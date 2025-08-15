Season › 2024-25 › News Jack Grealish could play in several positions, hints David Moyes Anjishnu Roy 15/08/2025 16comments | Jump to last David Moyes will be looking to utilise Jack Grealish’s versatility this season after hinting that the 29-year-old could play in several positions. Speaking to the media ahead of their Premier League curtain-raiser against Leeds United, Moyes said, “I think Jack can play in several positions. I think he can play in midfield, as well, He doesn’t give the ball away very often, but my aim is to get Jack in positions where he will get goals and assists for us. “Look, it’s a big challenge for Jack, as well. I’m looking forward to see how he responds to it.” When asked whether the star signing will be seen donning the Everton shirt at Elland Road, Moyes joked, “He looks the same, big calves. “You need to turn up and find out [whether he starts]. That’s what everyone needs to do.” If Grealish does end up getting the manager’s nod to start, he will be looking to replicate the performance from his previous trip to Yorkshire, where he assisted two of Manchester City’s goals. The Scottish manager also spoke about his former player Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has now joined Leeds United on a free transfer after his contract expired with Everton. In the pre-match press conference, Moyes confirmed that the striker’s financial demands proved to be “too much” for the club and it was opted to let him go. “I’m pleased for Dom, I didn’t really get a chance to work deeply with him; he picked up an injury, I think I had one or two games with him,” Moyes said. “We found the financials just too much at the time, so we just had to move on. I’m pleased he’s got himself sorted out.” Everton begin their Premier League campaign against Leeds United on Sunday. Steve Stanway 1 Posted 15/08/2025 at 15:38:47 They will not see much action in Leeds on Sunday 😃 Just hope WE turn up on Monday Evening and win the game 👍 Eddie Palin 2 Posted 15/08/2025 at 15:48:33 Is he any good at right back? Kieran Kinsella 3 Posted 15/08/2025 at 15:49:06 DCL really screwed up didn't he? Held Everton to ransom, thought he could do even better and ends up at Leeds earning less. Kevin Molloy 4 Posted 15/08/2025 at 15:53:32 and I reckon those wages'll get cut in half when they get relegated. Benjamin Dyke 5 Posted 15/08/2025 at 16:28:25 Moyes was very sour at the presser due to the media already knowing about things that he thought should never have come out publically - particularly the news of Branthwaite's training ground injury which rules him out. Paul Kossoff 6 Posted 15/08/2025 at 16:28:42 Bournemouth have opened talks to sign Scotland winger Ben Doak from Liverpool.The Reds want £25m for the 19-year-old.Could he do a job for us? Yes he's better than, um, well,better than um, whoever we can rope in and play out of position, so yes he can do a job for us, but our great recruitment team will probably haggle, and try to reduce the fee and he'll go elsewhere. James Marshall 7 Posted 15/08/2025 at 16:33:19 We have a right back in O'Brien. I think he's been decent at right back - when he's played centre half he's looked awful. His positional sense is horrific in the middle. Robert Tressell 8 Posted 15/08/2025 at 16:41:51 To be fair, James, O'Brien really was decent as a RB when Moyes played him there.As a CB he seems to be anything between (a) Champions League quality and (b) your assessment of him as being awful. Personally, I think he's neither (yet).As a long term RB though, he is a weird solution. I heard some commentators say he provided an unorthodox attacking outlet because we could hit a big diagonal to him and he'd obviously win the header against a winger / conventional full-back.With the ball he's not bad either. But like I say, a weird solution as a "proper" RB. Jay Harris 9 Posted 15/08/2025 at 16:47:28 James I agree to an extent.He is certainly no Tark's nor Jarred yet at CB but he does a solid job at RB in the Kyle Walker mould i.e. quick and aggressive and gets up and down the pitch.Having said that I really like the look of the Norwich RB who I watched for 90 minutes the other day and his passing and movement was top class.I think the RB and RW choices need to be complimentary in the Baines-Pienaar way although right now I would settle for a body for the RW slot. Danny O'Neill 10 Posted 15/08/2025 at 17:20:38 James,Jake has performed very well at right back. He also did well at centre back.A few wobbles occasionally in both positions, but name me a player who doesn't have them.I think describing his positional sense as horrific, although a personal view, is a bit harsh from what I've watched. Barry Williams 11 Posted 15/08/2025 at 17:22:42 I actually like O'Brien as a right back at the moment. He can defend very well, because he is a cb by trade he can help the shape of the team morph somewhat when either in or out of possession, and he's a massive physical presence and is decent in the opposition box too. Plus, being much bigger than the traditional right back, he adds more height to what is already a big team when conceding a corner. I don't feel right back is the priority several are making it out to be. Just an opinion! Stuart Sharp 12 Posted 15/08/2025 at 17:26:44 For Moyes to say there are higher priorities than RB worries me. O'Brien did look good there, but is that really a sustainable plan? Our recognised RBs are Seamus and Patto... Plus O'Brien is surely a better option for covering Branthwaite (or Tark) than Keane? I agree O'Brien didn't look wonderful at CB in those friendlies, but Keane's lack of pace makes it very easy to hurt us. And that's before you factor in how often he drops a clanger. Robert Tressell 13 Posted 15/08/2025 at 17:31:19 I think Moyes just means they will sort out a RW as top priority and RB after that Tony Abrahams 14 Posted 15/08/2025 at 17:38:20 I’ve just come back from Turkey, Paul K, and one of the things I found most depressing, was that with most people now using plastic, even the Turks, don’t really want to haggle anymore.I also spoke to a few who had complete disdain for what they referred to as a very dangerous refugee problem, but I was more worried for the bored shopkeepers, who just don’t seem to have the same energy anymore.They reminded me of myself with regards the football, because since the introduction of VAR, amongst other things, I just can’t seem to get as excited anymore.It’s the same everywhere apparently because according to the Turks, it was only invented to help Galatasary, win the league! Mark Tanton 15 Posted 15/08/2025 at 17:45:41 DCL has found his level. Thought he'd have the pick of top six teams it seems. 5 players were mentioned.KeeperRight backCentre midfielder Two righy wingersHe said bids have been made. There is money to spend, they'll push in the last 2 weeks. If not they'll be looking at the Christmas window for what they can't get now (assume right back).