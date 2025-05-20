20/05/2025





As widely expected after Everton failed to talke up the option of a contract extension last month, Abdoulaye Doucouré has now confirmed his imminent departure from Everton when his contract expires at the end of June, bringing to a conclusion his 5-year journey with the club.

After an emotional wave to the fans at Goodison Park when he was substituted in the second half, he has today posted a personal message to Everton fans, confirming his departure:

“Hi Evertonians, I just wanted to share this message with you that I’m going to leave the football club at the end of the season. After five wonderful years, my time at Everton has come to an end.

“Everton means a lot to me. Obviously the past five years have been hard. I will always my time as a dream for me to play for Everton Football Club. Obviously, I’m sad to leave the club after five wonderful years, but I think the time has come for a new chapter for me and the club as well and I will always be grateful for what the club did for me.

“When the opportunity came, I was very happy to sign for the club. My best memory will obviously be the goal I scored against Bournemouth to keep the club in the Premier League.

“I think this is something I’ll always be proud of. It was a wonderful moment for me and my family, and for the club as well.

“I will miss the fans, I will miss the football club. I just wanted them to know that I gave everything, every single time in training and in games. I was always proud to wear the shirt. I was always proud to play at Goodison Park.

“I gave everything to win as many games as I could. I will just miss the place and I wish them all the best in the new stadium.

“Everton will always be part of my life now. I will be forever a Blue, I will always be supporting Everton and I hope they are going to have a bright future.”

Doucoure joined Everton from Watford for £20M following their relegation from the Premier League in 2020; he has made 165 appearances for the Blues, scoring 21 goals, including some very special ones.

