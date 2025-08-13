Season › 2024-25 › News Progress on signing Abdul Fatawu from Leicester City appears to have stalled Michael Kenrick 13/08/2025 44comments | Jump to last Everton's quest to sign Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu appears to have hit a familiar snag: the clubs are reported to be wide apart on their valuation of the player. 21-year-old Abdul Fatawu recently recovered from a knee injury but has looked sharp for Leicester City during the pre-season and in their first game of the Championship campaign. The left-footed right winger from Ghana had his campaign cut short in 2024-25. He was impressive the year before, helping the Foxes achieve promotion to the Premier League. Fatawu scored 6 goals and provided 13 assists in his maiden campaign for Leicester City after signing from Sporting CP in Portugal. He has also made 19 appearances for the Ghana national team. Fatawu could bring a fresh dose of pace, trickery, dribbling ability and flair on the right flank that David Moyes's side so desperately lacks right now, but if the club's recruitment team are not willing to match Leicester's valuation of the player, the Blues will walk away from the deal.

Reader Comments (44)

Eric Myles 1 Posted 13/08/2025 at 09:00:23 Seems these Championship clubs think we have "loadsa money" to throw about and signing Grealish probably helps that perception. Haven't they heard of PSR? Ernie Baywood 2 Posted 13/08/2025 at 09:01:01 It's been nearly 24 hours since we signed anyone. Dithering Dave at it again. Mal van Schaick 3 Posted 13/08/2025 at 09:10:08 Sell McNeil and put the funds towards Fatwa or Dibling. P.S we need a right back. Jimmy Carr 4 Posted 13/08/2025 at 09:17:48 LOL Ernie, nice one. Still hopeful we can get 'teenager of the year' Tyler Dibling over the line. Now the Grealish soap opera is concluded maybe we'll get back on the case. Moyes needs to pull his finger out :) Colin Quayle 5 Posted 13/08/2025 at 09:23:21 How much have we actually spent this window? How many NEW players have we bought that we can be confident can make a difference? Aren't we owned by Billionaires? Our team is still weak and the right side (wing and defence) a real weak link. We have brought in a shit reserve goalkeeper, an unproven Centre forward, an untried left back and extended a couple of contracts. Yes, we have bought a decent Centre midfielder. We have brought in a 100 million pound player for free except for his wages, or you could say 12 million. In my book this is not even close to what we need, and we continue to play hard ball on the right wing position we really need to fill (according to reports). As is stands now, the team is nowhere near being able to make it through the season except to hover above relegation again. The echo are calling it a transformative window so far. I don't agree at all. Just look at the facts. The point I am making is that we need to stop penny pinching on the positions we desperately need to fill. Ryan Hagedorn 6 Posted 13/08/2025 at 09:28:05 The right side is very weak. We need to bring in a right back and a right winger as a matter of priority now. I can still see the club making the Dibling deal happen - as long as the likes of Spurs don't enter the race. Southampton are right to demand what they want for him but I think there needs to be a little bit of a compromise in respect of the sell on clause. Mike Allison 7 Posted 13/08/2025 at 10:16:34 Colin (5), Classic ToffeeWeb! Well played Colin, well played.Some Everton fans may have been starting to think happy thoughts; let’s put a stop to that.We need a right winger and a right back. I’d then say we actually need another right winger but there’s a school of thought (which Moyes seems to agree with) that we need a new ‘6’ and Dewsbury-Hall will sometimes be a ‘10’ and sometimes an ‘8’.We’ve added quality to a team that finished with 3 wins and was 6th in the form table over nearly the whole of the second half of the season. The players who’ve left hadn’t contributed much (other than Doucoure) and none will be seriously missed.Sure, some of the new signings will need time, but Grealish and Dewsbury-Hall will make us instantly better than last season. We should be playing hardball over the new signings, not taken for mugs as we know where that gets us and every penny we spend now is one we can’t spend in the future.We’ve got three weeks to sign the right players and in the meantime (3 fixtures) we can use McNeil, N’Diaye or (at a push) Alcaraz on the right wing and have 3-4 options for right back. Keith Gleave 8 Posted 13/08/2025 at 10:31:00 It was proven on Saturday how weak our right side is with O'Brien trying his best, but he is not a winger.We have an amount of money to spend within the psr ceiling and it has to be spent as wisely as possible. From a personal point of view, I don't think Dibling has proven anything, he shone in a poor team. We need players with greater experience, like Kubo. Martin Reppion 9 Posted 13/08/2025 at 10:36:16 Mike #7You are on the wrong web site my friend.Reasoned, logical thinking? What are you playing at?We lack ambition. Otherwise we would have taken Haaland from Citeh not that Grealish fella.And while we were doing that we would have been enticing Mbappe as back up.Who cares what the cost is? Let us pay over the odds and give 5 year contracts to every aspiring starlet. Then we'll clean up when the champions league sides see what they've missed.Or, wasn't that how we got into this mess?I like that we have improved on the players that have left, with the exception of RB.We still have the time and, hopefully some cash, to recruit what we need. And in the usual final week rush, there will be deals to make for players who can fill in the gaps.To those who think money grows on trees, and Rome was built in a day, I can just say: "caaalm down!" Hugh Jenkins 10 Posted 13/08/2025 at 10:40:32 We are all aware of the glaring need we have and have had for some time to strengthen both the RW and RB positions.Since the Freidkin Group takeover, it seems our cards are nowadays being played pretty "close to the chest".Some of our dealings / approaches are in the public domain e.g. Dibbling and Fatawu - but it would be almost impossible to keep everyting out of the press.However, do contributors seriously believe that the professionsl staff and First Team coach are not aware of our needs at RW and RB?It has emerged the David Moyes was working on the Grealish deal from May this year.I dare say we have a number of other "irons in the fire", as far as potential RW and RB signings are concerend, but have /are managing to keep these enquiries out of the public domain, for now, for obvious reasons. Lee Courtliff 11 Posted 13/08/2025 at 10:46:58 I think we need to remember, that as much as we need to strengthen our R hand side, almost every other club in the League will have weaknesses in their teams too.I'll bet Fulham, Brentford, West Ham, etc have fans who are screaming out loud that they need to buy in certain positions and are worried about the upcoming season. I agree we need something on the R side, but I don't think it's as much of an issue as some see to. If we get a good RB who can overlap effectively, then playing McNeil on the R will work just fine. Someone for him to work with and build an understanding together. McNeil cuts in, the full back gets the crosses over...simple...in theory.A new RB with O'Brien to cover if necessary, could easily transform that side of our team. I'm a big fan of McNeil and I'm surprised so many on here seem not to rate him. Without his goals and, especially, his assists we could easily have gone down over these last (terrible) few years. Jake FitzGerald 12 Posted 13/08/2025 at 10:48:39 Agreed, Keith. Dibling’s ball control is generational talent - he’s superb at turning a player but evidence of assisting or goal-scoring is slender. Could well be because he played in a shit Southampton side, but you’d imagine they’d have to play quick on the break - he wasn’t that player. I’d rather we got Fatawu - speedy, skilful and is a proven assister/scorer. And he’ll hit the ground running. He’s the guy to have defenders panicking back, and Barry keeping up with him. I mean, I’d still love it if we got Dibling, but he’s not the running-behind-the-lines right wing threat we probably need more. Rob Hooton 13 Posted 13/08/2025 at 11:08:11 I seem to be alone in thinking that Jake does a decent job at RB, decent pace and a good engine and very handy to have for set pieces at both ends. A specialist RB would be preferable, but I don’t want to see Jake frustrated on the bench either.Everyone knows we are desperate for a RW, so they’ll play hardball to get as much as they can for them. Pace and trickery come at a premium, I’m sure we will bite the bullet at some point this month and get one of our preferred options. Nicholas Ryan 15 Posted 13/08/2025 at 11:45:16 Mal [3]. I do hope we're NOT signing someone called FATWA...if we were, I suspect it would be a criminal offence! Bobby Mallon 16 Posted 13/08/2025 at 11:49:52 Colin quayle @5 did you see some of the mistakes Jordan has made over the years. He's a good number 2 and buying a decent left back with the grounding of barcelona and bayern is excellent from the club. I'm glad we are not being pulled over the coals by saints and liecester. Our transfer policy has been excellent so far and why do we need a left winger when we have Ndiay who can play out there. Stewart Lowe 17 Posted 13/08/2025 at 12:05:15 Firstly, I feel much happier going into the Leeds game now that KDH and Grealish have ben signed.I wouldn't want Fatawu personally, as he had a really bad knee injury. Also, aren't we supposed to be blown away by a player's best bits on Youtube, but I wasn't. I think he is one of the weaker options out there. I'd be happy to take him as a second right sided winger and not the sole one we buy. Still hoping we get Dibling as that blend of him, Ndiaye, Grealish and KDH interchanging at the top, will be quite entertaining for the fans. Ian Wilkins 18 Posted 13/08/2025 at 12:20:31 O’Brien does a solid job at right back, but he has his limitations there, and he should be in competition with a natural quality right back ( not Patterson). Dibling, I’m really not sure, influenced by Saints members of family. We are the only club in for this ‘wonder kid’ which should make us wonder why. Bob Parrington 19 Posted 13/08/2025 at 12:21:34 Move on. Tell Leicester to piss off. Pay the asking price for Dibling. Every transfer has its risks but, if it works, he will pay it back in many millions, which will make the purchase price seem tiny.As with Nike - Just Do It! Bob Parrington 20 Posted 13/08/2025 at 12:25:22 Rob, I agree with you about Jake at RB. He's done a really good job, standing in when we had no fit RB. One would have to be blind to not recognise what a fab job he did once given the chance. Mark Taylor 21 Posted 13/08/2025 at 12:26:34 It depends what Leicester are looking for. Dibling at £50m and generous sell on terms strikes me as too big a risk. Fatawu is a bit more proven and Leicester have a ready made replacement for him in Monga. They also urgently need to trim their squad. I assume they are looking for less than Saints are looking to get for Dibling, maybe more in the £30-35m bracket?My guess is we are trying to play poker and set the two bids off against each other because Southampton also need to sell and if they have no interest above our latest bid it will have to be to us.We are in a position to turn the screw a little here but also have our own mandatory, to actually sign a RW. We have two birds in the bush, but we do need eventually to get one of them in our hand. Danny O'Neill 22 Posted 13/08/2025 at 12:36:52 If it was a long-term investment, maybe fine. But for this season, he's gone for 6 weeks at AFCON with Ghana. Neil Lawson 23 Posted 13/08/2025 at 12:46:28 Who played on the right wing in the legends game ?Once a legend, forever a legend. Get him in for Monday. Bainsey too. Martin Berry 24 Posted 13/08/2025 at 12:58:22 He looks a good prospect but I still think Dibling will become an Everton player.The lads head will have been turned even more by Jack signing.Southampton don't want an unhappy player and there will be a comprise, I bet its going on as I type.I expect Dibling to be signed before we play Leeds Ernie Baywood 25 Posted 13/08/2025 at 13:02:49 I'm also a fan of Jake at right back, and I think he's got more to give as his confidence improves. I still remember him taking on a long shot last season... he's got a foot like a traction engine. We just don't see it enough.Obviously if you add a right back we suddenly go from being one injury from a crisis to having options in two positions. A signing there will make sense.While we as fans want to see the team improve, I always wonder what's in it for owners. Avoiding relegation is worth investment but how much would you gamble just to improve your league position? Is the right wing spend really justified when Alcaraz or Ndiaye could fill that position? Kind of depends on what you think we can achieve this season. Danny O'Neill 26 Posted 13/08/2025 at 13:13:42 Ernie,Jake was really good at right back last season. A few, not many, wobbly moments, but he performed really well there. Not too dissimilar from Lescott, his natural position is centre back, but it's good to have him as an option if needed. Like Lescott filled in as left back for nearly a season.Well done to Moyes for spotting it and plugging that gap.It still bemuses me that Dyche never used him. Did he not rate him? Was he being stubborn because it felt like it was a Thelwell signing? I suppose we'll never know. David West 27 Posted 13/08/2025 at 13:29:04 Fans who want the whole last 10 years fixed in one transfer window are just dreaming. I'd expect a couple of loans for the back ups needed. RW&RB is where our funds should be spent now, whatever is left ! Loan a CM,Rb,Rw for cover and really we will have made excellent progress in 1 window. Not going to please everyone all the time, never going to please TW none of the time ! Mark Taylor 28 Posted 13/08/2025 at 13:30:40 ErnieI think since we have a couple of far from stellar strikers, it is even more important they are fed some decent ammo and we can't go on with second tier/non specialist right sided players. For me, a pacy, direct RW who can provide assists and chip in with a few goals has been the most critical signing of all. The last few seasons with Harrison and either Patterson or Young has, or should have been, a compelling lesson. Derek Knox 29 Posted 13/08/2025 at 13:31:24 I have not been living under a stone, or induced self exclusion, but I have never honestly heard of this guy ! Maybe he wasn't playing when I have watched highlights of Leicester (weren't many I must admit) but all of a sudden he is a £25 M answer to our right wing solution ?Plus he will be another doing the Houdini come AFCON !Get Dibling in and stop quibbling, don't be grealish about it either ! :-) Stuart Sharp 30 Posted 13/08/2025 at 13:39:59 I agree David #28, but surely it's not too much to ask for us to prioritise a RB? Since the Tete move didn't work out, I haven't seen many convincing links with RBs. O'Brien did really well... it was perhaps Moyes' best move last season... but he's clearly not a RB and the other options are either unable to play regularly or just rubbish. I think it's a major weakness. Christy Ring 31 Posted 13/08/2025 at 14:03:43 I still think Dibling will sign as Southampton are willing to compromise from original position, hopefully we can agree a fee. A full back and defensive midfielder are needed as well, but with 0’Brien looking very comfortable at fullback, maybe it’s not a necessity? Mike Gaynes 32 Posted 13/08/2025 at 14:09:16 Hugh #10, Lee #11 and David #28, Your logic and reasonability have no place here! Please stop doing that. Steve Mandaluff 33 Posted 13/08/2025 at 14:11:32 Funnily enough my friend, who is a Leicester season ticket holder, called me last night and was talking about the fact we were linked with this guy. Anyway he was very positive about him, and said he would be a great signing if we got him, and he is pretty certain he would have already been snapped up by a bigger club if he hadn't got injured last season. Josh Horne 34 Posted 13/08/2025 at 15:35:50 Derek@29 he was worth £15M 2 years ago when Leicester first acquired him and had a very good first season, not unreasonable to think his value has gone up as a result. Who knows how he would have done had injury not prevented him from playing in more than 11 matches last year. Worth pointing out that his 2 assists during that period is 2 more than Dibling managed in 38. So why is he worth £50M all of a sudden? The club were absolutely right to walk away from that and it looks like they aren't going to be mugged off by Leicester either. Dan Nulty 35 Posted 13/08/2025 at 15:43:28 Colin, signing players for more than they were worth because we were in a hurry is exactly what caused the points deductions. Yes, we need players but let's not ruin the next few summer windows by being over zealous in this one! I expect we will see 2 or 3 come in on deadline day. I think we have one more loan we can get in so got to wheel and deal for the rest. I still think we could be taking cheap punts on a few failed players as they and their clubs become more desperate to move them on and they will be desperate to get in world cup squads. Must be some bargains to be had. Hugh Jenkins 36 Posted 13/08/2025 at 16:04:25 Mike (32) - LOL. Derek Knox 37 Posted 13/08/2025 at 16:17:40 Josh @ 34, Thanks for the info, it seems we are linked with so many, this guy, Tyrique George (Chelsea) Florentino Luis (midfielder) Dovbyk (Roma Striker), Kellen Fisher RB (Norwich) and of course Dibling. Who I, personally, if it was down to me would take a punt on, but try and lose the sell-on clause !Tyrique George looks a prospect too, loan possibly ? Florentino Luis looks decent (well on paper and Youtube he does). good ball carrier and hard to dispossess. Steve Mandaluff 38 Posted 13/08/2025 at 16:31:20 Dan (35) - these were exactly my thoughts upon reading Colin's comment. I would much rather we wait and get the right players at the right price, as opposed to splurge ridiculous amounts of money on players that do not justify it.I won't forget in a hurry how badly mismanaged the club were and the consequences of that, I do not want return to those days! Mike Gaynes 39 Posted 13/08/2025 at 16:37:21 Multiple outlets have us tabling a big offer for Dobvyk, who led La Liga in scoring two years ago and had 17 in all comps for Roma last year. Sam Hoare 40 Posted 13/08/2025 at 16:40:24 Fatawu is a talent, getting 6 goals and 13 assists in the championship at 19 is no small thing. I think he's more likely to hit the ground running than Dibling if fit but Dibling probably has the potential to become the better player overall.All depends on the prices and the value for me. If Fatawu is £25m and Dibling is £50m, I'd take the former but if they are both being priced around £40m then I'll take the Dibbler.The fact that no formal bids have been reported by reputable sources for other wingers make me think we are holding out for Dibling. He's not playing at Southampton and with only 2 years left on his contract they won't want the risk of their best asset running down his contract Marc Guehi style.I reckon we'll get him for around £35m with another 10 in add-ons which would be very exciting.Mike- I'd be very surpised if there's anything in the Dobvyk rumours, not seen it from anyone reliable yet. Christy Ring 41 Posted 13/08/2025 at 16:54:20 Dan #35 In all fairness Dan our problem for the last 5 years is that we were bringing in players at the bottom end of the market, because we couldn’t offer money upfront, Maupay for example.Colin, Fatawu will be nearly as dear as Dibling I’d be happy with either! Alan J Thompson 42 Posted 13/08/2025 at 17:54:09 Did we actually sign that right back who was supposedly immediately loaned to Roma and if so why would we buy a striker, Dovbyk, from them rather than a loan, or do Roma need some accountancy know how as well. The way things are going we'll finish third in the League and then get deducted the Prem's favoured 10 points. It does look like O'Brien, Patterson, Coleman and possibly Garner for right back unless Dixon has improved or a central defender gets injured. Craig Walker 43 Posted 13/08/2025 at 18:01:19 Sam knows more than most on the current market and rumours etc. so I take on board what he says. I hope that it is true that we are looking for further striking reinforcements though. I like Beto but I don't think he is a reliable enough goalscorer to win us enough games. It is the crucial difference between success and failure in this league: having players that can reliably score goals. I know Chermiti hasn't had a good run in the team but I don't think he is the answer from the limited number of times I've seen him. It is a big ask to ask Barry to adapt to the Premier League. When we've done this in the past with the likes of Kean, it hasn't worked.Hoping DCL doesn't do a Josh King and make us look like fools in his first game against us. Gavin Johnson 44 Posted 13/08/2025 at 18:09:21 I'm sure Dibling will sign who I'd prefer over Fatawu anyway. Saints are now making noises they want to get back to the negotiating table by offering us a new counter offer. I think he will be our next signing. Grant Rorrison 45 Posted 13/08/2025 at 18:18:09 Gavin 44. I hope we reject it and tell them he's not for sale at any price. 