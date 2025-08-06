Season › 2024-25 › News Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: What will he bring to Everton? Harry Diamond 06/08/2025 18comments | Jump to last Everton have announced the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea for an initial fee of £25m. The midfielder links up with the Blues after a frustrating period at Chelsea, where he struggled for league minutes after arriving from Leicester last summer. Dewsbury-Hall becomes Everton’s fifth signing of the summer window and a badly needed addition to a threadbare squad. At 26, the new recruit appears to have his best years ahead of him and a combination of Premier League experience and creativity should benefit David Moyes’s squad. But what exactly will Dewsbury-Hall bring? Let’s delve into the data. A product of the Leicester City academy, the Nottingham-born midfielder broke into the Foxes’ side in 2021/22, after impressive Football League loan spells at Blackpool and Luton Town. He made 22 league starts as Leicester ended the campaign eighth in the Premier League, but was unable to prevent relegation the following season after a drastic decline. However, the drop into the second tier arguably allowed Dewsbury-Hall the platform to build on his potential. In a Leicester side that charged towards the Championship title, the midfielder was the driving force. He scored 12 times and added 14 assists from midfield, claiming Leicester’s Player of the Season award. The Championship equivalent went to Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville but there was a strong argument that Dewsbury-Hall was the league’s standout talent. In that 2023/24 season, Dewsbury-Hall led all Championship midfielders for assists (14) and big chances created (20), while ranking among the top players in his position for touches in the opposition box (3rd), goals (4th), and fouls won (4th). Instinctively, Dewsbury-Hall is a player who wants to move forward. His Championship-winning season saw him rank in the top 8% of midfielders for progressive carries (3.71) and progressive passes (6.73) per 90. Those numbers remained high during last season’s Conference League triumph (8.19 progressive passes per 90 and 2.47 progressive carries), though admittedly, Chelsea’s opposition was largely limited. Comfort can be taken from Dewsbury-Hall’s most recent season of regular top-tier football. Despite Leicester’s relegation, he was in the top 16% of midfielders for chances created (1.52), progressive passes (5.15) and progressive carries (2.65) per 90 minutes. Even in a struggling side, a willingness - and capability - to make things happen was apparent. Dewsbury-Hall no doubt arrives with a point to prove, but that is perhaps what makes him so appealing to Moyes and his recruitment team. After finding the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer in his path at Chelsea, he joins Everton, eager to show he can perform consistently at the top level. Able to operate in Moyes’s midfield pivot or in an advanced role, he looks a sensible signing at a sensible price point. Alongside Iliman Ndiaye, Thierno Barry and the clubs’ reported interest in Jack Grealish, there appears an emphasis on players who can carry the ball forward in possession. Having held one of the division’s best defensive records in recent seasons, an improving threat in transition could help propel the Blues forward this season. Dewsbury-Hall, whether breaking lines with passing or driving, fits the mould. Reader Comments (18) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Nick Dodman 1 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:44:57 Cracking player, looking forward to seeing him add o our midfield. Si Cooper 2 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:45:49 Someone’s corrected the spelling mistake on his name and I thought my original comment has spontaneously dematerialised. Now realise there are two threads devoted to his signing.Bit in the dark over the lad’s attributes but hopefully he’s another positive step in the creation of a significantly better squad. Sean Mitchell 3 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:49:26 A winning mentality. Premier league experience. Creative. Scores goals. Great buy. John Raftery 4 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:50:06 A considerable uplift in the quality of our midfield. Ed Prytherch 5 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:53:46 When Maresca left Leicester for Chelsea he took Dewsbury Hall with him. That is a big plus and he should have a good future with us. Ted Donnelly 6 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:54:01 Welcome to Everton lad!..UTFT!! Kieran Kinsella 7 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:58:02 We will see how he does versus Roma on Saturday then make a quick judgement as to whether he his a hit or a flop. Kevin Molloy 8 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:58:20 seems to have a little bit of everything. And runs all day. Not a game changing player in the way Dibling may be, but one who just removes the threat of relegation off the table from the start. will be v interesting watching him bed in. David West 9 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:58:21 Could turn out to be our best bit of business for a while. We've got him for a good price, with a point to prove.With gana & Garner in the middle with him, he should have the cover to go and make and score goals. He's oven ready to start from the off which is good. Could be a busy few days hopefully. Iain Love 10 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:59:47 Loathe to admit it but we have a squad of 5, 6 & 7 out of 10, this lad is an 8( I hope ), and only didn't cut it at Chelsea because he was behind 9s. Hopefully this is a step in the right direction and not at a silly price. Oh and he can score goals. Steve Shave 11 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:08:13 So impressed with the signings so far and for the value, him, Charlie and Barry. Dibling please over Grealish, need pace on the right. Robert Tressell 12 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:15:27 Really pleased. Another very sensibly priced move by TFG for a player that can occupy a first team spot for 5 years or more. Just need to sort out the right flank now. Lee Courtliff 13 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:21:03 Happy with this lad, thought he looked decent at Leicester, and he certainly isn't the first quality player to struggle for minutes at Chelsea. It will be interesting to see if he starts against Leeds. mike corcoran 14 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:21:56 Get Kubo! Danny O'Neill 15 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:24:31 I'm guessing there is some sarcastic humour in that Kieran @7.I'm looking forward to seeing appear on Saturday. It's a friendly, so we won't be judging him on that. It will interesting to see how Moyes uses him. Given the amount of football he's played over the summer, he's already had a pre-season.I'm also looking forward to finding mine and my son's stone on the Everton Way behind the South Stand, as well as my late best mate's, who his family arranged and want me to take a photo. James Marshall 16 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:24:45 Lots of reports that we're now in talks with City about a Grealish loan deal. Jack Convery 17 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:24:52 Next, Hugh, Pugh, Barney McGrew, Cuthbert, Dibling, Grubb. That's for people of a certain age.PS: Salad and De Bruyne struggled at Chequesea - no pressure. Bill Watson 18 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:28:19 For the first time in years it looks like we may have a midfield who can score a few goals! 