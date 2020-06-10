Opinion

Ticking the Boxes

The Premier League will take its tentative steps towards reopening this month. it’ll be football, Jim, but not as we know and love it and it makes it difficult to gin up much enthusiasm

Barring a significant outbreak of the coronavirus among the players, the Premier League will resume in a week’s time following a three-month suspension enforced by the pandemic. The numbers of people still dying from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom may be well off their highs but the league will, if current trends continue, probably kick off again against the backdrop of a persistently uncomfortable tally.

As Paul The Esk has so comprehensively laid out on these pages in recent weeks, the financial realities are such that despite the impulse towards simply drawing a line under 2019-20 and declaring it void, the top-flight clubs have little choice but to try and finish the season as expeditiously as possible.

That means playing out the remaining 92 matches behind closed doors, with the lifeblood of the game forced to watch from home. As the experience of the Bundesliga over the past month has demonstrated, it’ll be football, Jim, but not as we know and love it and it makes it difficult to gin up much enthusiasm for it.

I’ll be honest, that’s partly because I didn’t miss Premier League football or Everton nearly as much as I thought I would. Perhaps because of the emotional exhaustion from living through another failed managerial tenure, the cathartic relief provided by the Duncan Ferguson interlude and the overall frustration with a squad still struggling with the recruitment mistakes of the past few years, it was almost a blessing to be able to forget about the Blues for a few weeks.

That run of difficult games that was interrupted by the virus offered an opportunity for Everton under Carlo Ancelotti to really take strides forward towards European football but the 4-0 defeat at Chelsea, the manner of it and the manager’s tactical mis-steps in that game really left this Evertonian in a state of ennui. You would obviously prefer the wider circumstances to be better but a hiatus wasn’t the worst thing in the world.

The longing for football’s return has been stirring recently, though — not because of its imminent return in what will be a less-than-exciting guise but simply because absence makes the heart grow fonder and, like your typical close season, three months is usually enough before you start itching for it all to start up again.

Again, though, it won’t be the magical spectacle and experience we cherish. It will be somewhat eerie and sterile; a going-through-the-motions exercise that distills the sport down to its essence of eleven men against eleven but without the passion, urging and atmosphere from the stands. Play the games, tick the boxes and move on to next season.

Of course, 2020-21 could very likely roll off the end of 2019-20 in the same crowd-less fashion or, perhaps, with a limited number of fans permitted in the beginning, which is why it made sense to just wait until the current campaign could be completed. The medium- to long-term outlook vis-a-vis the coronavirus remains uncertain and at some point, with so much money on the line and the broadcasters seemingly the only entities not open to compromise at a time when people and companies all over the place are having to make concessions and sacrifices, the “show” had to go on.

The Premier League is having to lie in the bed it has made for itself. Beholden to TV rights revenue and the ever-inflating transfer fees and salaries that have come along with it, there was only so long it could remain inactive. Whether any lasting change comes out of it remains to be seen. Chelsea’s recent expenditure would seem to indicate that the pandemic could merely be a bump in the road for the biggest clubs but the macro implications of the shutdown, particularly for smaller clubs across Europe who could yet succumb to the fiscal realities might take some time to be felt.

In the interim, there has been speculation that Everton’s transfer modus operandi could change when the window eventually opens to reflect the new environment, with an emphasis on loan and swap deals while clubs wait to see how things look once the dust has settled. That might explain why the much-vaunted move for Gabriel that appeared to be nailed on at one point has yet to be formalised.

There is actually an opportunity here for a reset and retooling of the transfer market to consign the recent excesses of the recent past to history but given the financial might of the biggest clubs and intertwined nature of European football as a whole, we shouldn’t hold our breath. Football will take its tentative steps towards reopening this month, there will likely be a period of hesitancy and frugality in the market that lasts as long as the spread of the virus remains an issue but eventually things will get back to a semblance of normal. Hopefully, Everton will be in a position to benefit, having used the time to plan for the future on and off the pitch.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb