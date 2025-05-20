Season › 2024-25 › News Abdoulaye Doucouré confirms his imminent departure from Everton Michael Kenrick 20/05/2025 15comments | Jump to last As widely expected after Everton failed to talke up the option of a contract extension last month, Abdoulaye Doucouré has now confirmed his imminent departure from Everton when his contract expires at the end of June, bringing to a conclusion his 5-year journey with the club. After an emotional wave to the fans at Goodison Park when he was substituted in the second half, he has today posted a personal message to Everton fans, confirming his departure: “Hi Evertonians, I just wanted to share this message with you that I’m going to leave the football club at the end of the season. After five wonderful years, my time at Everton has come to an end. “Everton means a lot to me. Obviously the past five years have been hard. I will always my time as a dream for me to play for Everton Football Club. Obviously, I’m sad to leave the club after five wonderful years, but I think the time has come for a new chapter for me and the club as well and I will always be grateful for what the club did for me. “When the opportunity came, I was very happy to sign for the club. My best memory will obviously be the goal I scored against Bournemouth to keep the club in the Premier League. “I think this is something I’ll always be proud of. It was a wonderful moment for me and my family, and for the club as well. “I will miss the fans, I will miss the football club. I just wanted them to know that I gave everything, every single time in training and in games. I was always proud to wear the shirt. I was always proud to play at Goodison Park. “I gave everything to win as many games as I could. I will just miss the place and I wish them all the best in the new stadium. “Everton will always be part of my life now. I will be forever a Blue, I will always be supporting Everton and I hope they are going to have a bright future.” Doucoure joined Everton from Watford for £20M following their relegation from the Premier League in 2020; he has made 165 appearances for the Blues, scoring 21 goals, including some very special ones. Reader Comments (15) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Ryan Holroyd 1 Posted 20/05/2025 at 13:53:54 Doucoure apparently is going. Anyone heard? Michael Nisbet 2 Posted 20/05/2025 at 14:09:10 Yes, he's announced he's leaving. On Sky Sports now. Christy Ring 3 Posted 20/05/2025 at 15:00:25 Wish him all the best, a great servant who always gave 100%, will always be remembered for the winner against B”mouth which kept our Premiership status, thanks again. Will probably get one last big payday in Saudi, good luck to him, couldn’t justify keeping him on his present terms. Martin Berry 4 Posted 20/05/2025 at 15:01:51 Thanks Duke for all your hard work on and off the pitch, that goal against Bournemouth will always be remembered.I am sure you will get a great reception whenever you decide to visit BMD in the future.Wishing you all the best for the remainder of your career. Andrew Ellams 5 Posted 20/05/2025 at 15:03:34 Had some good times and of course that one special moment that arguably saved the club but the time is right to move him on. Roger Helm 6 Posted 20/05/2025 at 15:07:04 Never the most skilful footballer, but always gave everything, which counts for a lot. Scored some good goals, too. Best wishes for the rest of his career. Ryan Hagedorn 7 Posted 20/05/2025 at 15:10:30 Wishing him all the best for the future. Im glad he's not being offered a new deal. Time for us to move on and bring in someone younger with more quality. Ryan Holroyd 8 Posted 20/05/2025 at 15:13:02 Good luck to him. He gave everything in every match if quality was mostly lacking Raymond Fox 9 Posted 20/05/2025 at 15:42:53 I'm sorry to see him go, he gave 100% every game as he should do of course but not every player does that.I would have definitely kept him but I suppose it comes down to money, which you can see the picture from both sides. Mike Gaynes 10 Posted 20/05/2025 at 15:56:31 Nobody ever gave more effort or passion... always with a smile.And what a goal that was. The best hit of his life when the club needed it most.Wishing him nothing but the best. Tony Abrahams 11 Posted 20/05/2025 at 15:57:50 Best football player? Definitely not.Did he give everything for the shirt? Most definitely.Thanks for that goal against Bournemouth, Doucoure kid, and the very best of luck in whatever you do in the future👏👏💙 Martin Farrington 12 Posted 20/05/2025 at 16:06:45 Is it the right decision from the club. Definitely.He was offered another contract and refused it. Now I don't know what that was, but I am betting it wouldnt have been a substantial cut. Probably only another season though.I believe Moyes didnt see him as a regular feature in the side for the forthcoming campaign and as its a fair old wage he is picking up, decided the money could be spent better elsewhere and I would have to agree. From a footballing point of view, like Onana, I wasnt a fan of his. Still not. But he played for us and he will always have my support and best wishes. Alan McMillan 13 Posted 20/05/2025 at 16:10:40 Good to see sentiment hasn't gotten in the way of common sense. We should be looking to sign players who are more consistent. On his day he was great but sadly too many off days. I'd worry about his commitment had he signed a deal on much reduced terms. Thanks Doucs, best of luck in Saudi. Danny O'Neill 14 Posted 20/05/2025 at 16:14:11 I don't have to comment on the footballer as I've done that to death over the years.You could never knock his commitment or his engine. That is why manager's will have kept picking him. We've all been there as a player and as a coach.It is natural to turn to the Bournemouth goal but my most memorable match was away to Brighton in the same season. Edging once again towards relegation and playing against a team that few gave us a chance against.I had only just taken my seat. Well stood in front of my seat, as no-one sits down at away matches and he puts us 1 - 0 up after one minute.Then bags the second and we are 2 - 0 up on the half hour.We win 5 - 1 against the so-called odds.That was as important as Yeri Mina's 99th minute slide in at Wolves to give a point and then obviously Doucoure's winner at Goodison against Bournemouth.So thank you Abdulaye. You may not have been the best, but you worked hard and gave it everything. You may not have been the best, but you worked hard and gave it everything. And you are an Evertonian now. It won't leave you.