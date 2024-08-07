Skip to Main Content
Season 2024-25 News
The Rumour Mill

Everton in the pack tracking Reims midfielder

Lyndon Lloyd | 07/08/2024

Everton are said to be among a clutch of seven clubs interested in signing Amir Richardson of French club Stade de Reims.

According to l'Equipe, the Blues have joined the likes of AS Roma, Ajax, Tottenham, Leicester and Fiorentina in inquiring about the 22-year-old's availabiilty, with some reported to have submitted firm offers.

Everton are known to be in the market for another midfielder, with speculation suggesting that a loan move for Kalvin Phillips is high on their agenda.

But they appear to be looking at affordable alternative permanent transfers and Reims apparently value talented Moroccan international Richardson at around €9m.

Reader Comments

Talking Points & General

