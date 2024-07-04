Season › 2024-25 › News The Rumour Mill Everton move for Cameroon international full-back Lyndon Lloyd | 04/07/2024 37comments | Jump to last Everton are being linked with Hellas Verona’s Jackson Tchatchoua, according to a report in Italy. Transfer gossip site Tuttomercato claim that Verona hope to make an €5m profit on the 22-year-old who they bought a year ago from Belgian side Royal Charleroi Sporting Club. Reader Comments (37) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Kernot 1 Posted 04/07/2024 at 05:06:41 Another 22-year-old right back. Get him on a choochoo & get him over here. Maybe big Sean will like this one. Derek Knox 2 Posted 04/07/2024 at 06:36:04 A nightmare for a dad buying his two sons a replica shirt? If he is any good and cheap enough, why not?However, it would be better if he could also play left-back as we have virtually no cover (apart from Ashley Young) for Mykolenko. I suppose with all these mooted transfers, it's a case of wait and see what transpires. Paul Ferry 3 Posted 04/07/2024 at 07:18:16 I am really liking the trajectory of our buying or aspirations to buy this summer. Youngish, cheapish, resale value perhaps. I think that this is a Thelwell window. And how about Slovakia, Slovenia, Romania, Austria…? Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 4 Posted 04/07/2024 at 07:35:15 I keep saying - cover for Mykolenko:Aston Villa have just bought a new left-back for £30M so £5M for a 31-year-old Lucas Digne. Solved. Colin Glassar 5 Posted 04/07/2024 at 07:51:37 Phil, at that price it would be a good move. Lucas Digne was forced out of the club by the FSW so it would be a great idea to give Mykolenko some cover and competition. Jack Convery 6 Posted 04/07/2024 at 09:26:22 This lad has played, RB plus RM and LM. Good luck to him.LB available on a free right now is Sergi Cardona, age 24, valued at £6m by Transfer Mkt, Played in for Las Palmas in La Liga last season. Has played LB 127 times and part of the Las Palmas team that was promoted the season before. May be worth a look. He was born in Lloret Del Mar, so may have a Scouse Mum ! Ian Horan 7 Posted 04/07/2024 at 09:37:48 Digne is more comfortable as LWB with 3 centre-backs.Mykolenko is better defensively; Digne is better offensively. Dave Abrahams 8 Posted 04/07/2024 at 09:52:26 Another one mentioned is Sekou Koita on a free from Red Bull Salzburg, he is a 24 old forward, played for Mali, some say he has already signed, some say take it with a pinch of salt. He looks very good on Google although most of the action is from the Austrian League, hard working mostly left foot but very good in front of goal——he’s had a few injuries! Rob Jones 9 Posted 04/07/2024 at 09:58:42 Ben Johnson. Ben Johnson. Get Ben Johnson. Rob Jones 10 Posted 04/07/2024 at 10:17:00 Or not. Oops. Jack Convery 11 Posted 04/07/2024 at 10:26:15 Koitas goals record is very good as are the new number of assists he gets. HOWEVER, and you can see it is a big however, as Dave Abrahams mentions above, his injury record is awful. He's 24 and he missed most of 22/23 with a cruciate injury. The following season he had thigh problems and abductor problems and missed quite a few games. Goals record - 137 games, 51 goals with 28 assists. If he can stay fit, great, otherwise avoid. Ryan Holroyd 12 Posted 04/07/2024 at 10:47:07 Lucas Digne is on about £130k a week. Terry Downes 13 Posted 04/07/2024 at 10:47:08 Personally I think we should go for the Hull pair Greaves and the winger.We could always throw Keane of Holgate in as a sweetener or even both… God, how lucky could we get?? Ray Roche 14 Posted 04/07/2024 at 10:50:36 Jack @11,Sounds a bit like Gbamin. Swerve. Ian Edwards 15 Posted 04/07/2024 at 11:13:18 This is a very worrying transfer window so far:1. A reserve from Aston Villa with championship experience that looks like an FFP dodge.2. Harrison again who didn't really impress last season.3. A winger from France with a poor strike rate and again with championship experience.4. Linked with 2 Championship Hull City players.If you sign Championship players then we'll end up in the Championship. Ben King 16 Posted 04/07/2024 at 11:15:00 Phil #4The problems with the Digne idea is1. Wages. He’s on over £100K a week. We’re not going to be able to afford that2. He won’t want to come as a back up left back. Why would he?3. Transfer strategy: we’re finally buying players for cheap fees, low wages and with high potential + early 20s. I support this policy Steve Brown 17 Posted 04/07/2024 at 11:18:15 Very quiet on Michael Keane.Is he going to stay as a reserve? Can’t see he’d want that. Paul Hewitt 18 Posted 04/07/2024 at 11:18:40 Ian@15. I agree. We should have gone for Halland, Rodri and Palmer. Brian Williams 19 Posted 04/07/2024 at 11:35:13 Ian#15.3) He's not a winger. Anthony Hawkins 20 Posted 04/07/2024 at 11:43:34 For those commenting that buying from the championship will lead us to the championship, just a reminder that Cahill was playing in that league when we bought him. Tom Bowers 21 Posted 04/07/2024 at 11:55:23 The premiership is becoming a nightmare for the TV commentators with all those double-barreled and unpronounceable surnames. Everton getting a few of their own now ! Brian Williams 22 Posted 04/07/2024 at 12:00:30 Ian#15.Fancy a little wager on whether we go down or not next season? Eugene Stalker 23 Posted 04/07/2024 at 12:06:24 Ian#15 We bought Tim Cahill from a Championship team. I must have missed our relegation to the Championship soon afterwards. Robert Tressell 24 Posted 04/07/2024 at 12:23:07 Olise, Eze, Bellingham, Wharton etc etc all purchased from Championship clubs. Very good market for us. Martin Reppion 25 Posted 04/07/2024 at 12:33:48 To those who beat me to it re Ian#15We have signed many players from 'lower' leagues in the past without being relegated.Hadn't Tarkowski just been relegated when we signed him? Would you get rid now?Cahill has been mentioned. Seamus from the highly regarded Irish league. Didn't Southall come from Non league via Bury? What a mistake.We signed Branthwaite from Carlisle FFS!I'll take a chill pill. Glass half full guys! This is the best early transfer window for ages. Dave Abrahams 26 Posted 04/07/2024 at 12:34:53 Steve (17)I hope you are right about Keane but he was a reserve for most of last season and I doubt he will ever get the wages, he is on at Everton, again so don’t be surprised if he sees his contract out. Raymond Fox 27 Posted 04/07/2024 at 13:41:24 Digne probably has another club lined up and has asked to leave Villa, I doubt they would want him to go otherwise.I can see where Ian is coming from theres no need to jump on him, we are not likely to buy stars or can afford them at the moment but thats why the top teams are top teams, they buy at the top table.It does look like Thelwell is putting in plenty of time looking for bargains from wherever, good luck to him we will have to see how it turns out. Steve Brown 28 Posted 04/07/2024 at 13:49:30 That’s a depressing thought Dave, he is the last big wage holdout left from the days of ridiculous spending. Brian Williams 29 Posted 04/07/2024 at 16:10:09 Raymond#27.Raymond, in reference to the first part of the opening sentence of your second paragraph. I'll paraphrase some 'oft used words at Goodison, "If you knew the history." Raymond Fox 30 Posted 04/07/2024 at 16:31:18 I get you Brian, now you mention it youve jogged my poor old memory in regards to Ian. Taps side of nose. Brian Williams 31 Posted 04/07/2024 at 16:37:28 Nice one centurion. ;-) Sam Hoare 32 Posted 04/07/2024 at 17:00:43 Brighton are signing Malick Yalcouye for £8m. Really interesting young livewire. Him plus Mats Wieffer and Minteh looks like a really good start to the window for them. I'm always jealous of Brighton's transfer dealings! Though if we add Philogene to Ndiaye then I'll be happy enough. Mike Allison 33 Posted 04/07/2024 at 17:25:42 I’ve been looking at some of the free transfers available - I’m a bit surprised we’re not more active on this path.As Rob Jones mentioned above, Ben Johnson would have been a good free right-back, but he’s signed for Ipswich now. I thought about Brandon Williams as the backup left back with decent potential, but if you Google him and click ‘News’ you’ll see he’s probably being swerved on ‘character’ grounds. I’d be very interested in Ryan Sessegnon but he’s currently listed as injured and has had both hamstrings operated on in the last 18 months or so.Arsenal have released a right-back, Reuell Walters and ‘The New Saka’, Amario Cozier-Duberry (both 19). I don’t know if we’d still have to pay a development fee but I’m surprised that we’re not working this market as a low cost, potentially high reward area.And that’s before we even start to look overseas at more experienced free agents. I’m a little worried that lots of the more credible links are all to players who might miss chunks of the season to the AFCON (or have they finally decided to hold that in the European off-season?). I don’t want to lose 5 players for 6 weeks in one go any time soon. Robert Tressell 34 Posted 04/07/2024 at 17:53:59 Mike the two boys from Arsenal plus Micah Hamilton of City would be very interesting signings. All very good players and all out of contract. Derek Knox 35 Posted 04/07/2024 at 19:06:41 On the 'only go for established name players' argument, I totally disagree. All these so-called superstars must have started somewhere, before peaking and being recognised. Okay the 'relatively unknowns' may not always work out, but that is also the case with expensive 'big names'. We have had our fair share of these in the past, and look where it has got us ? Deep shit in PSR with Transfer Fees and of course fat salaries and long contracts ! Mike Gaynes 36 Posted 04/07/2024 at 19:20:33 I thoroughly agree with DK. Bringing in talented youngsters is how you build a squad, and it only takes one or two to come good for the strategy to pan out. Around the time we bought Branthwaite, our other youthful investments were guys like Onyekuru, Nkounkou, Kean, Mykolenko and Patterson. Some work out, some don't, but overall it seems like we have come out pretty well. Our worst buys are always the established veterans, not the kids. Ian Bennett 37 Posted 04/07/2024 at 19:45:43 Reported that Calvert Lewin didn't go to Newcastle as part of the Minteh deal, as supposedly Newcastle couldnt get rid of Callum Wilson to any other clubs.Howe was unhappy having 3 strikers, and with it financial implications.