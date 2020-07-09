Report

No fans, no passion or drive

If the mantra of “football is nothing without fans“ has become a bit of a cliché in recent weeks it's with good reason because these behind-closed-doors matches, at least where Everton are concerned, are becoming something of a chore. And if this evening’s performance was any indication, the players cannot find the drive within themselves to produce anything more than the lacklustre which leaves you at the final whistle wondering why you bothered tuning in.

For the final half an hour of this game, having hauled themselves back to parity with a brilliant goal, fashioned by Lucas Digne and finished emphatically by Richarlison, Everton had the platform from which they could go on and win this game.

Instead, they ambled their way through the final stages of a contest that was officiated abysmally from start to finish and which deserved its billing as a meaningless end of season affair.￼￼.. because in the context of the Blues’ season and the now vanished hopes of Europe, that’s what it was.

The goal aside, the only thing that raised any passion among Carlo Ancelotti’s players was typically horrendous refereeing from Lee Mason, who seems to be a perennial race to the bottom with Jon Moss to see who can be the single worst official in a PGMOL roster stuffed full of incompetence and inconsistency.

Mason awarded a penalty that shouldn’t have been at one end — thankfully, James Ward-Prowse missed — waved away a stone-wall shove on Anthony Gordon at the other, had both decisions upheld by Video Assistant Referee, Andy Madley (seriously, what is VAR for?), and then gave a questionable foul against Jan Bednarek on Richarlison but mystifyingly only booked him when his decision was based on in infringement that denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Had Bednarek been given his marching orders and Southampton been forced to play the final half hour with 10 men, it’s possible that Everton might have won but given how insipid they were over the preceding 60 minutes, it’s not something that was all that likely or that it would have been deserved.

On balance, Southampton were quicker, sharper and more coherent than their hosts; the hours that Ralph Hasenhuttl has spent on the training pitch since that 9-0 humiliation at the hands of Leicester in November were obvious in the passing patterns and movement that skirted around Everton’s ponderous midfield with ease at times, particularly in the first half.

The home side were, by contrast, almost as lifeless as they had been at Tottenham on Monday evening, with the exception of their left flank where Gordon, rightfully reinstated to the starting XI, and Digne were energetic and purposeful until the teenager was withdrawn with 15 minutes to go having outshone the majority of his more senior team-mates.

Gylfi Sigurdsson was the only player dropped following the debacle against Spurs as André Gomes and Tom Davies kept their places but the Portuguese spent much of the first half chasing shadows while his younger midfield partner was unable to dictate the game in any meaningful fashion.

It became clear, though, that Gomes wasn’t fit — truth be told, he may not have been fully so at any point since the post-shutdown restart — and it was little surprise when he sat down on the turf in the 41st minute unable to continue and had to be replaced by Sigurdsson.

Everton were trailing at that point and deservedly so, although Alex Iwobi did warm the palms of Alex McCarthy mid-way through the first period with a half-volley after a nice interchange between Gordon and Digne.

The Toffees had come close to conceding the opening goal when Stuart Armstrong turned the ball in from close range after only seven minutes but he was, correctly, adjudged to have been offside when Che Adams fired the ball into the six-yard box.

And Danny Ings came within inches of scoring in the 27th minute after Jordan Pickford had tipped a Ward-Prowse free-kick over. The striker glanced the resulting corner on with his head, the ball hit the bar, Pickford appeared to bat it back onto the woodwork and then away to safety.

The danger wasn’t cleared, however, and when the ball was worked back into the box to Ward-Prowse and the midfielder collapsed into a challenge that Gomes was clearly pulling out of, referee Mason awarded a penalty. Justice was done when the same player rattled his spot-kick off the top of the crossbar but there was injustice just seven minutes later when Gordon was flattened in the Saints area in what was more than a mere shoulder-charge. The officials were having none of it.

In between, Southampton had taken the lead and it was with the kind of incisive running through the centre of defence that Everton seem incapable of consistently producing. Armstrong was allowed to drive just inside the area, cut the ball to the unmarked Ings who managed to drag it with one foot to wrong-foot Pickford and then stab it home with the other while the Blues’ defenders appealed in vain for offside.

Everton did equalise, though, shortly before half-time with what was far and away their best moment of the match. Michael Keane found Digne near the halfway line with a pass out of defence, the Frenchman spotted Richarlison waving for a knock over the top and he raked a precision ball to the Brazilian who took one touch before belting it off the advancing keeper’s glove and high into the Park End net.

Ancelotti withdrew Iwobi at the interval and introduced Djibril Sidibé as a more orthodox wingback but it was Southampton who continued to look the more dangerous after the restart. Adams tried to bend one around Pickford but he pawed it away and then the Blues survived a seemingly interminable schoolboy-esque goalmouth scramble before Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a golden chance to put Everton in front.

Davies picked him out with a lovely flighted ball but the striker lost track of the trajectory and with him only needing a sure contact to guide it past the stranded McCarthy, the ball ended up bouncing off his hip and out of his control.

Five minutes later, Richarlison was put into the clear and looked odds-on to score when Bednarek slid in to toe the ball away from him with a last-ditch tackle. Television replays suggested it was a legal challenge but Mason, having decided it was a foul, was duty bound to send the Pole off but only showed him a yellow card.

Sigurdsson hit the wall with the free-kick, Sidibé’s follow-up shot was easily saved by McCarthy and despite a really promising moment when Everton found themselves with space and superior numbers but Gordon’s pass was too weak to find Digne, the Blues ran out of impetus and ideas in the final 30 minutes.

Bernard and Moise Kean both came off the bench offering hope that they could make something happen but while the Brazilian was, like Sigurdsson, tidy enough, he wasn’t able to create anything and the young Italian striker was a wasted presence up front.

Instead it was Armstrong who had a chance to pinch the points for Saints but he blazed over the bar with four minutes to go.

Ancelotti blamed fatigue and a lack of energy for his team’s lethargic display and if playing a second game in three days was the issue, it showed. In that sense, the fact that the manager only made one change that wasn’t forced upon him by injury from the team that started at Spurs was a little surprising.

There was a case for starting the likes of Kean and Bernard and, perhaps, giving someone like Beni Baningime a run-out but Ancelotti has retained faith with a core team these past few weeks. It’s not clear much is being learned, though, from this bunch other than the fact that the team is desperately lacking in quality.

Again, thoughts turn to the transfer window and the fervent hope that a couple of real difference-makers can be added to the squad but you find yourself fearing for the standard of entertainment if, as looks likely, 2020-21 kicks off in empty stadiums. The Goodison “12th man” was conspicuous by his absence this evening.

