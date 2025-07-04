04/07/2025

Everton Academy midfielder Harvey Foster has agreed to his first professional contract at Everton after establishing himself in the Academy Under-18s side last season. The 18-year-old has signed a 2-year deal running until the end of June 2027.

Born in Burnley, Foster is the son of former Manchester City full-back John Foster, and he first joined Everton Under-11s having previously been with Blackburn Rovers.

Foster scored 6 goals in 19 Under-18 Premier League (North) appearances last season, producing several fine finishes from outside the box.

The youngster was named Under-18s captain for the remaining three league games of the campaign as Keith Southern’s side lost just one of their final 14 matches, earning a third-place finish in the 2024-25 league standings.

