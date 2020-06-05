Opinion

Football Shorts – Part III

In his latest piece, Paul deals with cash flow, its importance and how some clubs will resort to borrowings. Some are going to find it much more difficult than Spurs

Michael Dell set up the Dell Computer Corporation the day after Everton featured in a 4th round FA Cup replay at Prestfield Stadium, drawing 0-0 on a bitterly cold night in the winter of 1984. I mention him because he gave one of the best descriptions of the importance of cash flow I’ve ever come across.

When discussing how his board ran his company he said the following: “We were always focused on our profit and loss statement. But cash flow was not a regularly discussed topic. It was as if we were driving along, watching only the speedometer, when in fact we were running out of gas.”

That’s precisely how UEFA, the Premier League and the English Football League regulate football. Financial Fair Play and profit & sustainability rules regulate club’s finances by measuring the P&L statement (the speedometer).

The assumption was if you regulate the P&L then there’s always enough gas in the tank (cash in the bank) – the name of the rule profit & sustainability more than indicates this. Why did they make this assumption? Because they assumed that the sources of income would never dry up. This, despite the crisis that beset the Football League and its members with the collapse of ITV Digital in 2002. The collapse of the deal created an almighty cash flow crisis – clubs were committed to spending more cash than they were about to receive.

A quick lesson in cash flow statements

Cash flow is calculated by looking at 3 principal areas, operating cash flow, from investing activities and finally from financing activities

So in football, cash from operations takes net income (Match day, Commercial and broadcasting) minus operating expenses (wages, other operating costs), tax and net interest paid. If we wanted to create a cash flow statement we would add back in the amortisation and depreciation charges as they reflect cash already spent (at the time of the purchase of the asset).

Cash from investing activities in football arises from the trading of players and occasionally the selling or buying of fixed assets such as land and stadia. As I have spoken about before, player trading has been a critical part of club’s financial activities for many years. The purchase and sale of players (and the underlying payment/receivable terms) are hugely important to club’s cash flow management.

Finally there is the impact of financing activities. Raising capital through a share issue or arranging finance through bonds or debt obviously benefits the cash flow statement. ( As can the aforementioned payment terms on player transfers which in theory is another form of debt). There is a couple of issues in football however. The regulations link expenditure to income. One of the impacts of that is that in a sustained loss making situation as a result of falling revenues it can be difficult to fund these losses from capital contributions or increased debt. Something which will cause several clubs (including Everton) problems unless regulations are relaxed.

Raising debt can be difficult because of the football creditors rule (more later).

The information, series of charts and ultimate conclusion are going to look at the change in cash flow, not cash flow itself. They will show the degree by which financial circumstances may change due to Covid-19

Impact of Covid on cash flow arising from operating activities.

Match day revenues have been impacted this season and will be considerably impacted next season. I will continue with the assumption that no matches are played in season 20/21 in front of paying spectators: Earlier in the series I estimated revenue losses as:

Lost match day revenues

£ millions Lost matchday t/o (2019/20) Whole season 20/21 Total Manchester United 17.0 110.8 127.8 Tottenham Hotspur 15.8 100.0 115.8 Arsenal 12.8 96.2 109.0 Liverpool 12.5 84.2 96.7 Manchester City 12.2 55.0 67.2 Chelsea 8.1 66.6 74.7 West Ham United 6.2 27.1 33.3 Newcastle United 5.7 23.9 29.6 Brighton & Hove Albion 4.2 18.5 22.7 Southampton 3.4 17.0 20.4 Everton 3.2 14.2 17.4 Leicester City 2.8 14.7 17.5 Crystal Palace 2.1 10.9 13.0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.0 11.5 13.5 Watford 1.9 8.0 9.9 Burnley 1.1 5.6 6.7 Bournemouth 1.1 5.0 6.1 3 promoted teams 6.5 25.9 32.4 Total 118.6 695.1 813.7

For ease I will look at the 17 clubs in the Premier League 2018/19 and 2019/20, on the assumption they each remain in the Premeir League.

Broadcasting revenues

The penalties applied to Premeir League clubs are highly dependent upon the outcome of Project re-start.

There appears (as reported by the Athletic) to be two possible outcomes although the terms are yet to be finalised. The outcomes depend upon this Premier League season successfully re-starting on June 12th and finishing by July 26th. Failure brings in a second much more punitive penalty:

Broadcasting revenue losses Season completes 12 June -26 July When payable? Payable per club before end July 2020 Payable per club season 2021/22 £’000s Payment to domestic broadcasters 223,000 Season 2021/22 11,150 Payment to international broadcasters 107,000 End of July 2020 5,035* Total 330,000 5,035* 11,150

The above chart assumes equal payments by each club and the agreement of BT to defer domestic rebates in the same manner as Sky.

Failure to re-start on June 12th or finish by July 26th

Season does not complete Payable per club When payable? £000’s 442,500 22,125 319,700 15,985 Total: 762,200 38,110* end of July 2020

In addition to the above, it is not perhaps unreasonable to see a reduction in broadcasting revenues next season given the changed nature of the product on offer, and as said previously, the chances of all broadcasters remaining in business.

Lost commercial and sponsorship revenues

With over 300 individual deals across Premier league clubs it is impossible to put a firm figure on potential reductions in the immediate term. However, all clubs will be suffering from a loss of merchandising, match day entertaining, food and beverage and pitchside sponsorship. Over the summer many of the larger clubs will miss out on lucrative post and pre-season tours to Asia and the US.

I will assume 20% reductions in all commercial revenues for the last three months of the season which equates to 5% of annual revenues. For season 2020/21, on the basis of no paying spectators I will assume 20% of annual revenues. Using 2018/19 as a base this would produce the following reductions in revenues:

Reduction in commercial/sponsorship revenues £000’s 2019/20 2020/21 Manchester United – 13,750 – 55,000 Tottenham Hotspur – 6,750 – 27,000 Arsenal – 5,550 – 22,200 Liverpool – 9,400 – 37,600 Manchester City – 11,350 – 45,400 Chelsea – 9,000 – 36,000 West Ham United – 1,800 – 7,200 Newcastle United – 1,420 – 5,680 Brighton Hove Albion – 550 – 2,200 Southampton – 1,000 – 4,000 Everton – 2,050 – 8,200 Leicester City – 1,800 – 7,200 Crystal Palace – 800 – 3,200 Wolverhampton Wanderers – 1,400 – 5,600 Watford – 700 – 2,800 Burnley – 800 – 3,200 Bournemouth – 500 – 2,000 Total – 67,750 – 271,000

Impact of Covid on cash arising from investing activities

I have often talked about player trading profits being an important part of football finances. However, trading profits are not to be confused with the movement of cash arising from player purchases and sales as shown in most clubs’ cash flow statements.

It is widely expected that trading volumes will fall and that as a result of that and a reduction in player values (arising out of expected revenue reductions) the overall cash movements will reduce significantly.

It is therefore possible to estimate the impact reduced activity and reduced player prices would have on club’s cash flows.

I’ve assumed (i) a 25% reduction in trading volume, and (ii) a 25% reduction in transfer values. Below is a chart using data from clubs’ cash flow statements to estimate the impact of that on clubs’ cash flows:



2018/19 net purchases 2020/21 net purchases Net improve-ment in cash flow Manchester United 135 75.9 59.1 Tottenham Hotspur 3 1.7 1.3 Arsenal 62 34.9 27.1 Liverpool 59 33.2 25.8 Manchester City 77 43.3 33.7 Chelsea 162 91.1 70.9 West Ham United 49 27.6 21.4 Newcastle United 16 9.0 7.0 Brighton Hove Albion 72 40.5 31.5 Southampton 10 5.6 4.4 Everton 68 38.3 29.8 Leicester City 40 22.5 17.5 Crystal Palace 41 23.1 17.9 Wolverhampton Wanderers 66 37.1 28.9 Watford 38 21.4 16.6 Burnley 13 7.3 5.7 Bournemouth 36 20.3 15.8 Total 947.0 532.7 414.3

Whilst a reduction in trading volume and prices would impact the profit and loss accounts of each club, in cash flow terms it can be seen as a large positive. The positive impact would be a reduction in cash used to fund transfers. Whilst advantageous in the short term, longer term reduced volume and value would damage the profitability of clubs and produce even greater pressure on future cost reductions. It would be a significant deflationary factor.

Financing activities

I am going to talk about the cash from financing activities after we’ve worked out the range of cash flow shortfalls for each club.

Aggregate picture:

Let’s look at the aggregate picture for this financial year (2019/20) in terms of reduction in cash flow (i) in the event the season completes before July 26th and (ii) it fails to complete:

(i) Season completes by July 26th 2020 – equal penalty applied to all clubs, reduction in cash flow from operating activities

Reduction in cash flow £000’s Matchday Broadcast Commercial Total Manchester United 17,000 5,035 13,750 35,785 Tottenham Hotspur 15,800 5,035 6,750 27,585 Arsenal 12,800 5,035 5,500 23,335 Liverpool 12,500 5,035 9,400 26,935 Manchester City 12,200 5,035 11,350 28,585 Chelsea 8,100 5,035 9,000 22,135 West Ham United 6,200 5,035 1,800 13,035 Newcastle United 5,700 5,035 1,420 12,155 Brighton Hove Albion 4,200 5,035 550 9,785 Southampton 3,400 5,035 1,000 9,435 Everton 3,200 5,035 2,050 10,285 Leicester City 2,800 5,035 1,800 9,635 Crystal Palace 2,100 5,035 800 7,935 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2,000 5,035 1,400 8,435 Watford 1,900 5,035 700 7,635 Burnley 1,100 5,035 800 6,935 Bournemouth 1,100 5,035 500 6,635 Total 112,100 85,595 68,570 266,265

(ii) Season fails to complete by July 26th 2020 – equal penalty applied to all clubs, reduction in cash flow from operating activities

Reduction in cash flow £000’s Matchday Broadcast Commercial Total Manchester United 17,000 38,110 13,750 68,860 Tottenham Hotspur 15,800 38,110 6,750 60,660 Arsenal 12,800 38,110 5,500 56,410 Liverpool 12,500 38,110 9,400 60,010 Manchester City 12,200 38,110 11,350 61,660 Chelsea 8,100 38,110 9,000 55,210 West Ham United 6,200 38,110 1,800 46,110 Newcastle United 5,700 38,110 1,420 45,230 Brighton Hove Albion 4,200 38,110 550 42,860 Southampton 3,400 38,110 1,000 42,510 Everton 3,200 38,110 2,050 43,360 Leicester City 2,800 38,110 1,800 42,710 Crystal Palace 2,100 38,110 800 41,010 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2,000 38,110 1,400 41,510 Watford 1,900 38,110 700 40,710 Burnley 1,100 38,110 800 40,010 Bournemouth 1,100 38,110 500 39,710 Total 112,100 647,870 68,570 828,540

Now we need to look at the impact of Covid-19 on season 2020/21.The assumptions here are no paying spectators, 20% reduction in commercial income and a 10% reduction in broadcasting revenues (either because there’s a renegotiation due to empty stadia or some smaller broadcasters fail to pay). There’s a positive cash flow contribution from the assumed reduction in player trading.



Match-day Commercial Broadcast Reduced Player trading cashflow Total Manchester United 111,000 55,000 24,100 59,100.0 131,000 Tottenham Hotspur 100,000 27,000 24,400 1,300.0 150,100 Arsenal 96,000 22,000 18,300 27,100.0 109,200 Liverpool 84,000 37,600 26,100 25,800.0 121,900 Manchester City 55,000 45,400 25,300 33,700.0 92,000 Chelsea 67,000 36,000 20,000 70,900.0 52,100 West Ham United 27,000 7,200 12,700 21,400.0 25,500 Newcastle United 25,000 5,680 12,400 7,000.0 36,080 Brighton Hove Albion 19,000 2,200 11,300 31,500.0 1,000 Southampton 17,000 4,000 11,300 4,400.0 27,900 Everton 14,200 8,200 13,300 29,800.0 5,900 Leicester City 15,000 7,200 12,800 17,500.0 17,500 Crystal Palace 15,000 3,200 12,400 17,900.0 12,700 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12,000 5,600 13,300 28,900.0 2,000 Watford 9,000 2,800 12,400 166,00.0 7,600 Burnley 6,000 3,200 11,300 5,700.0 14,800 Bournemouth 5,000 2,000 11,600 15,800.0 2,800 Total 677,200 274,280 273,000 414,300.0 810,080

To get a complete picture of the cash flow implications from March 2020 through to June 30th 2021, we must add this season’s potential impact with that projected for next season. Given we do not know for sure whether this season completes or not I will provide for both scenarios (i) completion (ii) non-completion:

PLEASE REMEMBER: these are not predictions of actual cash flow. They are showing the change in cash flow relative to the situation at the time the Premier league was halted. They show the degree by which cash flow could deteriorate with reasonable assumptions about the impact Covid-19 will have on football.

Cash flow impact March 2020 – June 2021 £’000s * Completed 2019/20 season *Incomplete 2019/20 season Manchester United 166,785 199,860 Tottenham Hotspur 177,685 210,760 Arsenal 132,535 165,610 Liverpool 148,835 181,910 Manchester City 120,585 153,660 Chelsea 74,235 107,310 West Ham United 38,535 71,610 Newcastle United 48,235 81,310 Brighton Hove Albion 10,785 43,860 Southampton 37,335 70,410 Everton 16,185 49,260 Leicester City 27,135 60,210 Crystal Palace 20,635 53,710 Wolverhampton Wanderers 10,435 43,510 Watford 15,235 48,310 Burnley 21,735 54,810 Bournemouth 9,435 42,510 Total 1,076,345 1,638,620

OK, so how to fund this?

I ask this because the magnitude of deterioration in cash flow is so huge, with the possible exception of Arsenal, there is not a single club who can ride such a reduction in cash (assuming no further changes to expenditure such as wage reductions or deferrals) without (i) raising equity or (ii) raising debt.

Let me give you two examples – Manchester United informed the NYSE it has a £140 million debt facility to draw upon, and secondly Tottenham Hotspur.

There’s a temptation from some to think the models shown are unrealistic. It will never be as bad as I am portraying.

Tottenham Hotspur, the best run club in financial terms and with the most financially astute board of directors, has arranged a £150 million credit facility with the Bank of England under the Government’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility. Under the terms of the deal Tottenham can draw down up to £150 million at 0.5% interest. The credit line is unsecured.

The reason Tottenham Hotspur have arranged this line of credit is that their own assessment is that their cash flow will be impacted by Covid-19 by up to £200 million (my model calculated before their deal entered the public domain, suggests a range of £177 – 210 million)

Not all clubs will have access to the debt markets in the way Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur can. Both clubs are highly creditworthy, have profitable businesses in normal times and are professionally run by people credible in the finance markets.

In the final piece, I will offer some thoughts as to the impact of the change in cash flows and how each club and their owners might finance their cash short falls.

To go back to Michael Dell, a number of clubs were running fine with gas in the tank and plenty of refueling opportunities, others were/are not. A hole in the tank is the last thing that they require and for some the needle is already on red with the warning light flickering.

Thanks for reading!

