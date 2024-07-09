Calvert-Lewin unlikely to sign new deal with Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has reportedly turned down the offer of a new contract at Everton and could now be sold this summer.

According to The Athletic, the striker has indicated to the club that he won't be extending his time at Goodison Park, leaving the Club to decide whether to cash in on him before the transfer deadline or risk him running down his current deal and leaving for free next year.

A combination of Calvert-Lewin's numerous injury problems and Everton's financial crisis mean that it has got to the point where the 27-year-old was approaching the final 12 months of his contract before new terms were offered.

A proposed move to Newcastle collapsed last month with reports suggesting that he failed to agree personal terms with the Magpies and there are indications now that the Blues are unable to acquiesce to his demands to become the Club's top earner at over £130,000 per week.

The belief is that Everton could get as much as £30m for Calvert-Lewin who was a fully-fledged England international and target of Arsenal's in 2021 before he suffered his first serious injury.

