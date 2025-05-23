Season › 2024-25 › News Match Preview: Newcastle Utd v Everton Michael Kenrick 23/05/2025 6comments | Jump to last Everton wrap up another roller-coaster season with a trip to the Northeast where they will face a Newcastle Utd side still desparte to secure Champions League qualification with a win on Sunday. The last season at Goodison Park at times really plumbed uncharted depths under Sean Dyche but it will be completed with Everton finishing 13th in the Premier League, well above the relegation zone, thanks to a remarkable turnaround in fortunes overseen by David Moyes. But decisons must be made on a host of players whose loan or contract deals are due ot terminate in the summer. Two loan players who have spent the final weeks of the season out injured, Orel Managala and Jesper Lindstrom, seem certain to return to their parent clubs, while it has been confirmed that Abdoulaye Docoure, Ashley Young Joao Virgoinia and Asmir Begovic will all be leaving the club, but could still be part of the squad on Sunday. As for the rest on the list, "We'll put something out on Monday," said David Moyes in his Friday press confernec, explaining his players' contract situations. And on the injury front, it's no surprise that Jarrad Branthwaite and Seamus Coleman will miss thus final-day clash after they both sustained injuries last weekend. As for the opposition, it appears that Alexander Isak is a major doubt. Joelinton, Lewis Hall and Matt Targett will be missing. Kick-Off: 4 pm BST, Sunday 25 May 2025 Referee: Tony Harrington. Assistants: Dan Cook, Sam Lewis. Fourth Official: Tom Neild Video Assistant Referee: Paul Tierney. Assistant VAR: Wade Smith. Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Geoff Trenner 1 Posted 23/05/2025 at 15:36:01 With Tarks and Jarrad both missing so presumably we’ll see Keane and young Jake as our centre half pairing. Normally that would concern me but this is, for us, a game of zero consequence.Good to see Jarrad joined by James Garner in the England U21s though I think that Jarrad has done enough to be in the senior squad Jim Bennings 2 Posted 23/05/2025 at 15:48:18 Don't give them an easy afternoon.Get stuck into them, its the last game of the season, put on a show, play to our maximum then have a good long break, just hate that switching off in games. Andrew Keatley 3 Posted 23/05/2025 at 15:55:32 Geoff (1) - Think you might have read an old squad announcement for the U21s; James Garner is 24 now, and Branthwaite misses out because he is injured. Ryan Holroyd 4 Posted 23/05/2025 at 15:56:32 Branthwaite isn’t even in the under 21s Neil Lawson 5 Posted 23/05/2025 at 16:01:56 Intrigued to know how Moyes will approach this game. 13th guaranteed. I would really like him to be innovative. Everything to gain. Nowt to lose. Perhaps a last chance for Patterson ( unless his exit card already marked). Give Chermiti some significant time. Tim too. No Doucoure. Hopefully no Harrison. Such a shame that Armstrong can not start. Have a go at them. If it goes belly up then lessons will be learnt. If it goes well it could help inform choices for the future.But this is Moyes so I have serious doubts. Joe Lockrobin 6 Posted 23/05/2025 at 16:10:56 Flip flops on, wind break hammered in, towel spread out, sunscreen applied… Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb