23/05/2025





Everton wrap up another roller-coaster season with a trip to the Northeast where they will face a Newcastle Utd side still desparte to secure Champions League qualification with a win on Sunday.

The last season at Goodison Park at times really plumbed uncharted depths under Sean Dyche but it will be completed with Everton finishing 13th in the Premier League, well above the relegation zone, thanks to a remarkable turnaround in fortunes overseen by David Moyes.

But decisons must be made on a host of players whose loan or contract deals are due ot terminate in the summer. Two loan players who have spent the final weeks of the season out injured, Orel Managala and Jesper Lindstrom, seem certain to return to their parent clubs, while it has been confirmed that Abdoulaye Docoure, Ashley Young Joao Virgoinia and Asmir Begovic will all be leaving the club, but could still be part of the squad on Sunday.

As for the rest on the list, "We'll put something out on Monday," said David Moyes in his Friday press confernec, explaining his players' contract situations.

And on the injury front, it's no surprise that Jarrad Branthwaite and Seamus Coleman will miss thus final-day clash after they both sustained injuries last weekend.

As for the opposition, it appears that Alexander Isak is a major doubt. Joelinton, Lewis Hall and Matt Targett will be missing.

Kick-Off: 4 pm BST, Sunday 25 May 2025

Referee: Tony Harrington.

Assistants: Dan Cook, Sam Lewis.

Fourth Official: Tom Neild

Video Assistant Referee: Paul Tierney.

Assistant VAR: Wade Smith.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb