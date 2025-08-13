13/08/2025





Everton's quest to sign Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu appears to have hit a familiar snag: the clubs are reported to be wide apart on their valuation of the player.

21-year-old Abdul Fatawu recently recovered from a knee injury but has looked sharp for Leicester City during the pre-season and in their first game of the Championship campaign.

The left-footed right winger from Ghana had his campaign cut short in 2024-25. He was impressive the year before, helping the Foxes achieve promotion to the Premier League. Fatawu scored 6 goals and provided 13 assists in his maiden campaign for Leicester City after signing from Sporting CP in Portugal.

He has also made 19 appearances for the Ghana national team.

Fatawu could bring a fresh dose of pace, trickery, dribbling ability and flair on the right flank that David Moyes’s side so desperately lacks right now, but if the club's recruitment team are not willing to match Leicester’s valuation of the player, the Blues will walk away from the deal.

