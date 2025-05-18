Report Ndiaye double marks the end for Goodison Park Everton got off to a fantastic start in the final ever men's senior game at Goodison Park, with Ndiaye taking command and firing an unstoppable shot past Ramsdale to give them the lead after just 6 minutes. Michael Kenrick 18/05/2025 57comments (last) Everton 2 - 0 Southampton Everton got off to a fantastic start in the final ever men's senior game at Goodison Park, with Ndiaye taking command and firing an unstoppable shot past Ramsdale to give them the lead after just 6 minutes. Ndiaye would go on to score a fine second goal just before half-time, that would become the last ever scored at the famous old stadium. Seamus Coleman led the team out as captain for what could well be his final game! A nice touch there from David Moyes, who leaves Charly Alcaraz on the bench. Jake O'Brien returns, with the defender having recovered from the knee injury that sidelined him last weekend. James Tarkowski, Orel Mangala and Jesper Lindstrom are all out injured. Southampton have a fully fit squad, but Kyle Walker-Peters misses the game through illness. The Everton players are wearing specially embroidered shirts for today's historic final game against Southampton as the game got underway amid fantastic scenes indside and outside of Goodison Park, bathed in gloriuos sunshine. The 2,791st and final game kicked off by Southampton, wearing an unfamiliar yellow kit, who kept possesion for the first minute until a turnover was forced but Garner's deep cross was overhit. But good work by Mcneil and Coleman won the first corner. It came back in hard form Mykolenko, hitting Beto who got off a shot that Ramsdale got down very well to save. Not much build-up before Iliman Ndiaye picks the ball up off McNeil, scampers forward, and fires a wonderful finish past Ramsdale. What a great start to the final game! The Saints tried to respond but ended up fouling by the corner flag, and Everton could settle things a little with some possession to calm the nerves. McNeil tried a very deep cross that Ramsdale grasped. But it was quite open and Everton continued to try and play the ball forward. Coleman did exactly that, to Beto, who had no real support and could not fashion a shot. Everton played the ball around with less urgency, Jarrad Branthwaite showing his brilliant skill before Seamus Coleman was forced off early with a foot problem. Another great move by Ndiaye set up Beto, who badly mishit his shot, put behind by a defender. Branthwaite was not far off from the resulting corner, hitting the side netting just behind the angle. The pace of the game slowed considerably. Beto got the ball away from Ramsdale outside the Southampton area and he could not fashion a shot, Doucoure coming in too late for a clean shot at the empty net. Everton tried to fashion another chance in a crowdeed area, Garner's ashot blocked. Beto got behind the defensive line for a lovely strike into the Southampton net but he was flagged for being a yard offside. Another nice piece of play saw Young cross perfectly for Beto whose lovely nearpost header was again flagged offside. Southampton tried to get forward but Bree fouled Mykolenko. Everton worked it around, Ndiaye going to ground but Michael Oliver waving away any calls for a penalty despite his shirt being pulled by Sulemana. A nice midfield flick by Beto saw Doucoure overhit a forward ball for Ndiaye run onto, Ramsdale out smartly to collect. But Iliman Ndiaye was determined to score again, and McNeil's through ball was messed up by Ramsdale, Ndiaye taking the bouncing ball past hiim and into the net for Everton's second goal just before the break. Everton kicked off the second half for the last time, Beto fouled for a free-kick that McNeil put in but it is defended clear after a couple of blocked shots and corsses. Saints had a spell of possesssion, finally getting forward, and it looked like Aribo would get in a good shot on goal but he missed it completely. Everton went forward, winning a couple of corners, ending with Wood and Harwood-Bellis knocking heads. But The Saints were passing the ball around quite well, although not gpoing anywhere. Another tiurnover and Everton attacked with vigour, Garner stinging Ramsdale's gloves before a cross was headed goalwards by Beto, just over. McNeil and Young worked a cross that Doucoure could not quite get on the end of. The ball was worked around and bacl in but Garner could not contriol his header. At the other end, Young gifted a daft ball across the Everton penalty area to Stewart, and Pickford had to pull off a good block to stop the goal. Alcaraz seemed to have a chance to break through the midlle biut the ball didn't quite bounce for him and Harrsion was marked when he made the pass. Branthwaite signalled that he had pulled his hamstring. From a Saints corner, a great break should have seen Calvert-Lewin shoot at goal but he was dragged off the ball by Archer. Downes was then called for his foul on Beto. When the gane restarted after Harwood-Bellis was carried off, the ball almost fell for Calvert-Lewin but it was cleared away. At the other end, Southampton final threatend, Archer firing into Pickford's legs before Smallbone hit the post. As Saints had theoiir best spell, Stewart headed just over. Garner was booked for a pull on Fernandes. Everton: Pickford, Coleman (18' Young), O'Brien, Branthwaite (74' Keane), Mykolenko. Gana, Garner [Y:88'] Doucoure (65' Alcaraz), McNeil (65' Harrison), Beto, Ndiaye (75' Calvert-Lewin). Subs not Used: Virginia, Patterson, Chermiti, Iroegbunam. Southampton: Ramsdale, Bree, Harwood-Bellis (82' Kayi Sanda), Wood-Gordon (60' Archer), Stephens, Welington, Downes [Y:80'], Aribo (60' Smallbone), Fernandes, Dibling (68' Robinson), Kamaldeen Sulemana (60' Stewart). Subs not Used: McCarthy, Manning, Sugawara, Ugochukwu. Attendance: 39,201 Reader Comments (57) Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Michael Kenrick 1 Posted 18/05/2025 at 11:02:36 Nice message from Dan Friedkin they just read out on Radio Merseyside from the matchday programme... wonder if we can find it somewhere. Ted Roberts 2 Posted 18/05/2025 at 11:03:41 To all those at The Grand Old Lady today, have a great experience, albeit tainted with some sadness, take it all in. We're all with you in Spirit, alas not body. Today the World is undeniably Blue and long may it always be the case. Blues victory, mega party, relishh the memories. COYB Michael Kenrick 3 Posted 18/05/2025 at 11:03:41 Also a brilliant collage / montage at the start of the TNT Sports coverage. Very emotional watching live and interviews with many legends. Enjoy the game, those lucky enough to attend the game. I so wish I was there.. go to it blues! Glenn Lambert-Vickers 8 Posted 18/05/2025 at 11:54:49 Come on the Toffees! Let's leave Goodison with a superlative display. NSNO Michael Kenrick 9 Posted 18/05/2025 at 11:57:14 The TV coverage of the build-up has been exceptional. Time for a bit more rabble-rousing before the football! Neil Tyrrell 10 Posted 18/05/2025 at 12:14:05 Nice touch from the fans singing Super Kev on 9 minutes. Ernie Baywood 11 Posted 18/05/2025 at 12:27:31 For one last time at Goodison. Can we please sub off Doucoure? Alan J Thompson 12 Posted 18/05/2025 at 12:57:33 I was thinking that the emotion of Seamus playing was the overriding factor which reached a crescendo when he was subbed and then it all nearly died as Doucoure touched the ball the next three times and I had to wonder why he was on the pitch. Indeed, I had to wonder if the emotion had lifted our game or if Southampton are as poor as their points total.We showed a lot more movement and yes the two disallowed were offside and I thought that the third, our second, was also but I'd have to watch that replay a few more times to see what actually happened.Only need six more now and a scoreboard with Royle, Ndiaye, Royle, Ndiaye a few more times to recall that snowy day. Gerry Quinn 13 Posted 18/05/2025 at 14:01:40 Alan, the brand new scoreboard used on that day in 1971 for that 8-0 game only showed the scorers numbers as there was no room for all of their names... Alan J Thompson 14 Posted 18/05/2025 at 14:04:49 The football seemed to disappear in the second half as the emotion settled and substitutions were made which had me wondering if Moyes was showing who he is or would like to keep for next season. I might have liked to see Chermiti and Iroegbunam getting a few minutes, the future meeting the past? Alan J Thompson 15 Posted 18/05/2025 at 14:07:55 I remember, Gerry, as the numbers were called out by the crowd as they went up on what we were told was the latest in scoreboard technology when it went in but how many today would have understood if I'd have just used numbers? Ernie Baywood 16 Posted 18/05/2025 at 14:10:38 https://www.youtube.com/live/01LswpNtF7k?si=kUsvli-IOLLu_44sIf anyone is unsure where to watch John Davies 17 Posted 18/05/2025 at 14:13:14 Sigh Michael Kenrick 18 Posted 18/05/2025 at 14:37:03 Cahill looks great, not a day older! Tom Bowers 19 Posted 18/05/2025 at 14:41:15 A fitting finale for the Old Lady.I agree we should have seen something of Chermiti and Iroegbunam instead of Doucoure who was poor again.Calvert-Lewin should have scored and a better striker would have stayed on his feet even if his arm was being held. Paul Kossoff 20 Posted 18/05/2025 at 14:41:43 Ernie, this video has been removed by the uploader😟 Paul Kossoff 21 Posted 18/05/2025 at 14:56:33 Goodison Park was the first purpose built stadium to stage the FA Cup Final in1894 when Notts County beat Bolton Wanderers 4-1. Scott Hamilton 22 Posted 18/05/2025 at 15:04:22 We spent 9am until towards the end of the 1st half around Goodison. Amazing. Mind-blowing. What an atmosphere.We got to The Bramley Moore pub just in time for the second goal and to usher in the new era. Amazing atmosphere in there too.I'm very emotional but also excited. We , and I mean fucking must, grasp this opportunity and move forward. Let's have European football, cup wins, and everything in between, all down at ‘The Hill'.Lots of love going out to all you Blues.UTFT!!!!! Jerome Shields 23 Posted 18/05/2025 at 15:24:43 Great result, 13th Finish. A greater share of the Premier League pot. A fitting end for Goodison. Derek Knox 24 Posted 18/05/2025 at 15:32:46 Good first half, poor second half in my view. At least we secured another 3 valuable points. Kevin Molloy 25 Posted 18/05/2025 at 15:48:12 West Ham need to win to stop us finishing above them. Now 2 down. Had to wait for 6 minutes whilst VAR told them the second goal wasn't offside from a corner. Ernie Baywood 26 Posted 18/05/2025 at 15:50:54 We got the win we wanted. Doucoure and Young really confirmed why they're not required. Good luck to them both.Might have been McNeil's worst game in blue. He struggled badly. But there's a place for him when he's fully fit.I was half expecting Seamus to retire post match.Thoughts have been on this game for a while. Next week really doesn't register for me. It's all about the future. Paul Hewitt 27 Posted 18/05/2025 at 15:51:41 Only took my 6 seconds to see that second goal was onside, Kevin. What VAR were looking at is anyone's guess. Kieran Kinsella 28 Posted 18/05/2025 at 16:11:41 Which ex-players were present? Steve Brown 29 Posted 18/05/2025 at 16:29:27 Tony Kay, Bob Latchford, Billy Wright, Jim Pearson, Dave Jones, Ken McNaught, George Telfer, Steve Seargeant, Mike Pejic, Duncan McKenzie, Roger Kenyon, Ronny Goodlass, Johnny Morrisey, Martin Dobson, Brian Kidd, Derek Temple and Joe Royle.Adrian Heath, Derek Mountfield, Neil Pointon, Neville Southall, John Bailey, Pat van den Hauwe, Ian Snodin, Gary Stevens, Kevin Richardson, Wayne Clarke, Paul Wilkinson, Neil Adams, Paul Bracewell, Trevor Steven, Alan Harper, Mark Higgins, Peter Reid and Andy Gray. Tim Cahill, Phil Jagielka, Leon Osman, Wayne Rooney, Big Dunc, Stephen Naismith, James McFaddyn, Danny Cademateri, Franny Jeffers, Michael Ball.Anders Limpar, Paul Rideout, Joe Parkinson, Barry Horne, Graham Stuart, Matt Jackson and Dave Watson. Kieran Kinsella 30 Posted 18/05/2025 at 16:32:08 Cheers Steve Steve Brown 31 Posted 18/05/2025 at 16:33:13 Probably more as well Kieran. Christy Ring 32 Posted 18/05/2025 at 16:44:33 Steve #29, How could you miss the great Kevin Sheedy! Just wondering why Rats wasn't there. Jeff Armstrong 33 Posted 18/05/2025 at 16:53:42 Big Nev was there, but in typical fashion, he left early. I managed to shake Andy Gray's hand on Walton Lane, great day. Steve Brown 34 Posted 18/05/2025 at 17:02:45 Christy @ 32, I also missed the GOAT... Oumar Niasse! Lee Courtliff 35 Posted 18/05/2025 at 17:03:50 I couldn't believe how old Stuart Barlow looked! It's funny how we remember players as they were during their career, especially the ones who drift away from the public eye, and then act surprised when we realise they've aged just like the rest of us have. Very emotional day, but it is time to move forward and our barren spell won't last forever... just look at Palace yesterday. I couldn't believe how old Stuart Barlow looked! It's funny how we remember players as they were during their career, especially the ones who drift away from the public eye, and then act surprised when we realise they've aged just like the rest of us have. Very emotional day, but it is time to move forward and our barren spell won't last forever... just look at Palace yesterday. Pete Neilson 42 Posted 18/05/2025 at 18:02:30 Kevin (41) well spotted, harsh but true :) Steve Hopkins 43 Posted 18/05/2025 at 18:07:51 Can't see his name mentioned here but I recognised Tomasz Radzinski from the TNT coverage. Christy Ring 44 Posted 18/05/2025 at 18:20:46 If Wolves don't win at Palace, if they're not suffering from hangover, we're guaranteed 13th, which is a great achievement for Moyes and worth a lot extra money. Kevin Molloy 45 Posted 18/05/2025 at 19:01:20 I'm delighted to see Newcastle need the win next week. Come on, Blues – let's do all we can to get Newcastle into the Europa next year, no-one deserves it more. Martin Mason 46 Posted 18/05/2025 at 19:04:31 I know that the performances didn't mean much but, when Jack Harrison came on, we seemed to go down a division after starting well. Michael Keane was just superb when he came on. I really hope we give him a season. We are very short of players and would be insane not to offer Doucoure a season while we sort things out. Paul Kossoff 47 Posted 18/05/2025 at 19:06:08 I've supported Everton since I was born, in Liverpool 4. My dad saw to that. I'll support them all my life, dosn't matter where we play, BMD or Walton Hall Park. Dosn't matter which division we are in; dosn't matter how successful we are or who plays in the team. I'm trying to say it's the club of Everton we follow, not the ground. Sorry to see Goodison go, great memories, not my dad doing his very annoying whistle of charge he called it. Glad to see Goodison will remain in some capacity and hope to see the blues at BMD. John Charles 48 Posted 18/05/2025 at 19:17:01 Best game for Beto for a long while without scoring. Martin Mason 49 Posted 18/05/2025 at 19:20:18 John, sorry, Beto was very good and we must keep developing. I'd keep Moyes for a bit too. He's done very well. John Charles 50 Posted 18/05/2025 at 19:45:09 Martin,I completely agree with both statements Rob Dolby 51 Posted 18/05/2025 at 20:17:10 Jeff @37 & Ray @38,I must have missed both!Probably still fascinated at Mike Pejic's flowing brown locks. Mal van Schaick 52 Posted 18/05/2025 at 20:37:46 A fitting result for a packed house and we could or should have had a couple of more goals. The players didn’t bottle it and played well enough to see off an all ready relegated team with nothing to lose. A tough game to finish next Sunday, but it’s mission accomplished in staying in the Premier League and moving on to our new stadium. Well done all concerned. Paul Ferry 53 Posted 18/05/2025 at 20:48:26 606 Sutton: Shocking. Amusing. SensationalShocking: Mr. Gaynes on the Live Forum when the solo trumpet was playing ZCars: Mr. Gaynes, 'what's that anthem?'Amusing: John Bailey in that hat.Sensational: Everyone who was there, inside and outside. Mike Keating 54 Posted 18/05/2025 at 21:01:51 cid:F6F24818-90CD-4C60-98D7-37E2FA64DB3E Phil Roberts 55 Posted 18/05/2025 at 21:04:11 Christy, Wolves have to win both their matches to go above us (bet they do!) as 4 points is not enough with GD. If they do, we have to beat Newcastle. Tricia Wood 56 Posted 18/05/2025 at 21:05:36 A beautiful day, memories made for generations of Evertonians in the ground and outside for the thousands of Everton families who made it their business to spend the day in L4. Great to see toddlers with their parents and grandparents. The new generation of Evertonians already made. 