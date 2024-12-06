06/12/2024

Everton and Liverpool are advising supporters to allow for extra time to get to Goodison Park tomorrow in case of disruptions caused by high winds expected to accompany Storm Darragh.

An amber warning has been issued for the Merseyside ahead of the storm which is expected to hit the UK over the next few days, with wind gusts as high as 60mph to 70mph expected in many locations.

Like other matches that have taken place amid similar weather warnings in the past, the Merseyside derby is still going ahead as planned but the Liverpool Echo report that club officials are working with emergency services to prepare for any impact from the storm.

A statement released by both clubs today read, in part:

"Supporters attending Saturday’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park are advised to allow extra time for travel, and to remain alert to Met Office weather warnings.

"Fans are also advised to keep a close eye on travel and weather guidance in their area to assist with travel planning for Saturday’s Premier League fixture (12:30pm kick-off)."

