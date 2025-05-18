Everton 2 - 0 Southampton

Everton got off to a fantastic start in the final ever men's senior game at Goodison Park, with Ndiaye taking command and firing an unstoppable shot past Ramsdale to give them the lead after just 6 minutes.

Ndiaye would go on to score a fine second goal just before half-time, that would become the last ever scored at the famous old stadium.

Seamus Coleman led the team out as captain for what could well be his final game! A nice touch there from David Moyes, who leaves Charly Alcaraz on the bench. Jake O'Brien returns, with the defender having recovered from the knee injury that sidelined him last weekend. James Tarkowski, Orel Mangala and Jesper Lindstrom are all out injured.

Southampton have a fully fit squad, but Kyle Walker-Peters misses the game through illness.

The Everton players are wearing specially embroidered shirts for today's historic final game against Southampton as the game got underway amid fantastic scenes indside and outside of Goodison Park, bathed in gloriuos sunshine.

The 2,791st and final game kicked off by Southampton, wearing an unfamiliar yellow kit, who kept possesion for the first minute until a turnover was forced but Garner's deep cross was overhit. But good work by Mcneil and Coleman won the first corner. It came back in hard form Mykolenko, hitting Beto who got off a shot that Ramsdale got down very well to save.

Not much build-up before Iliman Ndiaye picks the ball up off McNeil, scampers forward, and fires a wonderful finish past Ramsdale. What a great start to the final game!

The Saints tried to respond but ended up fouling by the corner flag, and Everton could settle things a little with some possession to calm the nerves. McNeil tried a very deep cross that Ramsdale grasped. But it was quite open and Everton continued to try and play the ball forward.

Coleman did exactly that, to Beto, who had no real support and could not fashion a shot. Everton played the ball around with less urgency, Jarrad Branthwaite showing his brilliant skill before Seamus Coleman was forced off early with a foot problem.

Another great move by Ndiaye set up Beto, who badly mishit his shot, put behind by a defender. Branthwaite was not far off from the resulting corner, hitting the side netting just behind the angle. The pace of the game slowed considerably.

Beto got the ball away from Ramsdale outside the Southampton area and he could not fashion a shot, Doucoure coming in too late for a clean shot at the empty net. Everton tried to fashion another chance in a crowdeed area, Garner's ashot blocked.

Beto got behind the defensive line for a lovely strike into the Southampton net but he was flagged for being a yard offside. Another nice piece of play saw Young cross perfectly for Beto whose lovely nearpost header was again flagged offside.

Southampton tried to get forward but Bree fouled Mykolenko. Everton worked it around, Ndiaye going to ground but Michael Oliver waving away any calls for a penalty despite his shirt being pulled by Sulemana.

A nice midfield flick by Beto saw Doucoure overhit a forward ball for Ndiaye run onto, Ramsdale out smartly to collect. But Iliman Ndiaye was determined to score again, and McNeil's through ball was messed up by Ramsdale, Ndiaye taking the bouncing ball past hiim and into the net for Everton's second goal just before the break.

Everton kicked off the second half for the last time, Beto fouled for a free-kick that McNeil put in but it is defended clear after a couple of blocked shots and corsses. Saints had a spell of possesssion, finally getting forward, and it looked like Aribo would get in a good shot on goal but he missed it completely.

Everton went forward, winning a couple of corners, ending with Wood and Harwood-Bellis knocking heads. But The Saints were passing the ball around quite well, although not gpoing anywhere. Another tiurnover and Everton attacked with vigour, Garner stinging Ramsdale's gloves before a cross was headed goalwards by Beto, just over.

McNeil and Young worked a cross that Doucoure could not quite get on the end of. The ball was worked around and bacl in but Garner could not contriol his header.

At the other end, Young gifted a daft ball across the Everton penalty area to Stewart, and Pickford had to pull off a good block to stop the goal.

Alcaraz seemed to have a chance to break through the midlle biut the ball didn't quite bounce for him and Harrsion was marked when he made the pass. Branthwaite signalled that he had pulled his hamstring.

From a Saints corner, a great break should have seen Calvert-Lewin shoot at goal but he was dragged off the ball by Archer. Downes was then called for his foul on Beto. When the gane restarted after Harwood-Bellis was carried off, the ball almost fell for Calvert-Lewin but it was cleared away.

At the other end, Southampton final threatend, Archer firing into Pickford's legs before Smallbone hit the post. As Saints had theoiir best spell, Stewart headed just over. Garner was booked for a pull on Fernandes.

It got lively toward the end as Saints did their best to spoil the party, while Everton couldn't quite produce the goal required to finish things off at the Gwladys Street end as Michael Oliver blew the fianl whistle, a massive contingent of stewards mobilzed to successfully prevent any pitch invasion.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman (18' Young), O’Brien, Branthwaite (74' Keane), Mykolenko. Gana, Garner [Y:88'] Doucoure (65' Alcaraz), McNeil (65' Harrison), Beto, Ndiaye (75' Calvert-Lewin).

Subs not Used: Virginia, Patterson, Chermiti, Iroegbunam.

Southampton: Ramsdale, Bree, Harwood-Bellis (82' Kayi Sanda), Wood-Gordon (60' Archer), Stephens, Welington, Downes [Y:80'], Aribo (60' Smallbone), Fernandes, Dibling (68' Robinson), Kamaldeen Sulemana (60' Stewart).

Subs not Used: McCarthy, Manning, Sugawara, Ugochukwu.

Attendance: 39,201

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb