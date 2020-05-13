Opinion

Misfits, Mysteries and Nearly-Men – Luke Garbutt

When he signed a five-year contract in 2015, it was greeted with relief. Instead of a blossoming career as Baines's natural successor, however, Luke Garbutt will leave Everton this summer having never fulfilled his early promise

Roberto Martinez's time at Everton might have ultimately ended in ignominy with his overdue sacking in May 2016 but in each of this three seasons at Goodison Park he had moments that both he and Blues fans no doubt look back on and wonder what might have been, particularly given that the fourth anniversary of his sacking was yesterday.

In the spring of 2014 when, having taken Champions League rivals Arsenal apart at Goodison Park, his side were in the driver's seat to finish in the top four for the first time in almost 10 seasons, but an ugly home defeat to Crystal Palace followed by a dismal loss at Southampton quickly ended that dream.

In 2016, despite the fact that club had fallen into the bottom half of the Premier League where they would ultimately finish that year, the Toffees lost both their League Cup and FA Cup semi-finals under the Catalan's stewardship in agonising circumstances.

Sandwiched in between was another hugely promising cup campaign in the Europa League, one that saw Everton qualify for the knockout stages with ease and emerge from the group phase as one of the tournament favourites, a reputation enhanced by their demolition of Young Boys in the Round of 32.

Of course, it all unravelled in depressing fashion in Kiev at the hands of Andriy Yarmolenko and company but if there were consolations at the time they came in the form of things like Romelu Lukaku's scoring return and the belief that Everton had found the long-term successor to Leighton Baines in Luke Garbutt.

Pried away, somewhat controversially, from Leeds United as a talented teenager, Garbutt had joined the Blues in 2009 and waited patiently for his chance to break into the first team. That opportunity came in 2014-15 following a successful loan spell at Colchester United the season before, one that was cut short when Bryan Oviedo broke his leg in a cup tie at Stevenage in January 2014.

From the fringes of the first team for the remainder of that campaign, Garbutt was vaulted into Martinez's senior XI in October that year when Baines was sidelined by injury, necessitating that the untried and inexperienced 21-year-old deputise in a Europa League group game against highly fancied Wolfsburg in Germany.

Garbutt had had very few first-team outings prior to that and had only made his full Everton debut eight weeks earlier on a horrible evening for the Blues in South Wales that saw them turfed out of the League Cup by Swansea City by a scoreline of 3-0. He acquitted himself superbly against Wolfsburg, Kevin de Bruyne and all, and played a significant role in a handsome 2-0 victory to add to the 4-1 win Everton had enjoyed in the reverse fixture a couple of months prior.

Luke would reach double figures in appearances that season and featured in both European matches against Young Boys, displaying traits similar to Baines and another effective crossing fullback from Blues' history, Andy Hinchcliffe. His efforts earned him a new five-year contract — but not before he had allowed his existing terms to run down amid speculation he could cross the Park and sign for Liverpool — and it seemed as though he had a big future ahead of him, one that Martinez believed could be moved forward by regular first-team action elsewhere

Little did Garbutt know it at the time but it would mark a significant turning point in his career, one that would see him disappear from the first-team reckoning at Everton until the door opened again for him briefly in early 2018 as part of Sam Allardyce's exercise in exploring all the options available to him.

With Brendan Galloway providing stiff competition at left back at Goodison, a promising loan move to Bournemouth was negotiated for Garbutt in the summer of 2015 which would provide him with the top-flight experience he needed but, crucially, the transfer fell apart at the last minute. The Cherries surprisingly opted to bring in Tyrone Mings on a permanent basis instead, leaving the Everton man in limbo until a temporary switch to Championship side Fulham was arranged.

“It was difficult because I had a loan in the Premier League sorted and it got curtailed at the last minute, so I went to Fulham,” the Harrogate-born player explained recently to The Athletic. “Bournemouth had flown out to see me while I was with England Under-21s at the World Cup, I'd signed my contract and then at the 11th hour they went and signed someone permanently. It was strange because I'd spoken to Eddie Howe and everything was agreed. It was tough to take.

“I got injured early on at Fulham and none of it went to plan. You recover and get back in the team, but you don't do as well as you'd thought. Then you're out of the team and you dip in confidence and start doubting yourself.

“That was the tipping point for my Everton career. It was a downwards spiral from there.

“To this day it is hard because I really felt I had a future at Everton and was doing really well,” he admits. “Football's a cut-throat sport and it was just the wrong decision here or there. You're soon forgotten about and that was the case with me.”

Perhaps with memories of that confident cameo in 2014-15, Garbutt wasn't completely forgotten at Everton even if former Blues boss Ronald Koeman had overlooked him at the start of that season despite there being no adequate cover for Baines at the time.

A potential route back to the senior side nevertheless existed for him in 2017-18 when he returned to Under-23s fold and by January, with Koeman gone and Allardyce at the helm, an injury to Baines prompted the new interim manager to register Garbutt as a squad member as cover for the veteran fullback.

David Unsworth spoke glowingly of the then 24-year-old's progress for the second string side but he never was called upon by Allardyce who was gone within months and replaced by Marco Silva.

Garbutt's career would take him out on loan took again, this time further down the divisions to Oxford United in 2018-19 before Ipswich Town picked him up on a season-long loan for the current season which is where, a resumption of matches permitting, he will almost certainly see out his Everton contract.

He certainly seemed to have settled at Portman Road and, by most accounts, has been well-received by the fans in East Anglia. 25 league appearances and a return of five goals have been illustrative of a player re-finding his feet at a level close to where he would ultimately like to be.

The coronavirus crisis, however, threatens to plunge him back into limbo — Garbutt is one of a number of players whose loan terms or contracts are up at the end of June — but he is pragmatic about his future, wherever that may be.

“Everything is complicated,“ he continued . ”Clubs are a little bit reluctant to talk to players as they're just trying to get the season finished in the safest way possible. I've just got to wait and then look to perform well and do the things I'm doing in the summer to get a move, whether that be Ipswich or elsewhere.”

That Garbutt will leave Everton as yet another example of a punt the club necessarily and laudably took on a young player that didn't come off feel particularly disappointing given how promising he looked in that brief purple patch he enjoyed under Martinez.

Ultimately, just when it looked as though he was on the track to future England international and the next Baines, the contributory factors of circumstance, luck, psychology and timing might have conspired to take the Yorkshireman down a different path from the one he seemed destined to take.

Share article:

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb