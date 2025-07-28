28/07/2025





Everton have made an official bid for Bayern Munich’s Adam Aznou, David Moyes confirmed. He spoke to the press after his team’s 3-0 loss to Bournemouth in the first match of the Premier League Summer Series in the United States.

The Blues have made progress behind the scenes on the young left-back and Moyes said, “We have made an offer, whether it’s accepted, or whether it’s all done. He’s a young player, he’s a young left-back.”

Born in Barcelona to Moroccan parents, Aznou joined the famed La Masia academy at the age of 13. Three years later, he joined Bayern Munich’s youth academy and made four appearances for the Bavarian club before spending the second half of last season on loan at Real Valladolid in Spain.

Moyes confirmed that the club is betting on Aznou’s talent and potential and asked for caution against having immediate expectations from the teenager.

“So, he’s someone who we see as having a good future and potential.”

Aznou is expected to play second fiddle to Vitaliy Mykolenko, who is the only natural left-back in the squad at the moment.

The Athletic's Paddy Boyland reported that he is set to undergo his medical early this week ahead of an initial €9M deal. If all goes to plan, Aznou is expected to join Everton on their US tour.

Asked if Everton were mostly focusing on young targets, Moyes replied: “No, not really. If I’m honest, we’ve actually tried to target the more senior players if we can, players who are maybe over the age of 25 with Premier League experience.

“It’s not taken us away from the fact that we want to try and buy some young players as well. When I think you’ve got as many as us to probably do, I’m hoping by the time we get to the end of the transfer window, we might have a balance of youth and experience.”

Of the three signings for Everton so far in the transfer window, goalkeeper Mark Travers is the only one above the age of 25. Thierno Barry and Charly Alcaraz are both 22, while the sought-after Adam Aznou is 19.

