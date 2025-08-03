Everton will take on Manchester United in search of their first win of the Premier League Summer Series in Atlanta on Sunday.

The Blues lost 3-0 to Bournemouth in the opening fixture, while West Ham United came from behind to beat David Moyes’ side 2-1 in the second game.

Everton have had a difficult pre-season so far, having won only one game. They beat Port Vale 2-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Hill Dickinson Stadium. The Toffees failed to win against lower league sides Accrington Stanley and Blackburn Rovers in Lancashire earlier.

Ahead of their final assignment of the Summer Series against Manchester United, here are a few important talking points:

Will James Tarkowski make his first start since April?

Everton vice-captain James Tarkowski came off the bench in the second half against West Ham United. It was his first appearance for the Blues since suffering a torn hamstring against Manchester City in April.

Given the serious nature of the injury he has recovered from, it would be better for Tarkowski to be slowly eased back into the fold to avoid any possible relapse.

Tarkowski should not feature in the starting XI in this game and should continue to get minutes as a substitute to shake away his rustiness and build a strong rhythm fitness-wise before he’s good to start games again.

Adam Aznou to make his Everton debut?

19-year-old left-back Adam Aznou was signed from Bayern Munich five days ago. Since then, he has travelled to the US to join the pre-season camp and has been involved in training sessions.

There’s a chance that he could get a few minutes as a second-half substitute and make his debut for the club in this game. Aznou was part of Bayern Munich’s squad for the FIFA Club World Cup a month ago, and physical rustiness should not be a concern because he hasn’t had a long summer break.

Thierno Barry is due for a start

New signing Thierno Barry has come off the bench in the last two matches against Bournemouth and West Ham. The French striker has shown flashes of brilliance while his pace, physical prowess and ball-carrying have stood out.

It won’t be surprising to see the 22-year-old lead the line for the first time against Manchester United as Moyes will be keen on getting his new signing up to speed with his teammates. Beto could come on as a substitute in this game instead.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb