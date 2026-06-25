25/06/2026





The summer transfer carousel has barely begun to turn, but the whispers surrounding our midfield engine room are already growing louder. The latest name to emerge from the endless churn of the gossip columns is James Garner, with reports from the North East suggesting Newcastle United are casting admiring glances his way.

According to Tyneside journalist Ross Gregory, the Magpies are actively monitoring the 24-year-old as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his squad's depth ahead of their return to European football.

Garner, of course, was one of the standout performers during Everton's first season at Hill Dickinson Stadium. His composure, tactical versatility, and relentless work rate have made him an absolute cornerstone of David Moyes's system. It’s really no surprise that his form caught the eye of Thomas Tuchel, earning him spots in the pre-World Cup training camps for the national side.

But what does this reported interest actually mean for us?

On the pitch, losing Garner would be a significant blow. As we head into season 2.0 at the new ground, the priority has to be retaining the core group of favourites that Moyes has meticulously assembled. We need to be adding quality to the ranks — not auctioning off our most reliable assets to domestic rivals at the first sign of avarice. A player of his intelligence and commitment — someone who signed a contract extension when he didn't have to — is exactly the type of character we need to build around.

Off the pitch, however, the financial realities of modern football always loom large. While there’s no indication that the club is under immediate pressure to sell, the ever-present spectre of compliance with Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and Squad Cost Ratios (SCR) means that practically every player has a price tag. If Newcastle — backed by their immense sovereign wealth resources — decide to test our resolve with a substantial formal bid, The Friedkin Group will undoubtedly have a decision to make.

For now, this remains strictly in the "monitoring" phase. No formal approach has been lodged, and there's no sense that Garner is agitating for a move.

Ultimately, this summer window needs to deliver real, credible signings that prove Everton are genuinely moving forward. If the evidence around him suggests progress, Garner isn't going anywhere. But, if it delivers another window of hesitation and compromise, the Geordie whispers might just turn into something more concrete.

Read more: The Tyrique George Situation: Short-sighted or sensible?

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