms of past use of full backs, I thought Trippier and Taylor (though not exactly Cafu and Roberto Carlos) were used as a source of balls into the box by Dyche at Burnley. Derek Taylor 128 Posted 02/11/2024 at 11:44:26 Best value bet is the 12/5 being offered on the draw. We seem incapable of taking even the softest of chances whilst Southampton are already on the way down ! Conor McCourt 129 Posted 02/11/2024 at 11:53:18 Sam@93You are right that Lindstrom wasn't used as a traditional number ten but he wasn't a player that played on the wing either.Frankfurt operated in the same way that Amorim sets his team out at Sporting. Glasner played with effectively two number tens with Lindstrom on the right and Goetze on the left. Goetze as you know was no wideman n his latter days so he was the more creative of the two where as Lindstrom had the license to go past Kolo Muani and always looks for that space between the full back and centre half.It was a very attacking side that Glasner deployed often with two midfielders offering the width. Ebimbe played on the right side of a midfield four and never really played as defender or a wing back throughout his career. He is naturally an offensive player.Contrast this to Glasners current Crystal Palace team where both Mitchell and Munoz are effectively full backs providing the width even though they operate in the similar system. Christopher Timmins 130 Posted 02/11/2024 at 12:03:36 Expecting a win even and another clean sheet. Rob Hooton 131 Posted 02/11/2024 at 12:11:26 A clean sheet would be lovely Christopher, means we have a good chance of winning as we are scoring a few goals!Seems Southampton might be missing a few through sickness, which would be a bonus for us. Geoff Lambert 132 Posted 02/11/2024 at 12:38:07 PickfordTarkoswki Branthwaite KeaneHarrison Gana Mangala NdiayeMcNeilBeto Calvert-Lewin.3-5-2, McNeil at No 10Fed up of being scared of teams like these, we should be putting them to the sword. A win for us, Saints are a poor team. 2-0 and Calvert-Lewin to score, CYOB