Season › 2024-25 › News Everton boss confirms Adam Aznou interest Anjishnu Roy 28/07/2025 7comments | Jump to last Everton have made an official bid for Bayern Munich's Adam Aznou, David Moyes confirmed. He spoke to the press after his team's 3-0 loss to Bournemouth in the first match of the Premier League Summer Series in the United States. The Blues have made progress behind the scenes on the young left-back and Moyes said, "We have made an offer, whether it's accepted, or whether it's all done. He's a young player, he's a young left-back." Born in Barcelona to Moroccan parents, Aznou joined the famed La Masia academy at the age of 13. Three years later, he joined Bayern Munich's youth academy and made four appearances for the Bavarian club before spending the second half of last season on loan at Real Valladolid in Spain. Moyes confirmed that the club is betting on Aznou's talent and potential and asked for caution against having immediate expectations from the teenager. "So, he's someone who we see as having a good future and potential." Aznou is expected to play second fiddle to Vitaliy Mykolenko, who is the only natural left-back in the squad at the moment. The Athletic's Paddy Boyland reported that he is set to undergo his medical early this week ahead of an initial €9M deal. If all goes to plan, Aznou is expected to join Everton on their US tour. Asked if Everton were mostly focusing on young targets, Moyes replied: "No, not really. If I'm honest, we've actually tried to target the more senior players if we can, players who are maybe over the age of 25 with Premier League experience. "It's not taken us away from the fact that we want to try and buy some young players as well. When I think you've got as many as us to probably do, I'm hoping by the time we get to the end of the transfer window, we might have a balance of youth and experience." Of the three signings for Everton so far in the transfer window, goalkeeper Mark Travers is the only one above the age of 25. Thierno Barry and Charly Alcaraz are both 22, while the sought-after Adam Aznou is 19. Reader Comments (7) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Mike Keating 1 Posted 28/07/2025 at 14:02:29 Now a right winger please. Neil Thomas 2 Posted 28/07/2025 at 14:23:32 We will have the best young team in the championship at this rate next season John Graham 3 Posted 28/07/2025 at 14:24:58 Until its done, it's not done.With the amount we require, hopefully there are lots of negotiations for players going on in the background, if we are just doing one player at a time this is going to take forever. Anjishnu Roy 4 Posted 28/07/2025 at 14:35:20 John, I agree. Better to wait for the official announcement for the club before celebrating, although I reckon most signs are pointing in the direction of the deal being over the line. Let's wait and see. Martin Berry 5 Posted 28/07/2025 at 14:44:54 I had an interest in Anne Margret when I was young but she never signed up.Quite frankly I am tired of these speculative posts that are supposed to give hope, I am giving up on them until 9th August, giving myself a break from anything I would normally look for on Everton until then. I want to reset the date and hopefully read about actual signings then ?. Talking of "signings" white brackets have appeared on the west side of the HDS, could we have our name overlooking the Mersey ? now that would be good news. Steve Brown 6 Posted 28/07/2025 at 14:48:55 Potentially a good signing but he won't feature in the first team next season. Brian Wilkinson 7 Posted 28/07/2025 at 14:49:54 Anne Margret let you down as well hey Martin.What a stunner she was.