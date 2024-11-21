Juventus balk at Everton's demands for Beto

| 21/11/2024



According to a report in Italy, Juventus have been put off the idea of signing Beto during the winter transfer window because Everton's asking price was too high.

There was uncorroborated speculation recently that the Italian giants might consider a move for the Portuguese and now Corriere dello Sport claim that they approached the Blues about the possibility of a January transfer.

Beto had reasonable success at Udinese, the club from which Everton signed him last year after tracking his progress for two seasons, but has struggled to make in impact at Goodison Park so far.

His experience of playing in Italy might be one reason why Juve are interested in him but with Everton looking to recoup as much of the £25m they agreed to pay Udinese, Beto might end up being too expensive.

Original Source: Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness

