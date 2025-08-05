Pessimism over Tyler Dibling after Southampton reject third Everton bid

| 05/08/2025



Everton might have to give up on their attempts to sign Tyler Dibling as pessimism grows around the club after a third bid fell short of Southampton’s demands.

Paul Joyce of The Times reports that the Blues’ latest bid was worth £40million, including add-ons, but the Saints are seeking a higher fee for their 19-year-old winger.

Everton had earlier lodged offers of around £27million and £35million for Dibling.

“It will now need Southampton to relent on their asking price for progress to be made,” the report added.

The search for a winger to play on the right has been proven to be frustrating for the Toffees so far. They missed out on their original target, Francisco Conceicao, who opted to join Juventus permanently after a loan spell from Porto.

Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad had also been on the shortlist, and contact was also made with Olympique Lyon’s Malick Fofana, although it has been reported that the latter is seeking European football.

Everton have also monitored Assane Diao, Omari Hutchinson and Tom Fellows, but little progress has been made on any of those players.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb