25/06/2026



(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

In a lot of ways, Tyrique George ticks a lot of boxes for Everton.

Everton are in desperate need of pace, and he brings that.

The Toffees are also in need of a versatile winger, and he is one of those.

And, at least on the evidence we have so far, Everton still seem to want to spend mainly on younger players: George turned 20 in February.

He settled in well during his loan stint last season, and generally impressed when he was utilised from the bench. However, George only played just over 200 minutes, and David Moyes really should be scrutinised for that.

However, come the end of the season there still seemed to be an air of confidence within the fanbase, and even the club, that George would be an Everton player next season. The club hold an option, which runs until the end of June. That option is reported to be worth around £25M.

Yet this week, The Athletic’s Everton correspondent Paddy Boyland reported Everton are likely to decide against activating that clause. Instead, they may attempt to negotiate a lower fee.

Surely, Everton have not spent a month pondering this? Surely, they have already been in talks with Chelsea, if that is the call they have made?

But that aside, is this a call Everton should be making?

There’s two sides to it, as there ever is. And you can make a case for both arguments.

First off, the case for activating the clause.

George is a highly rated, talented, English youngster. He has come through one of the country’s toughest and most elite academies, and has experience in the Premier League and Europe.

He is better off the left, but can play down the right and even up front, albeit, he should never be used as a striker in a Moyes set-up — it would be a complete waste of his talents.

George showed in his cameos what he is good at. He can get past players through speed and fast feet; he is not afraid to shoot and he wants to get to the byline and loft in crosses. Again, these are traits that are badly lacking among Everton’s other wing options.

There’s also the fact that, even if George should not probably be worth £25M, the market at the moment dictates that is probably about the going rate, and has the club shown evidence they would be able to go out and get better than him for less?

Is it not a gamble worth taking, even if there is a slight overpay, to get a player in through the door; one who knows the club, the league and would need no time to settle?

The flip side, of course, is that every penny needs to count this summer, especially after the hits and misses (mainly misses) of last year.

Everton spent much of the summer chasing Tyler Dibling, at the manager’s request, and ultimately got him — but even if they feel they negotiated the best possible deal, it’s fair to say £35M was still an overpay.

Then, throw in that Dibling hardly featured, due not only to Moyes’ stubbornness but, it seems to this writer, a complete mis-profiling of what type of winger he is.

Everton simply can’t afford to get another deal like that wrong — £25M is still a fair chunk of change, and any player who costs that much must not only be ready to make an instant impact, but they must be a player the manager is willing to use from the off week in, week out.

Even if that means they do not start every game, they must be a player Moyes will be willing to turn to for more than just a cameo.

That is, of course, down to Moyes too, but there’s also a case to remove the excuses. That does not mean signing a 28-year-old, but it does mean investing in significant quality. George has potential, but he is not there yet.

Now, not buying a player just because you’re not convinced a manager who — barring a huge turnaround in his approach and/or results — should not be here beyond the end of next season, is simply not a good approach.

However, Everton were burned last year by trying to run before they can walk and trying too hard to plan for tomorrow, instead of applying a more balanced approach.

Yes, I’m sitting on the fence. I’d like Everton to sign George, but can understand why the club are not willing to take up the option and instead want to renegotiate. Unfortunately, it may end up being an opportunity missed.

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