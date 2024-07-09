Season › 2024-25 › News The Rumour Mill Calvert-Lewin unlikely to sign new deal with Everton Lyndon Lloyd | 09/07/2024 3comments | Jump to last Dominic Calvert-Lewin has reportedly turned down the offer of a new contract at Everton and could now be sold this summer. According to The Athletic, the striker has indicated to the club that he won't be extending his time at Goodison Park, leaving the Club to decide whether to cash in on him before the transfer deadline or risk him running down his current deal and leaving for free next year. A combination of Calvert-Lewin's numerous injury problems and Everton's financial crisis mean that it has got to the point where the 27-year-old was approaching the final 12 months of his contract before new terms were offered. A proposed move to Newcastle collapsed last month with reports suggesting that he failed to agree personal terms with the Magpies and there are indications now that the Blues are unable to acquiesce to his demands to become the Club's top earner at over £130,000 per week. Article continues below video content The belief is that Everton could get as much as £30m for Calvert-Lewin who was a fully-fledged England international and target of Arsenal's in 2021 before he suffered his first serious injury. Reader Comments (3) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Si Pulford 1 Posted 09/07/2024 at 22:31:26 I like Dom and want him to stay but Chris Wood scored more goals last season. If he doesn’t want to sign then sell and re-invest. We will all remember him at his absolute best and it’s a shame we won’t see more of that. But we’ll also remember his injuries and goal droughts. Real shame because has it not been for the injuries after that season under Carlo he could have been a world beater. Anthony Dwyer 2 Posted 09/07/2024 at 22:44:58 Spot on Si. Justin Doone 3 Posted 09/07/2024 at 22:47:17 Good player, gives his all and has a fantastic leap. His game has improved tremendously and if it was not for injuries I'm sure he would have had 12 to 15 goals. He's crucialy a Dyche style player, one to chase after long balls or hold it up and bring others into the game. But, he's not a natural striker and I do think we could get a better finisher or creater that would be equally or better for the team.Last 12 months, we would be lucky to get £20m. I reckon £16m to £18m and we bring in a more mature forward to compliment the young Portuguese forward Chermiti. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb