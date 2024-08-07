Season › 2024-25 › News The Rumour Mill Everton in the pack tracking Reims midfielder Lyndon Lloyd | 07/08/2024 0comments | Jump to last Everton are said to be among a clutch of seven clubs interested in signing Amir Richardson of French club Stade de Reims. According to l'Equipe, the Blues have joined the likes of AS Roma, Ajax, Tottenham, Leicester and Fiorentina in inquiring about the 22-year-old's availabiilty, with some reported to have submitted firm offers. Everton are known to be in the market for another midfielder, with speculation suggesting that a loan move for Kalvin Phillips is high on their agenda. But they appear to be looking at affordable alternative permanent transfers and Reims apparently value talented Moroccan international Richardson at around €9m. Reader Comments Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb