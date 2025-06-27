27/06/2025





Everton captain Seamus Coleman is set to lead the side into a new era at Bramley-Moore Dock after signing a one-year deal with the club.

Coleman’s current contract was set to expire in a few days, but the man who arrived from Sligo Rovers in 2009 will extend his stay in Merseyside for a 17th season.

“I love Everton, so to continue playing for this special club means everything to me and my family,” said Coleman, following the announcement of his new contract.

“Like every one of our passionate fans, I’ve lived and breathed what has been a difficult past few years for the club and have put my heart and soul into doing all I can to help us get through it.”

It was David Moyes who had signed him for just £60,000 from his former club in 2009. Following the end of the current campaign, Moyes was keen on Coleman leading the dressing room for another season, despite his future being up in the air.

Speaking about the right-back, Moyes said, "Seamus is more than just a player at Everton. He offers so many different qualities.

“His leadership, his professionalism and his humanity are second to none. He’s helped carry the club through some difficult periods in the past few years and his influence in the dressing room has been key to that.

“This could be a period of real change at the club and I want somebody who can help deliver the messages of what it means to be an Everton footballer. Seamus has always done that and I know he will continue to do so as we move into a new era.”

Coleman, who has also earned his coaching badges, was also rumoured with a behind-the-scenes deal. However, after captaining the Everton men’s team in their final game at Goodison Park, he will now don the armband at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on the banks of the River Mersey.

The Republic of Ireland international has made 428 appearances for the club, including a club-record 369 in the Premier League. He has also skippered the Toffees in 137 matches over his career.

“Thanks to the hard work of many people, we’ve been able to get into our magnificent new stadium and pave the way for a brighter future under ambitious new owners, which I want to be part of.

“In David Moyes, we have the perfect manager to lead us into a new era. He showed his abilities once again with the way he had us playing after returning last season.

“As the man who brought me to Everton, I can’t speak highly enough of him. He gets this football club, the standards required every day, and what it means to play for Everton.

“He has helped stabilise the club since his return and we have a manager who cares about Everton as much as I do.”

With Coleman’s future now tied to the club for 12 months more, the focus shifts to Idrissa Gana Gueye, Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Their contracts are also running out at the end of the month and it remains to be seen whether they extend their journey with the Blues or opt for a challenge elsewhere.

