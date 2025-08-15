15/08/2025





David Moyes will be looking to utilise Jack Grealish’s versatility this season after hinting that the 29-year-old could play in several positions.

Speaking to the media ahead of their Premier League curtain-raiser against Leeds United, Moyes said, “I think Jack can play in several positions. I think he can play in midfield, as well, He doesn’t give the ball away very often, but my aim is to get Jack in positions where he will get goals and assists for us.

“Look, it’s a big challenge for Jack, as well. I’m looking forward to see how he responds to it.”

When asked whether the star signing will be seen donning the Everton shirt at Elland Road, Moyes joked, “He looks the same, big calves.

“You need to turn up and find out [whether he starts]. That’s what everyone needs to do.”

If Grealish does end up getting the manager’s nod to start, he will be looking to replicate the performance from his previous trip to Yorkshire, where he assisted two of Manchester City’s goals.

The Scottish manager also spoke about his former player Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has now joined Leeds United on a free transfer after his contract expired with Everton.

In the pre-match press conference, Moyes confirmed that the striker’s financial demands proved to be “too much” for the club and it was opted to let him go.

“I’m pleased for Dom, I didn’t really get a chance to work deeply with him; he picked up an injury, I think I had one or two games with him,” Moyes said.

“We found the financials just too much at the time, so we just had to move on. I’m pleased he’s got himself sorted out.”

Everton begin their Premier League campaign against Leeds United on Sunday.

