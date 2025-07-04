Season › 2024-25 › News First professional contract for Everton Academy's Harvey Foster Michael Kenrick 04/07/2025 0comments | Jump to last Everton Academy midfielder Harvey Foster has agreed to his first professional contract at Everton after establishing himself in the Academy Under-18s side last season. The 18-year-old has signed a 2-year deal running until the end of June 2027. Born in Burnley, Foster is the son of former Manchester City full-back John Foster, and he first joined Everton Under-11s having previously been with Blackburn Rovers. Foster scored 6 goals in 19 Under-18 Premier League (North) appearances last season, producing several fine finishes from outside the box. The youngster was named Under-18s captain for the remaining three league games of the campaign as Keith Southern’s side lost just one of their final 14 matches, earning a third-place finish in the 2024-25 league standings. Reader Comments Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb