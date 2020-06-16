Opinion

Summer Targets 2020

A look at some potential signings in three key areas – central midfield central defence and right wing – for when the transfer window eventually opens

I’m not sure when the summer transfer window opens for English clubs. I think it was due to be June 10th and I’ve struggled to see when that has been delayed to. Or even if its been delayed at all. Either way, I figured I’d try my annual transfer piece.

As usual there are some provisos. This wild speculation is not for everyone. It’s all a bit Football Manager. But I love it. I should also clarify that I am definitely NOT a football scout. I have not been to watch 20 live games for all of these players. A lot of my thoughts are based on the odd match I’ve seen on TV and a lot of stats and a lot of analyses by better analysts than me, some of whom do work in professional scouting. If you're someone who only cares about what the eye has seen after consistent watching then this may not be the article for you. But here we go.

Beyond that we need a RM/RW as only Walcott currently plays there naturally with the likes of Iwobi, Bernard and Gordon are all better from the left. Richarlison could feature there

Centre Midfield

The priority was a CM even before Gbamin got injured. Now it may be the priority is two CMs. I’m not a big fan of any of our current batch, certainly in a 442 and there is barely a shred of athleticism between the likes of Gomes, Davies, Siggurdsson, Delph and Schneiderlin (who may well be on his way to Nice). I think Gomes is possibly the best of our current lot so a partner for him needs to be able to make up for his many defensive deficiencies whilst also being able to provide a few assists and goals (remind me again what it is that Gomes brings?! Another article perhaps). One thing we sorely lack is people able to pass or dribble the ball successfully through the middle so that would be helpful.

IBRAHIM SANGARE- 22 years old

Will start with my old favourite! Have been pushing this guy for a while and this is the summer he will presumably move on from Toulouse with England being a prime option. He’s a big lad who moves surprisingly quickly over the ground. His defensive numbers are superb making around 3.6 tackles and 2 interceptions per game for the last few years; these are almost Gana Gueye good. He also passes the ball well and was in the top percentiles for balls into the forward third this season in France. Plus he carries the ball well. On a good day he’s pretty Yaya Toure. The catch is that he lacks discipline and his technique is questionable. He would probably require some patience and frustrate the hell out of us on some days. But at £15-20m I’d say that he represents excellent value. Able to play either as a DMC or a box-to-box player; he’d bring some of the physical power we sorely lack.

PIERRE-EMILE HOJBJERG – 24 years old

A much less risky prospect. The Dane has done well in the PL so far and displays energy, leadership and passion every time he turns out. He makes around 2 tackles and 1.5 interceptions a game and covers a lot of ground. His passing is solid with 1 key pass per game (twice that of Gomes) and importantly he is able to get the ball forward quickly and effectively. He knows the league and as he’s in the last year of his contract should in theory come cheaper, though the Saints may still hold out for £25m+. His energy and enthusiasm should make him a good compliment for anyone in a midfield 2 though I’m left a little concerned by reports of some Saints fans who suggest that he’s a good fighter and leader but maybe not good enough to be in a team with top 4/5 aspirations. And we all remember the last time we bought Southampton’s best central midfielder!

ADRIEN RABIOT -25 years old

The glamorous option. Hard to know if there’s any truth at all in the rumours that Rabiot is keen to re-unite with his old mentor Ancelotti but its true that the mercurial Frenchman played some if his best football under our current gaffer. At his best Rabiot is a pretty complete midfielder; tall, strong, mobile and able to make lots of tackles whilst also getting a handful of goals and assists most seasons. Peak Rabiot would undoubtedly make us a better team, instantly. But the man comes with some baggage in the shape of stories of petulance and pushy mother whose also his agent. There’s also the issue of his wages, apparently he currently earns around £220k a week whereas our top earners are on £120k a week. For this transfer to be likely then either Rabiot would have to take a huge wage cut or we would have to smash our wage structure; I’m not convinced either is likely. But perhaps a loan could make sense for all parties?

ALLAN – 29 years old

The Brazilian that played under Ancelotti at Napoli has been one of the best central midfielders in Serie A for the last seven or so years. He is a complete midfielder who usually makes over 3 tackles a game whilst also clocking a fair number of key passes and assists; though his best work is probably done in the defensive side of the game. He is fast, strong and tenacious and would be an asset to almost any team in Europe. Or at least he would have been for the last few years. Last year was his statistically his weakest ever in Serie a and it would seem that Gattuso (whose style he rather resembles) is not the biggest fan of the Brazilian; either that or perhaps his powers are slightly on the decline? He’s a physical player who relies a fair amount on his athleticism and for that reason I have some reservations about spending big (probably £30m+) on him when he will be 30 next season. In an ideal world we might find the younger version but if Ancelotti and Brands decide the price is right then I reckon he’d be a good asset for at least a few years.

DENIS ZAKARIA – 23 year old

If you were looking for a younger Allan then this guy might be it. Zakaria has got better and better at BMG for the last few seasons and now looks ready to become one of the most coveted central midfielders in Europe. Like Allan he makes over 2 tackles a game whilst managing to play a healthy amount of key passes and even scores around 1 in 10. He covers ground quickly and effectively and has become a key cog in a BMG team that has surprised a lot of people in the Bundesliga this season. The likes of Liverpool, United and Real Madrid are set to be watching him closely. Media valuation seems to range from £25m to £50m but it may depend on whether BMG (currently 5th) make it into the Champions League.

KONRAD LAIMER – 23 years old

Another Bundesliga midfielder I like is Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer. The Austrian may not be as well known in the stands but he does some crucial work that has caught many analysts eyes; in particular he makes the most amount of successful pressures in Europe by some distance. This lad does not stop running, and he’s also pretty darned quick. Think of a peak James McCarthy with added gas. He makes over 3 tackles per game but is also very hand with the ball and managed 6 assists and 4 goals this season so far. He’s also pretty versatile and has turned out at MC, DMC as well as at RB (a position we could perhaps use depth at). In short he’s a very well rounded and competitive player that would do great work for us. Leipzig don’t tend to sell cheap and as they currently sit in the CL spots its questionable whether he’d be tempted by us but if he was then he’d be an excellent acquisition at around £30m.



DANI CEBALLOS – 23 years old

Bit of a leftfield option but I’ve always been a big fan of the Spaniard. He will leave his loan at Arsenal being considered something of a failure even though actually he has done a lot better than he’s been give credit for. He’s seen as flair player even though he makes 2 tackles per game (as many as Gomes and Davies combined) and he’s very handy on the ball, able to both create and score goals. He can carry the ball well and his excellent technique means that he is rarely dispossessed. Presumably he has no future in the star studded Madrid team but if he wanted a return to the PL then I think he would do very well for us and may offer the sort of quality in the middle that we’ve not seen since Arteta whilst being pretty. Decent in the ball winning stakes too.

EMI BUENDIA – 23 years old

If Ceballos was leftfield this is really pushing it! Was going to write about Soumare but I just love this little Argentine. He plays wide for Norwich usually as an AMR which is a position we also need but I think we need pace and goals on the RW and that is something Buendia does not provide. What he does provide is masses of creativity and also a huge amount of industry. Buendia makes a huge 2.3 tackles per game (which ranks him above our whole team bar Sidibe) and manages to do that while being in the top 4 in the league for chances created from open play. Could he play in the box-to-box role? I’m not sure but if Norwich go down and this lad is available for £20-25m then whoever gets him is getting a really well rounded player.

Other notable options- (There are a lot, many more who I’d like to write about!): Wendel (Sporting), Santamaria(Angers), Soumare (Lille), Tonali (Brescia), Phillips (Leeds), Owusu (Gent), Koopmeiners (AZ), Barrios (Zenit), Bellingham (Birmingham), Kessie (Milan). Anguissa (Villareal)

Centre Back

We needed another CB last summer and failed to get one. Luckily we have been helped by the emergence of Mason Holgate and a relatively lucky run re injury till losing Mina recently. Michael Keane impressed me last season but he is not ideal for a high line and would either be sold or not relied upon too heavily. Mina is improving but lacks a turn of pace and Holgate has looked good but is still bullied occasionally. Ideally we would add a left footed CB with power and pace who could compliment either Holgate or Mina at the back or play as part of a 3.

GABRIEL – 22 years old

The Brazilian at Lille is pretty much the perfect fit and was close to being signed pre-Covid if you believe some reports. The left-footer is fast, powerful and also very handy on the ball, able to play out an impressive amount of progressive passes as well as carrying it forward. He is a physical specimen and seems to read the game pretty well, winning an impressive majority of his duels both on the ground and in the air. He is not hugely experienced, having only played 50 odd games for Lille and as such is still prone to the odd lapse or misjudgment but he seems to be getting better every year. A good chance that he will be in the Brazil national team within the next 2-3 years. A fee of £30m might have seemed fair pre-Covid. Difficult to know now and rumours are that the likes of Chelsea and Napoli are also keen.

THIAGO SILVA – 35 years old

At the other end of the spectrum to Gabriel is his Brazilian compatriot Thiago Silva. What Thiago lacks in declining athleticism he makes up for with a wealth of experience and silverware. He is a leader and an organizer, something that Ancelotti knows well from AC Milan and PSG., and those are qualities that we currently lack in our central defense. Could a 35 (almost 36) year old with no PL experience cut it in the most physical league in the world? For every Richard Gough you tend to get a few Ashley Williams/Samuel Etoo/Wayne Rooneys. But Thiago is or was a top class operator and I’ve heard some PSG fans say he was as good this season as he’s been for the last 2 or 3. Perhaps he offers us a stopgap whilst the likes of Gibson and Branthwaite progress on loan? Personally I’m a bit bored of transition; I’d rather try and get a younger player who can bed in and form a long-term partnership with the likes of Mina and Holgate but perhaps it will depend on finances. If he wants more than 100k p/w I’d look elsewhere.

KURT ZOUMA – 25 years old

After an inauspicious start Zouma went on to form a very successful partnership with Michael Keane (and at times Mina), helped no doubt by the formidable presence of Gana Gueye. The Frenchman has frankly superb physical traits, he is excellent in the air (some of the best aerial duel percentages in the league) and has a astonishing turn of pace for such a large man. He’s prone to errors and misjudgments as he showed at Chelsea this season but these seem to diminish once he is more settled; something that Lampard discovered which is why I suspect he will not be on the market. If Chelsea do add at CB and put Zouma up for sale he would have to be an attractive option; he knows the league well, knows our club well and is a good age for a CB. He could form a good partnership with either Holgate or Mina, though may rely on a good manager to instill the organisation that does not come to him naturally. If he was available for £20-25m I think it’d be good business but he was Chelsea’s best CB statistically last season so I’d not bet on it.

MOHAMMED SALISU – 21 years old

If you’re looking for a bargain then look no further. This young Ghanian is apparently available for between £10-15m from Real Valladolid. He’s not played a huge amount for them but has looked very solid in his 27 starts this season. He is 6 ft 3 strong, left-footed, quick across the ground and not bad passing the ball forward at all. There are rumours that Rennes are in for him and they have an excellent scouting department. It could be that he is a bit raw for Brands and has not quite proven himself enough but if we are looking to cheaply add a young CB capable of filling in for or perhaps even surpassing Holgate then he looks a very solid option at that price.

JEAN-CLAIR TODIBO -22 years old

There’s been quite a lot of press linking us to him and quite a few evertonians who watched his performance against Dortmund a few weeks back and said no thank you. He is better than he was that day. But he’s very raw. He’s only played about 25 games across Schalke, Barca and Toulouse but he has showed some glimpses in that time of a precocious talent. He’s 6 ft 3, fast across the ground and blessed with a young John Stones level of confidence. As with Stones sometimes this leaves him looking majestic and sometimes it leaves him with egg on his face. He’s very good on the ball and his 5.4 progressive passes per game is among the highest in Europe. He wins a lot of duels and is rarely dribbled past but his positioning definitely needs work. He could be frustrating for a season or two but patience could leave you with one of the best CB’s in Europe. If we are looking for someone to come in and immediately solidify our team then he’s not may not be the obvious choice. He played a lot at CDM in his youth and could easily play there too which is appealing given Gbamin’s injury.

MOUSSA NIAHKATE -24 years old

A less glamorous but solid option. The Frenchman is left-footed, 6 ft 3 and has been a relatively consistent performer for Mainz in the Bundesliga. He wins his fair amount of duels but is fairly average on the ball. There’s not been a lot of transfer stories about him but I’d imagine you could get him for between £15-20m. I’m not sure that he’s much better than Mina or Holgate but he’s not much worse and offers some athleticism and power with a left foot in the middle.

NICO ELVEDI -23 years old

Another solid if unspectacular option. Elvedi does most things well and has been a consistent presence for BMG. He is quick, strong and passes the ball well and intelligently. He’s 6 ft 2 but not the best in the air and so may not be the perfect partner for Holgate for example against a physical attack but his pace and intelligence allow him to make a lot of interceptions per game, one of the highest rates in the Bundesliga. He’s fairly versatile and has played at RB on occasion, which could be very useful for us especially if we don’t sign Sidibe (and I don’t think we should). His contract only has 2 years to run and it could be that he is available at a slight cut price. Anything under £25m would be good business for a dependable player in my eyes who potentially helps in a couple of places.

IBRAHIMA KONATE – 21 years old

Both Konate and his Leipzig teammate Upamecano are amongst the most highly sought after young CB’s in the world. And as a result both would probably be unobtainable for us, especially as Leipzig look to be closing in on a CL place. But any CB list has to include one of them! Upamecano is probably better on the ball but Konate is probably better at defending, he is 6 ft 4, quick over ground and does the basics pretty well. He’s not played a lot this season because of injury but was one of the best CBs in the Bundesliga last year. He’d be an excellent addition but would likely cost north of £30m.

Other notable option: Kumbulla (Hellas Verona), Ake (Bournemouth), Disasi (Reims), Ferro/Dias (Benfica), Luiz Felipe (Lazio), Caleta-Car (Marseille), Kouassi (PSG), Torunarigha (Hertha BSC), White (Leeds). Kamara (Marseille)

Right Midfield

Walcott is our only natural right-winger currently, or right midfielder given Carlo’s seeming preference for 442. It seems that the Italian may prefer a left winger who can come inside and become playmaker (which Bernard and Iwobi are well equipped to do) while the right sided player is expected to have some more express pace and ideally contribute to the goal tally, something Walcott has failed to do notably this season with the solitary strike despite getting a reasonable if unexciting 5 last year.

CENGIZ UNDER – 22 years old

The Turkish wizard certainly has been linked with us a few times with a potentially prohibitive price of £30m being mentioned. Over his career he has scored 24 goals in 7000 minutes which equates to about a goal every 3 matches which is very good for a winger and he also adds 15 assists in that time. That looks like pretty impressive output for someone who has struggled for consistent game time since moving to Roma. He’s quick without being rapid and has some decent skills as well as finding some good finished from range, cutting in onto his favoured left foot. He’s never quite proven himself in Italy and so its hard to see him as anything other than a risk at that price and it may be that he’s not strong enough for the PL but if the price were lower his goal return suggests a player worth taking a gamble on.

DAVID NERES – 23 years old

A familiar name after many links last summer. Neres’ star has fallen a little as Ajax have failed to replicate their stunning form in Europe this time around. Neres himself though has fared better than last year managing 6 goals in only 600 minutes. Across his career he manages a goal almost once every 2 minutes which is very impressive though of course the majority of these come in a strong Ajax team in the weaker Eredivisie. He’s fast, creative and a pretty decent finisher. Might he be a little slight for the PL? Possibly but then people said similar things about Salah and Mane.

KREPIN DIATTA – 21 years old

Talking of Mane here is a player who might just be his heir apparent. The Senegalese man has unbelievable pace and energy like his Merseyside compatriot and looks like he might have the talent to make it all the way to the top. This season he’s scored a decent 6 goals from 22 matches mostly from the right wing and has done so whilst skinning most players on the pitch. It should be noted that this was in the same division where our own Onyekuru managed 22 in 38 so it should certainly be taken with a pinch of salt. Diatta looks a very decent prospect though it might be too early for him.

HIRVING LOZANO- 24 years old

The Mexican has struggled for time and form after his £40m move to Napoli with only 2 goals in 700 minutes and was recently ejected from training for ‘lack of effort’. Ancelotti and Brands obviously both know him well and may fancy their chances of getting the best out of him. On from ‘Chucky’ Lozano is pacey, tenacious winger able to play either side who scored 40 goals in two season at PSV. Some on here (including Mike Gaynes) are big fans of his and certainly he’s a goal threat on his day but I’m not sure Napoli will want to sell him for less than £30m. Perhaps a loan could make sense for all sides?

FERRAN TORRES -20 years old

The young Spaniard has had a breakthrough season at Valencia and is now being linked to some big teams. He’s very fast, creative and able to add goals too though his finishing still needs work. He’s agile and has excellent technique as you’d expect from most Spaniards but there may be doubts about his ability to make enough contribution defensively. He likes to hug the line and is tall enough to win headers; in some ways he reminds me of Richarlison a year or two back. He needs more developing but could well turn into a top class winger.

MALCOM- 23 years old

Another old favourite of mine! Malcom has reportedly turned us down twice which is a shame as I think he would be great for us. And things have not gone for him so well in Zenit. At his best he is a fast moving, highly creative winger with some lethal long shots who almost guarantees goals and assists. At his last full season (at Bordeaux) he managed 12 goals and 7 assists in 32 games. If we could get that kind of end product from our right-winger then it would really help our prospects. Might he be disillusioned with the racist fans in Russia? Could it be third time lucky with the talented Brazilian? Probably not but I can dream.

SAID BENRAHMA- 24 years old

The mercurial Algerian tends to play more of the left for Brentford but is definitely a player worth looking at, him and Ebe Eze have been the two best attacking players in the Championship. Benrhama is quick of feet and mind without being rapid and is able to create as well as score with 20 goals and 21 assists in the Championship over the last two season so far. He completes around 3 dribbles a game this season which is comfortably more than anyone in our team though he is not always careful with the ball and is dispossessed more than some of the other wingers on this list. Chelsea are reportedly keen.

Other notable options: Rashica (Werder Bremen), Chukwueze (Villareal), David (Gent), Raphinha (Rennes), Stengs (AZ), Tsygankov (Kyiv), Cantwell (Norwich), Ihatteren (PSV), Bailey (Leverkusen), Talisca (Guangzhou), Ocampos (Sevilla).



SUMMARY

The other positions we could look at are right back and goalkeeper, in particular I’m very unimpressed with Pickford’s form and stats over the last year and a half. But its difficult to know what money there will be in the coffers and these three positions(or 4 if we buy two centre mids) seem the definite priority to me.

One other option I’ve considered is playing Richarlison at RM, which guarantees you goals from midfield, and buying a new striker (Edsonne Eduard looks especially interesting) but it would seem a pity to break up the partnership between Richy and Calvert-Lewin.

A lot of who we get may depend on the prices available, who we are able to sell and how generous Mr. Moshiri is feeling. Here are two scenarios:

The cheap(er) scenario

Salisu - £12m

Sangare - £16m

Neres - £20m

Pickford

Kenny Holgate Salisu Digne

Neres Gomes Sangare Bernard

Richarlison Calvert-Lewin

The luxurious scenario

Gabriel -£28m

Zakaria- £40m

Rabiot – loan

Malcom - £35m

Pickford

Kenny Holgate Gabriel Digne

Malcom Rabiot Zakaria Bernard

Richarlison Calvert-Lewin

An athletic midfield pairing like Rabiot and Zakaria would immediately give us so much control over a game whilst having Bernard (or Iwobi’s creativity) and the goals from Malcom, the front two and a few more from the middle two. It won’t happen and I should think our net spend this summer will be closer to £40-50m with not much coming in from sales. It could be that loans and free transfers are the way forward so players like Rabiot and Lozano who have fallen out of favour could be targeted. I think the additions in the middle will be the most crucial though.

Share article:

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb