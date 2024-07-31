Everton retain interest in Paraguayan forward

| 31/07/2024



Everton could make a move to "hijack" Nottingham Forest's attempts to sign Ramon Sosa according to a report.

TeamTalk claim that sources have confirmed that Kevin Thelwell has kept the Paraguayan winger on his shopping list and "could now step up his efforts to sign the 24-year-old".

Sosa currently plied his trade with CA Tallares in Argentina's Primera Division and is said to be valued at between £12m and £15m, although his club have thus far resisted attempts from other clubs to pry him away.

After the likes of Wolves and Chelsea were credited with interest in his servives, Forest appear the closest to signing him but could now face competition from the Toffees if this report is true.

Original Source: TeamTalk

Reliability rating:

